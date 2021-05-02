The 8 Best Pressure Cookers to Add to Your Kitchen, According to Home Chefs
There's nothing better than a kitchen appliance that has multiple uses, which is why pressure cookers are such a popular tool. From cooking soups to braising beef to steaming vegetables, these multitasking gadgets can seemingly do it all. But with so many options available, it can feel overwhelming to try and determine which model is right for your kitchen's needs.
There are several things to look for when shopping for the appliance, so to help you cut through the clutter, we put together a handy guide on everything you need to know about pressure cookers. Our favorite, the Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is loaded with built-in safety features.
What is a pressure cooker?
A pressure cooker is a sealed kitchen appliance with a lockable lid that cooks the food inside using steam pressure. Under higher pressures, food will cook faster than other methods, making it a great gadget for home chefs with a busy schedule. Whipping up a variety of dishes quickly isn't the only perk; the high temperatures, fast cooking method, and airtight environment also help concentrate flavors to make your meals even tastier.
What to Consider When Buying a Pressure Cooker
Size
Pressure cookers vary in size across different brands and models. While most standard ones range from six to ten quarts, some can be as small as 1.5 quarts, making them a great option for cooking small batches. If you're cooking for a group or prefer to prep your meals in advance, consider a larger model, like a 14-quart pot. Or if you want to use a pressure cooker for canning purposes, there are oversized options specially designed for canning that can hold up to 22 quarts.
Features
There are a few key features on the appliances that will help you use them safely and efficiently. Quick-release lids help remove moisture and vapors from the cooker without the risk of burning yourself, while cover-locking safety systems prevent you from opening the appliance before it's ready. Some models come with additional accessories like condensation collectors, non-stick pots, and steam racks that make whipping up your favorite dishes even easier.
Types
There are two main types of pressure cookers: electric and stovetop. Stovetop cookers allow you to determine the heat level, and they typically heat up faster than electric models. If you're a beginner, you may want to invest in an electric model because they boast programmable settings for different cooking times and functions, so you can whip up a dish with one push of a button. Plus, most electric pressure cookers double as yogurt makers and rice cookers, meaning you get more bang for your buck.
Now that you know what to look for, it's time to add a pressure cooker to your kitchen. We rounded up eight top-rated options that home chefs can't stop raving about. From electric pressure cookers to stovetop options to oversized models for large batches, these are the best pressure cookers that shoppers love the most.
These are the best pressure cookers, according to reviews:
- Best Overall: Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
- Best Stovetop Option: T-fal Pressure Cooker
- Best Affordable Option: Hawkins CB15 Hard Anodised Pressure Cooker
- Best Commercial-Grade Option: Power Pressure Cooker XL
- Best Large Option: GoWise Electric Pressure Cooker
- Best for Beginners: CrockPot Express Multi-Cooker
- Best Multi-Purpose Option: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
- Best Smart Option: Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker
Best Overall: Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Nearly 130,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Instant Pot electric pressure cooker a five-star rating, and it's easy to see why the household staple is so popular. According to the brand, "it speeds up cooking by two to six times using up to 70 percent less energy" than average cooking methods. The 7-in-1 appliance can sear, slow cook, roast, steam, sauté, warm, cook rice, and even make yogurt and porridge, so you can make breakfast with ease. Its compact size is ideal for preparing individual meals or side dishes. This machine took our top spot thanks to over ten different safety features in addition to its versatility.
Buy It: Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $89; Amazon
Best Stovetop Option: T-fal Pressure Cooker
If you're looking for a classic stovetop model, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this stainless steel pressure cooker from T-fal. It has two pressure settings and is compatible with all types of heating sources, including induction tops. Home chefs love that it comes with a secure locking mechanism for added safety and the fact that it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
This six-quart version is perfect for whipping up medium-sized meals, but if you are looking for a pressure cooker for canning purposes, check out this 22-quart model.
Buy It: T-fal Pressure Cooker, $67 (originally $100); Amazon
Best Affordable Option: Hawkins CB15 Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker
Shoppers say this under-$40 pressure cooker from Hawkins works just as well as more expensive stovetop models, so it's a steal at this price. Made with non-toxic aluminum, it features a hard anodized body that regulates high temperatures to help cook your food evenly and quickly. The small 1.5-liter pressure cooker comes with a locked safety lid and an additional safety valve that prevents you from opening it until the pressure has dropped to a safe level.
Buy It: Hawkins CB15 Hard Anodized Pressure Cooker, $36 (originally $40); Amazon
Best Commercial-Grade Option: Power Pressure Cooker XL
This Power pressure cooker works so well that even reviewers who are professional chefs swear by it. The 10-quart model has tons of preset features that cook meat, beans, rice, and soup with ease. The inner pot is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup, and it comes with optional accessories like a cooker rack and steamer basket. Even better, it weighs less than 10 pounds, so you can easily move it into storage when it's not in use.
Buy It: Power Pressure Cooker XL, $159; Amazon
Best Large Option: GoWise Electric Pressure Cooker
If you're looking to whip up large batches of food at once, consider this 14-quart pressure cooker from GoWise. The sizeable appliance has 12 cooking functions that allow you to make everything from yogurt and eggs to rice and saucest. Not only will you get a rice spoon and measuring cup to use with the handy device, but it also comes with 50 easy pressure cooker recipes to help you get started.
Buy It: GoWise Electric Pressure Cooker, $119 (originally $130); Amazon
Best for Beginners: CrockPot Express Multi-Cooker
If you're new to pressure cookers, you may want to invest in one with an easy-to-use control panel, like this CrockPot model. Along with 15 one-touch meal settings, the pressure cooker even has a sterilization function so you can easily sterilize jars, baby bottles, and more. What's more, it has an easy release valve that lets the steam out far away from your hand, so you never have to worry about getting burned.
Buy It: CrockPot Express Multi-Cooker, $107 (originally $130); Amazon
Best Multi-Purpose Option: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
This 9-in-1 pressure cooker from Ninja can (pretty much) do it all. In addition to pressure cooking and slow cooking food, it can also steam, sear, sauté, bake, roast, air fry, broil, and dehydrate food, as well as make yogurt. It comes with a reversible rack and a 5-quart non-stick basket that's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $200 (originally $250); Amazon
Best Smart Option: Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker
If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line smart pressure cooker, look no further than this Chef iQ model. The Bluetooth-enabled appliance connects to the Chef iQ app on your phone or tablet, where you'll have access to hundreds of recipes and how-to videos. There are over 300 preset cooking functions to choose from, and the cooker even has a built-in scale to help you measure ingredients precisely.
Buy It: Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker, $173 (originally $200); Amazon