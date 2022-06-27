The Best Whisks That Come Recommended by Chefs

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips 11-inch Whisk

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's.

Why It's Great

The ergonomic handle is great for even extended whisking

The almost universal top pick for most culinary experts

A good size for nearly all whisking needs

Grain of Salt

The wires are a bit close for comfort for some

Whether you're tackling a small kitchen task or trying to whip up a giant batch of pancakes, this is a great go-to whisk. It's hard not to fangirl about OXO products, especially the grip. It took me a bit of time to get used to the slight heft of this whisk (I'd previously tried a nine-inch size and moved up to eleven inches), but once I did, I had a hard time using my lighter weight whisks.

I especially liked being able to mix together dry ingredients without expending a whole lot of energy. Do keep in mind that this slightly larger size might cause a bit more splatter if you're not careful. In all, there's a reason that everyone from pro chefs to home chefs rave about this one.

The Details: Available in 9-inch and 11-inch balloon and flat versions; dishwasher safe