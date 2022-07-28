The Best Portable Blenders for Small-Batch Smoothies — And Beyond
A countertop blender can be one of the most versatile appliances in your kitchen. From soups to smoothies and well beyond, blenders excel at fusing ingredients into a cohesive and (hopefully) delicious concoction. But for small quantities or on-the-go use, a full-size blender can be impractical at best.
Fortunately, there's a wide array of portable blenders that are perfect for stashing at the office, whipping up a green smoothie for one, or helping you find the motivation to go ahead and make that salad dressing from scratch after all. Our research has led us to the best portable blenders you can buy, with the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ earning top honors.
Our Favorites
Best Overall: Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ
Why It's Great
- Ultra-powerful 1100-watt motor
- Includes two cups
- Two blending programs
Grain Of Salt
- Larger than other personal blender options
The Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ wins our pick for best overall portable blender thanks to its powerful 1100-watt motor, generous 24-ounce cup capacity, and two blending programs to deliver optimal performance no matter what you're blending. Ninja's portable blender is capable of blending ice, nuts, whole fruits and vegetables, and more — this is as close as you'll get to a conventional blender in a compact size.
Ninja's Auto-iQ technology uses two different preset programs that utilize pulse-pause patterns to break down food and ice efficiently and to your desired texture. We appreciate the added versatility of the Ninja portable blender for making things like salad dressings, dips, and even hummus — it's not a food processor. Still, this appliance can tackle lots more than just protein powder and almond milk.
This blender includes two 24-ounce plastic jars that double as to-go cups with travel lids, and both the cups and blade assembly are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. For us, the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro is among the most powerful and versatile personal blenders out there — and it's pretty good-looking, too.
The Details: 6.93 x 6.93 x 14.29 inches; 24-ounce capacity; plastic; available in silver; 1100-watt motor
Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
Why It's Great
- Affordable price point
- Doubles as a to-go cup
- Surprisingly powerful blending
Grain Of Salt
- Can overheat with back-to-back use
It's tough to beat this Hamilton Beach option when it comes to price, but don't let the low cost fool you — this portable blender packs a real punch. Even with a modest 175-watt motor, there's enough oomph for crushing ice and frozen fruits. And while this isn't a cordless blender, the jar and lid double as a to-go cup that fits into most cup holders.
The Hamilton Beach Personal Blender offers the versatility we look for in a portable unit, but with the reliability of a plug-in appliance. That said, this little blender is prone to overheating if you're using it for back-to-back blending tasks, so you'll want to give it a few minutes to cool down between uses.
Like most portable blenders, the Hamilton Beach is easy to clean — either pop it into the dishwasher or blend with soap and water for a quick rinse. This is our favorite option for a budget-friendly portable blender that has enough power to make it actually worth buying.
The Details: 5.2 x 4.2 x 11.9 inches; 14-ounce capacity; plastic; available in black, white, blue, red, and raspberry; 175-watt motor
Best Compact: NutriBullet Personal Blender
Why It's Great
- Easy to use
- Convenient size
- Trusted brand
Grain Of Salt
- Not great with ice
NutriBullet may have roots in infomercial marketing, but it's hard to deny that this brand took the concept of a portable blender and turned it into a mainstream product. NutriBullets have always been touted as easy to use, and they really are — just add your desired ingredients, twist on the base, flip it over, and press down.
Though the NutriBullet blades aren't great for blending ice, we do think this model is a great choice for when space is a concern, but you still want something more powerful than what an ultra-budget portable blender may be able to offer. The 600-watt motor is powerful enough to whiz through leafy greens and nuts, the 24-ounce blending jar also serves as a to-go cup, and the machine's sleek profile means the NutriBullet won't take up too much space. Leave it on the counter or toss it in a drawer; this won't be an appliance that feels like too much work to bother pulling out.
The Details: 11.61 x 6.85 x 12.28 inches; 24-ounce capacity; plastic; available in gray; 600-watt motor
Best Quiet: Magic Bullet Personal Blender
Why It's Great
- Quieter than competitors
- Comes with two cup sizes
- Great for soft foods
Grain Of Salt
- Lacks in power
It's no secret that blenders are loud. Whether portable or full-size, any motorized scenario where metal blades are breaking up ice, frozen foods, nuts — or anything else that requires effort to break down — there's going to be sound. But the Magic Bullet does manage to be just a bit quieter than many of its competitors, and for that reason, we've given it a place on our best-of list.
In fairness, however, it's worth noting that the Magic Bullet is quieter because it is less powerful. The 200-watt motor and no-frills blades work best on softer foods — think tomatoes, avocado, banana, and so on. We do appreciate that this portable blender comes with two differently sized cups (12 and 16 ounces), and its small size makes it easy to stow away when not in use.
This blender is neither the best looking nor the most powerful, but if you need a relatively quiet way to blend smoothies a couple of mornings per week, the Magic Bullet should do the trick nicely.
