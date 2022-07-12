Walmart Just Dropped Even More Incredible Summer Savings, and These Are the 24 Best Finds

These big summer sales are the perfect time to spring for something special. That goes doubly for unique kitchen appliances you've had your eye on for a long time — like this time- and energy-saving bread maker. If you're like us and really got into all things bread, rolls, focaccia, and bagels during 2020 and never looked back, this little workhorse by Hamilton Beach is here to save the day (and your wrists). The bread maker can bake a 2-pound loaf in what feels like moments flat, all you have to do is add the ingredients and choose the settings. And, if you're not in the mood for bread, the appliance can whip up pizza dough, too.