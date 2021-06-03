The 9 Best Silicone Baking Mats, Tested by Allrecipes
Baking mats are having a moment now that people are catching onto the needless waste that comes with constantly using parchment paper or aluminum foil every time they bake with a sheet pan. Though they certainly serve as an excellent, nonstick alternative to single-use options, they can do so much more. They can double as work surfaces and even stabilizers for keeping cutting boards in place.
To find the best ones for your kitchen, we asked veteran Allrecipes product tester Rachel Johnson to test a collection of the best silicone baking mats. She considered each mat's efficiency, volume, storage, and value.
With these features in mind, she determined that the Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, Pack of 2 was the best.
Read on to discover the best silicone baking mats, according to our testing.
Best Silicone Baking Mats at a Glance
- Best Overall Value: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, Pack of 2
- Runner-up: Kitzini Baking Mats, 2 Half Sheets
- Best for Baking: Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
- Best for Rolling Dough: OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
- Best for Macarons: MIU Macaron Silicone Baking Mat Set
- Best Nonstick Surface: OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Mat
- Best Design: Food52 Five Two Silicone Baking Mat
- Easiest to Clean: Net Zero Co. 2 Pack Silicone Baking Mats
- Best Large Mat: YMWVH Extra Large Silicone Baking Mat
What to Consider When Buying a Silicone Baking Mat
Intended Use
Most folks are looking for a nonstick surface that will slide right into their baking sheets, eliminating the need for oil, butter, cooking spray, parchment paper, or aluminum foil. Even the stickiest, gooiest deserts will lift with ease when you're using a silicone baking mat.
However, silicone baking mats can also be used as a workspace, in addition to (or instead of) a baking sheet liner. Some feature measurements and markings to help you roll out your pizza dough in a perfect circle or evenly space out your cookies. If you're someone who regularly works with pastry dough, you'll definitely want to look out for baking mats with these features.
And here's one more cool way you can put your baking mat to use: Try placing them under cutting boards to keep them from sliding across the counter while you do your prep work.
Size
You'll find that most baking mats come in half sheet and/or quarter sheet sizes, meaning they'll fit perfectly in the accompanying baking sheets. For professional or semi-professional bakers, you can also find baking mats in a full sheet size, but keep in mind that most home ovens aren't large enough to accommodate this size sheet pan.
Heat Tolerance
Be sure to read the manufacturer instructions carefully before baking with silicone baking mats on high heat — most are heat tolerant up to about 500 degrees F, but the mats tested in this review range in heat tolerance from up to 425 degrees F to 550 degrees F. Some can also withstand freezing temperatures, giving you the ability to chill your dough in the fridge or freezer directly on the mat.
Cleanup
It's no secret that a primary benefit of using silicone baking mats is they save you from scrubbing burnt-on foods from your baking sheet later. However, you still need to clean the mats themselves. Fortunately, most are dishwasher safe, but be sure to check before purchasing.
Now that you know what to look for, discover which of our picks is the right fit for your baking needs.
Best Overall Value: Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat, Pack of 2
This Amazon Basics set is our top pick because of its affordability and high-quality: "For the price, this baking mat cannot be beat!" raves Rachel. "It includes two, high-quality mats that stand up well to heat and wipe clean pretty easily."
This pair of half-sheet mats is oven safe up to 480 degrees F, and one mat holds up to two medium sweet potatoes, sliced, or a dozen cookies. But the fact that you get two silicone mats (for the price of what competitors charge for one), gives you the ability to knock out a full batch of cookies in one go-round.
One of our favorite features on this mat is how the corners are designed—the blunt corners are easy to grab and pull from the pan. The mats are also top rack dishwasher safe, but Rachel found that they were fairly simple to clean by hand, and their thickness (about 0.06-inch) prevented them from flopping around the sink. "Hardly any residue is left on the surface after roasting sweet potatoes and baking cookies," says Rachel.
This earned high marks for price, performance, and cleanup, making these mats an easy winner in our book.
Buy it: $13; amazon.com
Runner-up: Kitzini Baking Mats, 2 Half Sheets
For just a few dollars more than the Amazon Basics mats, Kitzini's set of two half sheets is another excellent option for the price. Like the Amazon Basics set, two mats are provided, so you can knock out a full batch of cookies by working with both at the same time.
These mats are also dishwasher safe, but Rachel chose to hand wash them to test how easy they are to wipe clean: "Stuck-on sweet potato residue took a little bit of elbow grease to scrub off, but got there eventually."
When choosing between these mats and the Amazon Basics mats, it largely comes down to personal preference. The bright, poppy colors of the Kitzini mats give them a more playful look than many of the other mats that carry a more modern, trendy aesthetic. For the price, you really can't go wrong with either.
Buy it: $15; amazon.com
Best for Baking: Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
Silpat, the creators of the "original nonstick baking mat," has been the standard in silicone baking mats for decades. It all started with Monsieur Guy Demarle, a French baker who developed a new baking mat to help prepare and bake baguettes. Today, Silpat stays true to its French roots, with each mat proudly bearing the "Made in France" stamp. "The familiar design and quality materials lends a signature feeling and overall trustworthiness," says Rachel. It was also the most expensive of all the mats tested.
The half sheet size (it's available in a number of sizes including ¾ sheet and even a toaster oven size), fits a standard amount of food, about a dozen cookies or one to two large sweet potatoes, sliced.
