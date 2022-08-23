The Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers for Beginners and Baristas Alike

Best Overall: Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Also available at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.

Why It's Great

A filter holder and serving carafe all in one

Can brew up to 6 cups of coffee

Wood "collar" around the neck serves as an insulated handle

Grain of Salt

Folding the filter squares takes a little practice

As beautiful as it is functional, the Classic Chemex is a favorite among coffee connoisseurs, including Allrecipes Commerce Director Taysha Murtaugh. "I love that my Chemex doubles as a dripper and a carafe once the brew is complete and the filter is removed. Though it's larger, the design looks great on the counter — and not to mention on the table when you're serving brunch." Indeed, the hourglass shape of this model is designed so the filter fits onto the flared top and the coffee drips into the chamber below, ready to pour into a waiting cup with the integrated pouring spout. The polished wooden cuff around the neck is not just for Danish-modern good looks; it also serves as a heatproof handle. However, the leather tie and bead are purely for aesthetics. We love the versatile 6-cup size of the Chemex that allows you to make a single cup of coffee for yourself or enough for multiple brunch guests. This coffee maker also comes in 3-, 8- and 10-cup sizes.

One of the keys to the great-tasting coffee that this model produces is its proprietary filter design. The double-bonded paper filters are thicker than most, which causes water to flow more slowly, spending more time interacting with the grounds while trapping acidity and bitterness. The company offers a few versions of their filter, including flat circles for those who like to be involved in every step of the coffee-making process, right down to folding the filter.

The Details: Made of borosilicate glass; uses proprietary bonded paper filters; brews up to 6 cups (30 ounces); dishwasher safe