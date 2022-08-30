The Best Smokers for Beginners and Pitmasters
Despite the slow cooking process, there's nothing quite like the taste and aroma of smoked food. Luckily, you don't have to wait to go to a barbecue joint to get your fix of juicy, flavorful meat. With a quality smoker (and seasoning, wood chips, and a lot of patience), you can prepare your favorite smoked dishes at home.
Because smokers are less common to use at home than outdoor grills, you may be wondering where to begin to find the right model for you. The choices are many — as are the fuel sources — so we've narrowed the selections down to only the best, including our top pick: Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. Ahead, you can find our entire list of the best smokers for mouth-watering barbecues in your own backyard.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
- Best Electric: Char-Broil 17202004 Digital Electric Smoker
- Best for Pros: Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
- Best Budget: Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker
- Best for Beginners: Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical Propane Smoker
- Best Pellet: Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
- Best Offset: Char-Griller E1224 Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill
- Best Charcoal: Broil King 923610 Vertical Charcoal Smoker
Best Overall: Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Why It's Great
- Multifunctional
- Wide temperature range
- Built-in storage
- Easy to move
Grain of Salt
- Poor grease management
As our best overall pick, the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is easy to assemble and use, provides versatility, and has a reasonable price. It holds 20 pounds of wood pellets, translating to about 20 hours of cooking time per batch. This multifunctional smoker can also barbecue, grill, bake, roast, braise, and more, making it an excellent choice for anyone who is tight on space and wants an all-in-one model. We love its large cooking area that provides enough space to prepare five servings of food, as well as its built-in storage shelf for tools and equipment.
Unlike other smokers, this one doesn't require constant monitoring, meaning you're free to walk away after setting the temperature thanks to its reliable technology. The smoker's material is heavy-duty, as are the wheels that enable you to move it around as needed. Because pellets offer more flavor than gas or electric, results are bound to be delicious.
The Details: Pellet; 538 square-inch cooking area; 84 pounds
Best Electric: Char-Broil 17202004 Digital Electric Smoker
Also available at Kohl's.
Why It's Great
- View progress through glass door
- Tight sealing
- Four racks
Grain of Salt
- Frequent wood refills needed
We landed on this Char-Broil smoker as our best electric model because of its consistent results and simple operation. You can cook from a distance thanks to the included remote control, or, if you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can keep an eye on the progress through the glass door that lets you see inside.
It comes equipped with a thermometer probe for easy-to-read temperature control and four racks that are adjustable and removable, offering over 700 square inches of total cooking area. That's enough room to smoke four briskets! The wood pellet hopper needs to be refilled every few hours, but that's less frequent than other top electric smoker brands. And with a 8.5-cup grease tray, smoking is a tidier affair than with many other smokers.
The Details: Electric; 725 square-inch cooking area; 50.2 pounds
Best for Pros: Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Why It's Great
- High max temp
- Porcelain grates
- Fast heating
Grain of Salt
- Heavy in-app marketing
The pros love this Traeger grill for its superior heat retention with its double side-wall insulation, wide temperature range from 165 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and bonus functions, such as its "super smoke" function and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The super smoke mode allows you to give your meat a boost of smoky flavor at the press of a button, and the brand's app gives you complete control over your smoker from your smart device. You can use the app for voice controlling everything from setting cooking times to temperatures.
What's more, you don't need to stay outside for the duration; the app will even let you know when you're getting low on wood chips. This smoker can also bake, roast, barbecue, and braise in addition to its smoking and grilling capabilities. Proudly the best-selling pellet smoker, the Traeger delivers consistent and highly flavored smoking results.
The Details: Pellet; 650 square-inch cooking area; 149 pounds
Best Budget: Weber 14-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker
Why It's Great
- Rust-resistant finish
- Two racks
- Easy assembly
Grain of Salt
- Manually adjusted dampers
A bit more of a DIY approach to smoking than some other options, the Weber charcoal smoker is ideal for those who want a straightforward, no-frills smoker. Two racks inside mean that you can smoke multiple foods at once, and the weather-resistant finish wards off the rust and prevents cracking and peeling. This model is the smallest of the smokers in this series, so those who need more capacity could size up to 18 or 22 inches.
You'll need to adjust the temperature of this smoker through the dampers, which open and close manually. Closing them removes the oxygen source from the coals, extinguishing them, whereas opening them provides continued fuel. A thermometer on top lets you know exactly what the temperature is in the smoker.
The Details: Charcoal; 285 square-inch cooking area; 23 pounds
Best for Beginners: Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical Propane Smoker
Why It's Great
- Easy cleanup
- Compact design
- Adjustable temperature and smoke levels
Grain of Salt
- Low to the ground
Designed with small spaces in mind, this vertical propane smoker by Cuisinart is suitable for anyone with just a small porch or patio. The slim vertical build has four racks, so you can smoke a variety of foods at once. And though it's powered with propane, it uses wood pellets for smoking to give you all the flavor you expect from smoked meats and vegetables.