In terms of performance, the mat is made from a woven, fiberglass mesh that feels made to last, and provides a firm grip against baking sheets and countertops. But unlike many competitors, Silpat does not recommend washing their mats in the dishwasher, and the same rigidity that makes them adhere to surfaces so well, also makes them more difficult to clean in the sink. Although Rachel found the oily residue slightly difficult to remove, Silpat ensures that an oily feeling and discoloration is normal.
Buy it: $22; amazon.com or williams-sonoma.com
Best for Rolling Dough: OXO Good Grips Silicone Pastry Mat
Any aspiring pastry chef needs this baking mat in their life: "This mat provides a unique work surface for working with pastry," says Rachel. "It features radial measurements for rolling out discs of pie dough and a grid ruler for accurately cutting or shaping dough. It also has a conversion chart and common baking substitutes for easy reference."
Although the mat is technically oven-safe, it's more suited for rolling out and cutting pastry dough, as it is the size of a full sheet pan (which most ovens do not accommodate).
This mat is dishwasher safe, but the thin, floppy build makes it fairly easy to wash in the sink by hand: "The lighter color of this mat could retain more stains over time, but the material wiped clean pretty easily after the first initial uses," says Rachel.
Buy it: $20; amazon.com, target.com, or bedbathandbeyond.com
Best for Macarons: MIU Macaron Silicone Baking Mat Set
Designed with macarons in mind, this three-piece set features two half sheets and one quarter sheet (great for a toaster oven): "For casual bakers who prize convenience and value, this set of mats offers several options to cycle between for an affordable price," says Rachel.
On each mat, one side features evenly spaced circles to indicate where your dough can be placed, and the other side has inch measurement markings along the border for precise rolling and cutting of pastry dough. Plus, they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Buy it: $15; amazon.com
Best Nonstick Surface: OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Mat
It's no surprise that a reputable brand like OXO would make a baking mat with the most slick, nonstick surface of them all. Although dishwasher safe, these mats wipe clean with little to no effort.
The white surface could give way to some stains over time, but Rachel found that it also made it easier to see when the edges of cookies were beginning to brown. This mat fits a standard half sheet pan, and goes all the way to edge, maximizing the surface area.
Buy it: $20; amazon.com or target.com
Best Design: Food52 Five Two Silicone Baking Mat
Rachel describes Food52's smartly designed baking mat as, "An elegant looking, more upscale offering that is more comfortably priced than several other options." Although the mat comes in a half sheet size, it can be custom cut to your needs using the gridlines. Rachel also found the gridlines to be useful for evenly spacing out cookies on the mat: "Now they can be exactly 2 inches apart from each other!"
While still springy and malleable, this mat has a weighty build that helps it to stay in place on countertops or baking sheets. Plus it's dishwasher and oven safe up to a whopping 550 degrees F.
Buy it: $15; food52.com
Easiest to Clean: Net Zero Co. 2 Pack Silicone Baking Mats
Net Zero Company's whole mission is to help you reduce your waste and its impact on the environment, so offering an eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper and foil is exactly what you would expect from them: "For an eco-conscious brand, this set of silicone mats hits all of the high points," says Rachel. "Arriving in post-recycled cardboard, this set of mats is billed as a parchment paper replacement."
And since the mats come in a set of two, you can cut down on energy use by knocking out your whole batch of cookies in one go. Available in an array of attractive, pastel colors, including Kiwi Green, Morel Gray, Periwinkle Plum, and Macaron Pink, these mats also indicate that they can be custom cut to your preferred size (but it is not recommended that you cut on the mat).
Although touted as being half sheet size, Rachel found that these mats didn't extend the full length of the sheet pan, leaving another ½-inch or so of wasted space.
Where the New Zero Co. mats really shine is their soft, flexible design. They can easily be rolled or manoeuvred into a crowded dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Buy it: $20; netzerocompany.com
Best Large Mat: YMWVH Extra Large Silicone Baking Mat
For extra-large jobs, this extra-large baking mat is up to the task. It was the only baking mat tested that came with accessories: It includes a bench scraper, a silicone spatula, and a silicone tie wrap, the latter of which is a serious game-changer for storage.
It should be noted that this mat measures 25- x 18-inches, making it exactly the right fit for a full sheet pan. However, Rachel found it flexible enough to fold in half for use on a half sheet pan.
The smooth surface allows cookies to spread evenly, helping to speed up the cooking time. It also doubles as a work surface thanks to the measurement marking for rolling and cutting dough, and Rachel also found it handy for keeping a cutting board in place.
Though it is technically dishwasher-safe, the manufacturer recommends washing by hand with soapy water. And due to its size, it can be a little cumbersome to wash and dry by hand.
Buy it: $10; amazon.com
How We Tested Each Silicone Baking Mat
Seasoned Allrecipes product tester Rachel Johnson gathered a collection of silicone baking mats and put them to the test two ways: Each was used to make our Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies, to test how quickly and evenly the dough is cooked, and Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes, to test how the mat handles crispy, caramelized foods that have a tendency to stick. Rachel also washed each mat by hand, and tested its ability to adhere to a countertop. During testing, she paid special attention to the following metrics:
- Efficiency: Does any food remain on the surface? Does the food cook evenly?
- Volume: How much food can it hold? Does it maximize the surface area of the pan?
- Storage: Dishwasher safe or hand wash only? Is it cumbersome to wash by hand and store?
- Overall Value: How many mats are included? Is it worth the money?