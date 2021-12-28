The Best Water Filters for Cleaner, Better-Tasting Water
Bottled water may be convenient and — to some — taste better than water from the tap in many cities around the country, but another option is to buy a high-quality water filter to use at home. Of course, there's more to purifying water than just running it through any old filtration mechanism. Reputable water filters are certified to NSF/ANSI industry standards — NSF is the National Sanitation Foundation, and ANSI is the American National Standards Institute. Together, these entities work to ensure that products perform as advertised. Properly certified water filters can be trusted to remove contaminants and impurities as claimed, which is why it's important to look out for filters that are actually certified, not just independently tested.
The NSF has been around since 1944, and "the NSF mark assures consumers, retailers, and regulators that certified products have been rigorously tested to comply with all standard requirements."
All of the water filters we've selected here are NSF/ANSI-certified, but if you're browsing and want to verify whether a water filter is actually certified or has just been tested to certification standards, you can always use the Water Quality Association's search tool.
A great filter will remove impurities and make water taste and smell better, but with so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know which filters are worth buying. While our research has put APEC Water Systems ROES-50 in our top spot as the best overall, we've found an excellent water filtration solution for every budget and kitchen configuration.
Let's take a look at the best of the best.
Best Overall: APEC Water Systems ROES-50
Why It's Great
- Five stages of filtration for ultra-clean water
- Uses reverse osmosis technology
- Easy installation
Grain Of Salt
- Under-sink unit takes up cabinet space
The APEC ROES-50 water filter wins as our top pick for its ability to remove 99% of contaminants, including chlorine, nitrates, lead, arsenic, and much more. This is a heavy-duty water filtration system that will purify your water and leave you with safe, great-tasting, odor-free refreshment.
This filter uses reverse osmosis — a process involving a permeable membrane separating undesirable contaminants — and sends water through five stages of purification before it reaches your glass. And because the APEC filter fits under your sink, it's tidily out of sight and won't take up space on your counter or in your refrigerator.
Maintenance is relatively hands-off with this water filter once installed: Three of the five filters need to be changed just once per year, and the other two filters can perform reliably for between two and four years.
The Details: Unlimited capacity; 16 x 5.25 x 17.5 inches; installs under the sink; purifies through 5-stage reverse osmosis; NSF/ANSI 58 certified
Best Budget: Waterdrop 10UA Under Sink Water Filter
Why It's Great
- Under the sink and out of the way
- Compact design
- Minimal maintenance
Grain Of Salt
- Not as heavy duty at purification
If you like the idea of an under-the-sink water filter but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, the Waterdrop 10UA makes a great alternative. Its smaller, sleeker design tucks away neatly and clocks in at a fourth of the price of our pick for best overall.
That said, the Waterdrop filter does not have five stages of reverse osmosis purification; instead filters water through activated carbon made from coconut shells. It still successfully filters chlorine and other contaminants, significantly improving the taste and smell of tap water.
This filter installs with ease and only requires maintenance once a year to change the filter. The Waterdrop 10UA is a great choice for small spaces, rentals, or do-it-yourselfers who don't want to turn a water filter installation into a weekend-long project.
The Details: Unlimited capacity; 3.6 x 3.6 x 12.3 inches; installs under the sink; purifies through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 42 certified
Best Faucet Filter: Brita Faucet Mount Filter Tap Filtration System
Why It's Great
- Easy installation
- Trusted brand
- Option between filtered and unfiltered water
Grain Of Salt
- Not exactly subtle
Brita has been a trusted name in at-home water filtration for many years, and their faucet-mounted filter is among the best you can buy. We've chosen this Brita water filter for its easy, tool-free installation, affordable price point, and the fact that you can switch between filtered and unfiltered water when running your tap and thus extend the life of the filter cartridge.
Brita's faucet filter removes 99% of lead, chlorine, and other contaminants and politely indicates when it's time to replace the cartridge via an LED light. While this faucet-mounted filter does require more frequent maintenance than under-sink water filters, it's an easy task to change the filter every four months or so.
This filter is a great choice for at-home use if you don't mind having a filter attached to your existing faucet.
