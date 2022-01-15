The 7 Best Spatulas for Making Eggs of Any Style, According to Home Cooks
Eggs really are incredible, and when it comes to cooking them, it all comes down to having the best spatula. There are just so many ways to prepare (and eat!) eggs, after all. Some people are forever on a quest to perfect their scrambled egg technique, others love an egg that is cooked sunny side up for their breakfast, while some are diehard omelet fans. And the key to making those eggs just the way you like them? The best spatula and pan combo.
Your first step might mean tracking down the best type of pan to use. After all, a sauté pan will cook differently than a stainless steel option, and it's helpful to know what pans are best for the type of eggs you love. However, you'll also want to select just the right spatula in order to whip up the best eggs.
How exactly are you supposed to find the right kind of spatula for your preferred egg style? A quick search turns up over 150 pages of spatula options on Amazon alone — that can be amazingly time-consuming to sift through.
So, we've turned to home cooks and scoured through customer reviews to find the best spatula for a variety of eggs. We looked at product details and pulled together some highly-rated spatulas, including silicone and metal options, so you can make sure your kitchen is stocked with the best spatula for your preferred egg style. While you don't need a commercial kitchen to whip up a delectable fried egg sandwich or that omelet, having the right kitchen tools at your disposal certainly helps.
Here are the best spatulas when it comes to cooking up some delicious eggs, according to reviews:
- Best Overall/Rated: DI ORO Chef Series Standard Flexible Spatula
- Best for Scrambled Eggs: GIR Premium Silicone Spatula
- Best for Fried Eggs: Tenta Tenta Kitchen Thin Slotted Egg Spatula
- Best for an Omelet: OXO Good Grips Flexible Omelet Turner
- Best for Sunny Side Up Eggs: OXO Good Grips Flexible Turner
- Best Silicone: Tovolo Flex-Core Wood Handled Spatula
- Best Metal: Mannkitchen Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula
Read on to learn more about each spatula that will have you flipping and cooking those eggs to your liking, then shop your favorite.
Best Overall/Rated: DI ORO Chef Series Standard Flexible Spatula
If you're looking for a versatile, quality spatula for eggs, and many other foods at that, look no further. This DI ORO spatula features stainless steel and silicone that's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees F. It's made to be slim and bendable so you can easily turn over an omelet, scramble some eggs, and even flip burgers. This workhorse gets all cleaned up after a cycle in the dishwasher, so no fuss is necessary. It's no wonder this spatula has more than 4,100 five-star ratings, as shoppers have pointed out how solid the overall quality is, with one five-star reviewer writing, "We use it more than any other spatula."
Best for Scrambled Eggs: GIR: Right Premium Silicone Spatula
Scrambled egg fans will love the fact that this silicone spatula has a slim profile and offers heat resistance up to 550 degrees F. This tool can even be left in the pan if you need to step away for a moment, and its silicone material will play nicely with nonstick cookware. And the product is created to last for a long time, too.
One reviewer even said they use this spatula professionally in a kitchen, and an upside is that it doesn't absorb odors from other foods. However, take note that this spatula is on the smaller side. This makes it ideal for cooking up smaller portions of scrambled eggs, but might be too small for your liking if you cook large batches of eggs at one time.
Best for Fried Eggs: Tenta Tenta Kitchen Thin Slotted Egg Spatula
There's nothing quite like a fried egg, cooked to perfection, nestled between two slices of chewy bread. Sometimes, cooking that fried egg can be a little difficult. Enter this thin slotted spatula, with its stainless steel handle that's very user-friendly. The .02 inch-thin blade is made of nylon, all the better for serving up a fried egg without leaving half of it in the pan. This, too, is heat resistant, but only up to 410 degrees F and with nonstick pans.
Reviews do mention the warranty may not cover a replacement if the spatula melts because of higher heat or use in another type of pan. This particular spatula should not be placed in the dishwasher, though a quick hand washing will get it clean.
Best for an Omelet: OXO Good Grips Flexible Omelet Turner
Anyone who has ever tried making an omelet knows firsthand how frustrating it can be. It's a bit of an art form, really. But that doesn't mean science can't come into play, as it does with this perfect spatula for omelets.
This OXO spatula is perfect for crafting a morning omelet and can be run through the dishwasher thanks to its silicone and stainless steel construction. The highly flexible blade on this spatula may take some getting used to, as some home cooks have highlighted in their reviews. But once you impress with the perfect omelet, it'll be all worth it.
Best for Sunny Side Up Eggs: OXO Good Grips Flexible Turner
Sunny-side-up eggs can be a little controversial. And not always easy to cook. But OXO's flexible turner spatula will give you a boost when it comes to making sunny side up eggs. It's another heat-resistant pick (up to 450 degrees F) that's safe to use with nonstick pots and pans. The handle is made to be comfortable to hold while the spatula blade works wonders with eggs. A helpful tip from a reviewer, who called this spatula "a great egg flipper," said you'll want to make sure you grease both sides of the blade when working with eggs.
Best Silicone Spatula: Tovolo Flex-Core Wood Handled Spatula
What comes in 13 vibrant colors, is made of silicone-encased nylon and is all-around versatile? This silicone, nonstick spatula from Tovolo that's BPA-free and has a wooden handle (which needs to be hand washed) that detaches from the silicone head (which can be tossed in the dishwasher) for easier cleaning.
The flexible silicone material of the spatula head will scrape every curve of the pan to ensure your eggs don't burn. Customers note that it's a wonderful choice for cooking up scrambled eggs especially, though it can easily be used for other goodies you may want to try your hand at making, like brownies or frosting.
Best Metal Spatula: Mannkitchen Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula
Sometimes, a good old-fashioned cast iron skillet is the best option for making your eggs, and that calls for finding the best metal spatula to go along with it. Cast iron is virtually indestructible, after all, especially if you know how to properly clean and care for your cast iron, so these pans can handle this type of spatula.
This Mannkitchen spatula with more than 1,800 five-star ratings from shoppers boasts heavy gauge 420 stainless steel along with a beveled edge on the blade to scrape up your eggs on the first try. The wooden handle is a nice touch, adding both functionality and rugged appeal to this handy spatula. Some reviewers caution that this sturdy kitchen tool is meant only for stainless steel or cast iron pans, so remember to just be cautious as you flip those eggs.
