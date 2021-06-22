The 11 Best Steak Knives, Tested by Allrecipes
While kitchen knives may be of utmost importance when shopping for your kitchen utensils, steak knives shouldn't be overlooked. Not only are steak knives perfect for seamlessly cutting your steak dinner and other meats, but they can also double as utility knives for all sorts of kitchen prep work.
But finding the right steak knives is no easy feat. To help you find the perfect match, we rounded up and tested some of the top-rated steak knife sets, considering their blade material, edge, construction, comfort, and presentation.
With these features in mind, we found the Shun Premier 4-Piece Steak Knife Set to be the best overall.
Keep reading to discover the best steak knives, according to our testing.
- Best Overall: Shun Premier 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
- Runner-up: Shun Classic Steak Knives, Set of 4
- Best Budget: Home Hero Steak Knives Set of 8
- Best Starter Set: Henckels 4-piece Steak Knife Set
- Best for Entertaining: Dubost Laguiole Natura Steak Knives, Set of 6
- Best Presentation: Dalstrong Gladiator Series 8-Piece Steak Knife Set with Storage Block
- Most Comfortable: Cutco Steak 4-Pc. Steak Knife Set
- Best Serrated: Misen Steak Knives
- Best Wooden Handle: Chicago Cutlery Walnut 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
What to Consider When Buying Steak Knives
Blade Material
The highest quality knives are typically made using one of two materials: stainless steel and high-carbon stainless steel. You may also find knives made with what's known as high-carbon steel (not to be confused with high-carbon stainless steel; I know, confusing).
Stainless steel is simply a combination of carbon, iron, and chromanium. The latter is what makes it so stain-resistant, meaning it's not susceptible to rusting or oxidation. However, it can be flimsy, and doesn't retain its edge very well.
High-carbon steel has excellent edge retention and hardness, but is more prone to rusting and oxidation than stainless steel because it does not contain chromium. This means it requires a lot more after-use care.
For somewhat of a middle-ground option, high-carbon stainless steel is a popular option, especially among Japanese-style knives. It is a type of stainless steel characterized by its high-carbon content, which makes it harder, and thus more durable than traditional stainless steel, while the presence of chromium makes it far less susceptible to corrosion than high-carbon steel.
Edge
You'll typically find three different types of edges on steak knives: plain (also known as "straight") edges, serrated edges, and micro-serrated edges.
Plain, or straight, edges may seem like an unusual choice for a steak knife that is meant to cut through fibrous cuts of meat. However, a high-quality, sharpened plain edge knife can slice through meat like butter. The issue arises when the blades begin to blunt with time, so make sure you have access to a knife sharpener if you choose to go this route.
Serrated edges are the most traditional option for steak knives; they have little saw-like teeth that remain sharp for long periods of time. Though they require far less frequent sharpenings, you will need to double check that any sharpener you use is suitable for use with serrated knives.
Micro-serrated edges are more common to lower-priced steak knives, and they are exactly what they sound like: a blade with a fine-toothed edge that is meant to be used with a sawing motion. Though these are usually very affordably priced, they cannot be sharpened, so take that into account when making an investment into a steak knife set.
Construction
Much of the quality of a knife can be indicated by the tang, and no I don't mean like that of vinegar. A full tang blade — which is considered the best — means the blade extends the length of the entire knife, all the way through the handle. Not only does this ensure a longer lifespan, but it also helps to balance the weight of the knife.
However, for the average home cook (i.e. anyone who doesn't work in a professional environment), a partial tang blade will provide as much longevity and performance as you could need or want from a steak knife.
Comfort
The comfortability of a steak knife largely lies with the handle. Steak knife handles can be made with natural materials like wood, or synthetic materials such as plastic, or even hybrids like Pakkawood (a resin/wood composite material). While not as aesthetically pleasing as wood, synthetic materials aren't something to turn your nose up at. They're often used in professional kitchens, as they are extremely durable, heat-resistant, and food-safe.
