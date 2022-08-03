The Best Small Blenders That Are Easy to Use and Store

Best Overall: Magic Bullet Blender

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Why It's Great

Easy to power

Versatile functionality

Includes different cups and lids

Cups are dishwasher safe

Grain of Salt

Lower wattage

You've probably heard the name of this personal blender before, and there are many reasons for its massive popularity — and its top ranking on our list. First, we love how the Magic Bullet Blender comes with three different cup sizes, so you can choose the perfect fit depending on what you're making. Mixing some soup for lunch? Go for the tall cup. Making a smoothie you want to drink immediately? Blend it up in the portable party mug. Whipping up some dip? The short one is just the right size.

To get to blending, all you have to do is load the cup, twist on the blade attachment, and then lightly push it down on the base. It's all very simple without any extra switches or heavy pressure needed. With its 250-watt high-torque power base, you may find that this small blender handles soft, liquidy ingredients better than harder things like ice, but it still has enough power for mixing, whipping, grinding, and more. Given its many uses, the machine's small, sleek design is even more appreciated, since it's ideal for anyone who doesn't have much countertop space. Another big convenience is that the blender cups can be put in the dishwasher.

The Details: Includes 12- and 16-ounce cups; weighs 4.14 pounds; features 250 watts