The Best Vacuum Sealers to Help Extend Shelf Life
Once relegated to the realm of doomsday preppers for storing bulk goods or professionals for sous vide, food vacuums have since hit the mainstream. The average person who meal preps has realized a vacuum sealer can keep their sandwiches fresh all week, and home sous vide machines have made that cooking method more accessible to home cooks. Those who care about preventing food waste have also gotten into vacuum sealers to keep dry goods fresher for longer.
If you've been on the fence about buying a vacuum sealer, know that you can use them for various needs — from preventing chocolate from blooming to keeping baby food fresh. The best vacuum sealers can extend food's shelf life up to five times longer and works well for years. Our top pick, the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, stood out from the rest because of its powerful suction, compact size, and built-in bag storage. Read on to learn about all the models that made our list of the best food vacuums on the market.
- Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro
- Best Budget: Nutrichef PKVS Sealer
- Best for Beginners: FoodSaver VSO150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine
- Best Handheld: Zwilling Fresh and Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer Machine
- Most Versatile: Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer
- Best Professional: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine With Automatic Bag Detection
Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro
Why It's Great
- One hand sealing
- Strong suction
- Compact design
- Secret storage
Grain of Salt
- Slightly trickier to seal wet foods
Anova is one of the companies that helped popularize the home sous vide craze, so it makes perfect sense that its vacuum sealer is the best option on the market. We love this vacuum sealing machine because it offers all of the features of larger models but has a more compact design. It has a powerful suction function that allows you to seal foods with just one hand instead of the usual two needed.
The food vacuum automatically double seals, ensuring nothing leaks, and it includes an accessory port so you can seal containers. Thanks to its hidden storage compartment, you can store your bags directly in the machine, keeping them organized and readily available. And under the sealer, you can tuck your cord away neatly.
The Details: Measures 14.75 x 7 x 4.3 inches; 120 watts; includes bag roll storage/cutter
Best Budget: Nutrichef PKVS Sealer
Why It's Great
- All-in-one starter kit
- Easy to operate
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- Less suction than other models
LED indicator lights and a control center make the Nutrichef sealer an option that's as easy to use as it is budget-friendly. We appreciate the straightforward nature of the machine, and that it has two separate settings for food. Choose one for firm and dry foods, and the other for softer foods. That second setting ensures that soft foods don't lose their texture in the vacuum sealing process.
This machine includes six bags to get you started (plus a stopper cork) and is available in stainless steel, black, and stainless/black combo finishes. The bags that it comes with are reusable, in addition to being waterproof.
The Details: Measures 6.07 x 14.18 x 3 inches; 110 watts, doesn't include bag roll storage/cutter
Best for Beginners: FoodSaver VSO150 PowerVac Compact Vacuum Sealing Machine
Why It's Great
- Stores vertically
- Less bag waste than other models
- Built-in alignment
Grain of Salt
- Tricky to lock
New to food sealing? Make things easy on yourself with this fuss-free FoodSaver PowerVac. It has a one-touch method, meaning there is no trying to figure out how to operate an assortment of buttons, and it offers two settings: one for wet foods and one for dry. Plus, it comes with bags and rolls to get you started.
The built-in alignment tray helps keep everything even, thus avoiding wasting bags or having to cut awkwardly after sealing. We appreciate the vertical storage, which enables consumers to save space when storing it; it isn't much wider than a large book. Compatible with all FoodSaver accessories, this vacuum is a great way to begin your food-sealing journey.
The Details: 15.94 x 6.16 x 2.71 inches; 150 watts; doesn't include bag roll storage/cutter
Best Handheld: Zwilling Fresh and Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer Machine
Why It's Great
- Quiet and compact
- Rechargeable via USB
- Compatible with Culinary World App
Grain of Salt
- Must be used with Zwilling bags/containers
Anyone who wants to avoid adding yet another large kitchen appliance to their kitchen will be grateful for the existence of the Zwilling vacuum sealer — our favorite handheld option. It has an ergonomic design that fits easily in your hand and operates with less noise than its larger counterparts.
