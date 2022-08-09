We Tested 14 of the Best Wine Decanters, and These 6 Produce Better Tasting Vino

Best Overall: Vintorio GoodGlassware Wine Decanter

Why It's Great

Narrow neck allows for a good grip

Pours smoothly

Easy to clean

Affordable

Grain of Salt

No accessories provided

When it came to choosing our winner, Vintorio's GoodGlassware Wine Decanter was an easy choice. Our testers praised its narrow neck, claiming they would buy the decanter themselves because it "felt lovely in [their] hands." Along with a comfortable grip, it has a slanted spout that allows for smooth pours with fewer drips when transferring the vino into a glass. This model also features an aerating punt at the bottom of the decanter, which helps you swirl freely and serve even easier.

Made of crystal, our testers said it was thicker than most of the decanters they tested. The combination of its sturdy construction and wide base means it's unlikely to tip over after pouring a bottle of wine into it. The decanter is dishwasher safe, but hand-washing is always the better route for longevity.

For the taste test, our experts said the wine had a fruit-forward flavor after resting in the decanter for 15 minutes but reached its fullest potential after 30 minutes of aeration. We wouldn't recommend much longer than 30 minutes because, at the 45-minute mark, the wine started to taste bitter. Yes, there is such thing as over-decanting your wine, so you'll want to set a timer for best results.

The Details: Measures 6.5 x 6.5 x 8.7 inches; made from crystal; 44-ounce capacity