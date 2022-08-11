The Best Sous Vide Machines for Every Cooking Level

Best Overall: Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker

Why It's Great

Can be controlled manually or with an app

Easy and intuitive to use

Screw-style adjustable clamp

Grain of Salt

WiFi can be buggy

One of the best brands in the sous vide space, Anova's cookers are a popular choice among professional chefs. This particular model is our overall favorite, as it's suitable for both novice and seasoned home cooks.

The Anova Culinary Precision Sous Vide Cooker features easy-to-use controls that allow you to set the temperature precisely up to 197°F, or you can use their app, which is also filled with more than 4,000 recipes, to control the cooker from your smartphone. However, some customers have reported that they've had trouble getting the device to connect to WiFi, so doing it manually might be your best bet. The adjustable, screw-style clamp makes it simple to attach the Anova to any pot or container, no matter how thick or thin — though Anova also makes a 16.9-quart container you can purchase separately.

Sharon Chen, author of Complete Sous Vide Cookbook has owned her Anova sous vide cooker for nearly four years. "I normally use my Anova for cooking protein because I know what temperature and time to set for my liking," she says. "It's a matter of moving my thumb and pressing the start button. Also, the machine doesn't automatically turn off even after the timer is off if you use the app. Since time is very forgiving, leaving your food in the bath for a bit longer is not a problem at all."

The Details: 12.8 inches tall; temperature accuracy to 0.2 degrees; 1000 watts