Want to take tacos to the next level and impress your friends (and yourself)? Make homemade tortillas for burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, or tacos. While you can make homemade tortillas by flattening your dough with a rolling pin, there's a bit of practice and skill involved in getting the consistency just right to have uniform, disc-shaped tortillas, so consider using an appliance to make the work easier. "A tortilla press makes a better and smooth tortilla that will cook evenly," says Jorge Boetto, restaurant owner of recently opened Xolo, an all-day Mexican restaurant, and Bar Milagro, a bar specializing in mezcal and tequila cocktails in Williamsburg, N.Y. Consider adding a tortilla press to your line of cooking tools, whether you're making corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
Tortilla presses are made with two plates, usually of metal, that flatten a small ball of dough to form round tortillas that aren't too thin or too thick. "Using a tortilla press means that you can make quick, beautifully round, and thinner tortillas with an even width," says Pati Jinich, Mexican chef, creator, and host of the Emmy-nominated PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and New York Times bestselling author. After researching and speaking with our experts, we considered material, size, weight, and ease of cleaning when determining our top picks, including our pick for best overall, the Masienda x Doña Rosa Tortilladora press.
Our Favorite
- Best Overall: Masienda x Doña Rosa Tortilladora press
- Best Budget: Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press
- Best Cast Iron: Verve Culture Artisan Tortilleria Kit
- Best Wooden: Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press
- Best Electric: Brentwood Stainless Steel Non-Stick Electric Tortilla Maker
- Best Large: Victoria Cast Iron 10-inch Press
Best Overall: Masienda x Doña Rosa Tortilladora press
Why It's Great
- Sleek design
- More control for thickness
- Smooth finish for easy cleaning
Grain of Salt
- Higher price point
"The metal tortilla press offered by the company, Masienda, was designed by a Mexican lady, Doña Rosa, who has been selling them in the Oaxaca market for years," says Boetto. You can purchase these presses on their website for a quality, Mexican-made tortilla press in your own home.
This tortilla press has a sleek and beautiful design that makes it stand out, but its construction sets this tortilla press apart from the rest. There is a deliberate design of the plates not closing down evenly on each other, offering up more control when determining the thickness you desire for your tortillas. The handle is easy to hold, too, so you can get in a rhythm of pulling down and lifting up as you press an abundance of tortillas for a gathering, or to have them ready to go to enjoy. Plus, there are two small handles on each side of the top plate, making it easy to lift open the press. The design may be geared for tortillas, but this press can be used for much more — consider pressing flat breads, herbs or flowers, which comes especially handy for upscale food presentation.
The press is made of cast iron and coated in paint, and you can choose between white, gray, or black hues. To clean, wash and wipe down without the extra caution or steps you usually need to take for cast iron. Plus, this press isn't as heavy as its counterparts, making it easier when it comes time to store.
The Details: Cast Iron; 6.5-inch diameter; seasoned and coated in paint
Best Budget: Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Well-made
- Easy to use
- Small and compact
Grain of Salt
- Requires more time to clean
Durable and handy, the Victoria Cast-Iron press is hard to beat with its low price point. The handle is easy to grip so you can easily press down on a small round ball of dough. And there are two tabs on each side of the top plate to make it easier to lift up and remove your recently pressed tortilla. This press is also a perfect size for making arepas or empanadna wrappers.
Because it has a textured surface when it comes time to clean, it will require a bit more time and care to ensure there aren't traces of dough or flour left in any crevices. Just plan to scrub and wash well — with only water — and let dry completely. Then season with a neutral oil to ensure its longevity before storing. If you have a small kitchen with limited space, the compact size makes storing this appliance easier.
The Details: Cast Iron; 8-inch diameter; seasoned
Best Cast Iron: Verve Culture Artisan Tortilleria Kit
Why It's Great
- Compact
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Small tortilla size
- Hand wash only
The Verve Culture tortilla press stands out from the rest for its vintage-style model and beautiful, vibrant red hue. Made from recycled cast iron by artisans in Mexico, this well-made appliance will last a long time, so you can enjoy freshly pressed tortillas year after year.
An enamel covering gives this press a smooth finish, reduces the chances of rust, and makes it simple to clean. Plus, there are no extra steps to maintain this cast iron tortilla press.
And it comes with a handmade napkin to keep the tortillas warm as well as a booklet filled with recipes to serve as inspiration. The only drawback is this tortilla press is geared towards small tortillas, so if you want to make lots of tacos, this one's for you.
The Details: Cast Iron; 6.5-inch diameter; seasoned/unseasoned
Best Wooden: Central Coast Woodworks Hardwood Tortilla Press
Why It's Great
- Beautiful design
- Handmade
- Durable
Grain of Salt
- Rough edges
- Can be harder to clean
Like many traditional tortilla presses, this hand-made press from Central Coast Woodwords is made from wood. Created from a mixture of woods — red oak and walnut — and finished with stainless steel hardware, this press is durable and designed to last.
Producing a thin flour can be difficult with this press, so corn tortillas and are other non-gluten flours are recommended. With its beautiful design, you may want to keep it on the counter as a decorative piece. This press is bigger and a bit bulky, so if you have a small kitchen or are limited on space, this may not be the best option.
When it comes to cleaning, take extra care as some edges may be rough. Also, be sure to thoroughly dry the wood to avoid the press from warping.
