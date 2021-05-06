Best Overall: Masienda x Doña Rosa Tortilladora press

Why It's Great

Sleek design

More control for thickness

Smooth finish for easy cleaning

Grain of Salt

Higher price point

"The metal tortilla press offered by the company, Masienda, was designed by a Mexican lady, Doña Rosa, who has been selling them in the Oaxaca market for years," says Boetto. You can purchase these presses on their website for a quality, Mexican-made tortilla press in your own home.

This tortilla press has a sleek and beautiful design that makes it stand out, but its construction sets this tortilla press apart from the rest. There is a deliberate design of the plates not closing down evenly on each other, offering up more control when determining the thickness you desire for your tortillas. The handle is easy to hold, too, so you can get in a rhythm of pulling down and lifting up as you press an abundance of tortillas for a gathering, or to have them ready to go to enjoy. Plus, there are two small handles on each side of the top plate, making it easy to lift open the press. The design may be geared for tortillas, but this press can be used for much more — consider pressing flat breads, herbs or flowers, which comes especially handy for upscale food presentation.

The press is made of cast iron and coated in paint, and you can choose between white, gray, or black hues. To clean, wash and wipe down without the extra caution or steps you usually need to take for cast iron. Plus, this press isn't as heavy as its counterparts, making it easier when it comes time to store.

The Details: Cast Iron; 6.5-inch diameter; seasoned and coated in paint