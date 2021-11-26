The 23 Best Walmart Black Friday Kitchen Deals on Cuisinart, Lodge, and More
Black Friday is finally here, and with it comes countless sales across the internet and in stores across the country. Spending totals from last year's shopping holiday totaled $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data, an increase of about 22% from 2020. Compared to last year, Black Friday 2021 might see more shoppers planning to venture outside of their homes to shop in person, but that doesn't mean there isn't still an enormous selection to be found online. And one major retailer with some of the biggest and best price reductions out there is Walmart.
The big box store has actually been hosting deals for more than a week leading up to Black Friday with its Deals for Days online, but today marks the official beginning of the biggest part of its sale. Some of the most noteworthy deals that have caught our attention include the Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, which comes with a paddle, whisk, and dough hook attachment—just like the KitchenAid stand mixer that plenty of reviewers compare it to. One person, who has owned a KitchenAid for years, said they'd "never look back" after switching to Costway because it's a more reliable mixer that doesn't break down, has a larger bowl, and is far more affordable. Originally priced at $250, Walmart slashed the price by more than half, bringing it down to $120 today.
Another standout deal (and brand name dupe) we've spotted is the Tramontina 6-Quart Covered Stainless Steel Braiser Pan, which looks and cooks an awful lot like some of All-Clad's famous pans. Crafted with an aluminum core and three-layer construction, the oven-safe stainless steel pan will heat food evenly without any cold or hot spots, and it won't rust over time.
See all 23 of the best Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals, starting at just $10, below.
Best Appliance Deals
- Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer 7.5 Qt, $120 (was $250); Walmart
- Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer + Toaster Oven, $125 (was $180); Walmart
- Gotham Indoor Smokeless Grill with Fan, $69 (was $100); Walmart
- Keenstone Masticating Juicer, $80 (was $200); Walmart
- Hamilton Beach 2-Pound Digital Bread Maker, $50 (was $70); Walmart
- Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter Technology, $169 (was $514); Walmart
- Chefman 8-Quart TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer, $69 (was $100); Walmart
- Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $45 (was $80); Walmart
- Nostalgia 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker, $18 (was $30); Walmart
- Hamilton Beach XL Convection Oven with Rotisserie, $79 (was $109); Walmart
- Best Choice Products Masticating Juicer and Cold Press Extractor, $60 (was $115); Walmart
- Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Express Crock Pressure Cooker, $130 (was $140); Walmart
- Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker, $200 (was $300); Walmart
Best Cookware Deals
- Rachael Ray 15-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $90 (was $159); Walmart
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.5 Inch Cast Iron Griddle, $18 (was $26); Walmart
- Tramontina Tri-Ply Clad 6-Quart Covered Stainless Steel Braiser Pan, $65 (was $120); Walmart
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set, $139 (was $159); Walmart
- Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $99 (was $140); Walmart
Best Kitchen Tools Deals
- Farberware Professional 23-Piece Gray Mix and Measure Baking Set, $10 (was $25); Walmart
- The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Vintage Floral Gadget Set, $35 (was $49); Walmart
- BakerEze 12-Piece Bakeware Set, $28 (was $33); Walmart
- Better Homes & Gardens 6-Piece Porcelain Server Set, $19 (was $30); Walmart
- Farberware Professional 30-piece Kitchen Tool and Gadget Set, $25 (was $36); Walmart