The Best Sous Vide Machines for Every Cooking Level
If you struggle with cooking meat and seafood, consider sous vide cooking. This method helps you achieve your desired texture and doneness every single time. It might sound too good to be true, but trust us, there's a reason many professional chefs prepare proteins this way daily. The process starts by vacuum-sealing your food in a plastic bag and then placing it into a pot of water at the exact temperature you want your choice of protein to be when cooked. With the help of an immersion circulator, the water stays at a constant temperature during the entire cooking process. Sous vide cooking is a slow process, but there's nothing better than knowing your meat will be perfectly cooked.
After doing market research and consulting with sous vide experts, we found the best sous vide machines for home chefs of every cooking level, paying close attention to style, temperature precision, and additional features. Our winner, the Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker, is an expert-recommended model that's widely considered to be the best on the market thanks to its style, consistency, and the ability to control it via the device or a mobile app. Here, discover all our favorites, what to look for in a cooker, and what you need to know about this innovative cooking method.
- Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker
- Best Budget: Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker
- Best for Beginners: KitchenBoss Sous Vide Cooker G320
- Best Professional: Breville Polyscience HydroPro Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
- Best Tank-Style: Vesta Precision Perfecta Sous Vide Water Oven
- Most Versatile: Breville Joule Sous Vide
Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker
Why It's Great
- Can be controlled manually or with an app
- Easy and intuitive to use
- Screw-style adjustable clamp
Grain of Salt
- WiFi can be buggy
One of the best brands in the sous vide space, Anova's cookers are a popular choice among professional chefs. This particular model is our overall favorite, as it's suitable for both novice and seasoned home cooks.
The Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker features easy-to-use controls that allow you to set the temperature precisely up to 197°F, or you can use their app, which is also filled with more than 4,000 recipes, to control the cooker from your smartphone. However, some customers have reported that they've had trouble getting the device to connect to WiFi, so doing it manually might be your best bet. The adjustable, screw-style clamp makes it simple to attach the Anova to any pot or container, no matter how thick or thin — though Anova also makes a 16.9-quart container you can purchase separately.
Sharon Chen, author of Complete Sous Vide Cookbook has owned her Anova sous vide cooker for nearly four years. "I normally use my Anova for cooking protein because I know what temperature and time to set for my liking," she says. "It's a matter of moving my thumb and pressing the start button. Also, the machine doesn't automatically turn off even after the timer is off if you use the app. Since time is very forgiving, leaving your food in the bath for a bit longer is not a problem at all."
The Details: 12.8 inches tall; temperature accuracy to 0.2 degrees; 1000 watts
Best Budget: Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Why It's Great
- Slim and compact
- Affordable
- Automatically stops when removed from water
Grain of Salt
- Stands very tall above the pot
An affordable-yet-quality option, this $100 sous vide cooker can be used with an Instant Pot if you have one, or any large stockpot. This model has a compact design that makes it easy to store and transport, is completely waterproof in case you accidentally drop it in the water, and the motor automatically stops when the machine is removed from the water. And despite its lower wattage compared to other models, the sous vide cooker heats up the water bath quickly.
While the nonslip rubber clamp keeps the immersion circulator securely on the pot, the style of clamp means that it only goes down so far, leaving about 6 inches out above the pot. With that said, it might not be the best option for you if you're planning to tuck the pot beneath a cabinet or in the middle of the counter while your food is cooking. On the plus side, the clamp is so easy to attach that you can do it with one hand.
The Details: 12.9 inches tall; temperature accuracy to 0.1 degrees; 800 watts
Best for Beginners: KitchenBoss Sous Vide Cooker G320
Why It's Great
- Operates quietly
- Features 25 built-in recipes
- Removable clamp for easy storage
Grain of Salt
- Need to unplug to turn off
This device from KitchenBoss comes with 20 preset recipes developed by professional chefs that you can select from the color screen display, making it perfect for the home cook new to sous vide. What's more, you have the option to add five of your own favorite recipes after you get some experience under your belt.
The sous vide cooker's propeller is made of stainless steel, which is much safer and more reliable than machines with a plastic propeller. Thanks to its brushless DC motor, you can use this device at any time without disrupting your household because it operates quietly yet still gets the job done right.
Unlike some of the other cookers, the clamp on this one can be taken off the body for easier storage. "I like using KitchenBoss for overnight cooking because the machine is unbelievably quiet," Chen says. "I also use it for making cheesecake and yogurt because I've got the time and temperature preset in its program." The only thing that is a little confusing about this model: Pressing the off button when your food is done puts the device into standby mode. With that said, you need to unplug it to turn it off completely after each use.
The Details: 15 inches tall; temperature accuracy up to 0.1 degrees; 1100 watts
Best Professional: Breville Polyscience HydroPro Sous Vide Immersion Circulator
Why It's Great
- Guided cooking experience
- Works with larger containers
- Can set more details
Grain of Salt
- Very expensive
Sure, it has a higher price tag than other models, but the Breville Polyscience HydroPro earned its spot on our list because it offers a guided cooking experience. Thanks to a feature called the "Sous Vide Toolbox," the machine tells you how long your food is going to take to cook based on scientific algorithms and your answers to prompted questions, such as the thickness of your food and whether it's fresh or frozen.
In addition to the toolbox, the sous vide cooker has a program called "My Presets" that lets you add foods to your database that you plan to cook frequently. Simply enter the name of the food, water temperature, timer, and flow speed. This function makes it quick and easy for you to cook the same foods over and over again in the same exact way — all you have to do is click the play button.
With a 1485-watt motor, the sous vide cooker heats up your water in a snap. It's made up of three different parts, including a glass touch screen, stainless steel body, and a polymer clamp, and can withstand many years of use and even being dropped completely in the pot of water. Its large size and multiple speed settings mean it will work with any size container you have, though it also means the machine is quite heavy. Overall, this is a great investment if you plan on doing a lot of sous vide cooking in your kitchen.
