The Best Pour-Over Coffee Makers for Beginners and Baristas Alike
Whether you're a regular coffee drinker who wants an easy way to make a single cup or a certified coffee enthusiast who loves experimenting with all the elements that go into brewing a perfectly balanced cup of coffee, pour-over coffee makers are an affordable, interactive method for making coffee. This method involves setting a grounds-filled filter over a mug, a travel mug, or a carafe, and gradually pouring hot water over the grounds to extract the coffee and then drip into the vessel below.
Jenna Gotthelf, National Wholesale Education Manager for Counter Culture Coffee, says, "Making pour-over coffee lets you lean into having the most control. When I make pour-over coffee for myself… I know that if it doesn't taste delicious, I have the skills in my toolbox to make specific adjustments to my brewing." Unlike automatic drip coffee makers, where factors like water temperature and the way the water drips into the grounds basket cannot be adjusted, with pour-over coffee makers, you can control the water temperature you use and the speed and force with which the water is poured into the coffee maker. These variables, combined with other factors like the quality and grind of the coffee, the water quality, and the ratio of coffee to water, enable you to become your own barista and brew coffee exactly to your liking.
Suppose you plan to add a pour-over coffee maker to your morning routine. In that case, you'll want to consider a few things, including how much coffee you want to brew at once, what material you'd like your coffee maker to be made of, and whether you prefer disposable paper filters or reusable ones. A good pour-over coffee maker should be easy to use right out of the box but also offer the ability to experiment to achieve different results.
In our quest to find the best pour-over coffee makers, we sought out the top models and evaluated them based on their design, ease of use, and functionality, taking into account input from Allrecipes editors, Allstars, and industry experts. The Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker was unanimously the favorite, based on its classic design, its versatility, and the great quality of the brew it produces.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Chemex 6-cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker
- Best Budget: Melitta Single Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer
- Best for Beginners: OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker
- Best Electric: Cuisinart PurePrecision Pour-Over Coffee Brewer
- Best Stainless Steel: Kalita Wave 185 Dripper
- Best Ceramic: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper
- Best for Camping: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Drip Coffee Maker
- Best Permanent Filter Option: Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
Best Overall: Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker
Also available at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel.
Why It's Great
- A filter holder and serving carafe all in one
- Can brew up to 6 cups of coffee
- Wood "collar" around the neck serves as an insulated handle
Grain of Salt
- Folding the filter squares takes a little practice
As beautiful as it is functional, the Classic Chemex is a favorite among coffee connoisseurs, including Allrecipes Commerce Director Taysha Murtaugh. "I love that my Chemex doubles as a dripper and a carafe once the brew is complete and the filter is removed. Though it's larger, the design looks great on the counter — and not to mention on the table when you're serving brunch." Indeed, the hourglass shape of this model is designed so the filter fits onto the flared top and the coffee drips into the chamber below, ready to pour into a waiting cup with the integrated pouring spout. The polished wooden cuff around the neck is not just for Danish-modern good looks; it also serves as a heatproof handle. However, the leather tie and bead are purely for aesthetics. We love the versatile 6-cup size of the Chemex that allows you to make a single cup of coffee for yourself or enough for multiple brunch guests. This coffee maker also comes in 3-, 8- and 10-cup sizes.
One of the keys to the great-tasting coffee that this model produces is its proprietary filter design. The double-bonded paper filters are thicker than most, which causes water to flow more slowly, spending more time interacting with the grounds while trapping acidity and bitterness. The company offers a few versions of their filter, including flat circles for those who like to be involved in every step of the coffee-making process, right down to folding the filter.
The Details: Made of borosilicate glass; uses proprietary bonded paper filters; brews up to 6 cups (30 ounces); dishwasher safe
Best Budget: Melitta Single Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Similar design and functionality as pricier drippers
- Uses inexpensive coffee filters
- Lightweight and resistant to breaking
Grain of Salt
- The design of the base isn't stable with certain kinds of mugs
Melitta's classic brewing cone is an easy and affordable way to get into the pour-over coffee game. This plastic model isn't necessarily going to win any beauty contests, but its design is as functional as pricier ceramic and metal versions, so it's capable of making an equally good cup of coffee. Best of all, the brewer is widely available, even in your supermarket's coffee aisle, and it uses any brand of standard #2 cone filters, which are easy to find. "There's a reason the Melitta is still around; it's a pretty good piece of equipment and people have been using it for decades," Gotthelf says. "It's a great gateway dripper."
We liked the cutaway design in the base, which lets you peek into the mug below to make sure you're not overfilling. This is especially helpful if you don't have a scale and are using the size of your mug as a measuring guide. However, it does let heat escape, so the coffee cools more quickly. The plastic construction has both good and bad attributes: It's lightweight for packing and is unlikely to break, but the lack of weight means it's a little less stable than a heavier model. You'll want to hold the integrated handle to make sure it doesn't tip off your mug as you're pouring.
