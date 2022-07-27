We Tested 21 Stand Mixers — Here Are Our Favorite Models
How To Pick The Right One
More than 100 years ago, the first stand mixer was introduced to at-home bakers and now is a staple in many kitchens. Mixing ingredients by hand requires a lot of power, especially for large batches of dough and batter, which is why the stand mixer is such a sought-after appliance. The workhorse effortlessly combines ingredients for many dessert recipes, creates stiff peaks for meringues, and even can be used for shredding chicken and making homemade sausage. All in all, stand mixers serve as an extra set of hands in the kitchen — sign us up!
To help you find the right stand mixer for your needs, we tested out 21 different models, including 18 head-tilt and three bowl-lift designs. Our product testers used them to make whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough and then rated each one based on its performance, size, design, and other features. Afterward, we named our favorite stand mixers, including our top pick: the Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list as well as some of the models that didn't meet our expectations.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer
- Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer
- Best Large Capacity: KitchenAid Pro Line Stand Mixer
- Best Compact: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
- Best for Beginners: Costway Electric Stand Mixer
- Best Basic: Aucma 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Best Overall: Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Built-in timer
- Quiet operation
- Powerful motor
Grain of Salt
- Higher price
Taking the top spot after our rigorous tests is the Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer. It was the only one to score a perfect 5/5 in each category: design, size, features, and performance.
Although it's one of the most expensive stand mixers on our list, we believe it is well worth the price. The Breville Bakery Chef comes with a scraper beater, standard flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, splash guard, pouring shield, and a spatula, which our testers said were all perfect. The appliance senses how heavy the ingredients are, automatically adjusts the power, and has 12 settings, including kneading and whipping, plus it's very quiet and powerful and doesn't get hot or shake. A built-in timer begins when you start mixing, and the bowl is deep enough that no ingredients fly out. And for a bonus, the machine's metal surface leaves no fingerprints — less cleaning for you!
Overall, we love this stand mixer for all its bells and whistles and Breville's promise that it replicates the actions of commercial baking stand mixers. In our testing, it outperformed all the other mixers, beating soft peaks into whipped cream in only 17 seconds. And who has time to waste when baking?
The Details: Fits 5- and 4-quart bowls; has a 550-watt motor; features 12 speeds
Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Versatile
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Manual attachment
Usually, a two-in-one design equals a higher price tag, but not in this case. At just $60, Hamilton Beach's Classic Stand and Hand Mixer functions as both a stand mixer and a hand mixer, so you can use it either way. For recipes when you want more control over the consistency, simply detach the mixer from the base and you're good to go.
Our product testers said this stand mixer performed successfully in all three tests and would be a good fit for those wanting to bake smaller batches of baked goods. They also noted that the motor can be noisy and that it's not the best fit for kneading, as it started to shake during the bread test.
Other attachments are available at an additional price, but they're not as extensive as some other options. However, this may not be an issue, as the machine can be taken apart and used as a hand mixer, providing a unique feature other models don't have.
The Details: Fits a 4-quart bowl; has a 290-watt motor; features six speeds
Best Large Capacity: KitchenAid Pro Line Stand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Suitable for small and large batches
- Fits 15 attachments
- Professional design
Grain of Salt
- On the noisier side
If you do any large-scale baking, this KitchenAid Pro Line Stand Mixer is for you. As the company's largest capacity professional mixer, our testers gave it a 5/5 rating for its size with enough space for 8 pounds of dough for 14 dozen cookies. The bowl-lift design keeps it stable as it mixes but can work single batches and double batches with ease, according to our testers.
An extremely powerful motor comes with a bit more clamor, so as the tasks got harder, the appliance became noisier, such as when bread dough forms into a ball. But overall, our testers recommend this stand mixer to avid bakers who enjoy whipping up large batches of breads and desserts.
The Details: Fits a 7-quart bowl; has a 1.3 horsepower motor; features 10 speeds
Best Compact: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Specifically designed for smaller spaces
- Bowl is dishwasher safe
- Optional attachments
Grain of Salt
- Smaller jobs, only
Want a KitchenAid stand mixer but don't have a lot of free counter space? The Mini Plus 3.5-quart Stand Mixer is a better option than its 7-quart counterpart because it performs beautifully without taking up as much room.