Many knives are shaped with comfort in mind, with ergonomically-shaped handles that are designed to fit easily in your hand. These are best for beginner cooks, whereas Japanese-style knives often rely on the weight and balance of the knife to ensure it stays firmly in your palm.
Presentation
If you're serving an expensive steak dinner to guests, you'll want the presentation of your cutlery to match the sophistication of your dish. Consider what existing china and/or dinnerware you own, and try to coordinate when you choose a knife set. Many sets come with accompanying storage/display case that can really enhance the overall look of a kitchen countertop.
The Best Steak Knives of 2022
Best Overall: Shun Premier 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
We love the Shun's Premier line of steak knives because they're durable, effective, and have great presentation. Made of a blend of stainless steel and high-carbon stainless steel with a plain edge, they effortlessly slice through tougher cuts with the lightest of pressure and very little sawing motion. Meat is cut cleanly with absolutely no tearing, which is ideal for very rare cuts so juices will stay intact.
Their performance is in part due to its construction: The knives are crafted with Damascus cladding, where micro-thin layers of metal are stacked and welded together, creating a lightweight blade that's also durable and can be sharpened to a razor-thin edge. This construction also contributes to the knives' beauty: Damascus construction is indicated by the rippling, watery pattern on the side of the blades. The handles are equally well-designed. Made of polished Pakkawood (wood that's been impregnated by resin for durability and water resistance), they feel sleek and are tapered a bit at either end, so they fit nicely in the hand. It's lightweight but well balanced in the hand. The handles are thick enough that it would be comfortable to use for someone with larger hands, and the width of the blade gives plenty of clearance for the knuckles.
Made by Kai Corporation, a cutlery company with roots in Japan's knife-making tradition, the knives come in a hinged wooden storage box.
Buy It: $440; amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or surlatable.com
Runner-up: Shun Classic Steak Knives, Set of 4
The Shun Classic steak knives are some of the sharpest, most effective blades we tested (comparable only to the Shun Premier that won our "Best Overall" distinction). They feature the same Damascus clad blade design, with its signature rippling pattern, and the same razor-sharp blades that slice through meat absolutely effortlessly. The handles are also Pakkawood, which is resistant to moisture and bacteria.
These handles aren't quite as comfortable and ergonomic as some of the others on our list that have indentations that nicely fit the hand. The knives might not be quite as comfortable to use for left-handed people, and their slim profile might also be too delicate for someone with very large hands. But the sleek design of the knives, coupled with their unparalleled performance, makes these knives a worthwhile investment. The Shun Classic is a splurge that will last a lifetime.
Buy It: $330; amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or crateandbarrel.com
Best Budget: Home Hero Steak Knives Set of 8
With their dramatic design, this set of knives offers good looks and good performance at a great price. The knives have stainless steel blades, which are also available coated with a black nonstick finish, matching the black polypropylene handles. The deep, saw-like teeth in the blades are highly effective, cutting through meat effectively with a minimal tearing.
They're comfortable to use, too: The handles are molded to fit ergonomically into the hand, and widen where the handle meets the blade, to act as a bolster.
But with such a great price, you can't expect a lot of bells and whistles; the set does not come with a case or with sheaths, which makes the finish even more susceptible to scratches over time. However, you'll want to have them on hand at every dinner party, especially since they can be thrown in the dishwasher (top rack only!) when your guests head home.
Buy It: $22; amazon.com
Best Starter Set: Henckels 4-piece Steak Knife Set
Henckels is another big name in cutlery, and even though this set is on the lower end of its price range, its performance does not disappoint. The blade is serrated from point to halfway up the blade, and has a sharp, straight edge the remainder of the length to the handle. Most of the cutting action happens where the serration is, and the micro-serrated edge does a great job in cutting through the meat without shredding or ripping. The riveted plastic handle is chunky, with a slightly contoured shape that fits comfortably in the hand.
It's on the short side, but the thickness of the handle would definitely suit someone with larger hands. Low-maintenance folks will appreciate that these knives are dishwasher safe, and the molded plastic packaging they come in is suitable for storage, if not particularly attractive. With a great price point and decent performance, these knives are an ideal starter set for the college student or new apartment dweller looking to build their kitchen collection.
