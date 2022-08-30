The 5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle (CTK-SS17)

Also available at Cuisinart.

Why It's Great

An excellent value

Equipped with a whistle

Heats quickly

Grain of Salt

A little bulky

Our favorite overall, the Cuisinart Aura 2-quart Tea Kettle brought water to a boil quickly and held the temperature fairly well afterward. It's super functional — our lab found that the top was easy to remove even when the kettle was at its hottest. They also liked how easy the kettle was to clean. The heft of some of the other kettles presented issues, but that wasn't the case for the Cuisinart, which poured with ease.

The body of the Cuisinart Aura does get extremely hot, but the handle maintains a comfortable-to-the-touch temperature thanks to its rubber coating. We also like that there's a lever on the handle that opens and closes the spout, which has a rubber tip to keep you from accidentally chipping your teapot or cup. The only negative comment our team found was that the handle can get in the way when you're filling the kettle with water, depending on the angle of your sink or how full you want the kettle.

Even though the Aura takes up a little extra room in a cabinet and we wish it were cuter, we appreciate that this kettle looks at home on the stove. It helps that the brushed nickel material means the kettle will dry without watermarks or discoloration.

The Details: Weighs 22.5 ounces when empty, 88 ounces when filled; 1.9-liter capacity; made of stainless steel body and spout