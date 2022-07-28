Best Overall: Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ

Why It's Great

Ultra-powerful 1100-watt motor

Includes two cups

Two blending programs

Grain Of Salt

Larger than other personal blender options

The Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro with Auto-iQ wins our pick for best overall portable blender thanks to its powerful 1100-watt motor, generous 24-ounce cup capacity, and two blending programs to deliver optimal performance no matter what you're blending. Ninja's portable blender is capable of blending ice, nuts, whole fruits and vegetables, and more — this is as close as you'll get to a conventional blender in a compact size.

Ninja's Auto-iQ technology uses two different preset programs that utilize pulse-pause patterns to break down food and ice efficiently and to your desired texture. We appreciate the added versatility of the Ninja portable blender for making things like salad dressings, dips, and even hummus — it's not a food processor. Still, this appliance can tackle lots more than just protein powder and almond milk.

This blender includes two 24-ounce plastic jars that double as to-go cups with travel lids, and both the cups and blade assembly are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up. For us, the Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro is among the most powerful and versatile personal blenders out there — and it's pretty good-looking, too.

The Details: 6.93 x 6.93 x 14.29 inches; 24-ounce capacity; plastic; available in silver; 1100-watt motor