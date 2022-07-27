We Tested 21 Stand Mixers — Here Are Our Favorite Models

Best Overall: Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer

Why It's Great

Built-in timer

Quiet operation

Powerful motor

Grain of Salt

Higher price

Taking the top spot after our rigorous tests is the Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer. It was the only one to score a perfect 5/5 in each category: design, size, features, and performance.

Although it's one of the most expensive stand mixers on our list, we believe it is well worth the price. The Breville Bakery Chef comes with a scraper beater, standard flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, splash guard, pouring shield, and a spatula, which our testers said were all perfect. The appliance senses how heavy the ingredients are, automatically adjusts the power, and has 12 settings, including kneading and whipping, plus it's very quiet and powerful and doesn't get hot or shake. A built-in timer begins when you start mixing, and the bowl is deep enough that no ingredients fly out. And for a bonus, the machine's metal surface leaves no fingerprints — less cleaning for you!

Overall, we love this stand mixer for all its bells and whistles and Breville's promise that it replicates the actions of commercial baking stand mixers. In our testing, it outperformed all the other mixers, beating soft peaks into whipped cream in only 17 seconds. And who has time to waste when baking?

The Details: Fits 5- and 4-quart bowls; has a 550-watt motor; features 12 speeds