The Details: 14.13 x 5.71 x 5.43 inches; 12- and 16-ounce capacity; plastic; available in gray; 200-watt motor
Best for Travel: BlendJet 2 Chargeable Blender
Why It's Great
- Charges with USB-C
- Easy to clean
- Blends ice
Grain Of Salt
- Takes 1.5 hours to charge
The BlendJet 2 couldn't be easier to use. This cordless portable blender charges via USB-C port and lasts for at least 15 blends, tackling ice, frozen produce, and leafy greens in just 20 seconds. It's perfect for the office, business trips, vacations, camping, the gym, or even just blending something at home and running out the door with your favorite smoothie or protein shake in hand.
Use this for whipping up salad dressings, cocktails, and iced coffees. Basically, you can reach for this one anytime you want the convenience of blending, but pulling out your full-size blender feels like a hassle. And cleaning the BlendJet 2 is as easy as using it; just add water and soap and hit the blend button to make quick work of an otherwise annoying chore.
This little blender comes in 21 different colors and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don't love it. The BlendJet 2 even won a RedDot design award in 2021. Come for the fun colors; stay for the awesome blending power.
The Details: 9 x 3 inches; 16-ounce capacity; plastic; available in 21 colors; 5V electric motor powered by a 4000 mAh battery; cordless with USB-C charging
Best Versatility: Braun 3-in-1 Immersion Blender Set
Why It's Great
- Includes attachments
- For use with more than just smoothies
- Reliable brand name
Grain Of Salt
- More pieces to store
While it could be argued that an immersion blender doesn't quite count as a portable blender, this Braun 3-in-1 set says otherwise. Just like other portable blenders, you can combine your ingredients in the same container from which you'll drink, and cleanup is as simple as rinsing the blending wand.
This Braun set excels with its versatility. Sure, you can blend, but you can also whisk, chop, puree, and much more with the included food processor and whisk attachments. Immersion blenders are perhaps the ultimate in portability since you can bring the blender right to your pot of soup without having to pour the contents back and forth, inevitably having to clean up splashes. And variable speeds make it easy to reach your desired consistency while helping to cut down on messes.
Full disclosure: Immersion blenders are not ideal for use with ice. If you're looking for a portable blender that can handle loads of cubes on a daily basis, you'll probably want to turn to the Ninja, but if you'd like a portable blender that can be useful in multiple areas of the kitchen, the Braun 3-in-1 immersion blender set takes the cake.
The Details: 2.86 x 2.86 x 15.35 inches; 20-ounce capacity; plastic and stainless steel; 500-watt motor; includes food processor and whisk attachments
Our Takeaway
The Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ is our pick for best portable blender, thanks to its powerful motor and intuitive use. For on-the-go use, it's tough to top the cordless BlendJet 2 Chargeable Blender.
How to Pick the Right Portable Blender
Size
Portable blenders generally offer a capacity between 12 and 24 ounces — after all, they're meant to be compact! If space is a major concern, look for a portable blender with a small base (like the Nutribullet), or consider a cordless model.
Attachments
Most portable blenders aren't going to include a slew of attachments. They're meant to keep a low profile and be easy to use, and the more attachments that get involved, the more things get complicated. If you want a portable blender that can offer increased versatility beyond basic blending, an immersion blender set may be the way to go.
Design
Aesthetic design is always a personal preference, but remember that while countertop blenders usually have a glass vessel for blending, nearly all portable blenders make use of plastic. This keeps weight down and increases versatility since it's easier to run around town with a plastic cup than a glass jar. If a plastic blender is a no-go for you, you may need to opt for a conventional countertop blender.
Ease of Cleaning
The nice thing about portable blenders is that they're all typically very easy to clean since you're drinking from the same cup in which everything was blended. A quick rinse immediately after use — or blending a mixture of soap and water — will keep things nice and tidy.
Common Questions
What is the point of a portable blender?
Portable blenders step in where conventional blenders are simply too bulky to want to deal with. If you've ever thought about blitzing a quick vegetable dip for a weeknight dinner, but the thought of having to clean your full-size blender for such a small quantity just didn't feel worth it — well, that's exactly what we mean. Portable blenders are lightweight, easy to use, and easy to clean.
How do you use a portable blender?
This will vary depending on the particular blender you choose, but most operate either with the push of a button or by pressing down on the blending cup.
Can you put ice in a portable blender?
Some portable blenders are better at crushing ice than others, so to preserve blade integrity and avoid disappointment, if you know you'll want to blend ice, be sure to choose a portable blender that is powerful enough to do so. Motors above 500 watts will generally be a safer bet for blending ice than less-powerful options.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best portable blenders based on their quality, performance, and ease of use. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn, Summer regularly (and happily) falls down product comparison rabbit holes.