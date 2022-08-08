The Best Vegetarian Cookbooks to Power-Up Your Produce Game — Chef-Approved
Whether you're a 24-7 vegetarian or simply want to rebalance your diet by adding more plant-based dishes, arming yourself with good recipes is essential to eating well. The good news: There are tons of vegetarian cookbooks to choose from. The bad news: There are tons of vegetarian cookbooks to choose from. Trying to pick the right one to stack in your kitchen can be daunting, so we've done some of the legwork and given gold stars to 10 of the best veggie-focused cookbooks.
We considered multiple factors: how many recipes you get for your cookbook buck, the clarity of instructions, availability of ingredients, dish variety, whether or not photos are included, plus extras, like the addition of helpful tips and intriguing food stories. And mastery of the most important aspect — the taste on your plate when you're done cooking — is a given.
Mark Bittman's How to Cook Everything Vegetarian checks most of the above boxes, landing it in our Best Overall category. But the rest of the list is packed with winners, too. From recipe collections designed to entice kids and satisfy your sweet tooth to tomes that provide a side of storytelling, check out this round-up of the best vegetarian cookbooks.
Best Overall: How to Cook Everything Vegetarian
Why It's Great
- More than 2,000 recipes
- Tabs marking those that can be made in 30-minutes or less
- Straight-forward instructions
Grain of Salt
- The sheer size of the book and amount of info can be overwhelming
As its name implies, How to Cook Everything Vegetarian by Mark Bittman, is an exhaustive field guide for meatless meals. Since its publication in 2007, this big book (832 pages) has been a go-to resource for those ready to veg out, and its popularity led to a 10th-anniversary update in 2017, including new recipes and new color photos for each dish.
Bittman is known for his ability to share his authority and expertise on a range of food subjects, and he brings this encouraging teacher-like tone to this cookbook, delivering a vast amount of veggie knowledge and cooking know-how alongside more than 2,000 versatile recipes, ranging from fried wontons with chives and ginger to tortilla soup and plum-rosemary upside down cake, with detailed tips and ingredient substitution suggestions for many.
There's a lot to love here, but its enduring mass appeal is a standout feature. With a mix of basic and more involved dishes and easy-to-understand steps and instructions for all, it's beloved as a safe jumping-off point for beginning vegetarian cooks while remaining sophisticated and inventive enough to excite veteran vegetarians, too.
The Details: Written by Mark Bittman; published in 2017 (2nd edition); includes 2,000-plus recipes
Best Gourmet: On Vegetables
Why It's Great
- Creative flavor combos
- Dishes let vegetables shine
- Chef/author notes share the inspiration for dishes
Grain of Salt
- Many recipes require access to super fresh produce
This stylish cookbook has a fine-dining tilt that's no surprise considering its author is renowned California chef Jeremy Fox, and it's definitely for the home cook harboring chef-life fantasies and willing to spend some time in their kitchen. It's packed with recipes for refined dishes that strive to unlock and show off vegetables' high flavor potential.
Innovative techniques and unexpected combinations, hallmarks of Fox's culinary aesthetic, are on full display in recipes like rhubarb, ricotta and radish toast, and fennel confit with kumquat, feta, chili, and oregano. Experiencing this cookbook begins with its stunning photography — images of finished dishes artfully plated and shot on neutral backgrounds whet your appetite for each recipe's results.
You'll find the ingredient lists are celebrations of fresh, local produce, and it's clear fruits and vegetables are the stars Fox wants to see shine. While some recipes are time-consuming, tips and hacks born from Fox's years running busy commercial kitchens prove helpful when faced with some of the more complicated offerings.
The Details: Written by Jeremy Fox and Noah Galuten; published in 2017; includes 160 recipes
Best for Beginners: Ultimate Veg
Why It's Great
- Plenty of simpler recipes
- Includes a vegetable nutrition guide
- Engaging writing
Grain of Salt
- Some British phrases and terms might be unclear to U.S. readers
With Ultimate Veg, British chef and TV star Jamie Oliver is on a mission to make plant-based eating more accessible. That means dishing out recipes built from affordable ingredients that aren't difficult to prepare and that are presented in a clean layout. But for all the emphasis put on the first two points — cost and ease — he's placed equal priority on good taste, ensuring you'll never miss the meat that's not in your meal.