The Details: Made of BPA-free plastic; uses standard #2 filter; brews 1 cup; dishwasher safe
Best for Beginners: OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker
Also available at OXO.
Why It's Great
- Takes the guesswork and timing out of pouring the water
- Covered design keeps coffee hotter
- Can make up to 2 cups at a time
Grain of Salt
- Not as much opportunity for experimentation
If the pour-over process is intimidating, the OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker will set your mind at ease. This design doesn't require a scale or a special kettle, and you definitely don't need to stand over your coffee as it brews. A clear plastic chamber sits over the dripper. Fill it with boiling water and put the lid on, and the water will drip gradually in a pattern over the grounds, mimicking the barista's practiced motions.
Our favorite aspect of this product is that you can start making pour-over coffee without having to invest in the scale and the special gooseneck kettle that is recommended for the traditional pour-over method, though you will still need a decent grinder. The instructions include coffee measurements both in grams and in teaspoons, and the water chamber has measurement markers on the side. Another sign of OXO's trademark good design is the lid: It insulates the water as it drips, keeping it hot, and it doubles as a landing pad for the dripper when you remove it from your cup.
Once you get comfortable with the pour-over coffee method, you can use the dripper like a traditional pour-over coffee maker by removing the water chamber. But why would you? The OXO Pour-Over Coffee Maker makes a great cup without all the fuss.
The Details: Made of polypropylene and tritan; uses standard #2 paper filters; brews up to 2 cups (12 ounces); dishwasher safe
Related: The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers Our Allstars Love
Best Electric: Cuisinart PurePrecision Pour-Over Coffee Brewer
Why It's Great
- Electric coffee maker replicates the pour-over process
- Adjustable flavor strength and temperature
- Programmable for up to 24 hours
Grain of Salt
- Temperature and brewing time not as precise as when done by hand
You can't beat the convenience of an electric coffee maker: Simply load the grounds and the water, set a timer for when you want it to be ready, and the machine does the rest. This model from Cuisinart mimics the pour-over coffee method with an initial blast of water that saturates the grounds to let the flavors "bloom," then the hot water gradually showers the grounds with similar pacing to a manual pour-over coffee. One of the benefits of pour-over coffee is the ability to control the different elements, and this coffee maker, too, has some controllable factors, including three strength settings for the coffee flavor and two temperature settings for the water. While it's nice to have the ability to make these adjustments, it is still a far cry from the degree of control one has when preparing a pour-over coffee by hand.
This model has many of the same features that people have come to love from their automatic drip coffee makers. There's a 24-hour timer, a brew pause feature in case you can't wait for the pot to be done before you pour your first cup, and the thermal carafe keeps coffee hot (another version of this coffee maker has a glass carafe on a heated plate). Water quality is always a factor that can affect the quality of a finished coffee (as Gotthelf points out, coffee is 98 percent water), and this Cuisinart model comes with a charcoal filter that will filter the water as it passes through the machine.
The bottom line: If you love the rich flavor of pour-over coffee but you don't have time for all the fuss, this coffee maker is a solid choice.
The Details: Made of brushed stainless and BPA-free plastic; uses stainless steel filter (included) or #4 paper filters; brews up to 8 cups (64 ounces); carafe is dishwasher safe
Best Stainless Steel: Kalita Wave 185 Dripper
Why It's Great
- Metal construction helps retain heat
- Distributes coffee grounds and water evenly
- Has a stay-cool plastic handle
Grain of Salt
- Needs special proprietary Kalita brand filters
The Kalita Wave ranks high as one of Gotthelf's personal favorites. It has a metal construction that helps retain heat for more temperature stability, and the flat-bottom design allows the coffee and grounds to blend evenly for a more uniform extraction. We also noticed that the liquid didn't get "stuck" in the filter, as that can happen with cone-style filters when coffee grounds clog the point of the cone. While the company also makes a glass version of its dripper, Gotthelf says the metal version is designed with ridges that seem to better hold the filter in place without bunching up. What's more, the dripper is lightweight and unlikely to break, and the wide base is suitable for a variety of mugs.
Gotthelf is also a fan of the company's proprietary filters, which have a wavy shape to them, hence the name of the dripper. While most paper filters need to be rinsed first to remove traces of papery flavor, Gotthelf has found that unnecessary with Kalita's filters. "The paper filter doesn't impart a negative flavor to the coffee," Gotthelf says. "If anything, some say the Kalita Wave filters have a little sweetness to them." The only downside is that the filters are pricey; they can cost up to twice as much as other paper pour-over filters.