We love that it can seal both containers and bags, as that's a less common feature for handheld models. It's cordless and uses a battery that recharges via USB. This food vacuum sealer is modern in its appearance and functionality and an excellent fit for anyone who needs to save on storage space. It can also be used for marinating, sous vide, and pickling.
The Details: Measures 2 x 7.5 inches, doesn't include bag roll storage/cutter
Most Versatile: Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer
Why It's Great
- Numerous settings
- Storage and bag cutter
- Easy lock handle
Grain of Salt
- Less intuitive interface
Customize the best sealing options for countless foods with the Nesco food vacuum. With an array of settings, this model allows you to choose from dry, moist, or double for ingredients and then opt for normal or gentle sealing. The sealer accommodates bags up to nearly 12 inches wide, has a window for easy viewing, and features a built-in cutter. To get you started, there are two different-sized bag rolls included.
You can store those bags (and any brand) directly inside the sealer. Double vacuum power ensures that as much air is removed as possible and a double heat seal means no leaks, even when storing liquidy, wet foods.
The Details: Measures 15.75 x 8 x 4.5 inches,130 watts; includes bag roll storage/cutter
Best Professional: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine With Automatic Bag Detection
Why It's Great
- Seals canisters and containers
- Handheld sealer included
- Dishwasher-safe drip tray
Grain of Salt
- Excess plastic used for rolls
If your needs for food sealing go beyond bag storage, this FoodSaver vacuum has you covered. In addition to bags, it can safely seal canisters and containers. This means you can marinate or quick pickle vegetables in mere minutes and store nuts, seeds, and grains in attractive jars instead of plastic bags with the included handheld sealer. That sealer can also be used with other FoodSaver products, like wine stoppers to remove air from bottles of wine and the "Quick Marinator."
The operation of this sealer is fully automatic, so it stops when it detects that all the air has been removed and creates an airtight seal. Overall, this machine is versatile, innovative, and powerful.
The Details: Measures 18.8 x 9.5 x 10.6 inches, 127 watts, includes bag roll storage/cutter
Our Takeaway
We chose the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro as our best overall pick because it's suitable for both novice and experienced cooks and is easy to store and use thanks to its compact size and intuitive settings and features, including a built-in cutter.
How to Pick the Right Food Vacuum Sealer
Size
Determine how much storage space you have for your food sealer, as well as how large of bags you want it to be able to serve. For people with small spaces, a handheld sealer or one that stores vertically are good choices because they take up less space than other models. For those focused on sealing large quantities of food, a bigger machine is your best bet.
Functions
Most vacuum sealers have two settings, one for firmer foods and one for softer foods. However, more advanced models have additional features, such as the ability to seal canisters and jars. Know what foods you're likely to use your sealer for, so you can avoid spending extra money for functions you won't use and are sure the machine does everything you want.
Bag Storage
The easiest way to store bags for food vacuuming is on a roll, so brands that are compatible with bag rolls or that make their own, such as FoodSaver, are smart choices for keeping things tidy. Alternatively, you have the option of vacuum-sealing a set of the bags themselves, so that they take up as little space as possible. The downside to that method is re-vacuuming the remainder of the bags every time you use them.
Common Questions
How long does vacuumed food last?
On average, foods that have been vacuumed-sealed last up to five times longer than they would in the refrigerator or freezer. For the refrigerator, that means the time before it spoils or grows mold, and for the freezer, that means the time before it accumulates ice crystals, also known as freezer burn. For shelf-stable food stored at room temperature, the average duration it will last is twice as long as food that is not vacuum sealed.
What foods can you vacuum seal?
The question should really be, what foods can't you vacuum seal? You can vacuum-seal dry ingredients such as grains, beans, and seeds, cooked foods like baby food and meat, and raw ingredients like sliced apples.
