The Best Whisks That Come Recommended by Chefs
Experienced home chefs know that the most expensive kitchen gadgets aren't necessarily the best ones. They also know that something as humble as a tried and true whisk can elevate Sunday brunch pancakes from just good enough to decadently fluffy. But pancake batter isn't the only thing you might need a whisk for.
The best whisks help you add air to your ingredients for maximum fluff factor. Want to whip up some fresh whipped cream? Use your favorite balloon whisk and a bit of elbow grease for a less stiff version of whipped cream made with a mixer. Same with egg whites when you're making a smaller amount of food or baked goods (you'll want to break out your mixer for large batches of meringues or macarons). Whisks are also amazing for blending together dry ingredients. For instance, nearly every recipe calls for at least a pinch of salt, but if you don't whisk it in properly, your entire recipe could taste uneven or fall flat (sometimes literally!).
When I used to own an artisan muffin bakery, I noticed that sometimes the smallest thing — like not whisking together dry ingredients like baking powder — could leave you with dozens of nearly inedible baked goods.
So how do you choose the right whisk for the task at hand? You'll want to consider the type first (whether bubble, Danish, or flat), followed by material, how comfortable it is in your hand, and size. Chef Joseph Settepani, owner of Bruno's Bakery in NYC, said he always looks for a good grip. "When you're whisking something you always want to be comfortable and have a strong grip," he said. For him, "the OXO Good Grips balloon whisks are always the best way to go." We agree with him, and after researching the best whisks on the market, we found that our top pick was in fact, the OXO Good Grips 11-inch Whisk.
- Best Overall: OXO Good Grips 11-inch Whisk
- Best Electric: Braun Multiquick Hand Blender
- Best Bamboo: Takayama Thin Handle
- Best Silicone: Sur La Table Silicone Whisk
- Best Danish Dough Whisk: C&Xanadu Danish Dough Whisk
- Best Mini: Tovolo Mini Whisk
- Best Set: Williams Sonoma Signature Set of 3
Best Overall: OXO Good Grips 11-inch Whisk
Why It's Great
- The ergonomic handle is great for even extended whisking
- The almost universal top pick for most culinary experts
- A good size for nearly all whisking needs
Grain of Salt
- The wires are a bit close for comfort for some
Whether you're tackling a small kitchen task or trying to whip up a giant batch of pancakes, this is a great go-to whisk. It's hard not to fangirl about OXO products, especially the grip. It took me a bit of time to get used to the slight heft of this whisk (I'd previously tried a nine-inch size and moved up to eleven inches), but once I did, I had a hard time using my lighter weight whisks.
I especially liked being able to mix together dry ingredients without expending a whole lot of energy. Do keep in mind that this slightly larger size might cause a bit more splatter if you're not careful. In all, there's a reason that everyone from pro chefs to home chefs rave about this one.
The Details: Available in 9-inch and 11-inch balloon and flat versions; dishwasher safe
Best Electric: Braun Multiquick Hand Blender
Why It's Great
- Won't tire out hands or shoulders
- Every attachments proves useful
- Convenient for smaller-sized kitchens
Grain of Salt
- Securing attachments can be tricky
- Can get messy while using
There are several different variations of the Braun Multiquick family, and depending on your kitchen prowess, you might find some easier to use than others. I find that no matter how many times I use mine, I have to fiddle around a bit until I hear the click that tells me that it's in place. There are also safety functions on some variations so that you don't accidentally hurt yourself while using your stick blender. While that's a great concept, it also means that you might have to start and restart mid-whisk.
Having said all that, I absolutely love the ease of whisking with my Braun. Instead of a laborious process, egg whites form glossy peaks in a matter of minutes. It's a bit tricky to use on dry ingredients, so unless you're using a very deep dish, you might spread flour far and wide. I also love the fact that you can also click on another attachment and have a small food processor for small amounts of guacamole, or a cup and blender attachment great for shakes.
The Details: Stainless steel hand blender foot, chopper attachment, stainless steel whisk attachment, and beaker; 4-foot cord length; only some components are dishwasher safe
Best Bamboo: Takayama Thin Handle
Why It's Great
- Can produce great matcha froth
- Beautiful design
Grain of Salt
- Single-use tool
- Must handle with care
If matcha is part of your daily ritual, you should choose a whisk that is up to the task. This Takayama thin-handle chasen, or bamboo matcha whisk, is made traditionally from a single piece of bamboo that's split into 80 pieces and meant to resemble a tulip.
This version has a thinner handle than most matcha whisks, so you can control the level of froth while you mix. There are definitely cheaper matcha whisks out there, but some of them split or peel after repeated use.
The details: Bamboo; 4.6 x 2.2 inches; can be soaked in warm water, but not dishwasher safe
Best Silicone: Sur La Table Silicone Whisk
Why It's Great
- Won't scratch cookware
- Safe to use up to 600 degrees F
Grain of Salt
- May not work through clumps as well as stainless steel
While I'm not a huge fan of silicone whisks in general, this one really won me over for a few reasons. If you whisk sauces in your saucepan, silicone is probably the best option. You won't scratch or ding the coating of your pan, and you'll be able to stir and whisk as you go. Another benefit of using a silicone whisk is the easy and speedy clean-up. While I might prefer steel whisks, this one is a snap to use, clean, and store. This Sur La Table Silicone Whisk is definitely lightweight, so if you prefer a bit of heft, this isn't the right option for you.
