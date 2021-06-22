The 11 Best Steak Knives, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Shun Premier 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

We love the Shun's Premier line of steak knives because they're durable, effective, and have great presentation. Made of a blend of stainless steel and high-carbon stainless steel with a plain edge, they effortlessly slice through tougher cuts with the lightest of pressure and very little sawing motion. Meat is cut cleanly with absolutely no tearing, which is ideal for very rare cuts so juices will stay intact.

Their performance is in part due to its construction: The knives are crafted with Damascus cladding, where micro-thin layers of metal are stacked and welded together, creating a lightweight blade that's also durable and can be sharpened to a razor-thin edge. This construction also contributes to the knives' beauty: Damascus construction is indicated by the rippling, watery pattern on the side of the blades. The handles are equally well-designed. Made of polished Pakkawood (wood that's been impregnated by resin for durability and water resistance), they feel sleek and are tapered a bit at either end, so they fit nicely in the hand. It's lightweight but well balanced in the hand. The handles are thick enough that it would be comfortable to use for someone with larger hands, and the width of the blade gives plenty of clearance for the knuckles.

Made by Kai Corporation, a cutlery company with roots in Japan's knife-making tradition, the knives come in a hinged wooden storage box.

Buy It: $440; amazon.com, williams-sonoma.com, or surlatable.com