As this book walks you through the steps to make fluffy spinach pancakes, hearty veggie chili, classic mac 'n cheese studded with leeks and broccoli, and more — from sandwiches and soups to pastas and desserts — Oliver's goal is to increase the home cook's confidence in the kitchen.
Heaping helpings of Oliver's energetic personality served via tips and tricks accompanying his recipes help him accomplish this. Some are practical, like how to loosen a sauce. Some are just for fun, like how to mold rice into shapes for a "1980's retro feel." And the cookbook's handy nutritional guide reinforces your understanding of the big health benefits you can reap by adding more veggies to your diet.
The Details: Written by Jamie Oliver; published in 2020; number of recipes unknown
Best International: Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook
Why It's Great
- Uses a wide range of vegetables in dishes from multiple cuisines
- Highlights vegetables' inherent flavors
- Can easily make many recipes vegan
Grain of Salt
- Some recipes are labor-intensive
Chef Jose Andres' Spanish heritage is always a factor in his food, yet there are few culinary cultures left unexplored in this cookbook co-authored with James Beard award-winning writer Matt Goulding. It spotlights the vast diversity of vegetables across the globe while also showcasing Andres' ability to skillfully meld styles and tweak traditions to create inventive, exciting plates that let you forgo your passport for a fork to travel the world.
The common thread is the respect for vegetables' natural flavors. Even as Andres navigates new ways to enjoy well-known ingredients, every recipe seeks to amplify the authentic taste of the vegetables used. It's this aspect that put the cookbook at the top of Atlanta, Georgia, chef John Castellucci's list. "Jose shows how versatile a lot of vegetables can be," the executive chef of Cooks & Soldiers says. "He talks quite a bit about respecting the ingredient and highlighting it in a way you may not have thought about it in the past."
Andres' mastery is apparent on every page, yet an approachable attitude throughout will inspire even novice cooks to give some of the more complicated dishes a try. The recipes' flexibility is also appealing; many can quickly be transformed into vegan. Others won't come completely undone if you choose to add meat. Castellucci praises the variety. "There are riffs on classic recipes included as well," he says. "And I appreciate there's a drink section with a great sangria recipe."
The Details: Written by Jose Andres and Matt Goulding; published in 2019; 368 pages
Best Classic: Chez Panisse Vegetables
Why It's Great
- Delicious results proven over 26 years
- Simple yet elegant dishes
- Vegetable-selection tips increase your produce-buying IQ
Grain of Salt
- No photos included
This oldie-but-goodie is reached for time and time again for a reason. Famed California chef and restaurant owner Alice Waters' tried-and-true insight into the nature of each ingredient ensures stunning results. But they're also quite simple, as chef John Conlin III of Tercet in Portland, Oregon, notes. "Every vegetable is given a thoughtful analysis, helping the cook understand the importance of seasonality while empowering them to embrace their local terroir," he says. "But it's also a super accessible book that's not too 'cheffy.'"
It's organized as an apple-to-zucchini encyclopedia; in-depth studies of each fruit and vegetable are followed by Waters' recipes using the ingredient. With its conversational style and tips on selecting and cooking specific veggies when they're at their best, it's designed to truly teach, not merely instruct, another reason Conlin hails it. "It's two parts education and one part recipes, good for a home cook and required reading in my kitchen," he says.
He offers one caveat: "It does lean on dairy a little heavily, so it might not be the best for vegans, and occasionally meat is used as garnish, but chef Waters' approach is legendary for a reason. She respects the essence of each vegetable and seeks to highlight it in a simple, efficient way." One more note: If you're looking for photos to match the dishes, you'll be disappointed. There are none, but the book's gallery-quality illustrations are a lovely consolation prize.
The Details: Written by Alice Waters; published in 1996; 368 pages
Best For Desserts: Chloe's Vegan Desserts
Why It's Great
- Wide variety of desserts
- Big, detailed photos
- Plenty of options for restricted diets
Grain of Salt
- Most recipes call for a decent amount of sugar (but it's a dessert book!)
