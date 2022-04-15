The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers Our Allstars Love
Single-serve coffee makers are the perfect solution for those people who want to make one cup at a time instead of brewing a full pot. Not only are they convenient for those who live alone, but they are also a great option for couples and families, allowing each person to customize their cup. You can shop single-serve coffee makers for black coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, cold brews, and everything in between.
To help you narrow down your options, we turned to the coffee-loving Allrecipes Allstars to share their favorite single-serve coffee makers they use at home. After researching and talking to this network of home cooks and testing out some of the models ourselves, we determined that the most important qualities in a single-serve machine are its size, brewing options, and speed, as well as how easy it is to use and clean and how good the resulting drinks taste. Ahead, you can see why we chose Keurig's K-Elite Coffee Maker as our top pick, as well as the other best single-serve coffee makers on our list.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
- Best Budget: Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker
- Best for Espresso: Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
- Best for Iced Coffee: Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
- Most Versatile: Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker
- Most Durable: Keurig Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker
- Most Stylish: Cuisinart Coffee Makers Premium Single-Serve Brewer
- Best for Small Spaces: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
- Best Portable: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
Best Overall: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Great for hot and iced coffee
- Multiple cup sizes
- Large water tank
Grain of Salt
- Slightly noisy
Keurig's K-Elite Coffee Maker is our top pick because of its versatility, attractiveness, and efficiency. It's a great option for coffee drinkers that like both hot and iced coffee thanks to its variety of brew settings. In addition to regular hot and iced coffee, this machine has a "strong" button for extra bold flavor.
This single-serve coffee maker features a generous 75-ounce water reservoir and five different cup sizes, including 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces. Offering even more customization, it lets you adjust the temperature from 187 to 192 degrees. Overall, this coffee maker is extremely user-friendly and suitable for different people's coffee preferences.
"We've had a couple of Keurigs, but this model is by far my favorite," Allstar Lisa Altmiller says. "It's been reliable, doesn't drip all over the place, and is fast to heat up. It could be a little quieter, but I'd rather have it be slightly noisy than slightly messy!"
The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable filters with ground coffee; 75-ounce capacity; five cup sizes
Best Budget: Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Inexpensive
- Brews single cups and pots
- Works with travel mugs
Grain of Salt
- Not compatible with K-Cups
This coffee maker gives you the best of both worlds, at a reasonable price: One side prepares single cups, while the other brews a full 12-cup pot. The two-in-one machine has a large 96-ounce water tank for the carafe and a single-serve water reservoir for individual cups.
This device has user-friendly buttons to switch between single-serve and carafe, program the time you want it to start brewing in the morning, and choose the strength of your drink—regular or bold. Best of all, the single-cup side allows enough room to fill travel mugs. It's important to note that it's not compatible with K-Cups, so you have to use regular coffee grounds in the included mesh filter.
"I absolutely LOVE this dual coffee pot, Allstar Jennifer Levin says. "I wake up two to three hours earlier than my other coffee drinkers, and this one allows me to have my own cup without them waking up to cold coffee, or worse, wasted coffee."
The Details: Compatible with ground coffee; 96-ounce capacity; two cup sizes
Best for Espresso: Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Why It's Great
- Produces a thick crema
- Includes a milk frother
- Wide variety of capsule flavors
Grain of Salt
- Can only use Nespresso capsules
Want to make barista-level coffee at home? Consider adding this single-serve espresso maker to your countertop. It has so many noteworthy features: a one-touch brewing system, a 40-ounce removable water reservoir, hot and cold coffee preparation, a milk frother, and five different brew sizes.
When testing this product, our editors found the machine created a smooth brew with a luxurious layer of crema on top. Although you're limited to Nespresso capsules, the brand has more than 40 different espresso and coffee flavors to choose from. You don't need to change any settings from one capsule to another, as the machine uses automatic blend recognition to brew based on the selected capsule. As a bonus, the espresso maker comes with 12 free capsules to get you started.
"I've had my Nespresso machine since 2018 after my family went on a cruise to Norway and had one in our room," Allstar Terri Ramseyer says. "As soon as we returned home, I bought one and have loved it for my daily coffee as well as fun coffee drinks at dinner parties."
