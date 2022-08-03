The Best Small Blenders That Are Easy to Use and Store
Bigger doesn't always mean better. There are plenty of reasons why you may go for a small blender over a full-sized blender. Maybe there's simply no room in your kitchen for another large appliance to take up your precious counter and storage space, or perhaps you're always on the move and want to be able to take your breakfast smoothie with you when you head out the door. It could also be the case that you prepare single servings rather than family-sized batches, so you don't need a hefty model designed to make multiple servings.
Whatever the reason may be, there are many different small blenders out there to choose from that have the power to get the job done but are far more compact than their larger counterparts. But how do you choose the perfect one for your lifestyle? We looked at a variety of factors, including size, cup capacity, and wattage, to determine which small blenders are the best of the best. Our overall favorite is the Magic Bullet Blender — read on to find out why it tops our list and more on the other models that made the cut.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Magic Bullet Blender
- Most Compact: Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender
- Best for Ice: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
- Best for Hot Liquids: Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender
- Best for Families: Cuisinart Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender
- Best Immersion Blender: Bella Immersion Blender
- Best Splurge: Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro
Best Overall: Magic Bullet Blender
Why It's Great
- Easy to power
- Versatile functionality
- Includes different cups and lids
- Cups are dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Lower wattage
You've probably heard the name of this personal blender before, and there are many reasons for its massive popularity — and its top ranking on our list. First, we love how the Magic Bullet Blender comes with three different cup sizes, so you can choose the perfect fit depending on what you're making. Mixing some soup for lunch? Go for the tall cup. Making a smoothie you want to drink immediately? Blend it up in the portable party mug. Whipping up some dip? The short one is just the right size.
To get to blending, all you have to do is load the cup, twist on the blade attachment, and then lightly push it down on the base. It's all very simple without any extra switches or heavy pressure needed. With its 250-watt high-torque power base, you may find that this small blender handles soft, liquidy ingredients better than harder things like ice, but it still has enough power for mixing, whipping, grinding, and more. Given its many uses, the machine's small, sleek design is even more appreciated, since it's ideal for anyone who doesn't have much countertop space. Another big convenience is that the blender cups can be put in the dishwasher.
The Details: Includes 12- and 16-ounce cups; weighs 4.14 pounds; features 250 watts
Most Compact: Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Blender
Why It's Great
- Super compact size
- Very lightweight
- Affordable
- Comes with travel lid
Grain of Salt
- Not the most powerful
For anyone who has little to no room in their kitchen, you can probably still find a place for this blender because of how compact it is. There's even a section in the base to wrap the electric cord around, so the whole thing takes up even less space. Bringing it out is also easy because the blender is very lightweight at just 2 pounds. If you decide to leave it on their countertop, you'll appreciate the fact that it comes in five different shades to match your kitchen's color scheme.
Sure, you can find small blenders out there with more power, but it's a convenient, effective option if you're mainly using it to make your daily on-the-go fruit smoothie. The top functions as a travel lid with a spout to sip from, and the cup itself fits into the average car cup holder. Once you're back home, you don't have to spend time hand-washing it, since you can throw the blending jar and lid in the dishwasher. That's a lot of perks for a personal blender with such a low price tag.
The Details: Includes a 14-ounce cup; weighs 2 pounds; features 175 watts
Best for Ice: Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor
Why It's Great
- Powerful motor
- Multiple program functions
- Includes many accessories
Grain of Salt
- More expensive
Let's tackle the obvious first: You'll probably notice that this product has a higher price tag, but for what you pay, you get back in power. With an impressive 1200-watt motor and stainless steel blades, this blender can handle frozen foods, ice, and other solids, even if you're working with less liquid. It has a unique smoothie bowl attachment with a convenient built-in tamper that's useful during thick blending, plus it features three other preset programs for smoothies, extractions, and spreads. All of those features, along with its pulse function, make it suitable for many different recipes — and if you're stumped, just turn to the recipe book that comes with it. Basically, this small blender is an excellent fit for you if want to make things outside of your average smoothie, like frozen cocktails and nut butters.
Even though this blender isn't as slim as some of its competitors, it's still more compact than a full-sized option, and we think the fact that it delivers the same power, if not more, than many of those is a win-win.
The Details: Includes 14- and 24-ounce cups; weighs 6.48 pounds; features 1200 watts
Best for Hot Liquids: Nutribullet Rx Cooking Blender
Why It's Great
- Extremely powerful motor
- Large capacity
- Comes with multiple attachments
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
When people think of blenders, their next thought after smoothies is usually soup. Not only can the Nurtibullet RX Cooking Blender blend ingredients into soup, but it can also heat the soup at the same time thanks to its 1700 watts of power, a special seven-minute heating cycle, and a large, vented "SouperBlast Pitcher" with a spout. That dual functionality means you can immediately dish out and dig into your creation instead of having to pour it all back into a pot to warm up again.
Considering the power of the machine, it's pretty amazing that you don't sacrifice much in terms of size and weight, as this blender only weighs 1 pound! Plus, along with the SouperBlast Pitcher, you also get a short cup, an oversized cup, a lid, and a cleaning brush, adding even more value to rationalize the higher price.
