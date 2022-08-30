The Best Smokers for Beginners and Pitmasters

Best Overall: Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Why It's Great

Multifunctional

Wide temperature range

Built-in storage

Easy to move

Grain of Salt

Poor grease management

As our best overall pick, the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is easy to assemble and use, provides versatility, and has a reasonable price. It holds 20 pounds of wood pellets, translating to about 20 hours of cooking time per batch. This multifunctional smoker can also barbecue, grill, bake, roast, braise, and more, making it an excellent choice for anyone who is tight on space and wants an all-in-one model. We love its large cooking area that provides enough space to prepare five servings of food, as well as its built-in storage shelf for tools and equipment.

Unlike other smokers, this one doesn't require constant monitoring, meaning you're free to walk away after setting the temperature thanks to its reliable technology. The smoker's material is heavy-duty, as are the wheels that enable you to move it around as needed. Because pellets offer more flavor than gas or electric, results are bound to be delicious.

The Details: Pellet; 538 square-inch cooking area; 84 pounds