Similar to the Weber model, there's a thermometer on the outside, but this smoker has adjustable settings for both smoke and temperature that are separate from one another. Cleanup is a breeze thanks to the dishwasher-safe racks and the internal steel tray that holds wood chips and water.
The Details: Propane; 784.8 square-inch cooking area; 69.5 pounds
Best Pellet: Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Why It's Great
- Long-lasting construction
- Digital controller
- Sawhorse chassis
Grain of Salt
- No pellets included
If the Traeger Ironwood 650 mentioned above looks like a dream to you but doesn't quite fit in your budget, their Pro series 22 is a welcomed second best to that model. It has the same gorgeous design, porcelain grill grates, digital controller with "Advanced Grilling Logic," and ability to also roast, bake, braise, and more. At about half the price of the 650, it's a wallet-friendly alternative to the more pricey model.
Its all-terrain wheels let you move the smoker around from place to place, and its built-in dual meat probes prevent ever crossing the temperature threshold to overcooked meat. You'll be using this smoker for years to come thanks to its durable sawhorse chassis, hardy steel construction, and powder-coated finish that defies the elements.
The Details: Pellet; 572 square-inch cooking area; 102.5 pounds
Best Offset: Char-Griller E1224 Smokin Pro Charcoal Grill
Why It's Great
- Large cooking area
- Cast iron grates
- Easy refueling
Grain of Salt
- Manual temperature control
Get the traditional charcoal taste of Texas barbecue with the Char-Griller smoker, which allows you to use the side box charcoal hopper for an additional 250 square inches of cooking area. Unlike most other smokers, it has built-in shelves on the front and the side, providing a spot to set down your tools or implements when opening or closing the grill. The bottom storage rack can be used for tools, seasonings, or other in-the-moment needed items.
The entire inside of the grill is made from nonstick cast iron, which will prevent it from warping, and the cast iron grates ensure your meats and vegetables will get a full, golden brown char. The heat is controlled manually through adjustable dampers and an adjustable fire grate.
The Details: Charcoal; 830 square-inch cooking area; 146 pounds
Best Charcoal: Broil King 923610 Vertical Charcoal Smoker
Why It's Great
- Stainless steel meat hooks
- Secondary door
- Grease catcher
Grain of Salt
- Metal can dent
Ideal for hanging cuts of meat (think sausages), the Broil King charcoal smoker comes with 16 stainless steel meat hooks, in addition to its rack for large items like roasts and four cooking grids. The secondary door allows you to check on the water level and the smoker box without impacting the temperature of your food.
Clear instructions make for easy assembly, so you'll be getting going with this smoker quickly. Racks are adjustable for items of various heights, and burners, pans, and they are made of quality stainless steel. With additional features, such as a built-in bottle opener and premium epoxy high-heat paint, this smoker will please any outdoor chef looking for charcoal barbecue smoking.
The Details: Charcoal; 770 square-inch cooking area; 70 pounds
How to Pick the Right Smoker
Fuel Type
Smokers can be fueled by gas, electricity, charcoal, or wood pellets. It's important to note that fuel types, such as electric, often still require the usage of pellets. Taste is paramount here: Anyone who loves the nostalgic char and smoke of a classic barbeque will be well-served with a charcoal smoker, whereas those who love the nuanced flavors of assorted woods will prefer a wood smoker.
Size
Where once the only option for smokers was to have a large backyard to tuck it into, now there are plenty of compact designs available. If you have a patio or deck, your best bet is to choose a vertical smoker that has a smaller design. Many of these offer more than a substantial cooking area for multiple meats and vegetables at once, so no sacrifices on internal space are required.
Price
While smokers can cost more than $1,000, there are quality models between $200 and $700. Less expensive smokers will often have fewer features and require more manual adjusting, particularly for temperature and smoke control. For budgets higher than $400, there are numerous options for a smoker with more bells and whistles, and many of them have assorted automation features in the $600 and up range.
Common Questions
Is it worth buying a smoker?
It's worth buying a smoker if you enjoy the taste of smoked food and the act of smoking it. Because this is a large piece of equipment that is essentially an outdoor cooking appliance, it's only worth investing in one if you'll use it frequently throughout the warmer months.
Is an electric smoker better than a charcoal smoker?
Neither electric or charcoal is better: It's a matter of what you prefer in a smoker. Electric smokers offer more convenience, as they function similar to a home oven, whereas charcoal smokers impart a stronger smoky flavor to food. Electric smokers often come with more features, while charcoal smokers are often more traditional and old-fashioned in nature.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. Contributor Ariane Resnick, CNC loves smoked foods so much that back in her vegetarian days she regularly smoked spices, like cinnamon and black pepper, in her friend's smoker. Now that she eats meat, she can often be found taste-testing the best pulled pork around. For this article, she used her expertise and conducted thorough market research to find the best smokers out there.