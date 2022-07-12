Walmart Just Dropped Even More Incredible Summer Savings, and These Are the 24 Best Finds
It might be Amazon's big birthday celebration (Prime Day typically falls within the same week as the store's July 15 anniversary), but some of the biggest retailers are crashing it with sales of their own — and that includes Walmart.
This isn't the first time Walmart has offered Prime Day-competitive deals, but the sales this year are bigger and better than ever. If you've been on the hunt for a brand new air fryer, a pet hair-erasing robot vacuum cleaner (one that's $189 — or nearly 69 percent — off), or any number of handy and swoon-worthy kitchen appliances (more on those soon), now is your chance to save big.
Buy it: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $269 (was $330); Walmart
One of the standouts from Walmart's big sale includes none other than the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. At $60 off, this is one of the more substantial sales currently available on the coveted stand mixer. This beauty of a 4.5-quart countertop appliance is currently $61 off and comes with all of the beating, kneading, and folding power you can imagine with 10 different speed options. Plus, this size is big enough to mix dough for a batch of eight dozen cookies.
But that's just one of the many sales worth checking out at Walmart right now. There are thousands of options, but we sorted through them to bring you the 24 best finds, below.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
- Ninja Ice Cream Maker, $168 (was $199)
- Farberware 14-Inch Easy Clean Nonstick Covered Family Pan, $29 (was $60)
- Moosoo 12.7-Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer, $90 (was $160)
- Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap 10-Cup Food Processor, $50 (was $79)
- Thyme & Table 13-Piece Knife Set, $49 (was $59)
- Farberware 1.9-Quart Air Fryer, $35 (was $40)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $270 (was $330)
- Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer, $134 (was $200)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker, $49 (was $89)
- Farberware 14-Inch Easy Clean Nonstick Skillet, $25 (was $29)
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender Duo, $98 (was $139)
- Black + Decker 6-Slice Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven, $58 (was $65)
Buy it: Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker, $49 (was $89); Walmart
These big summer sales are the perfect time to spring for something special. That goes doubly for unique kitchen appliances you've had your eye on for a long time — like this time- and energy-saving bread maker. If you're like us and really got into all things bread, rolls, focaccia, and bagels during 2020 and never looked back, this little workhorse by Hamilton Beach is here to save the day (and your wrists). The bread maker can bake a 2-pound loaf in what feels like moments flat, all you have to do is add the ingredients and choose the settings. And, if you're not in the mood for bread, the appliance can whip up pizza dough, too.
Best Walmart Home Deals
- iHome AutoVac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop, $189 (was $599)
- Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Steam Mop, $119 (was $131)
- Polifurniture Denmark 3-Door Bedroom Armoire, $190 (was $243)
- Molecule 2-Pack Gel Memory Foam Pillows, $25 (was $60)
- Sauder International Lux 5-Shelf Metal Bookcase, $114 (was $235)
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159 (was $219)
- Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping, $165 (was $329)
- Rubbermaid 42-Piece Press & Lock Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers, $35 (was $50)
- Nourison Bliss Vintage Farmhouse Area Rug, From $16 (was $29)
- Novogratz Finley 4-Drawer Dresser, $153 (was $205)
- Sauder Curiod Sofa Table, $29 (was $95)
- Mainstays 4-Pack Beach Towels, $20 (was $24)
Buy it: iHome AutoVac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop, $189 (was $599); Walmart
One of the biggest discounts Walmart has on its entire site is this over-$400 savings on the iHome AutoVac Nova Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop. The vacuum's laser-powered navigation helps it learn the many contours of your home to clean every carpet, hardwood, tile, or laminated floor with ease. And when it's done, the vacuum finds its way back home (a.k.a. to its charging dock) to empty out all of the dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris so you don't have to.
Shop these fantastic finds and more at Walmart now — but hurry, these rollbacks end Thursday, July 14 at 12pm ET.