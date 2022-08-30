The 5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Allrecipes
There's an old adage that insinuates nearly anyone of any skill level can boil water. And while it may be true, the vessel selected for the job often determines the success of any number of steps that follow.
How a stovetop tea kettle's design supports the precarious position of pouring boiling water from a kettle full to the brim into a dainty teacup is a risky test. Whether or not the kettle then retains that heat long enough for a second cup of tea is another important question for daily tea brewers. French press coffee users may find themselves awkwardly trying to hold the lid on a shockingly hot tea kettle as they upend its lava-like contents into a tall (and breakable) glass press.
For these reasons and others, having the right stovetop tea kettle for the job is key. There will always be people who prefer (and have the counter space to accommodate) electric kettles, but we find something both charming and incredibly practical about a stovetop kettle. Whether boiling water in large or small quantities, with frequency or only on special occasions, we are certain our testers have put these pots through their paces to provide you with the kind of information you need to make the best kettle decision for your kitchen. Let's start with our favorite, the Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle
- Best Splurge: Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle
- Best Budget: Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
- Best Gooseneck: Hario V60 ″Buono″ Drip Kettle Stovetop Gooseneck
- Easiest to Use: OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle
Best Overall: Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle (CTK-SS17)
Also available at Cuisinart.
Why It's Great
- An excellent value
- Equipped with a whistle
- Heats quickly
Grain of Salt
- A little bulky
Our favorite overall, the Cuisinart Aura 2-quart Tea Kettle brought water to a boil quickly and held the temperature fairly well afterward. It's super functional — our lab found that the top was easy to remove even when the kettle was at its hottest. They also liked how easy the kettle was to clean. The heft of some of the other kettles presented issues, but that wasn't the case for the Cuisinart, which poured with ease.
The body of the Cuisinart Aura does get extremely hot, but the handle maintains a comfortable-to-the-touch temperature thanks to its rubber coating. We also like that there's a lever on the handle that opens and closes the spout, which has a rubber tip to keep you from accidentally chipping your teapot or cup. The only negative comment our team found was that the handle can get in the way when you're filling the kettle with water, depending on the angle of your sink or how full you want the kettle.
Even though the Aura takes up a little extra room in a cabinet and we wish it were cuter, we appreciate that this kettle looks at home on the stove. It helps that the brushed nickel material means the kettle will dry without watermarks or discoloration.
The Details: Weighs 22.5 ounces when empty, 88 ounces when filled; 1.9-liter capacity; made of stainless steel body and spout
Best Splurge: Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle
Also available at Williams Sonoma.
Why It's Great
- Great looking and well made
- Equipped with a whistle
- Available in a rainbow of colors
Grain of Salt
- Very heavy when full
- Stubborn lid
The Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle is a beautiful addition to any stovetop or kitchen counter — it's enamel on steel and comes in a variety of colors (Cerise, Flame, Caribbean, Marseille, White, Meringue, Oyster, and Deep Teal). There are certainly some functional pluses as well. The handle folds down for easier storage when needed, and the spout doesn't get hot which allows you to safely steady it while pouring. We like this kettle's whistle and how well it holds its temperature after it's removed from the heat source.
It isn't our favorite for a few reasons, like the lack of a max fill line being outside the kettle, its heft when full, and how much steam comes out of the spout when boiling. However, our test kitchen loved that it's extremely easy to clean and that its black interior shows no water marks after cleaning. One important note is that we had trouble taking the lid off and putting it back on. We also worry about how a gas flame may discolor its beautiful exterior over time.
The Details: Weighs 48.25 ounces when empty, 102 ounces when filled; 1.6-liter capacity; made of enamel on steel body and spout; available in cerise, flame, Caribbean, Marseille, white, and meringue
Best Budget: Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Straight-forward design
- Affordable
- Equipped with a whistle
Grain of Salt
- Not as easy to store as others
- Slow to boil
At $20, it's hard for us to have too many qualms with the Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle. It has a rubber handle and a lever that allows you to open and close the spout with ease. It's also easy to clean and easy to pour. Its simplicity and low cost make it a fit for any kitchen. The reason this tea kettle isn't our top pick is that it costs only marginally less than the Cuisinart and is slow to boil, and when removed from its heat source, loses its temperature quickly.