The Details: 14.6 inches tall; temperature accuracy to 0.1 degrees; 1485 watts
Best Tank-Style: Vesta Precision Perfecta Sous Vide Water Oven
Why It's Great
- No need for a separate pot
- Cover prevents evaporation
- WiFi-enabled cooker
Grain of Salt
- Larger footprint
If you prefer an all-in-one sous vide machine, we recommend this one from Vesta. The 10-liter capacity is roughly the size of a medium-to-large soup pot, which is great for those who want to cook multiple foods in the same bath. It also comes with a cover to prevent any water from evaporating over the long cooking time and changing the water level, which is a major plus compared to using an immersion wand.
We love the machine's straightforward control panel that is both easy to read and use. It allows you to adjust the temperature and timer as well as start or pause the cooking process. If you need to tackle other tasks on your to-do list, luckily, you can also control the settings from your smartphone through the Vesta app.
While there are many benefits to this device, it does require a lot more storage space compared to its smaller counterparts. If you do have the room for it, it's a fuss-free option.
The Details: 13 x 13 x 11 inches; temperature accuracy to 0.2 degrees; 650 watts
Most Versatile: Breville Joule Sous Vide
Why It's Great
- Slim, light, and sleek
- Visual doneness feature in app
- Water heats quickly
Grain of Salt
- Can only be controlled by the app
Some of the other sous vide cookers on our list have WiFi connectivity, but this one goes a step further, as it can only be controlled through your smart device. This design might not be for everyone, especially if you don't have reliable internet connection, but it's very convenient and useful for many reasons. Not only can you control from another room or even from work, but you can also see a quality image on your smartphone of how your food's doneness will look when cooked at different temperatures thanks to its "Visual Doneness" feature. The app also includes hundreds of recipes that you can follow if you're new to sous vide cooking.
Another advantage of this sous vide machine is that it keeps your food warm until your ready to take it out without overcooking it. To attach the tool to a pan or cooler, you can use its magnetic base and/or its clip. From there, go into the app and follow the steps for your recipe of choice.
The gadget is sleek and compact, so it looks nice on the countertop and fits perfectly in kitchen drawers. Although it comes with a higher price tag, it's an easy-to-use machine if you're comfortable with controlling the settings from your smart device.
The Details: 11 inches tall; temperature accuracy to 0.2 degrees; 1100 watts
Our Takeaway
We chose the Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker as the best overall pick on the market thanks to its streamlined style, ease of use, and recipe-filled mobile app that you can use to control the cooker if you want. It's recommended by experts and loved by cooks of all skill levels.
How to Pick the Right Sous Vide Cooker
Style
There are two styles of sous vide cooker: tank and stick. With a tank, you fill it with water, set the temperature and time, add your food and then wait. You don't need any other tools from your kitchen, but you do need to figure out a spot to store this rather large appliance. With a stick, you will use your own large pot and put the stick — technically called an immersion circulator — into the pot to cook. "A stick allows you to store it away easily or even travel with it," cookbook author and food blogger Sharon Chen says. "It also allows you to be flexible with the size of your cooking vessel. With a big pot or a big container, you can cook more food at the same time."
Temperature Accuracy
Your personal preferences are going to determine how important the temperature accuracy of your sous vide cooker is to your search. "With sous vide cooking, you can usually cook food within a range of temperatures that produce similar results. For example, the suggested temperature for a medium-rare steak is between 129°F to 140°F," Chen explains. "If you're very particular about food texture, temperature accuracy will be important because it determines the texture/doneness of your food." That said, the more high-tech your sous vide cooker is, the more you will be able to control the doneness of your food to a fraction of a degree.
Other Features
Today's sous vide machines come stocked with fun extra features. Some come with connected mobile apps that can be used to set and control the machine or provide recipes. Others have recipes preset in the cooker itself, which is a huge help if you're new to sous vide cooking. Still, others come with removable clamps and covers. Thinking about what sorts of bells and whistles you may want with your cooker can help you choose the right one for you.
Common Questions
What is sous vide?
"Sous vide is a French term meaning "under vacuum" and describes a cooking method where you vacuum-seal food in a plastic pouch or jar, then immerse it into a water bath that's kept at a precise temperature for a certain period of time using a gadget called an immersion circulator," Chen says. "This technique maximizes the nutritional value, taste, texture, and aroma of food." That's because the food cooks slowly and evenly and none of the juices or seasonings are lost to the pan, grill, or other cooking surfaces, nor is it exposed to temperatures so high that the nutrients are destroyed.
What are the best foods to sous vide?
Chen's favorite foods to sous vide are proteins, particularly meat, poultry, and seafood since the constant temperature ensures that they don't cook faster on the outside than they do in the middle. She also favors using sous vide to cook root vegetables, as well as make yogurt and desserts like cheesecake or flan.
What is the best steak to sous vide?
"I think sous vide is a fantastic way of cooking steak," says Chen. "If you buy an expensive cut, you have no chance to mess it up and waste the money. If you get a tough cut, you can tenderize it and transform it into something amazing without much effort at all." To that end, she recommends anything from beef tenderloin to chuck roast to skirt or flank steak. "Everyday steaks like ribeye, sirloin, or even T-bone become very convenient with sous vide," Chen adds. "Just make sure your steak is at least 1-inch thick. I'd go for 1 1/2 inches for best results."
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Alyssa Sybertz is an experienced home cook, recipe developer, and food writer who has covered cookware, cooking techniques, and all things kitchen for Allrecipes. For this piece, she consulted with professional cooks and cookbook authors to determine the best sous vide cookers to fit your every need.