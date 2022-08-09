We Tested 14 of the Best Wine Decanters, and These 6 Produce Better Tasting Vino
Impress your guests at your next dinner party by serving your favorite bottles of wine from a decanter instead of straight from the bottle. Not only will the carafe make a beautiful addition to your tablescape, but it will also quite literally breathe life into your wine.
You don't have to be an oenophile to appreciate wine decanters. The difference they make is noticeable for novices and experts alike. The process of decanting introduces oxygen into your wine to help bring out the aromas and flavors, which ultimately makes it more palatable and enjoyable. Plus, for older red wines, you can use decanters to separate the wine from any sediment that may have settled at the bottom of the bottle.
To help you find the right wine decanter for your needs, we tested 14 of the top models, rating them based on their performance, design, ease of use and cleaning, and overall value. Our top pick, the Vintorio GoodGlassware Wine Decanter, stood out among the others because of its comfortable feel in our hands, outstanding performance, and appealing price point. Ready to elevate your wine drinking experience? Keep scrolling to read all our insights on the best wine decanters of 2022.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Vintorio GoodGlassware Wine Decanter
- Best Quick Aerating: Onearf Wine Decanter
- Best Set: BTäT Decanter with Stand
- Best Wide Base: Le Chateau Wine Decanter
- Best Electric: vSpin Wine Aerator
- Best Splurge: Waterford Elegance Carafe
Best Overall: Vintorio GoodGlassware Wine Decanter
Also available at Vintorio.
Why It's Great
- Narrow neck allows for a good grip
- Pours smoothly
- Easy to clean
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- No accessories provided
When it came to choosing our winner, Vintorio's GoodGlassware Wine Decanter was an easy choice. Our testers praised its narrow neck, claiming they would buy the decanter themselves because it "felt lovely in [their] hands." Along with a comfortable grip, it has a slanted spout that allows for smooth pours with fewer drips when transferring the vino into a glass. This model also features an aerating punt at the bottom of the decanter, which helps you swirl freely and serve even easier.
Made of crystal, our testers said it was thicker than most of the decanters they tested. The combination of its sturdy construction and wide base means it's unlikely to tip over after pouring a bottle of wine into it. The decanter is dishwasher safe, but hand-washing is always the better route for longevity.
For the taste test, our experts said the wine had a fruit-forward flavor after resting in the decanter for 15 minutes but reached its fullest potential after 30 minutes of aeration. We wouldn't recommend much longer than 30 minutes because, at the 45-minute mark, the wine started to taste bitter. Yes, there is such thing as over-decanting your wine, so you'll want to set a timer for best results.
The Details: Measures 6.5 x 6.5 x 8.7 inches; made from crystal; 44-ounce capacity
Best Quick Aerating: Onearf Wine Decanter and Carafe
Why It's Great
- Quick-yet-quality results
- Iceberg-shaped punt
- Two rubber attachments included
Grain of Salt
- Spout may cause drips
The Onearf Wine Decanter and Carafe earned high scores across all the categories, but our testers were most impressed by how quickly it elevated the wine's aroma and flavor profile. After just 15 minutes of aeration, our testers said the wine "tasted like a more expensive bottle of wine" with notes of leather and floral. Although the manufacturer claims it only takes three to five minutes, this model provided the quickest quality results of all the ones we tested, excluding the electric system.
Many decanters on the market look pretty similar to one another, but one thing that stood out about this one's appearance was its iceberg-shaped punt. Not only is it a unique design element, but its width also provides a solid grip when pouring yourself a glass. We also love the aerating process with this model. It has a silicone breathing port that attaches to the decanter, so you have to turn the bottle upside turn to pour the wine inside the carafe. It's an easy system to get the hang of, but our testers said that you do have to hold on until the whole bottle is in there. Once the wine is finished decanting, you can even use the port to pour the wine back into the original bottle.
One drawback to this decanter is that it doesn't have an angled spout. This means it doesn't pour as smoothly as other models when transferring the wine from the decanter into a glass. However, a few drips here and there isn't necessarily a dealbreaker in our book, especially when there's so much to love about this model.