The Details: Wood; 10-inch diameter; seasoned
Best Electric: Brentwood Electric Stainless Steel Non-Stick Tortilla Maker
Why It's Great
- Versatile
- Easy to clean
- No need for plastic between the plates
Grain of Salt
- Presses and cooks simultaneously
"Electric tortilla presses are good for flour tortillas as they tend to be more labor-intensive," explains Jinich. "The dough for flour tortillas stretches back in as you work with it because of the gluten."
This tortilla press makes beautiful 10-inch sized tortillas, so it's a great option for bigger sized tortillas for burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, or wraps. Not only does this press your tortilla into a uniform size, but it also cooks them, too. With 1200 watts of power and offering six different settings, you can cook your tortillas to your liking — whether soft or crispy. And there's no guessing when your tortilla is done: The light will turn green when it's ready. This electric press is versatile, so if you fancy making chapati, flatbread, or other thin breads, it's all possible.
Cleaning up is simple thanks to its non-stick aluminum plates and stainless steel build. Just give it a thorough wipe down, and you're good to go.
The Details: Stainless Steel; 10-inch diameter; seasoned
Best Large: Victoria Cast Iron 10-inch Press
Why It's Great
- Sleek Design
- Extra Handles for lifting
- Make different sized tortillas
Grain of Salt
- Higher price point
- Takes up more space
The Victoria Cast Iron 10-inch Press is a bigger (and more expensive) version of the other classic model on this list. Also made of cast iron, this press has helpful rounded handles on each side of the plate.. With a sleeker and smoother design, this model has an easier to grip handle that makes pressing down the tortillas easier.
Thanks to its larger size, this tortilla press offers up a lot of flexibility when it comes to different-sized tortillas; you can opt for smaller ones for tacos or bigger ones for burritos or wraps. You'll be able to start using this press right away, too, because it comes pre-seasoned with flaxseed oil. The downside to a bigger tortilla press is it does take up more room, so this one may not be ideal for a small kitchen.
The Details: Cast Iron; 10-inch diameter; seasoned
How to Pick the Right Tortilla Press
Size
Tortilla presses come in different diameter sizes, ranging from six inches to 10 inches. "The size of the tortilla press depends on the size of the tortillas you are looking for," says Jinich. So if you want to make freshly pressed tortillas for tacos, then a smaller size press is best. But if you want to make tortillas for burritos, enchiladas, or fajitas, you'll want to opt for a bigger size. "If you're going to have one tortilla press, I recommend a round press that's 8 to 10 inches wide," she says. "This size is very versatile and allows more flexibility for the final product."
Material
Cast iron tortillas presses are most widely used in Mexico, and there are a plethora of cast iron options to choose from on the market. "Cast iron is easy to clean, doesn't wear down easily, and its heavier weight allows for easier and more consistent tortilla pressing," says Jinich.
Aluminum is another common material for tortilla presses. "I recommend cast iron for corn tortillas, or heavy aluminum as an alternative," says Jinich. Boetto agrees, "The best ones are made of heavyweight steel. They will last a generation or more." Wood tortilla presses also function well, but need a bit of extra care for maintenance and clean-up since they can warp if cleaned improperly or are left in water for too long.
It also depends on the type of tortilla you wish to make. If you want to make lots of flour tortillas, you'll either want to forgo a press or choose an electric model. "For flour tortillas, I roll them out and stretch them by hand, but an electric tortilla maker is helpful if you want to make a lot at once," says Jinich.
Weight
A tortilla press with heavier plates will make it faster and easier to flatten dough. "The weight of the tortilla press is important," says Jinich. "Heavier tortilla presses mean you put in less effort to press, allowing you to make more tortillas seamlessly."
Ease of Cleaning
The type of material your tortilla press will play a role when it comes time to clean the press. The easier it is to use as well as clean will likely make you want to bust out your tortilla press more frequently. "Metal and aluminum are better in terms of keeping them clean, as you can sanitize them over and over without affecting the material," says Boetto.
Common Questions
How do you use a tortilla press?
Using a tortilla press is relatively simple, but knowing some tips and techniques will make the process quicker. First, be sure your balls are perfectly rolled and are uniform in size. It's important to place a sheet of thin plastic on each side of the dough for smoother pressing. Jinich suggests that you avoid plastic wrap and suggest to "cut out two plastic circles from a thin plastic bag, like ones you get at grocery stores." Once you have the plastic circles ready to go, then it's time to press the dough.
"Roll a piece of the masa in your palm into a ball about 1 1/2" in diameter and place one plastic circle on the bottom of the tortilla press and place the masa ball on top," she explains. "Place the other plastic circle on top of the ball, and press down the press to make a flat disk, jiggling the press a little as you get to the bottom (this makes a rounder tortilla)." Next, check to see if the texture is right. "Open the press and check the tortilla for dryness and, if needed, add water to the remaining masa (the masa should be as soft and smooth as Play-Doh)," she says. "Take the top plastic off, lift the bottom plastic with the tortilla in one hand, and peel the tortilla from the plastic with the other hand." Repeat the process until you achieve your desired amount.
Can you make tortillas without a press?
Yes, you can make tortillas without a press, like a rolling pin or another similar option such as a wine bottle. Or, as the name implies, handmade tortillas are made by hand without any gadgets to help.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Speaking with experts in the field — a Mexican chef and Mexican restaurant owner — about what to look for in a quality tortilla press and combining their recommendations with research, we've come up with the best tortilla presses on the market.