The Details: Unlimited capacity; 4.86 x 6 x 2.38 inches; mounts to faucet; purifies through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 401 certified
Best Large Pitcher: Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher
Why It's Great
- Compatible with Brita filters
- Affordable price
- One filter cleans 40 gallons
Grain Of Salt
- Bulky appearance
Keeping a water filtration pitcher in your fridge means you'll always have fresh, cold, filtered water at the ready, and Amazon Basic's 10-cup pitcher is a steal.
This large pitcher may not have the chicest design, but its large capacity will minimize your need for refills, and its compatibility with Brita replacement filters means you'll never have to search for the perfect filter. Each filter will clean approximately 40 gallons of water — you'll probably get two or three months out of each filter — and because it purifies with activated charcoal, you can rely on the Amazon Basics 10-cup pitcher to remove odors, improve taste, and reduce unpleasant contaminants like chlorine and mercury.
It's nothing especially fancy, but we like this large water filtration pitcher for its accessible price point and hassle-free filter replacement. Double filtration certification doesn't hurt, either!
The Details: 10-cup capacity; 9.84 x 5.7 x 10.04 inches; pitcher; purifies through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 42 and 53 certified
Best Small Pitcher: PUR Plus 7-cup Water Filtration Pitcher
Why It's Great
- Useful size
- Multiple color choices
- Excellent filtration
Grain Of Salt
- Big for a smaller-capacity pitcher
The PUR Plus 7-cup pitcher may not be as small as you'd expect from a reduced-capacity pitcher, but it does pack a powerful filtration punch with its NSF/ANSI 401 certification.
In addition to filtering common contaminants, 401 certification indicates a filter's ability to reduce so-called emerging contaminants and incidental compounds. These include herbicides and pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and detergents that may be found at trace levels in tap water.
PUR's effective filtration is made all the more appealing in this pitcher with four color choices, a dishwasher-safe body, and a convenient light to take the guesswork out of filter replacement. We like how the PUR pitcher's slender profile allows it to squeeze into a busy refrigerator or hang out on a tabletop without demanding too much space. This pitcher is a great choice if you want top-notch filtration and don't need a 10-cup capacity.
The Details: 7-cup capacity; 11.3 x 4.8 x 10.9 inches; pitcher; available in white, black, ocean, and smoke; purifies through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 401 certified
Best Countertop Filter: PUR PLUS 30-cup Filtered Water Dispenser
Why It's Great
- Generous 30-cup capacity
- Slim profile
- Trusted brand
Grain Of Salt
- Requires PUR filters for use
Whether you prefer water at room temperature or just don't want a big pitcher sitting in your fridge, the PUR PLUS 30-cup filtered water dispenser lets you keep filtered water on hand without having to mount something to your faucet.
This large capacity water filter maintains a slender profile that, yes, does need counter space — but probably less than you'd expect. As with all PUR water filtration products, only PUR filters can be used with the PUR PLUS dispenser, and you can be sure they'll filter out more than 20 contaminants. A light will indicate when it's time for a new filter cartridge.
We like this water filter for its pull-down spout and clever design (there's even a handle on top for easy transport), and the container is dishwasher safe, so there are no worries about unsavory build-up.
The Details: 30-cup capacity; 15.8 x 5.6 x 10.3 inches; dispenser with spout; available in white; filters through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 401 certified
Best Portable: Astrea ONE Premium Filtering Water Bottle
Why It's Great
- Certified to reduce 23 contaminants
- Easy to use
- Looks cool
Grain Of Salt
- Doesn't remove viruses and bacteria
The Astrea One water bottle gives a whole new meaning to "bottled water" with its effective filtration. This bottle purifies like a pitcher or faucet filtration system — eliminating or reducing contaminants like chlorine, lead, mercury, trace pharmaceuticals, and more — but with the on-the-go convenience of a water bottle.
Its slick design and multiple color choices make this a bottle you'll be excited to carry around, and the stainless steel construction means it'll stand up to the occasional drop or bump. We also appreciate the affordable price point of both the bottle and its replacement filters (which you'll probably only need once every three months or so).