When she became the first vegan to win Food Network's "Cupcake Wars," chef Chloe Coscarelli's passion for vegan cuisine was obvious. This cookbook dedicated to desserts is infectious, and if that's not enough to tempt you, the variety of sweet confections featured will. From ice cream and pies to donuts, cakes, and cookies, this book reimagines favorites like pecan bars, brownies, and lemon bars and introduces you to unique treats like her cardamon-spiced Bollywood cupcakes and minty mojito chocolate chip cookies. There's even a dessert for breakfast chapter with tiramisu pancakes and raspberry swirl coffee cake. (Yes, please.)
There are no hard-to-find ingredients or complex techniques to scare off a beginning baker or new vegan, and recipes that are also gluten-free and soy-free are noted as such, making it a breeze to navigate multiple dietary restrictions. It also includes a staples list to help you stock your pantry with vegan baking essentials.
And while the larger-than-life photos jumping off shiny pages will have you ready to chow down, you don't even have to chew some of Coscarelli's goodies. A drinks section includes recipes for frozen mocha latte, blackberry margaritas, and vodka basil lemonade.
The Details: Written by Chloe Coscarelli; published in 2013; includes 100-plus recipes
Best For Families and Kids: The Vegetarian Family Cookbook
Why It's Great
- Kid-approved flavors
- Easy recipes designed to get kids cooking
- Includes full nutritional information for recipes
Grain of Salt
- There aren't photos for every recipe
Want to get your kids eating better and even beside you in the kitchen learning how to cook? Make food fun with The Vegetarian Family Cookbook. It's packed with picky-eater-approved flavors folded into kid-attention-getting names like Easy Cheesy Lasagna, Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwiches, and Rainbow Buddha Bowls, plus an entire dips and snacks section. The lower-skill-level requirements for certain recipes are noted so you can get your kids in on the cooking action with confidence.
The 100 recipes inside also please parents; some are easy enough to get a nourishing dinner on the table between soccer practice and science homework on the busiest weeknights. Others include longer ingredient lists and more steps to challenge you and (and your kids) to keep progressing. And the book's tips on key kitchen tools, vegetarian staples, and even guidance for properly cooking grains make eating vegetarian child's play.
When you're really in a rush, use the handy dandy labels to help you pick your menu quickly: Recipes are denoted by categories like "5-ingredient," "30 minutes," "one pot," "gluten-free," and more. Plus, all dishes include complete nutritional information, so you know you're making a good choice for your family.
The Details: Written by Kristen Wood; published in 2020; includes 100 recipes
Best Vegan: Afro-Vegan
Why It's Great
- Packed with facts on food history and culture
- Clear instructions
Grain of Salt
- Some recipes call for hard-to-find ingredients
If you like your cooking instruction with a side order of interesting and even moving storytelling, Bryant Terry's Afro-Vegan is for you. The chef and food-justice activist provides the "how-to" for more than 100 dishes that stir African, American South, and Caribbean cuisines together, resulting in fare with flavors both familiar and brand new.
Recipes for blackened okra with red rice, sweet and savory watermelon soup, grit cakes with eggplant, tomatoes, and peanuts, and skillet cornbread with pecan dukkah are conveyed with clear, concise directions and promise bold tastes combined with comfort.
But Terry takes you far beyond each bite, pairing his recipes with musings on food history and culture. His thoughts explore the oft-unappreciated background of favorite food traditions, and he also offers fresh ways to connect with these stories. Throughout the cookbook, he provides suggestions on music to listen to and books to dig into in conjunction with his dishes.
The Details: Written by Bryant Terry; published in 2014; includes 100-plus recipes
Best Seasonal: Six Seasons
Why It's Great
- Great guidance on cooking with the seasons
- Wide variety of vegetables used
- Beautiful photography
Grain of Salt
- Not all recipes are 100 percent vegetarian
Chef and farmer Joshua McFadden cooks to Mother Nature's beat, rotating what he makes and when he makes it to stay in tune with her natural rhythms. This philosophy is the foundation of Six Seasons, his first cookbook (which snagged a coveted James Beard Award). While not strictly vegetarian (there are meats and seafood incorporated in some dishes), it is veggie-focused and veggie-forward.
