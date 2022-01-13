The 9 Best Sauté Pans You Can Get at Every Price Point, According to Home Cooks
When it comes to cooking, the tools you use can be just as important as the ingredients in your dish. Good pots and pans can mean the difference between a delicious Instagram-worthy dinner that you're proud to feature at the center of your table, and a culinary disaster. So no, not all pans are created equal. It's important to consider the technique you plan to use when selecting the perfect pan to prepare your meal. And whether you're cooking veggies, beef tenderloin, or chicken thighs, if you're sautéing, a sauté pan works best.
What's the difference between a sauté pan and a skillet?
Unless you're a chef or someone obsessed with cooking shows (and there's nothing wrong with that!), you may be wondering what makes sauté pans different from any of the other frying pans you already have in your kitchen. It's important to note that sautéing is a technique that involves cooking food quickly over high heat in a small amount of oil or fat until it browns. The word sauté is rooted in the French word sautér, meaning "to jump."
Sauté pans can be used to prepare many of the same dishes that skillets can. But there are a few features that make the sauté pan unique. Sauté pans have tall, vertical sides while skillets have angled sides. The sauté pan's tall sides allow it to hold more liquid, so your sauce is less likely to splash around while you cook. These pans also commonly come with lids to keep flavor and steam inside.
What should you look for in a sauté pan?
A good sauté pan should have a wide, flat base, so your food can cook in one layer without crowding. The heat should distribute evenly, and it should have a nonstick cooking surface. You will be cooking at high temperatures, and the last thing you'll want to do is scrape most of your meal off of the bottom of the pan you cooked it in.
Here are some of the best sauté pans at various price points, according to customer reviews:
- Best Overall/Rated: T-fal B36290 Specialty Nonstick 5-Quart Jumbo Cooker Sauté Pan
- Best Cast Iron: Crock Pot Artisan 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Deep Sauté Pan
- Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart 733-30 H Chef's Classic 5.5-Quart Sauté Pan
- Best Nonstick: Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 5-Quart Sauté Pan
- Best Ceramic: Caraway Home 4.5-Quart Sauté Pan
- Best Large Pan: Carote 6.5-Quart Nonstick Sauté Pan
- Best Value: Goodful Aluminum Non-Stick Sauté Pan Jumbo Cooker
- Best Affordable: GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy 5-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan
- Best Splurge: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Sauté Pan
From ceramic to stainless steel to cast iron, read on to uncover which sauté pan is best to add to your collection of go-to pots and pans.
Best Overall/Rated: T-fal B36290 Specialty Nonstick 5-Quart Jumbo Cooker Sauté Pan
A non-toxic, nonstick cook surface that's easy to clean is just one of the reasons why T-fal's 5-quart sauté pan is a fan favorite. The real standout feature? T-fal's patented ThermoSpot technology that sets it apart from the rest. After a few minutes on the fire, the pan's indicator ring turns red when your pan is perfectly preheated and ready to use. Not only is the pan oven safe up to 350 degrees F and able to be put in the dishwasher, but it features stay-cool handles and a glass lid so you can easily keep an eye on what you're cooking while it's covered.
One satisfied customer wrote, "Could not buy a better pan for the money. This is my second one, and with proper care, it is bound to last as long as my previous one (seven years)." It's no wonder this pan has nearly 10,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.
Best Cast Iron: Crock Pot Artisan 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Deep Sauté Pan
Crock Pot's cast iron sauté pan is a solid addition if you're looking to make an investment in your cookware collection. It's no secret that cast iron can withstand the heat of the stovetop and oven, and can have a place in your kitchen for a very long time if you know how to properly clean and care for your cast iron pans. And this cast iron sauté pan is built to last and only gets better over time.
The 3.5-quart pan has an enameled finish, adding a layer of protection to your cooking surface so food won't stick. Handwashing is recommended to keep the pan in the best shape. Most customers highlighted how the pan's vibrant colors brightened up their kitchens, and how easy it is to clean. A winning combination in a sauté pan.
Buy it: $78; Amazon
Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart 733-30 H Chef's Classic 5.5-Quart Sauté Pan
Cuisinart's stainless steel sauté pan has a classically sleek design that can help you look like a renowned chef, even if you barely know your way around the kitchen. Plus, stainless steel is meant to last, so you can cook up whatever you want without worrying about doing any damage to this sauté pan.
