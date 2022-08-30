The Best Vacuum Sealers to Help Extend Shelf Life

Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro

Also available at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.

Why It's Great

One hand sealing

Strong suction

Compact design

Secret storage

Grain of Salt

Slightly trickier to seal wet foods

Anova is one of the companies that helped popularize the home sous vide craze, so it makes perfect sense that its vacuum sealer is the best option on the market. We love this vacuum sealing machine because it offers all of the features of larger models but has a more compact design. It has a powerful suction function that allows you to seal foods with just one hand instead of the usual two needed.

The food vacuum automatically double seals, ensuring nothing leaks, and it includes an accessory port so you can seal containers. Thanks to its hidden storage compartment, you can store your bags directly in the machine, keeping them organized and readily available. And under the sealer, you can tuck your cord away neatly.

The Details: Measures 14.75 x 7 x 4.3 inches; 120 watts; includes bag roll storage/cutter