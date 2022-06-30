Best Overall: Tovolo Silicone Stainless Steel Potato Masher

Also available at Walmart and Wayfair.

Why It's Great

Heat-resistant silicone

Intuitive design

Won't scratch nonstick cookware

Grain of Salt

Handle may come unglued

Thanks to the silicone used in this Tovolo masher, you don't have to worry about waiting for your potatoes to cool before mashing just because you're using a nonstick masher. It's heat resistant up to 600 degrees F, meaning you can put it directly into boiling hot ingredients and right in the pot or pan they were just cooking in.

Available in bright red or gray silicone, this masher is an attractive choice for all your smashing needs. It can be used to mash other vegetables, such as cauliflower, carrots, squash, or avocado, and the ergonomic handle ensures a grip that remains comfortable throughout your use.

The Details: Measures 10 x 4. 5 x 2. 75 inches; stainless steel, BPA free silicone; dishwasher safe