Buy It: $20; amazon.com, zwilling.com, or walmart.com
Best for Entertaining: Dubost Laguiole Natura Steak Knives, Set of 6
These ornate steak knives look like an heirloom passed down from Grandma…and maybe they will be one day. They have a classic, old-school design, with a gracefully curved handle made of polished plastic that has a slightly swirly, pearlized finish. The set includes three each of the two handle colors: Chocolate (a rich dark brown) and Fudge (a lighter golden brown). Adorned with the French cutlery maker's iconic bee on top of the bolster where the blade meets the handle, these knives have an eclectic look that will dress up any dinner table.
As for their performance, the knife blades have a unique construction of tiny serration interspersed with larger cutout hollows. The hollows prevent juicy steaks from clinging to the blade, and the tiny serration created less tearing and drag than some of the longer-toothed blades we tried. The knives are very lightweight and had decent balance, and the handles were comfortable to hold, with the curve fitting nicely into the pinky-finger end of the hand. However, these delicate, narrow knives might be difficult to use for someone with larger hands.
The French brand Dubost Laguiole has stood the test of time; it's 100 years old and is a leader in the plastic-handled cutlery category.
Buy It: $100; williams-sonoma.com
Best Presentation: Dalstrong Gladiator Series 8-Piece Steak Knife Set with Storage Block
The Dalstrong 8-piece Gladiator knife set comes with a beautifully stained and polished oak block. The cleverly designed block can stand upright on a counter, or a hinged flap folds out so it can also be used flat as an insert in a drawer. The attractive knife block sports a polished metal strip on the sides and base embossed with the Dalstrong logo.
The knives themselves are as well-constructed and perform as well as they present. Made of high-carbon steel with a full-tang construction (where the metal of the blade extends through the handle), the blades have a straight edge with granton hollows carved in the sides. The blades cut through steak effortlessly, with minimal pressure needed and very little back-and-forth sawing required.
The handles are made of a nonporous fiberglass material and have a construction that is seamless and smooth. The end of the handle is a little sharp and might dig into a larger hand, but overall, the knife is well-balanced and has a comfortable heft that reflects the quality of its construction.
Buy It: $180; amazon.com
Most Comfortable: Cutco Steak 4-Pc. Steak Knife Set
Cutco knives have a loyal following, and for good reason: The company offers a lifetime guarantee on its knives and offers free lifetime sharpening services (for a shipping and handling fee). When it comes to serrated knives, which can't be sharpened with most traditional sharpeners, this is a great amenity.
The Cutco steak knives have a high-quality construction, with the resin handles riveted seamlessly onto the full-tang blades, and special, serrated edges that are designed so there's a cutting surface in every direction, whether the knife is moving forwards, backwards, or straight down.
While they do tear the meat a little more than some of the other blades on this list, they do work well even on gristly pieces of meat, with just a little pressure and effort. These are some of the most comfortable knives we've tried: The polished resin handles have a unique shape that fits perfectly in the hand, wider in the middle with indentations at the thumb and pinky. It almost feels like they've been molded to fit the grip, and seems like it would be comfortable for both small and large hands.
Buy It: $296; cutco.com
Best Serrated: Misen Steak Knives, 4-Piece Set
Misen — which is known for funding its product introductions on Kickstarter — has a loyal following amongst in-the-know foodies. The brand consults everyone from beginniner cooks to the pros, as well as engineers and product designers, to develop products that are well-priced but with a great design. So it's no wonder that their steak knife set looks good and performs even better.
These knives have a distinctive look: The handle is a linear continuation from the blade, so it has a clean, contemporary look. The blade is made from high-carbon German steel and the handle is made of a synthetic material. While the straight shape of the handle isn't as comfortable to hold as some of the handles that have a more ergonomic shape that is contoured to the hand, the material has a warm, comfortable feel to it and a pleasant heft and width. But larger-handed people might feel like the design, where there is no clearance between the blade and the handle, can cause the knuckles to get in the way.