The Details: Compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only; 40-ounce capacity; four cup sizes
Best for Iced Coffee: Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Works for hot and iced coffee
- Multi-stream technology
- Multi-position water tank
Grain of Salt
- Can't choose iced coffee cup size
If you're a fan of iced coffee, consider Keurig's K-Supreme Coffee Maker. It has an "over ice" feature that starts brewing the coffee at a hot temperature to boost flavor and then cools it down to prevent it from getting watery. The single-serve coffee maker also produces hot coffee, so everyone can make their coffee the way they want.
This machine is similar to our best overall pick, Keurig's K-Elite Coffee Maker, as it makes iced coffee, has a strong brew function, and offers multiple cup sizes; however, there are some differences. The K-Supreme is slimmer, features multi-stream technology, and has an adjustable water reservoir. Its multi-stream technology uses five streams of water instead of one to produce a more flavorful and balanced cup of coffee. As for the water tank, you can connect it to the side or the back of the machine—whichever position is more suitable for your space.
"I love this model because it allows for brewing over ice, and the water tank can be placed in the back or at the side," Allstar Sarah Stone says. "I also love the multi-stream brew technique and the streamlined look."
The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable filters with ground coffee; 66-ounce capacity; four cup sizes
Most Versatile: Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Accepts Nespresso and K-Cup pods
- Space-saving design
- Alerts for refills and deep cleaning
Grain of Salt
- Drip tray can be hard to remove
Thanks to this coffee maker by Instant Pot, you don't have to choose between popular brands: Nespresso and Keurig. It's compatible with both Nespresso original capsules and K-Cup pods, so you can use both in the same machine. If you prefer to grind your own beans, you can also use reusable pods.
In addition to its capsule versatility, this single-serve coffee maker offers six cup sizes, ranging from 2 to 12 ounces, and regular and bold brew strengths. It has a 68-ounce water tank that alerts you when it's running low and a cleaning indicator that flashes after 300 uses. Full cleaning instructions are listed in the user manual. Its removable drip tray is handy when rinsing it out and filling up travel mugs.
"I've had it for over a year and love it because I can use regular K-Cups or Nespresso pods," Allstar Nosheen Babar says. "This has lasted longer than my Keurigs ever did, and I would highly recommend it to anyone."
The Details: Compatible with Nespresso original capsules, K-Cups, and reusable coffee pods; 68-ounce capacity; six cup sizes
Most Durable: Keurig Office Pro Commercial Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Commercial-grade construction
- User-friendly touchscreen
- Large water tank
- Sleek design
Grain of Salt
- Largest cup size is 10 ounces
Keurig's K155 Office Pro Coffee Maker is designed to withstand frequent use and is not limited to commercial use—it's a great choice for homes, too. It has a touchscreen interface for simple operation, a removable drip tray for easy cleanup (and travel mug compatibility), and a 90-ounce capacity that can supply up to 18 cups before needing a refill.
On the touchscreen, you can adjust the brew temperature, cup size, and program automatic on/off setting. There are four different brew sizes, ranging from 4 to 10 ounces. The smallest size produces the strongest intensity, while the largest size tastes the mildest. This smart coffee maker also lets you set your language preferences to English, Spanish, or French.
"I've used several different Keurig models," Allstar Crista Black says. "I prefer the commercial ones for home use—they last longer."
The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable filters with ground coffee; 90-ounce capacity; four cup sizes
Most Stylish: Cuisinart Coffee Makers Premium Single-Serve Brewer
Why It's Great
- Sleek design
- User-friendly control panel
- Fast brewing
- Rinse button
Grain of Salt
- Not the most durable
Cuisinart's single-serve coffee maker is sleek, easy to use, and customizable. It works with all K-Cup varieties or fresh grounds in its included reusable pod. There is a convenient storage compartment for the reusable filter, so it's readily accessible at all times.
A unique feature of this model is that it has an auto-rinse button to clean the chamber after each use. This is especially useful when people use flavored coffee, say hazelnut, so the flavor doesn't transfer into your next cup. This coffee maker has a generous 72-ounce water tank, five cup sizes, and a dedicated hot water button for tea and oatmeal.
"This is my third one because we like the look of it so much," Allstar Christina Perri says. "We use it multiple times a day, but I wish it held up longer than it normally does."
The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable pods with ground coffee; 72-ounce capacity; five cup sizes
Best for Small Spaces: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Compact size
- Works with travel mugs
- Available in many colors
Grain of Salt
- Water reservoir isn't removable
Keurig's K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker is an excellent choice for college students and anyone with limited space in their kitchen. At just 5 inches wide, it's easy to leave out on countertops, store in cabinets, and transport from place to place.
