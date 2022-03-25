The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets for Home Cooks

Best Overall: Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Set

Why It's Great

Cool, easy-to-grip handles

Easy to clean

Lifetime warranty

Grain of Salt

450-degree limit in ovens

As our best overall pick, Calphalon's 11-piece Premier Stainless Steel Set performed brilliantly for all of our tests, and its stylish design, durable build, and easy-to-clean surface made it stand out from the rest. The collection includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a stockpot, and five lids.

Calphalon's stainless steel cookware features an aluminum core coated in layers of stainless steel for maximum heat retention and durability. All pieces are dishwasher safe, and barely any food residue remained on the surface post-cleanup. We found the ergonomically designed handles to be equal parts stylish and functional, making the pans easy tilt when basting a steak or making a pan sauce.

"While this set is quite hefty in price, it does offer numerous pot and pan sizes applicable to completely fulfill any kitchen needs," says our product tester Rachel Johnson. "These pieces will surely stand the test of time and prove to be a wise investment in the experienced cook's kitchen."

The Details: 3-ply construction; stainless steel with an aluminum core; dishwasher safe; oven safe up to 450 degrees