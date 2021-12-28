The Best Water Filters for Cleaner, Better-Tasting Water

Best Overall: APEC Water Systems ROES-50

Why It's Great

Five stages of filtration for ultra-clean water

Uses reverse osmosis technology

Easy installation

Grain Of Salt

Under-sink unit takes up cabinet space

The APEC ROES-50 water filter wins as our top pick for its ability to remove 99% of contaminants, including chlorine, nitrates, lead, arsenic, and much more. This is a heavy-duty water filtration system that will purify your water and leave you with safe, great-tasting, odor-free refreshment.

This filter uses reverse osmosis — a process involving a permeable membrane separating undesirable contaminants — and sends water through five stages of purification before it reaches your glass. And because the APEC filter fits under your sink, it's tidily out of sight and won't take up space on your counter or in your refrigerator.

Maintenance is relatively hands-off with this water filter once installed: Three of the five filters need to be changed just once per year, and the other two filters can perform reliably for between two and four years.

The Details: Unlimited capacity; 16 x 5.25 x 17.5 inches; installs under the sink; purifies through 5-stage reverse osmosis; NSF/ANSI 58 certified