The Details: Measures 9.05 x 9 x 8.95 inches; made from crystal; 40.6-ounce capacity
Best Set: BTäT Decanter with Stand
Why It's Great
- Comes with multiple cleaning accessories
- Feels substantial with a classic design
- Seals with provided cork ball
Grain of Salt
- Some drips when pouring into the glass
Scoring a 5/5 for ease of cleaning, this decanter set is a great value with its included cleaning accessories and stand. There are stainless steel cleaning beads and a soft brush to remove any buildup on the wall as well as a stand where you can hang the decanter upside down to dry post-cleanup, or place it there permanently when not in use. "The drying rack is really easy to use and is sturdy enough to keep the delicate glass upside down without falling," one tester said. The decanter also comes with a cork stopper that's ideal for al fresco dining, preventing bugs from entering the spout.
This decanter also excelled in terms of design. Our testers described it as a "nice, classic design with a steep, pretty slant to the spout" and called out that it feels more substantial than most models. It's well-made, sturdy, and suitable for both informal and formal occasions.
After 30 minutes of aeration, our testers determined the wine had reached its flavor peak. At 15 minutes, the wine was noticeably less bitter but a half hour of rest was its sweet spot. All in all, this decanter is easy to use, clean, and store, and has a reasonable price tag for everything that's included.
The Details: Measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 10 inches; made from glass; 60-ounce capacity
Best Wide Base: Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Why It's Great
- Large surface area for easy aeration
- Slanted spout for easy pouring
- Lightweight yet stable
Grain of Salt
- Slight dripping when pouring into glass
This wine decanter made our list for many reasons, but our favorite part is its extra wide base. The base is large enough to fit an entire bottle of wine, which means it offers more room for the vino to breathe. Our testers said the decanter was "very steady" on the counter once the wine was in it and that it had "good form and function."
Made of hand-blown, lead-free crystal, the decanter looks beautiful on your table whether or not it's in use. It features a slanted spout that allows for easy pouring, however, it did drip slightly when pouring the wine into a glass. The testers applauded its "VERY thorough cleaning instructions," and although it's technically dishwasher safe, they suggest washing it by hand.
In terms of taste, at just 15 minutes, our testers described the wine as a "deeper cherry flavor." After 45 minutes of aeration time, the wine reached its peak flavor, offering notes of bright red fruits. Overall, this decanter takes a little longer to produce better-tasting wine, but when it gets there, the wine is extremely enjoyable.
The Details: Measures 8.5 x 10 inches; made from crystal; 60.1-ounce capacity
Best Electric: vSpin Wine Aerator
Why It's Great
- Starts decanting immediately
- Wine pours out in a steady stream
- Entertaining process
Grain of Salt
- Needs to be charged
Unlike the other models we tested, the vSpin Wine Aerator uses innovative technology to create instant aeration. The magnetic base spins the wine around in the decanter and allows you to adjust the time and speed. After five minutes, our testers said the wine's flavor improved, but at the 15-minute mark, they claimed it almost tasted like a different bottle of wine. Not only does it provide fast results, but our testers said it was very entertaining to watch — invite guests over for dinner and a show!
The electronic design might seem a little intimidating, but it's actually fairly easy to use. The decanter requires four AA batteries (included in purchase) and needs to either be charged or plugged into an outlet. To begin the process, simply pour the wine into the decanter and then attach the carafe to the magnetic spinning stand. Turn it on and watch the magic happen.
This non-traditional wine decanter might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it does the job well and looks cool while doing it.
The Details: Measures 13.39 x 6.38 x 5.83 inches; made from crystal; capacity not listed
Best Splurge: Waterford Elegance Carafe
Also available at Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom.
Why It's Great
- Beautiful design
- Large steady base
- Slanted spout
Grain of Salt
- Heavy when pouring
Working on your wedding registry? Consider adding this elegant decanter to your list. Our testers called it "the most beautiful of the bunch" because of its metallic accent around the neck and modern silhouette that would look lovely on a table or bar cart.
Apart from its appearance, this decanter performed well during our taste test. It did, however, take slightly longer than other models to reach its peak aroma and flavor, achieving it after 45 minutes of aeration. This shouldn't be a problem though if you're not in a hurry, plus it's a perfect amount of time to let it set while preparing a meal for guests.
Thanks to its wide, angled spout, our testers had no problem pouring a full bottle of wine into the decanter. The slanted spout also made it a smooth process when pouring the wine from the decanter into a glass, but you'll want to make sure you have a secure grip on the carafe, as our testers reported it had some weight to it. Overall, we love this decanter first and foremost for its beauty and second for its functionality.