These serrated knives cut through steak with the least amount of tearing, leaving a smooth, clean cut. The low profile of the teeth, combined with their sharpness, made these knives easy to use, with minimal effort required. For design-focused folks who like products where form is as important as function, this knife is a great option. And speaking of form: The heavy-duty cardboard packaging, with its magnetic closure and foam inserts that keep the knives in place, is nice enough to keep for storage.
Buy It: $80; misen.com
Best Wooden Handle: Chicago Cutlery Walnut 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
If you're after a steakhouse-style aesthetic, look no further than Chicago Cutlery's Walnut Tradition Steak Knives. These stainless steel knives have a classic wooden handle featuring oversized brass-colored rivets. For such a low price, the knives have a great feel and construction. They're designed with a full tang, which gives the knife a nice heft and balance in the hand, and the blade is crafted with a straight, taper grind edge that the company says is easy to sharpen.
The wooden handle has a warm, comfortable feel in the hand. The underside of the handle curves to the shape of the grip, and while it's not as slick feeling as plastic knife handles, the wood feels like it would develop a silky-smooth patina with frequent use. The blade cuts cleanly, although it's not as razor sharp as some of the other knives on this list, so a little bit of sawing is required to make it all the way through a more fibrous cut.
Wooden steak knives can be a little higher maintenance than synthetic-handled ones; they need to be hand washed and dried immediately, because leaving it sitting in water could cause the handle to warp or stain. But when well cared for, this affordable knife set from a venerable name in cutlery will serve you well for years to come.
Buy It: $30; amazon.com
Other Steak Knives We Tested
These are the few sets that didn't make the cut as a "favorite," although still top-rated, functional knife sets.
Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
German company Wüsthof has long been a big player in the cutlery world, but its entry level line, while affordable, doesn't offer the same performance as its higher-quality products.
The steak knives in the Wüsthof Gourmet collection feel lightweight and a little flimsy, even though they have the same classic Wüsthof look with a high-carbon stainless steel blade and a riveted black handle. The handle is made of polyoxymethylene, which is designed to withstand fading and discoloration, but it doesn't feel as durable as other plastics, and the seam from the mold can be felt on the underside of the handle. What's more, the red Wüsthof trident logo on the handle turns out to be just a sticker, which won't last long.
The straight-edged knife does make a clean cut through steak, but not without a bit of sawing and effort, it feels like the knife is dull even just out of the box. Sharpening the knife with a knife sharpener made it function a little better.
Buy It: $72; amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or crateandbarrel.com
Amazon Basics Premium 8-Piece Kitchen Steak Knife Set
This set of steak knives has a great price with a sturdy, well-made feel. But their performance when actually faced with that filet leaves a little to be desired. These knives have a satisfying heft to them, with a thick handle that is contoured to the hand, and a ruggedly thick blade with micro serration spanning about two-thirds of the length of the blade. But the serration seems a bit dull and ineffectual, requiring lots of sawing to cut through a piece of meat. If you only ever serve super-tender filets, these knives should work out for you, but they tend to shred anything tougher.
Buy It: $22; amazon.com
How We Tested Each Steak Knife
To really test the ability of the knives to cut through fibrous cuts of meat, Allrecipes product tester Jessica Harlan used each knife to cut through two different favorite cuts of steak: ribeye and strip steak (AKA New York strip or top loin). Jessica paid attention to the following factors:
- Construction: Does it feel made to last? What materials are used for the blade and handles? Is it full tang or partial tang?
- Comfort: Is it comfortable to hold and use? Is there clearance between your knuckles and the plate?
- Sharpness/Effectiveness: How easily does it cut through the meat? Does it tear the meat at all?
- Cleanup: How much after-use care is required? Is it dishwasher-safe?
- Presentation/Storage: Does it come with any storage accessories? Does the set look presentable on a countertop? Do the knives look elegant on a dinner table?