The Details: Made of stainless steel; uses proprietary paper filter; brews up to 3.25 cups (26 ounces); dishwasher safe
Best Ceramic: Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper
Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Thick, sturdy construction helps retain heat
- Great for experimenting with pour-over techniques
- Base feels stable on a wide range of cup sizes
Grain of Salt
- Coffee grounds can clog up the point
There's a reason the Hario V60 is a favorite among coffee aficionados. This simple design has no bells and whistles, yet it lends itself to ample experimentation and endless adjustments to find your perfect brew. "I love the Hario V60; it's a fun brewer to work with," says Gotthelf. "With the V60, you have so much opportunity to really get weird and push what coffee can do. It's especially nice for pulling out the delicate flavors in coffee."
The spiral ridges inside the walls hold the filter slightly away from the sides, helping pull the water down to interact with the grounds at the base of the cone. The ceramic is thick and weighty; it feels stable on all but very tall travel mugs, and it helps insulate both the water in the dripper and the coffee in the mug, keeping it close to the ideal brewing temperature of 195˚ to 205˚F. Once you are comfortable with the pour-over process, you can start experimenting to discover why so many baristas use the V60 to taste new coffees and play around with different techniques.
The Details: Made of Japanese ceramic; uses proprietary paper filters; brews up to 4 cups (32 ounces); dishwasher safe
Related: The Best Cappuccino Machines to Start Your Morning Off Right
Best for Camping: GSI Outdoors Ultralight Drip Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Weighs only 0.4 ounces
- Reusable filter minimizes waste
- Uses a clip design for a universal fit
Grain of Salt
- Can be annoying to clean
We always marvel at the clever, compact design of camping equipment, and this product is no exception. True to its name, the GSI Outdoors Ultralite Coffee Dripper is indeed ultra-light: weighing in at less than half an ounce. And it's small enough to stuff into your backpack, making a great coffee maker for camping.
The three folding legs clip onto a mug, holding the dripper secure, even if it's on a relatively unstable surface. They seem to fit most mugs (including travel mugs) unless it has particularly thick sides. We worry that the brittle plastic prongs might break, so it's advisable to be careful and not force the clips onto too wide of mugs.
The fine mesh filter does a great job mimicking the design of paper filters in a traditional dripper. Water passes through at a similar rate, and the bottom of the filter is more rounded than a cone filter, which helps facilitate the passage of water. However, since the filter doesn't sit inside a metal or ceramic dripper that would help insulate it, coffee cools pretty quickly, especially at a chilly campsite.
While we like the entirely reusable aspect of the dripper, it can be messy and annoying to clean out the grounds, especially if you don't have access to running water. The coffee maker fits disposable #2 cone filters that would solve this issue, but, of course, that's one more thing to pack.
The Details: Made of nylon and polypropylene; reusable mesh filter; brews up to 1.5 cups (12 ounces); hand wash
Best Permanent Coffee Filter Option: Bodum 8-cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter
Also available at Target and Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Comes with a coffee scoop and stopper
- Filter is the same size and shape as paper #4 filter
- Cork cuff around the neck is a stay-cool handle
Grain of Salt
- Only has a 34-ounce capacity
Allrecipes Allstar Bryan Tario discovered the Bodum pour-over coffee maker when his regular coffee maker broke, and he hasn't looked back since. "It makes as good of a cup of coffee as a typical coffee maker," he says. He particularly likes this model because it comes with a reusable filter, but it can also accommodate paper filters. Indeed, you can use the Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker with its included stainless steel mesh filter, which has a stay-cool plastic handle to lift it easily off the glass carafe, or you can fit a standard #4 paper filter into the cone-shaped top of the carafe or even nested inside the permanent filter for more support and easy removal.
We liked the accessories this model came with: a plastic scoop that measures the grounds needed for each cup and a plastic stopper for the carafe, which helps insulate it and modulates the flow of coffee when you pour it into your waiting mug. We also liked the cork cuff around the neck of the carafe. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it stays cool for pouring and comes off for cleaning.
Tario's only complaint with this model is that it gets very hot to the touch, and the coffee cools quickly even with the plastic lid in place. We have one more minor issue: The company touts this as having an 8-cup capacity, but it uses a European designation for the serving size, which is only 4 ounces.
The Details: Made of borosilicate glass; uses included stainless steel filter; brews up to 4.25 cups (34 ounces); dishwasher safe
Our Takeaway
We chose the Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker as our best overall pick for its sleek design, ability to make between 1 and 6 cups, and unique filter that helps produce a smoother, less acidic brew. It's the best pour-over coffee maker for someone who wants great results without much fuss and who wants the option of making coffee for a few people at once. Another standout was the Kalita Wave 185 Dripper, which wowed us with its flat-bottom design that aids in even extraction and ultra-portable, lightweight construction.