The Details: Measures 10.83 x 9.37 x 10.83 inches; made from crystal; 77.4-ounce capacity
Our Takeaway
We tested 14 wine decanters, including seven standard decanters, two swan decanters, and five multi-component decanters. Our winner, the Vintorio GoodGlassware Wine Decanter, scored a 4.5/5 rating for its classic design, impressive taste results, and affordable price.
How to Pick the Right Decanter
Type of Decanter
There are various different styles of decanters, including swan, standard, bell-shaped, and more. During our tests, we found that the standard wine decanters outperformed the other styles due to their user-friendly design and wide bases for optimal aeration. While there are many large and ornate decanters available, it's important for the carafe to be comfortable to hold and pour from.
Capacity
When choosing the size, you'll want to consider how much wine you'll usually decant at a time. A small or individual decanter would be ideal for decanting a glass or two, while a large decanter can hold a liter or more at a time. Most decanters are designed to fit one 750-milliliter bottle of wine.
Visual Appeal
Choosing a decanter with an attractive design might be a high priority for you, especially if you're planning to display it in your kitchen or on your bar cart. If you have a modern home, you might want to go for a decanter with a sleek look, and for more traditional spaces, consider one with a vintage-inspired design.
About Our Tests
Our professional Allrecipes product testers examined 14 of the best wine decanters on the market. They analyzed each one's design, performance, ease of use and cleaning, and overall value. To rate the decanter's performance, our testers compared the taste and aroma of a non-decanted glass of wine to a glass after 15, 30, and 45 minutes of aeration. This helped them determine how long each decanter took for the wine to reach its peak flavor profile. During this process, our testers also noted how easy it was to pour a full bottle of wine into the decanter and a glass's worth out of the decanter.
Each decanter was rated on the following metrics:
- Performance: How easy is it to pour a bottle of wine into the decanter? How long did it take for it to have an impact on the overall flavor and aroma? How simple is the aeration process?
- Cleanup: Does it come with any cleaning accessories? How easy is it to clean and dry?
- Design: Does the construction feel durable and well-made? Is it designed with ease of use in mind? Is it too heavy to pour a glass of wine when full?
- Value: Does the decanter offer the best value for its price point? Does it include any beneficial features?
The Leftovers: Other Wine Decanters We Tested
Wine Enthusiast Art Series Wine Tower Decanting Set
With an intricate design that's almost reminiscent of a glass beaker used in science labs, this decanting tower set from Wine Enthusiast looks promising but didn't live up to our tester's expectations. "It's a decanter like none other — that's not necessarily a good thing," they said. Our testers reported that the most delicate pieces (the top two) seemed very unsteady and the stand was even a bit wobbly, making them feel nervous while using it.
On the plus side, the wine's flavor was nice and bright after 45 minutes and cleaning it immediately after use was easy. But overall, it came off as more of a novelty to use than a useful kitchen tool that you'd turn to.
Made-In Decanter
Compared to other decanters that offer a richer aroma or flavor after 15 to 45 minutes, it wasn't until the one-hour mark that this Made-In Decanter reached its fullest potential. "There's no punt on this one, so that might be making the difference in speed of flavor improvement," one tester said.
This has a classic and simple design, but it felt more fragile and not as sturdy as other options that offered more for the same price or less. It's dishwasher safe, though hand-washing with a thin brush or stainless steel beads is best for the product's longevity.
Common Questions
What does a wine decanter do?
The process of decanting allows your wine to "breathe" by introducing oxygen to enhance the flavor and aroma, giving it a more complex taste with less bitterness. Decanting your wine also separates the liquid from the sediment at the bottom of older bottles of wine, which leaves you with a more pleasant tasting drink.
How long does wine last in a decanter?
Your wine can last up to three days in a decanter with an airtight stopper. Too much oxygen will cause the wine to oxidize and release its aroma and flavors. If you can't finish a bottle, you can still put the leftover wine to good use.
How do you clean a wine decanter?
While you might be tempted to hand wash your decanter in the sink with existing cleaning products, many include specific cleaning recommendations and/or products, like a brush or stainless steel beads. These tools effectively remove stains while leaving no lingering flavor behind. To use cleaning beads, pour them into the decanter and swirl gently with water, then take them out to rinse and dry.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Our team of expert product testers performed side-by-side testing on 14 different wine decanters, evaluating each one's design, impact on a $20 bottle of wine's taste and aroma, and ease of use and cleaning.
Allrecipes contributor Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, Taste Of Home, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, Jacqueline analyzed the testing insights from our testers to determine the best wine decanters on the market.