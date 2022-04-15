The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers Our Allstars Love

Best Overall: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Why It's Great

Great for hot and iced coffee

Multiple cup sizes

Large water tank

Grain of Salt

Slightly noisy

Keurig's K-Elite Coffee Maker is our top pick because of its versatility, attractiveness, and efficiency. It's a great option for coffee drinkers that like both hot and iced coffee thanks to its variety of brew settings. In addition to regular hot and iced coffee, this machine has a "strong" button for extra bold flavor.

This single-serve coffee maker features a generous 75-ounce water reservoir and five different cup sizes, including 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces. Offering even more customization, it lets you adjust the temperature from 187 to 192 degrees. Overall, this coffee maker is extremely user-friendly and suitable for different people's coffee preferences.

"We've had a couple of Keurigs, but this model is by far my favorite," Allstar Lisa Altmiller says. "It's been reliable, doesn't drip all over the place, and is fast to heat up. It could be a little quieter, but I'd rather have it be slightly noisy than slightly messy!"

The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable filters with ground coffee; 75-ounce capacity; five cup sizes