The Details: Includes 30- and 45-ounce cups; weighs 1 pound; features 1700 watts
Best for Families: Cuisinart Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender
Why It's Great
- Variety of cup sizes
- Shatter-resistant jars and cups
- Dishwasher safe accessories
Grain of Salt
- More difficult to store than others
A personal-sized blender won't necessarily cut it if you're preparing food for a family every day, but you can still find a happy medium between one that's bulky and one that's designed for individuals. The Cuisinart Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender is just that. It comes with an assortment of blending and travel cups, ranging from 8 to 32 ounces, so whether you're making a small amount of baby food, a smoothie for yourself before the kids wake up, or a batch of soup for the whole family, you can use a fitting attachment. While many small blenders have just one setting, this one has a dial to power from low to high as well as a pulse function.
Aside from the fact that the jars and cups are dishwasher safe, another thing that makes this blender family-friendly is that the jars and cups are designed to be shatter-resistant. With kids running around, it's always better to be safe than sorry. The only drawback is that you'll need to have some space to store the cups and lids, but because the blender can be used as a grinder as well you may have extra room where otherwise a food processor would be.
The Details: Includes 8- and 32-ounce cups; weighs 6.5 pounds; features 600 watts
Best Immersion Blender: Bella Immersion Blender
Why It's Great
- Includes different attachments
- Ergonomic grip
- Easy to store
Grain of Salt
- Requires handheld use
Immersion blenders are about as compact as a blender can get, and we recommend this specific model because it comes with additional attachments like a whisk, chopper bowl, and spouted beaker, providing more functionalities at your fingertips. In addition to being able to put the blender directly in the pots and pans you're cooking from, you could put food into the mini chopper cup, stack the blending shaft on top, and blend away like you would a standalone blender while taking up far less space.
This product is designed with an ergonomic grip, which is important because you will have to hold it as you blend, unlike typical blenders where you just push a button. On the flip side, that means you can bring it right over to whatever needs blending instead of transferring everything back and forth between different containers.
The Details: Includes a 2.5-cup bowl and a 3.5-cup beaker; weighs 2.56 pounds; features 350 watts
Best Splurge: Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro
Why It's Great
- Modern, compact design
- Lots of power
- Has different blending programs
Grain of Salt
- Higher price
In the price range of small blenders, this one is towards the higher end. But if you're able to splurge, you'll get some great use out of it. For starters, this personal blender strikes a nice balance between power and size. It won't take up too much space on your counter but has an 1100-watt motor, making it small but mighty. It also offers more than one blending mode, so you can choose the crush, smoothie, or pulse program from the easy-to-use interface depending on what you're making. If you're blending up a smoothie, use one of the included spout lids to close the blending cup directly for sipping on the move. Not sure what you want to make? The blender comes with a handy little booklet of recipes to get you started.
With this product, you get the simplicity, size, and convenience of a personal blender as well as the power and additional functionalities of larger blenders. Better yet, everything is wrapped up in a sleek, modern design that will look good in any kitchen.
The Details: Includes a 24-ounce cup; weighs 6.28 pounds; features 1100 watts
Our Takeaway
We chose the Magic Bullet Blender as our best overall pick because of its compactness, portability, and affordability. For anyone who's able to spend a bit more, we like the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro for its sleek design and powerful motor.
How to Pick the Right Small Blender
Size
When talking about small blenders, there's still quite a range from those that are just a bit shorter or narrower than a standard full-sized blender to those that don't seem much bigger than your average to-go tumbler. What you consider small may also depend on how much open countertop or cabinet space you have. What size you choose should be based on what you can comfortably fit in your kitchen and how much blending capacity you need.
Cup Capacity
You may be surprised to hear that having a small blender doesn't always mean working with a small cup capacity. We found small blenders with cups ranging from 8 ounces all the way to 45 ounces. If you plan on using your blender primarily for smoothies, consider one that has cups with at least a 12-ounce capacity. If you're going to use your blender for a variety of things, go for one that includes multiple blender cups in different sizes, so you can swap them in and out depending on what you're making.
Wattage
Generally speaking, the higher the wattage a blender has, the more powerful it is. And the more powerful a blender is, the smoother the blend you can get. Wattage for personal blenders can range from 175 watts all the way up to 1700 watts, so what you need will depend on what kinds of things you're blending. Mostly making smoothies and blends from soft foods? A blender with lower wattage will work. Using a lot of ice and hard foods? Consider a blender with a more powerful motor.
Common Questions
What is the average lifespan of a blender?
Many things affect the lifespan of a blender, but on average, they should last around 2 to 5 years. However, some people are able to get even 10 years out of their blenders. Using a blender multiple times a day can make it wear down faster than a blender you use just every now and then. To get the longest life out of your specific blender, make sure you're following the manufacturer's instructions for correct loading, use, and cleaning.
What foods should you never put in a blender?
One thing you definitely want to avoid is putting super hot foods and liquids in the blender. Their high temperature will make them steam and expand, building up pressure, which means that once you try to blend, it could cause the blender lid to pop off. If you're working with hot food, it's better to cool the food down a bit and then blend it in batches. Additionally, don't try to mix dough in a blender. Its density won't cooperate well with your blender's blades, so you'll want to stick to a stand mixer for those types of recipes.
How do you clean a blender?
The best time to clean your blender is right after you're done using it, so the food and liquids don't have time to harden. Many blenders have cups and lids that can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Another trick for cleaning your blender is to fill it halfway with water with a couple of squirts of dish soap and then run the blender quickly. Even if you're going to put it in the dishwasher, giving it a good rinse helps remove food that your dishwasher might miss.