The Details: Silicone and stainless steel; 10 x 2.5 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Danish Dough Whisk: C&Xanadu Danish Dough Whisk
Why It's Great
- Good for those who mix dough by hand
- Can be used for dense muffins and biscuits
Grain of Salt
- Dough can be tough to mix
There's something incredibly satisfying and uniquely Zen about pounding dough down and then watching it rise again. But before you can get to the point where your flour, yeast, eggs, and sugar become dough, you have to find a way to encourage your ingredients to play nicely together; that's where a dough whisk comes in.
Unlike the structure of a traditional whisk where there are uniform wires or tines formed into a modified balloon shape, a dough whisk has a different look and structure. Most often, you'll find a wooden handle and a series of curlicue shapes meant to more easily allow the dough to pass through as it forms. Another benefit of dough whisks, or Danish dough whisks, is the way they can work — but not overwork — your dough. All this is a longish intro to the way C&Xanadu Danish Dough Whisk is created to enhance your dough-making process. It also makes scraping down the bowl a breeze. While you still want to get in there and work the dough by hand, using a dough whisk means you can alternate, and avoid the dreaded sticky dough hands.
The Details: Wood and stainless steel; 13 x 4 inches; best rinsed by hand
Best Mini: Tovolo Mini Whisk
Why it's Great:
- Wire won't warp
- Great for making a single egg dish or vinaigrette sauce
Grain of Salt:
- May end up just taking up space in your drawer
Surely I can't be the only person who tries to buy the smallest size possible when trying out new gadgets? For some reason, I feel like it gives me more control and a better idea of how it works. In this case: really well.
I usually blend my morning smoothie but decided to try the mini whisk instead for a change. Giant clumps of protein powder and milk were easily tackled with a minimum amount of mess. And while I'm not even close to being a mixologist, I did try to mix up some frothy cocktails to see if the whisk made a difference — it really did.
Also notable, this feels like a full-size whisk. Some mini whisks seem designed for dollhouses while the Tovolo has a comfortable grip and heft. Another bonus: You can use this smaller size whisk to blend things as you prepare ingredients for cakes. So for instance, you can whisk together egg whites and sugar to a bit of height in your baked goods. I love this cute whisk.
The Details: Stainless steel; 6 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Set: Williams Sonoma Signature Set of 3
Why It's Great:
- Will cover all whisking needs
- Durable
Grain of Salt:
- May not end up using every one
This trio of stainless steel whisks is both gorgeous and great to use. Each feels as though they're professional-quality, probably because of the heavy stainless steel and ergonomically shaped grips.
The flat whisk is shaped for gravy, the French whisk is made for mixing batters or beating eggs, and the balloon whisk is great for whipped cream or egg whites. Personally, I'm not so hung up on frothy perfection, so I can't see the need for three master whisks. But if you are committed to the craft of cooking, this is a great way to ensure more even cooking/whipping/whisking results.
The Details: Stainless steel; french whisk: 12 inches, balloon whisk: 12 inches, flat whisk: 11.5 inches; dishwasher safe
How to Pick the Right Whisk
Type
The type of whisk you choose will depend on what you're planning on preparing. Try using a bubble whisk to make dough and you'll have a gooey sticky mess. But a Danish dough whisk will allow you to manually move your flour and eggs to a proper doughy texture. Same thing with flat whisks for continually stirring or the infrequently used ball whisks for scooping every drop out from the corners of your dish.
Material
We all have favorite kitchen tools, and many of us tend to gravitate to the same materials repeatedly. If you plan on tackling a large amount of eggs and flour, you'll need a heavier-weight whisk, so this might be a good time for stainless steel. If you're planning on whisking your ingredients in your favorite frying pan, you might choose silicone to avoid scratching or damaging the finish.
Comfort in Hand
The most important aspect of a whisk is the way it feels in your hand. How much does it weigh? Here's one of the more curious aspects of using a whisk: Lighter isn't necessarily better. And there's no one right weight for everybody. Instead, choose the whisk that feels most comfortable to you. If possible, head in store and mimic the motion of repeat whisking since what feels heavy initially might feel perfectly balanced for repeat whisking. But don't choose a whisk that's too heavy, or it will be unwieldy. Our experts recommend paying attention to the grip as well.
Length
When it comes to a whisk, length and girth are important depending on your task. Tiny bar whisks are exactly what you think they are — mini whisks used for frothing things like egg whites that top some cocktails. Longer whisks are sometimes helpful when whipping up a larger batch of egg whites, but not as practical for smaller recipes. When in doubt, a ten to 12-inch whisk will work for most of your needs.
Common Questions
Can I use a whisk instead of a hand mixer?
Sometimes. For a quick-to-fix recipe, a whisk should be fine. But bear in mind that repeated whisking can get uncomfortable. Some cake mix instructions recommend whipping or whisking the batter at least 100 times. If you do choose to use a whisk instead of a hand mixer, make sure it has an ergonomic handle, which makes the task easier.
What are flat whisks used for?
Speaking of repetitive tasks, flat whisks are best for frequently stirred dishes like gravy, roux, sauces, custards, or curds. A great flat whisk can make or break your bechamel.
What can you use if you don't have a whisk?
In a pinch, using two forks with the same size tines, you can MacGyver a whisk. Or, borrow the attachments from your hand mixers or mixers and use them in place of a whisk.
Former bakery owner Rachel Weingarten determined the best whisks based on her hands-on experience with a variety of models and her expert knowledge of bakeware. After consulting with another expert chef and bakery owner, she selected her favorite whisks on the market.