This slim model from Keurig features a reservoir that holds just enough water for one cup, and it brews in just minutes, so you won't be late. You can choose from cup sizes ranging from 6 to 12 ounces. It has convenient cord storage to help with clutter, a removable drip tray that you can take out when using travel mugs, and an automatic shut-off feature that turns off the machine after 90 seconds of no activity.
"I love it—fast coffee and much cheaper than Starbucks every morning," Allstar Kristen Flowers says. "I wish it was a little bit smaller, but, overall, it serves its purpose and is well made."
The Details: Compatible with K-Cups and reusable filters with ground coffee; 12-ounce capacity; six cup sizes
Best Portable: AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker
Why It's Great
- Compact and wireless for on-the-go use
- Reduces bitterness
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Manual operation
This is a different kind of single-serve coffee maker than the others on the list, as it operates manually—no electricity required. It's very small and produces delicious-tasting coffee anywhere without having to plug it in, meaning it's great for travel or camping. The gadget is inexpensive and simple to use and works well for making both espresso and American-style coffee drinks.
This coffee maker comes with a chamber, a plunger, micro-filters, a coffee scoop, a stirrer, and a filter holder. The manual act of pushing the plunger down is similar to a French press; however, this gadget's quick brew time and micro-filter reduce the bitterness and acidity. With a 17-ounce capacity, it can brew about two cups with each press.
"My husband bought the AeroPress Original Coffee Maker, and we've had it for a couple years now," Allstar Nicole Geldart says. "It's very easy to use, clean, and store, and it's perfect for single-serving fresh coffee."
The Details: Compatible with coffee and espresso grounds; 17-ounce capacity; brews 8-ounce cups
Our Takeaway
We landed on Keurig's K-Elite Coffee Maker as our best overall pick because it provides incredible customization features without an expensive price tag. It's suitable for hot and iced coffee; it has five cup sizes ranging from 4 to 12 ounces; and it gives you the option to make your coffee extra strong.
How to Pick the Right Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Pods vs. Ground Coffee
Most single-serve coffee makers are compatible with store-bought, single-use coffee pods and reusable coffee pods (which are much kinder to the environment). Reusable coffee pods can be filled with fresh ground coffee an endless number of times. Other coffee makers will provide a reusable filter to fill with ground coffee, so if you don't want to use pods, whether single-use or reusable, these might be a better option for you.
Brewing Options
Some coffee makers brew just one cup size, while others can brew a range of sizes from 2-ounce espresso shots to 50-ounce carafes. There are also many choices when it comes to the type of coffee drink, including standard hot coffee, iced coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, and more, as well as the brew strength.
Size
For people who drink one cup a day, there's no need to commit to a coffee maker with a large water reservoir. But frequent sippers and coffee-drinking families should consider machines with large water reservoirs, as they save you from constant refills. When it comes to size, you'll also want to consider how much free countertop space you have.
Brew Speed
Single-serve coffee makers are great for busy individuals, as they can heat water and brew coffee in a fraction of the time it takes traditional coffee makers to. However, not all single-serve coffee makers are created equal. Total brew time (including the water heating process) can range anywhere from under a minute to up to four minutes total. If speed is a priority, keep this in mind when choosing your coffee maker.
Cost
The more features your coffee maker has, the higher the price tag. For those who love specialty coffee, this could be well worth the investment. If you want a no-frills, no-fuss model, there are plenty of cost-friendly options available.
Common Questions
What's the difference between Nespresso and Keurig?
Nespresso and Keurig are both popular brands of single-serve coffee makers. Nepresso machines use Nespresso capsules to make espresso drinks, like lattes and cappuccinos. Keurig coffee makers use K-Cups and other compatible pods for coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Both brands have several different models to choose from, but overall, Keurig machines tend to be less expensive than Nespresso ones.
How do you clean a single-serve coffee maker?
One of the most common ways to clean a single-serve coffee maker is to fill the water tank with a vinegar and water solution. Simply pour white distilled vinegar halfway up the reservoir and then top it off with water. Brew the solution and then a pot or two of water until it's completely gone and doesn't smell like vinegar. You complete this cleaning every few months. For Keurig machines, replace the water filter every two months.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven food brand that shares cooking inspiration with home cooks around the world. Our Allstars, a select group of home cooks who contribute content to our brand, offered their insights and product recommendations for single-serve coffee makers based on their own personal experiences.