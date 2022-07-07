The Best Spiralizers, According to Experts
Spiralizers may be known as the kitchen gadget to make zoodles (zucchini noodles), but this handy tool can up your game when it comes to making more veggie-centered meals. Many spiralizers come with more than one blade, allowing you to not only make thick or thin noodles but also curl, grate, ribbon, shred, or even slice vegetables. "A spiralizer is an essential tool for the at-home cook's kitchen," says Anna Vocino, author of two bestselling cookbooks, Eat Happy and Eat Happy Too, and the founder of Eat Happy Kitchen. "The spiralizer is great for making zucchini and sweet potato noodles for low-carb pasta options, cucumber ribbons for a gorgeous cucumber salad, and even decorative edible elements in salads using radishes, carrots, beets, or jicama."
Whether you want to replace carbs with veggies or are looking for creative ways to incorporate more vegetables into your everyday cooking, having a spiralizer will make the process simple and fun.
We spoke to two cookbook authors and a food blogger about their favorite spiralizers as well as considered the different types — hand crank, manual, and electric. We took into account their versatility, ease of cleanup, and size before choosing the Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer as our overall best choice. Keep reading to find out our spiralizer top picks for turning your favorite vegetables into noodles.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer
- Best Budget: Ontel 1000203 Spiralizer
- Best Versatile: Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer
- Best Compact: Oxo Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer
- Best Countertop: OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer
- Best Electric: Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer
Best Overall: Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer
Also available at Williams Sonoma.
Why It's Great
- Foldable design so takes up minimal space when stored
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Higher price point
This Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer has all the benefits of a countertop spiralizer with the advantage of folding up for easy and convenient storage. So if you think you can't fit any more gadgets in the kitchen, you'll want to reconsider. "It's no bigger than a toaster, and it's durable," says Vocino. Plus, its suction base secures easily to the countertop, so you don't have to worry about it sliding around while you're turning the crank.
"It comes with four different interchangeable blades that make any size noodle you'd like," says Vocino. There is one ribbon blade and three different sizes to make julienne style or noodles. "I mostly use the medium noodle blade, but I also love using the ribbon blade."
Clean-up is a cinch because, as Vocino points out, "since it's white, you can see the places it needs to be cleaned. Just be careful around the blade to not cut yourself, and make sure to rinse well." You can also place the blades into the dishwasher if you don't want to deal with scrubbing them.
The Details: Measures 9.38 x 5.63 x 5.63 inches; 4 blades; dishwasher safe
Best Budget: Ontel 1000203 Spiralizer
Why It's Great
- Inexpensive
- Small and compact
Grain of Salt
- May need to use a brush to clean the crevices
Want a simple, hand-held spiralizer to make your favorite vegetable noodles? Consider the Ontel Spiralizer to make thin or thick noodles out of carrots, cucumbers, potatoes, squash, and zucchini — just make sure it's 2.5 inches in diameter or smaller. Grab your preferred vegetable, insert it into the gadget, then twist it by hand. Before you know it, you'll have wonderful noodles to serve up with your favorite sauce. "This pocket-sized spiralizer is both affordable and convenient and is perfect for anyone wanting to transform their vegetables into noodles without investing lots of money," says Aysegul Sanford, Food blogger and owner of Foolproof Living.
Aside from the inexpensive price point, this small appliance doesn't take up much space, so it's easy to store in a drawer or the cupboard. When it comes time to clean, run under hot water and use a small brush to access the leftover pieces of veggies in its nooks and crannies.
The Details: Measures 2.76 x 2.76 x 6.32 inches; 1 blade; hand wash
Best Versatile: Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- 7different blades
- Offers lifetime replacement
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Need cupboard space to store, or keep on counter
If you're looking for a multi-functional spiralizer that can offer up different shapes, look no further than the Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer. The stainless steel blades easily cut and spiralize all types of vegetables, including root vegetables, such as beets, jicama, kohlrabi, potatoes, and radishes. "With 7 blade attachments, you can make pretty much any spiralized shape possible," says Sandford. "Enjoy anything from angel hair and curly fries to flat, wavy noodle shapes." The blades are easy to remove — all you have to do is pull them out of the frame. When not in use, store blades flat in a drawer.
