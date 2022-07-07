Best Overall: Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer

Also available at Williams Sonoma.

Why It's Great

Foldable design so takes up minimal space when stored

Dishwasher safe

Grain of Salt

Higher price point

This Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer has all the benefits of a countertop spiralizer with the advantage of folding up for easy and convenient storage. So if you think you can't fit any more gadgets in the kitchen, you'll want to reconsider. "It's no bigger than a toaster, and it's durable," says Vocino. Plus, its suction base secures easily to the countertop, so you don't have to worry about it sliding around while you're turning the crank.

"It comes with four different interchangeable blades that make any size noodle you'd like," says Vocino. There is one ribbon blade and three different sizes to make julienne style or noodles. "I mostly use the medium noodle blade, but I also love using the ribbon blade."

Clean-up is a cinch because, as Vocino points out, "since it's white, you can see the places it needs to be cleaned. Just be careful around the blade to not cut yourself, and make sure to rinse well." You can also place the blades into the dishwasher if you don't want to deal with scrubbing them.

The Details: Measures 9.38 x 5.63 x 5.63 inches; 4 blades; dishwasher safe