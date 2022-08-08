The Best Vegetarian Cookbooks to Power-Up Your Produce Game — Chef-Approved

Best Overall: How to Cook Everything Vegetarian

Also available at Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

Why It's Great

More than 2,000 recipes

Tabs marking those that can be made in 30-minutes or less

Straight-forward instructions

Grain of Salt

The sheer size of the book and amount of info can be overwhelming

As its name implies, How to Cook Everything Vegetarian by Mark Bittman, is an exhaustive field guide for meatless meals. Since its publication in 2007, this big book (832 pages) has been a go-to resource for those ready to veg out, and its popularity led to a 10th-anniversary update in 2017, including new recipes and new color photos for each dish.

Bittman is known for his ability to share his authority and expertise on a range of food subjects, and he brings this encouraging teacher-like tone to this cookbook, delivering a vast amount of veggie knowledge and cooking know-how alongside more than 2,000 versatile recipes, ranging from fried wontons with chives and ginger to tortilla soup and plum-rosemary upside down cake, with detailed tips and ingredient substitution suggestions for many.

There's a lot to love here, but its enduring mass appeal is a standout feature. With a mix of basic and more involved dishes and easy-to-understand steps and instructions for all, it's beloved as a safe jumping-off point for beginning vegetarian cooks while remaining sophisticated and inventive enough to excite veteran vegetarians, too.

The Details: Written by Mark Bittman; published in 2017 (2nd edition); includes 2,000-plus recipes