Our only gripe with the Astrea One filtering water bottle is that it doesn't remove bacteria and viruses, which means this bottle is better for everyday use than for taking on hikes or camping trips — you wouldn't want to use this to purify pond water, for instance.
The Details: 16.9-ounce capacity; 10.43 x 4.45 x 4.13 inches; bottle; available in black/blue, black/purple, black/red, gray/blue, and gray/purple; filters through activated carbon; NSF/ANSI 42 and 53 certified
Best Shower: Aquasana AQ-4100 Deluxe Shower Water Filter System
Why It's Great
- Promotes healthier skin and hair
- Adjustable showerhead
- High-flow water pressure
Grain Of Salt
- Replaces your existing showerhead
While you're probably not filling your drinking glass from the showerhead, your hair and skin will also benefit from being cleaned with filtered water.
Particularly in cities with hard water, removing contaminants and harsh minerals can promote healthier, less itchy skin and help reduce hair loss. The Aquasana shower water filter replaces your current showerhead, but with the adjustable head and 2.5 GPM flow rate, you're unlikely to miss what you had before.
This filter sends water through coconut shell carbon to reduce chlorine, iron, lead, and other chemicals while helping to restore water's PH balance with copper and zinc. It installs easily — even if plumbing isn't usually your thing — and the filter only needs to be swapped out every six months.
With an approachable price, modern design, and highly effective filtration system, the Aquasana is our top pick for extending your filtered water supply outside of the kitchen.
The Details: Unlimited capacity; 8.5 x 7.25 x 3.2 inches; showerhead; filters through coconut carbon; NSF/ANSI 401 certified
Our Takeaway
We love the APEC Water Systems ROES-50 as our best overall, but both the Amazon Basics 10-Cup Water Filtration Pitcher and the PUR Plus 7-cup Water Filtration Pitcher are great options if you're looking to keep a pitcher in the fridge rather than underneath your sink.
How to Pick The Right Water Filter
Size and Installation
If you're looking for a water filtration pitcher, think about whether you'd rather keep it in your fridge or on the counter. How much space can you devote to a large pitcher or countertop dispenser?
If you prefer an under-the-sink filter, assess the available space in relation to what you're already storing in that cabinet.
Ease of use
Faucet-mounted water filters are easy to use because they require no refills and minimal-effort installation. Then again, under-the-sink filters are fully out of sight, out of mind. If you don't want to install anything, are you likely to refill your filter pitcher often enough to make it worth the purchase, or is it destined to languish alongside your forgotten Crock-Pot?
Setup and upkeep
All water filters will require filter cartridge placement at regular intervals. Whether this happens every few months or once a year depends on the type of filter — don't forget to factor in the cost of filter replacements when you're pricing out various options.
Design
For the most part, water filters are purpose-built to clean water, not to add aesthetic appeal to your kitchen. Think about design from the perspective of ease of use rather than, "Does this filter make my faucet look nice?"
Common Questions
What is filtered water?
Filtering water is a way to improve water quality, and the Water Quality Association defines water quality improvement as "the processing of water, by any means, to modify, enhance, or improve its quality or to meet a specific water quality need, desire, or set of standards."
In other words, filtered water has been treated to remove harmful contaminants, along with unpleasant odors and flavors. NSF/ANSI-certified filters are especially effective and reliable for this process.
How do water filters work?
Filters can work differently, but at a base level, they work as a barrier between flowing water, debris, and other contaminants. Physical filtration will strain out larger particles, while chemical filtration will treat water with an active material such as carbon.
Is distilled water the same as filtered water?
Distilled water goes beyond filtered water — not only have contaminants been removed, but all of the minerals as well, including the good ones. Healthy minerals in water include the likes of calcium, sodium, and magnesium, but distilled water has had these removed through the process of distillation. Water is heated to boiling, and the steam is collected. As that steam cools, it returns to water and — voila — we have distilled water.
Do water filters remove fluoride?
Reverse osmosis filtration is effective in removing fluoride, but other types of water filters may not be as capable. If removing fluoride from your tap water is important to you, be sure to choose an appropriate water filtration system.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best water filters based on their quality, performance, and reputation. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn, water is her go-to beverage of choice (until it's time for beer).