We found that the bowl twists in and out with ease and no mess thanks to its convenient handle, and the paddle attachment with a rubber edge effortlessly scraps the sides of the stainless steel bowl. In our whipped cream test, our testers noted that the motor didn't get warm at all and only needed about a minute to form soft peaks.
While this stand mixer's overall score was a bit lower than a few others on our list, due to its noise range when the power is turned up and the fact that it can fit only one batch at a time, we recommend it for small kitchens because of its iconic design, compact size, and easy-to-clean parts.
The price includes the bowl, flex edge beater, coated dough hook, and a 6-wire whip, but other KitchenAid attachments, like a spiralizer, a pasta press, a shredder, and a meat grinder, are also available for additional costs.
The Details: Fits 3.5-quart bowl; has a 250-watt motor; features 10 speeds
Best for Beginners: Costway Electric Stand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Compact design
- Comes with three attachments
- Larger mixing bowl
Grain of Salt
- Sometimes the motor gets warm
With an approachable design and price, we recommend Costway's Electric Stand Mixer for novice bakers. There are no big frills with this model, and it gets the job done in its 4.3-quart bowl without fuss or a mess (plus it comes with a splash guard!).
Our testers say the plastic housing is perfect for a smaller kitchen in a first home or apartment and that works well for small- to medium-sized recipes. However, it's important to note that extended mixing created heat within the mixing bowl during the bread kneading and cookie dough tests. With that said, this stand mixer might not be the best option for thick doughs but instead work well for small tasks, like whipping cream and mixing cake batters.
The Details: Fits a 4.3-quart bowl; has a 550-watt motor; features six speeds
Best Basic: Aucma 6-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Why It's Great
- Fuss-free design
- Reasonable price
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Not the best for large batches
While other stand mixers on this list can do just about anything you would normally do by hand in the kitchen, this one is great for simple tasks. Just plug it in, put the ingredients in the bowl, and start the mixer!
Its 660-watt motor is one of the most powerful among our choices, and its 6.5-quart bowl is also one of the biggest, yet it's about half the price of the mini KitchenAid. Our testers said the mixer was large enough to handle both the cookie and bread dough tests with ease.
Scoring 4/5 stars for its size and performance, this Aucma stand mixer impressed our testers, saying, "it's very easy to use and transport around various places in the kitchen."
The Details: Fits a 6.5-quart bowl; has a 660-watt motor; features six speeds
Our Takeaway
You can't go wrong with any of the stand mixers on our list, as all of them performed well in all or most of our tests. However, our best overall pick is the Breville Bakery Chef Stand Mixer because of its quiet-yet-powerful design that completes baking tasks in a snap. It's suitable for heavy-duty jobs, like kneading bread dough, as well as small tasks, including whipping cream and mixing cake batter.
How to Pick the Right Stand Mixer
Mixer Type
As we've mentioned, there are tons of different stand mixers out there. Designs are slightly different, though, even within the same brand. Tilt-head options are very common and allow users to access inside the bowl fairly easily, but bowl-lift stand mixers are known to be more stable and used by professionals.
Having a sense of the items you'll be using the stand mixer for is important. If you frequently make denser items, like bread and brownies, a bowl-lift stand mixer may be a better option. For other jobs, like cakes, muffins, and more, a tilt-head stand mixer will be easier to access to scrape down the bowl and add ingredients in as it is mixing.
Bowl Size
When choosing the right stand mixer for you, it's important to consider the bowl size. If it's too small or too big for the baking you plan on doing, you won't get the results you want. Those who tend to prepare double batches should consider a stand mixer with a 5-quart bowl or larger.
Power
Our list contains stand mixers with various amounts of power and price points. It's crucial to note that more expensive options don't necessarily mean more power. The minimum recommended wattage is 250, which is suitable for lighter liquids and batters, so we suggest models with 500 or more watts for larger, heavier jobs.