In addition, this spiralizer suctions to the counter, so you don't have to be concerned about it moving or sliding while you spiralize. You can place the blades and the unit into the dishwasher, making clean-up easy.
The Details: Measures 32 x 17 x 24.1 inches; 7 blades; dishwasher safe
Best Compact: Oxo Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer
Also available at OXO and Target.
Why It's Great
- Simple to use
- Easy to clean
- Takes up little space in kitchen drawer
Grain of Salt
- Plastic spikes are sharp
- May not be suitable for all vegetables
For a small spiralizer that also offers up more than one blade, consider the Oxo Good Grips 3-Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer. This spiralizer has blades to create spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon-style noodles, along with a glass jar to catch the noodles. "It's great for small spiralizing tasks," says Vocino. "It is compact, and it has a non-slip grip, which gives you greater control while spiralizing veggies." Plus, each blade is color-coded, making it easy to reach for the size and style you want for your dish.
This spiralizer is fantastic for making noodles out of zucchini and softer veggies, but if you want to spiralize harder veggies such as carrots, make sure they are large and thick enough. When it's time to clean up, just place both the blades and the unit in the dishwasher.
The Details: Measures 3.5 x 5 x 3.38 inches; 3 blades; dishwasher safe
Best Countertop: OXO-3 Blade Tabletop Spiralizer StrongHold
Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Williams Sonoma.
Why It's Great
- Suction cup so sits securely on counter
- Easy to use
Grain of Salt
- Need space to store
"I love the design and function of the OXO 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer StrongHold," says Kathy Kingsley, cookbook author, food blogger, and former Executive Food Editor of Vegetarian Times. It's very easy to assemble, and the hand crank is easy to turn and operates smoothly." Even root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, beets, or carrots, are easy to turn into spaghetti or fettuccine-style noodles or ribbons, depending on the blade.
Many hand crank models have a suction cup base, but this one stands apart because it has one big suction cup instead of several small ones in each corner of the unit, which makes a significant difference. "One reason I'd recommend this model is that it has a large suction cup with a lever that securely holds the spiralizer in place on your counter, better than other models I have tried." Another helpful feature is each blade has its own color. "I also like that the 3 blades are color-coded so you can easily grab them at a glance," says Kingsley.
When it's time to clean up, rinse the blades under hot water for easy cleaning or you can place them on the top shelf of the dishwasher.
Store all the blades in the plastic case that is provided to keep your fingers and hands safe when not using the device.
The Details: Measures 6.25 x 9.75 x 8.25 inches; 3 blades; dishwasher safe
Best Electric: Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer
Also available at Target and Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Convenient
- Holds up to 6 cups of noodles
- Compact for storing
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Harder vegetables may be more difficult
If you prefer a spiralizer that doesn't require twisting a vegetable or turning a hand crank, consider opting for an electric unit, such as the Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer. With this spiralizer, you don't need to prep or trim your vegetables before spiralizing — simply place your veggie and choose one of three blade cones that create linguine, spaghetti, or spirals.
"The two features on this spiralizer that I like are that it has a metal grip that holds your vegetables or fruit in place while spiralizing, and it also has a big bowl that can hold about 6 cups of spirals," says Kingsley. "So, if you're planning on doing a lot of spiralizing, this model is a good option."
When it comes time to clean up, you can place the removable pieces into the dishwasher. A brush is included to remove any shreds or vegetable parts tucked away in the blade. Storing all the components doesn't take up as much room, thanks to the cones' and brush's ability to fit inside the bowl. Plus, the lid can be flipped, which reduces the amount of space required in the cupboard.
The Details: Measures 7.8 x 6.7 x 9.5 inches; 3 blades; dishwasher safe
Our Takeaway
Our best overall selection is the Paderno World Cuisine 4-Blade Folding Vegetable Slicer because it comes recommended by an expert for its durability, simplicity to use, and four different shaped blades. The Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer is another favorite if you want to have more variety when it comes to noodle size and styles (hello ribbons, curly, and wavy shapes!), as well as for its suction cups to ensure the spiralizer won't move while you're turning the hand crank.