The Mr. Coffee tea kettle is a great choice for anyone on a budget. Or someone who expects to use their tea kettle infrequently. Our test lab was very impressed by the kettle's internal rim and the fact that it's usable on any heat source (including induction). It also comes in a copper finish, and we don't hate how it looks on the stovetop.
The Details: Weighs 14.75 ounces when empty, 76.8 ounces when filled; 1.7-liter capacity; made of stainless steel body and spout; also available in copper
Related: The Best Electric Kettles You Can Buy, According to Our Tests
Best Gooseneck: Hario V60 "Buono" Drip Kettle Stovetop Gooseneck
Also available at Hario.
Why It's Great
- A gooseneck ideal for pour-over coffee
- Compact design
Grain of Salt
- Size isn't great for gas burners
Compact and specialized
The Hario V60 Buono Drip Kettle Stovetop Gooseneck is likely used by your bougie local coffee shop to make pour-overs. The gooseneck design is ideal if you're serious about your morning coffee (the spout allows for precision pouring), but it's also great for anyone who just wants a cup of tea from an easy-pour, easy-to-control spout.
Its modest size makes it incredibly easy to store, but our test kitchen found that to be an issue when using a gas burner. This means you'll need to turn the stovetop heat down to medium or medium-low to keep the flame from being too high. Hario's V60 doesn't feature a max fill line nor a whistle, so our test kitchen warns against filling it to the top (as Hario suggests) in case the water boils over. Thankfully, we found that this kettle is easy to clean, even though the opening is on the small side.
The Details: Weighs 14.5 ounces when empty, 54.25 ounces when filled; 1.2-liter capacity; made of copper, enamel, and plastic body and spout; available in silver and matte black
Related: The Best French Press Coffee Makers, According To Our Tests
Easiest to Use: OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle
Also available at OXO and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Compact size and folding handle
- Heatproof spout
- Equipped with a whistle
Grain of Salt
- Heavy when full
- Lid suffers without a lever
The OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle has an attractive classic design, comes in brushed steel, and even has a collapsible handle for storage. We like that this kettle is a practical selection. Its compact size and folding handle make it easy to store in the cupboard, but it also looks good enough to hold a full-time position on your stove or counter.
This was the fastest kettle to come up to temperature, and it retained its heat very well compared to other kettles, earning it top marks for performance in our lab. Our test kitchen did note that the spout was heatproof and that the inner rim of the kettle makes it hard to fully dry. It is also heavy to lift and pour, and it has a nozzle that's rather hot to the touch.
The Details: Weighs 29.75 ounces when empty, 92.8 ounces when filled; 1.6-liter capacity; made of brushed stainless-steel body and spout
Our Takeaway
Whether you use your tea kettle every day or once every few months, our Best Overall choice, the Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Tea Kettle (CTK-SS17), will meet your needs. From the stovetop to the sink, and maybe even cupboard storage, it's got you covered. The Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle, our Best Splurge, is the prettiest kettle of them all, ideal for a gift, and functional as well.
How to Pick the Right Stovetop Tea Kettle
Design
There are multiple considerations when it comes to your stovetop tea kettle, including if you want a gooseneck design, if it includes a heatproof handle, whether it is equipped with a whistle, and if fill lines or measures are printed or stamped inside or outside the kettle (inside is easier to use unless your kettle is made of glass). If you only use a tea kettle occasionally, you may decide affordability and utility are more significant factors than these design features.
Material
Tea kettles come in a variety of materials, including glass, coated metal, and stainless steel. If you are looking for a more durable option, stainless steel or coated metal may be the smarter choice. If you're a daily tea drinker seeking a useful but beautiful kettle to display on your stovetop, perhaps a richly colored, sturdier model is called for. Be sure to double-check that your kettle is compatible with your stovetop type.
Size
Most tea kettles come in pretty standard sizing, averaging around two-liter liquid capacity. Luckily, there are larger and smaller options available on the market. If you are short on space, opt for a smaller size. If you often find yourself entertaining for multiple tea-enthusiasts at once, grab a larger-sized model.
Ease of Cleanup
If you plan to use your kettle as frequently as every day, look for a kettle that works with your lifestyle (including dishwasher-safe models), and make sure there are no hard-to-reach places that will make cleaning your kettle a chore.