Settings
Part of the art of baking is in the method, and there's a reason most recipes have a set time for mixing. Underbeating and overbeating can happen easily and can lead to runny or dry goodies. The settings on stand mixers can be tricky, and sometimes faster isn't always better. Keep this in mind when choosing one for your kitchen. You may only need one with a few speeds as opposed to models with more than 10.
Accessories
All of the stand mixers on our list come with a few attachments, but if you are using yours for a slew of jobs, then choosing one with more options is crucial. KitchenAid models are great for more than just baking: You can buy additional attachments for pasta making, spiralizing, sifting, and even ice cream making.
About Our Tests
Our expert product testers spent hours performing side-by-side testing of 21 different stand mixers. We put them through various tests, including making whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough, and then rated each one's design, size, features, performance, and ease of cleaning.
Each stand mixer was rated on the following criteria:
- Design: Is this stand mixer easy to use? Does it feel well-constructed?
- Size: Is this stand mixer large enough to handle a variety of tasks? Is it capable of mixing large and small quantities efficiently and consistently?
- Performance: Is the motor powerful enough to handle any task? Does it get noisy or shaky when performing certain tasks?
- Features: Does this stand mixer have attachments that enhance its performance? Are other attachments available to purchase?
- Ease of Cleaning: Are the bowl and attachments dishwasher safe or is hand-washing required/recommended? How easy is it to clean the actual mixer? Does the mixer require extensive disassembly prior to cleaning?
The Leftovers: Other Stand Mixers We Tested
Dash Stand Mixer
While the Dash Stand Mixer has an appealing price point, it didn't meet our expectations during our tests. The 3-quart bowl wasn't large enough to mix the cookie dough batter, and the whisk had a difficult time combining the egg with the other ingredients. Our testers said "it looks and feels cheap, but it's good enough to handle simpler tasks."
Howork Stand Mixer
In testing, this stand mixer was able to combine cookie dough thoroughly thanks to its powerful 1,500-watt motor, but it did leave some ingredients at the bottom of the bowl. The 8.5-quart bowl can handle big projects (sourdough anyone?) but shakes and gets hot the more flour you pour in. Overall, our testers said they wouldn't recommend this model due to its shakiness and bulkiness on countertops.
Cusimax Stand Mixer
While this stand mixer technically fit all of the ingredients for each test, our testers found it was a little claustrophobic. When combining the cookie dough, it fully mixed together the bottom of the bowl and sides, but with the bread dough, the motor sounded like it was having a hard time even going on medium speed. One plus side is that it comes with a splash guard, preventing flour and other ingredients from getting all over the counter.
Common Questions
Is a stand mixer worth it?
Baking is for anyone, but some recipes require more effort than others. Making cookies, brownies, or bread shouldn't be a workout, and stand mixers make sure that they aren't. Spoons, spatulas, and even hand mixers can still be used, but investing in a stand mixer can make the baking process a lot more efficient.
What is the difference between a stand mixer and a food processor?
Stand mixers and food processors are both high-powered machines designed to take the strain off your own hands, but there are a few key differences between a food processor and a stand mixer. The first is the design: Food processors usually are mixed from the bottom and stand mixers from the top.
Another difference is the type of mixing they do, and it's all in their names. Food processors are meant to process, chop, and grind in order to break down ingredients. Stand mixers have a variety of attachments used for a general combination of ingredients, as well as kneading, creaming, spiraling, and more.
What is the best wattage for a stand mixer?
Higher wattage means more power, so the best wattage depends on what you're baking. Things like cakes, egg whites, and other delicate recipes cannot be over-beaten, so if these are on the menu more than any kind of heavy dough, opt for a stand mixer with around 250 to 500 watts. Anything above that is usually what professional bakers opt for.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Amanda McDonald has over seven years of experience researching, writing, and editing about all things food — from how to properly reheat leftovers to the secret behind the perfect protein smoothie. She worked with Allrecipes editors and testers to choose the best stand mixers fit for any kitchen, thoroughly inspecting each aspect of the baking process.