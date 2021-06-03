The 9 Best Silicone Baking Mats, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall Value: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, Pack of 2

This Amazon Basics set is our top pick because of its affordability and high-quality: "For the price, this baking mat cannot be beat!" raves Rachel. "It includes two, high-quality mats that stand up well to heat and wipe clean pretty easily."

This pair of half-sheet mats is oven safe up to 480 degrees F, and one mat holds up to two medium sweet potatoes, sliced, or a dozen cookies. But the fact that you get two silicone mats (for the price of what competitors charge for one), gives you the ability to knock out a full batch of cookies in one go-round.

One of our favorite features on this mat is how the corners are designed—the blunt corners are easy to grab and pull from the pan. The mats are also top rack dishwasher safe, but Rachel found that they were fairly simple to clean by hand, and their thickness (about 0.06-inch) prevented them from flopping around the sink. "Hardly any residue is left on the surface after roasting sweet potatoes and baking cookies," says Rachel.

This earned high marks for price, performance, and cleanup, making these mats an easy winner in our book.

Buy it: $13; amazon.com