Walmart Slashed the Prices on Customer-Loved Kitchen Essentials — Up to 75% Off
Every shopper is waiting with bated breath for Amazon's biggest sale of the year, Prime Day (July 12 and 13), but the savviest shoppers know to keep an eye on its competitors. Major retailers are hosting rival events with Black Friday-level markdowns on everything from state-of-the-art appliances to cost-effective furniture. However, you don't have to wait until next week to start snagging the best deals. Walmart notably opted out of hosting its typical Deals for Days event in favor of summer-long savings. The big-box store has already slashed the prices on thousands of items online, including stainless steel cookware sets, powerful air fryers, and more.
We scrolled, scoured, and sifted through Walmart's site for the best discounts on the market. Some of the most noteworthy deals that have caught our attention include the George Foreman Serving Electric Grill, which has more than 1,000 rave reviews from Walmart shoppers. Customers say it's easy to assemble, transport, clean, and cook their favorite meals on. Best of all, you can save $30 on the summer nice-to-have.
Speaking of summer, the Margaritaville Frozen Drink Machine will transport you to a tropical paradise for less than a one-way plane ticket. The discounted appliance blends and shaves the most refreshing beverages in a minute's time. One person, who worked as a bartender for 15 years, said they wish they had one of these machines way back when because it produces a perfectly blended beverage every time. Originally priced at $210, Walmart slashed the shopper-loved slushy machine by more than a quarter, bringing it down to $170.
Ready for more savings? See all 40 of the best Walmart kitchen deals, starting at just $9, below.
Best Appliance Deals
Whether you've been saving space on your counter for a new coffee maker or toaster, you won't have to wait any longer to buy a deeply discounted appliance. Walmart cut prices in half for customer-loved gadgets, including Costway's practical and powerful stand mixer and Sboly's compact coffee maker that comes with a vacuum insulated mug. You can also snag a Bosenkitchen slow juicer for 57 percent off, which Walmart reviewers say extracts more juice faster than other centrifugal juicers.
- Costway Tilt-Head Standing Mixer, $120 (was $250)
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender, $98 (was $139)
- Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor, $50 (was $76)
- Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker, $52 (was $120)
- Bonsenkitchen Slow Masticating Juicer, $43 (was $100)
- KitchenAid Food Chopper, $35 (was $58)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro, $89 (was $129)
- Costway Electric Deep Fryer, $60 (was $160)
- Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Machine, $170 (was $210)
- Beautiful 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster, $30 (was $44)
- George Foreman Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill, $69 (was $100)
- Costway Retro Countertop Microwave, $130 (was $200)
Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals
If you need some new pots and pans, Walmart has you covered. You'll find eight to 20-piece cookware sets up to 45 percent off. Tramontina's easy-to-clean stainless steel set is on sale for only $149, and customers say it's just as good as one from All-Clad. For the bakers out there, you can snag Staub's nearly perfect-rated ceramic dish set for over 50 percent off and throw in a nonstick cake pan set for $20.
- Granitestone Pots and Pans 20-Piece Set, $170 (was $230)
- Tramontina 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $150 (was $228)
- Carote Easy Clean 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $120 (was $150)
- Beautiful 7-Quart Jumbo Cooker, $35 (was $50)
- Lodge Cast Iron Griddle, $20 (was $26)
- Beautiful Square Griddle Pan, $18 (was $30)
- Staub Ceramics 3-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set, $120 (was $243)
- Best Choice 6-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $48 (was $100)
- Costway Steel Nonstick Bakeware Set, $50 (was $107)
- Bestgoods Novelty Nonstick Cake Pan Set, $20 (was $40)
Best Kitchen Tools Deals
Copy: Don't forget to stock your kitchen drawers, too. You'll find everything you need to cut, chop, and slice vegetables at a fraction of the time and cost. With Mueller's Heavy Duty Slicer, you can effortlessly slice, dice, chop, and cut onions, peppers, and more for a mere $25. Need knives? Lux Decor's 7-piece set is less than $20, and you can add a compact sharper to your cart for an extra $10.
- Farberware Professional 23-Piece Mix and Measure Baking Set, $10 (was $25)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier 15-Piece Tool and Gadget Set, $52 (was $60)
- Vavse Hand Blender, $42 (was $80)
- Lux Decor Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $18 (was $29)
- Uhomepro Knife and Scissor Sharpener, $10 (was $40)
- Mueller Heavy Duty Vegetable Slicer, $25 (was $34)
- Mainstays Instant Response Kitchen Thermometer, $9 (was $12)
- Homehunch Manual Can Opener, $10 (was $21)
- Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Storage Containers, $35 (was $50)
- Simply Genius Non-Slip Cutting Board Set, $18 (was $30)
- Ayababy Stainless Steel Kitchen Scissors, $11 (was $17)
Best Home Deals
Copy: Cleaning your kitchen floors doesn't have to be a chore anymore thanks to Roborock's robot vacuum and mop. The award-winning gadget will learn how to navigate your home and suck every piece of dirt off your floors. Oh, and did we mention it's $240 off right now? For readers with smaller apartments (and no dishwasher), you should consider buying Kapas countertop dishwasher and Mainstays 3-piece pub set while they're both almost $100 off.
- Better Homes & Gardens Artisanal Clay Stoneware Set, $40 (was $50)
- Better Homes & Gardens Mid Century Bar Cart, $115 (was $162)
- Mainstays 3-Piece Metal Pub Set, $120 (was $230)
- Kapas Portable Countertop Dishwasher, $298 (was $388)
- Nine Stars Motion Sensor Garbage Can, $66 (was $74)
- Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $360 (was $600)
- Char-Boil 4-Burner Gas Grill, $230 (was $290)