The steel, helper handle here stays cool while you cook, and allows you to maintain a solid grip while you pour. And the matching stainless lid keeps the heat and flavor inside the pan where it belongs. Happy customers rave about the pan's ability to distribute heat evenly.
"This pan is so versatile. I can make chicken, braise beef short ribs, sauté, and do so much more," a shopper who called the pan "phenomenal" and "easy to clean," wrote.
Buy it: $60 (was $65); Amazon
Best Nonstick: Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 5-Quart Sauté Pan
Calphalon's classic sauté pan is made with hard-anodized aluminum, a durable material that ensures the pan heats evenly. But while the inside of the pan gets hot, the long stainless steel handle stays cool to the touch when you're cooking. Another bonus: Its dual-layer nonstick surface makes it easier to cook with less oil or butter.
One shopper who rated the pan with five stars shared, "This is a well made, durable, easy to clean pan with all of the quality Calphalon is known for, and you'll be grateful for its hefty size at your next dinner party or family gathering."
Buy it: $65 (was $80); Amazon
Best Ceramic: Caraway Home 4.5-Quart Sauté Pan
You may be drawn to Caraway's ceramic sauté pan that comes with an accompanying lid because of its sleek design and cool color choices, but you'll really be impressed with the nonstick coating that takes the work out of cleaning. The pan is safe to use on all cooktops and in the oven up to 500 degrees F.
To keep your Caraway in good condition, you'll want to hand wash with a gentle cloth or sponge, and swap metal cooking tools for silicone. "This has made cooking so easy. Nothing sticks, it's simple to clean, and the beauty doesn't hurt either," a happy reviewer wrote.
Buy it: $135; Target
Best Large Pan: Carote 6.5-Quart Nonstick Sauté Pan
If you're feeding a family or just cooking for a bigger group, you need a large sauté pan to best prepare your meals. And Carote's 6.5-quart cast aluminum pan with eco-friendly granite coating gives you plenty of room to cook. The Bakelite handle has a stylish wood-like appearance and stays cool while you're cooking, and the pour spout on the side makes it easy to transfer food onto plates.
"This is the best pan I have ever used. It's sturdy and yet light enough for me to lift it with one hand even when it's half full… I already put away my other wok, and frying pan, knowing that this one can do all the work," a five-star reviewer wrote. "I love to cook and hate to take all kinds of pots and pans out every time I cook, and now with this pan doing everything, [cleaning after cooking] is very pleasant, and I can keep my kitchen countertop as decluttered as possible."
Buy it: $50; Amazon
Best Value: Goodful Aluminum Non-Stick Sauté Pan Jumbo Cooker
Goodful's aluminum sauté pan is a dependable option you can get at an affordable price. The cooking surface of this eco-friendly nonstick pan heats evenly so your food cooks perfectly. The tempered glass lid has a steam vent that lets you peek in on your food while you cook, too.
"The pan is a nice weight, not flimsy, but not heavy either," a reviewer who called the pan ″amazing for the price″ shared. "It cooks nicely and evenly, and the size is perfect for a family meal. Clean up is easy, and it truly is nonstick."
Buy it: $28 (was $35); Amazon
Best Affordable: GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy 5-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan
This pan proves that you don't have to spend a lot to get a quality product. Made with recycled aluminum and a nonstick ceramic interior, the GreenLife Soft Grip sauté pan is safe on electric and gas stoves, and in ovens, can be warmed up to 350 degrees F. Dishwasher-safe and a breeze to clean, this pan is perfect for your family meals and reviewers describe it as being truly nonstick.
But as one reviewer pointed out, "don't use more than a few drops of oil, don't use the scrubby side of the sponge, and you don't need to put the burner higher than medium for these to get hot enough to sizzle the yang out of an egg." This is clearly an option that is more low-maintenance, as it doesn't take much to get this sauté pan cooking the right way.
Best Splurge: Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Sauté Pan
Since 1925, Le Creuset has been known for producing high-quality cookware that adds a gorgeous pop of color to your kitchen. And this cast iron sauté pan is no exception. As one reviewer wrote, "This pot is the workhorse in my kitchen. I've fried, made spaghetti sauce, smothered chops in gravy, and the list goes on. The high sides are perfect for sautéing and frying. Great buy!"
The pan is dishwasher-safe, but if you wash it by hand, use mild soap and a cloth, rather than a scouring pad and harsh cleaning products.
Buy it: $325; Williams Sonoma