How to Pick the Right Spiralizers
Versatility
When it comes to choosing your spiralizer, first consider the various forms they come in. Spiralizers can be manual, countertop, or electric.
Manual/Handheld: This style is simple, focusing on creating noodles without much fuss. Depending on the model, you may only have one blade or multiple. "The handheld model is the smallest and least expensive, so the easiest to store," says Kingsley.
Countertop: These units sit on the counter or tabletop and have a hand crank, where you'll insert the vegetable and then turn the handle to create your spirals or ribbons. These take up more room than handheld units, so if you're short on space in the kitchen, this may be a limiting factor.
Electric: Electric models are more convenient since you don't have to turn a crank or do the work to turn veggies into new shapes. These also typically take up more counter and storage space and are usually more expensive.
The first step in knowing which type of spiralizer may be best for you is knowing how often you anticipate using it. If you want to make veggie noodles occasionally, a handheld spiralizer is a suitable choice, explains Kingsley. But if you have bigger ambitions and plan on spiralizing veggies more frequently, you'll want the convenience of a countertop or electric unit. "The advantages the electric model has over the hand-crank counter type are speed, volume, and ease of spiralizing," she says. "There's no pushing the vegetables/fruit through the spiralizer with the electric, and it can handle a large quantity quicker and easier than the hand-crank." The cost also varies, depending on the type of spiralizer.
Cleanup
When choosing your spiralizer, you'll want to consider how easy it is to clean since many models have several parts and blades. Some spiralizers are dishwasher safe, while others will need to be hand-washed. "Ensuring your spiralizer is dishwasher safe will make your life a lot easier," explains Sandford. "There are some nooks and crannies which are slightly harder to get to than your average kitchen utensil."
Some models may require using a small brush to remove all the vegetable shreds and spirals that may be hiding in the crevices of the blades so you can avoid any unpleasant smells or surprises the next time you reach for your spiralizer.
Storage
These gadgets vary in size, with handheld or manual spiralizers usually taking up the least amount of space. Some models may be taken apart when not in use, while others, such as electric or hand crank units, typically will occupy more space. "The counter hand-crank and electric models are about the size of a toaster, so it could take up considerable counter space or cabinet space," says Kingsley.
If you prefer to have your countertop free of appliances, you'll want to consider a model that will fit in your cupboard or kitchen drawer. "I'm a huge fan of putting away unused kitchen appliances so they're out of sight when not using them," says Vocinio. If that's a consideration for you, you might want to consider a handheld spiralizer.
Common Questions
- Are spiralizers worth the money?
All our experts agree that spiralizers are a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you want to eat more veggies or even add style to your plate. "There isn't another tool that will achieve the same shaped result so easily at home," says Sandford. For Kingsley, a spiralizer is an important appliance in her kitchen. "Honestly, it could change the way you cook!" she says. "I use it to create noodles, shoestrings, and thin shreds or slices from so many vegetables and fruits."
- What foods can I spiralize?
A variety of vegetables and some fruits can be spiralized. Once you get started, you may just discover a whole new way of preparing meals and cooking. "I use zucchini noodles in place of almost all kinds of Italian pasta applications where a noodle is called for (bolognese, alfredo, amatriciana, marinara, cacio e pepe, and carbonara) are all examples of Italian sauces that hold up really well to zucchini noodles," explains Vocino.
Kingsley shares her list of different foods she often uses in her spiralizer.
- Broccoli stems
- Butternut squash
- Beets
- Carrots
- Cabbage
- Cucumbers
- Daikon
- Fennel
- Jicama
- Onions
- Potatoes
- Radishes
- Sweet potatoes
- Zucchini and yellow squash
- Apples and pears
- Can you use a food processor to spiralize?
Food processors can be used to spiralize if they have a spiralizer attachment or the option to add one. "Though food processors may do the job faster, most won't have the spiralizer attachment," says Sanford.
Speaking with food experts about their favorite spiralizers and considering their recommendations, along with research, we've come up with the best spiralizers available on the market.