About Our Tests
To determine the quality of all the stovetop tea kettles we tested, our team of testers weighed tea kettles both empty and full. We measured the pitch of their whistles and documented their individual traits and design. We also figured out how challenging they were to both clean and dry thoroughly, as even heavy-gauge stainless steel shouldn't be put in the cupboard wet.
We also measured exactly how long it took for the kettles, when full, to reach a rolling boil. Then we pulled the kettles off the stove and measured how quickly the water cooled at both 10-minute and 30-minute intervals. As we tested, we looked for the following:
- Overall feel: How heavy are the kettles when full of boiling water? Are the handles or lids hot to the touch? Is it weighted well when it's full, allowing it to pour easily?
- Cleanup: Is it easy to clean and dry the kettle? Is there an area, perhaps inside the spout, that is especially challenging to clean thoroughly?
- Storage/size: Does the handle fold down? Is the kettle oversized, standard-size, or small? Does its base allow it to be used on the burners of both gas and electric ranges?
- Performance: How quickly does the kettle come to a boil? How long does the water in the hot kettle retain its heat?
- Style: How many colors are available? Is the style intentional, or does it feel very basic?
The Leftovers: Other Stovetop Tea Kettles We Tested
Chantal Anniversary Enamel on Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
The Chantal Anniversary Enamel Tea Kettle does the job and is good-looking, but it has some challenges. It's hard to clean inside and out; its lid is hard to take off and put on, and its pour spout isn't safe to touch when pouring. Although attractive and higher priced than many of our options, the Chantale didn't have the points to rank higher than the other kettles we tested.
Susteas 3-liter Modern Stainless Steel Whistle Kettle
Susteas 3-liter Modern Stainless Steel Whistle Kettle is a pretty kettle that comes in a variety of colors. However, our lab found it hard to clean, heavy to lift, and its exterior hangs onto fingerprints in a way that diminishes its overall look. While it retained its temperature off the heat for some time, the Susteas kettle just didn't stack up.
Common Questions
What is the difference between electric and stovetop tea kettles?
Stovetop tea kettles provide a simple solution for heating water. A stovetop tea kettle produces an excellent rolling boil. A stovetop tea kettle can also heat water beyond the boiling point, which can be a major advantage when making certain types of tea, though most aren't as effective at holding a temperature. Their simplicity makes them easy to clean and keep free of limescale.
While electric kettles can often be programmed to bring water to a specific temperature, they are harder to clean and maintain, in addition to taking up counter space.
How do you use stovetop tea kettles?
To heat water using a stovetop tea kettle, simply fill the clean tea kettle with water. Cover it and place it on the burner of any gas or electric stove, hot plate, or induction burner. Turn the heat to high. Depending on the size of the kettle, it can take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes to reach its desired temperature. Be sure to use an oven mitt or tea towel if your kettle doesn't feature a heatproof handle. Pour the hot water into a teapot or mug outfitted with a tea infuser to steep.
Some stovetop tea kettles whistle when the water has reached a full boil. Be sure to remove the kettle from the heat before it boils dry.
Can you heat milk in a stovetop kettle?
Yes! Just empty the tea kettle of water and add milk. The biggest difference between heating water and milk in a stovetop tea kettle is that you'll have to pay more attention to it to avoid scalding or burning your milk.
How do you clean a tea kettle?
Before christening a new stovetop tea kettle (or if your older tea kettle is looking worse for wear), add equal parts of white vinegar and water and bring it to a boil. Turn off the heat and allow the kettle to sit for 30 minutes. If heavy buildup was a concern, rinse and repeat until the interior is clean.
If cleaning an electric tea kettle, add equal parts of water and white vinegar to the kettle until it is about halfway full. Bring it to a boil. Let the vinegar and water mixture sit in the kettle for 30 minutes. Pour out the mixture and rinse the kettle, being mindful not to submerge or even dampen the kettle's electrical elements. This method can be used to clean the pot on coffeemakers as well, especially smaller single-serve models.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. As a tea drinker and the owner of more poorly designed tea kettles than not, contributor Christa Glennie has some strong opinions about what a stovetop kettle should and shouldn't offer its user. Over fifteen years of food and drink writing — and a penchant for afternoon tea — don't hurt either. Glennie used her personal knowledge along with Allrecipes testing insights to write this handy guide.