The 7 Best Spatulas for Making Eggs of Any Style, According to Home Cooks

Best Overall/Rated: DI ORO Chef Series Standard Flexible Spatula

If you're looking for a versatile, quality spatula for eggs, and many other foods at that, look no further. This DI ORO spatula features stainless steel and silicone that's heat-resistant up to 600 degrees F. It's made to be slim and bendable so you can easily turn over an omelet, scramble some eggs, and even flip burgers. This workhorse gets all cleaned up after a cycle in the dishwasher, so no fuss is necessary. It's no wonder this spatula has more than 4,100 five-star ratings, as shoppers have pointed out how solid the overall quality is, with one five-star reviewer writing, "We use it more than any other spatula."

Buy it: $9 with coupon (was $13), Amazon.com