How to Pick the Right Pour-Over Coffee Maker
Ease of Use
We asked our Allrecipes Allstars what they look for in choosing a pour-over coffee maker, and they agreed that ease of use is the top consideration. "I want it to be a simple and enjoyable part of my morning ritual," Angela Sackett says. Electric models or those with a water chamber that does the dripping for you can take the guesswork and the hands-on factor out of making a cup of coffee.
Material
Other users and experts note that the material and capacity are factors. If you'll be traveling with your dripper, you might opt for a lightweight or unbreakable option like stainless steel or plastic, whereas a ceramic or glass dripper might be more aesthetically pleasing sitting on a countertop.
Capacity
You want to determine whether you want to make multiple cups of coffee at once or one single cup at a time. If you live with other coffee drinkers, consider a pour-over coffee maker that produces 4 or more cups in each batch. Those who live alone or are the only ones who drink coffee in the house, opt for a model designed to brew individual servings.
About Our Research
To choose the best pour-over coffee makers, we considered the following factors:
- Material: Does the material help retain heat? Is the dripper heavy enough to sit securely on the mug or carafe?
- Design: Is the dripper designed so water flows at a rate that allows for optimal extraction? Is the handle comfortable and easy to lift? Does the base sit securely on a variety of mug shapes and sizes?
- Durability: Does the dripper feel well-made?
- Filter Type: Does the dripper have a permanent filter? If it uses paper filters, are these affordable and easy to find?
Common Questions
Are pour-over coffee makers worth it?
With prices starting at under $10 for the cheapest model, pour-over coffee drippers are an affordable and fun way to make your morning cup of coffee. They're ideal for smaller households who only need a cup or two at a time, and they are a favorite among coffee experts and aficionados since the hands-on aspect gives you the opportunity to achieve different flavor profiles in your coffee. When deciding whether or not you want to invest in a pour-over coffee maker, be sure to factor in the cost of the other accessories that you'll need to get the best results, including a kitchen scale, a kettle with a gooseneck spout, and a coffee grinder.
What is the difference between a French press and a pour-over coffee maker?
Coffee is simply water that has come in contact with ground coffee in such a way that the flavor of the beans is extracted, either through heat or time. A French press coffee maker involves combining the grounds and the hot water in a pot and steeping them for a certain amount of time, then pressing the grounds to the bottom of the pot with a perforated plunger. Gotthelf calls French press coffee a full-immersion brew method since coffee and water are in contact the entire time, rather than pour-over coffee, in which water passes through the coffee a little at a time. "Because of that increased contact time in the French press, you're going to get a heavier-bodied coffee," Gotthelf says. "A pour-over coffee might have more flavor clarity; if you're working with a delicate, light coffee, it will be easier to get those flavors in a pour-over versus a French press."
How do you use a pour-over coffee maker?
Making pour-over coffee might seem fussy and detailed at first, but after a few tries, the process will become second nature. In addition to your pour-over device and a filter, you'll need a scale, a good-quality grinder, and a kettle, preferably one with a gooseneck design.
- Heat the water to between 195˚ and 205˚F. Figure out your "recipe" — that is, your ratio of coffee to water. Gotthelf recommends a ratio of 1 gram of coffee for every 16 grams of water; a single cup of coffee, then, would be 30 grams of coffee and 500 grams of water.
- Place the dripper on your mug or carafe and put the filter in the dripper, creasing it so it stays open. Pour water into the empty filter to wet it, then discard the water.
- Weigh fresh coffee beans and grind them to a medium to medium-fine consistency (similar to the consistency of sand). Put the ground coffee in the filter and place the whole filter-mug setup on the scale, making sure to take the weight to zero.
- Pouring slowly with a circular motion, add just enough water to the grounds to saturate them, then wait about 30 seconds. Continue to pour water over the grounds in a circular motion, never letting the water rise more than halfway up the side of the dripper. The entire process should take about 4 to 5 minutes, depending on the kind of dripper you're using and how much coffee you're making. If your first cup isn't to your liking, you can play around with all the factors, from the grind consistency to the amount of time you take to pour the water over to the ratio of coffee to water.
Why Take Our Word For It?
This piece was written by Jessica Harlan, a cookbook author, cooking equipment expert, former coffee caterer, and graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. Jessica uses her decades of experience developing recipes, testing cooking equipment, and teaching cooking classes to help inform her product evaluations and recommendations.
For this piece, she also consulted coffee expert Jenna Gotthelf, national wholesale education manager for Counter Culture Coffee. With 12 years of experience in the coffee industry, Jenna is a seasoned United States Coffee Championship competitor.