The book divides the year and its chapters into six seasons instead of the usual four — spring, early summer, midsummer, late summer, autumn, and winter. Each starts with raw preparations of the produce perfect at that time, then moves into cooked dishes featuring the same vegetables. Instructions are easy to follow, and color photos of each finished dish are a visual feast that can also prove helpful when you're working your way through the recipes.
Almost all edible plants, not just those in the popular crowd (we're looking at you, tomato), are revered in McFadden's recipes. Dishes like carrot and beet slaw with pistachios and raisins; celery, date, and almond salad; and cauliflower steaks with provolone and pickled peppers strive to extract the essence of their ingredients and spotlight McFadden's creativity.
McFadden's agricultural prowess is apparent here, too. He encourages the use of every part of vegetables possible and advises using them not just at their peak but even when they're a bit past their prime, reducing waste and layering on the flavor.
The Details: Written by Joshua McFadden and Martha Holmberg; published in 2017; includes 225 recipes
Best for Budgets: Plant-Based on a Budget
Why It's Great
- Easy-to-find, inexpensive ingredients
- Recipes ready in under 30 minutes
- Simple to substitute ingredients
Grain of Salt
- For experienced cooks, some recipes may be too simple
After an introduction that shares her personal journey — detailing how she first went meatless to improve her health and continued down this path to improve the health of the environment — Toni Okamoto busts the myth that eating vegan is expensive. Sure, it can be. But it doesn't have to be. According to Okamoto, you can save the planet, save animals and save money all at the same time. And do it while enjoying delicious food.
The majority of Okamoto's frugal-focused recipes can all be prepared in 30 minutes or less and are pretty basic without being boring. Dishes like banana-zucchini pancakes, cumin-and-cayenne-warmed sweet potato chili, and energy-packed five-ingredient peanut butter bites dotted with raisins are uncomplicated without compromising taste for ease.
Singles who bemoan how often the cooking-for-one crowd is overlooked by recipes designed to feed at least four will welcome the section with one-person meal plans. Everyone will applaud this cookbook's tips on how to pay less for food and other kitchen supplies. And thanks to the recipes' simplicity, customizing them to fit your preferences by swapping out ingredients is often a cinch.
The Details: Written by Toni Okamoto; published in 2019; includes 100 recipes
Our Takeaway
How to Cook Everything Vegetarian provides deep produce proficiency and thousands of recipes that unlock plants' diverse flavors and their power to nourish, making it a must for your cookbook collection. Stack Ultimate Veg and its accessible vegetarian recipes beside it for a balanced bookshelf.
How to Pick the Right Vegetarian Cookbook
Skill Level
The vegetarian cookbooks containing more difficult and complex recipes likely require more in-depth prep for numerous ingredients, so more chopping, slicing, and dicing of multiple vegetables. If you're lacking top-notch knife skills, you may end up frustrated by the amount of time and effort you put into each dish. Cooking techniques may be labor-intensive, too, so evaluate your kitchen know-how honestly.
Number of Recipes
If you cook most nights, it makes sense to have a recipe repertoire that's hundreds of dishes deep to stave off meal-time monotony. If you only cook occasionally, you can keep things interesting in your kitchen with smaller cookbooks that better suit your tastes in other categories.
Cuisine Type
Spend your money on cookbooks that tantalize your tastebuds and feed your soul. If you're not interested in global-fusion dishes, don't bother with cookbooks known for their international flair. On the flip side, if you want to create nothing but the best African-Caribbean dishes, choose a cookbook that drills down on the traditions, as well as the flavors, of this cuisine. Thanks to heightened interest in plant-based eating, there's a wide array of niche vegetarian cookbooks now available.
About Our Tests
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Jennifer Kornegay determined the best baking cookbooks available on the market today. She considered the recipe and instruction quality, cuisine type, cultural inspirations, skill level, photography, and overall value of several different cookbooks before selecting the winners.