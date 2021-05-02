The 8 Best Pressure Cookers to Add to Your Kitchen, According to Home Chefs

Best Overall: Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Nearly 130,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Instant Pot electric pressure cooker a five-star rating, and it's easy to see why the household staple is so popular. According to the brand, "it speeds up cooking by two to six times using up to 70 percent less energy" than average cooking methods. The 7-in-1 appliance can sear, slow cook, roast, steam, sauté, warm, cook rice, and even make yogurt and porridge, so you can make breakfast with ease. Its compact size is ideal for preparing individual meals or side dishes. This machine took our top spot thanks to over ten different safety features in addition to its versatility.

Buy It: Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $89; Amazon