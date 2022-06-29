The Best Pizza Cutters for Perfect Slices of Pie
A pizza cutter might not seem like an essential kitchen tool, but this inexpensive little wheel is a must-have for anyone who enjoys making pizza. That's because a knife just doesn't cut it (pun intended) when it comes to slicing up hot, crispy creations fresh off the pizza stone or out of the oven. Whether you're a fan of classic pepperoni or you like to get adventurous with your toppings, a quality pizza cutter will make fast work of your piping hot creation.
Pizza cutters are also useful for other cooking and baking needs beyond pizza. For example, if you're a pie maker, a pizza cutter can help you create lovely latticework by enabling you to breeze through the thin slicing of rolled-out dough. You can even use a pizza cutter as you would a mezzaluna to finely chop herbs.
There's no getting around it–this round tool will bring more joy to pizza night, and to other cooking times too. Read on for the best pizza cutters you can buy, including our favorite, the OXO Good Grips Large Pizza Wheel.
Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Large Pizza Wheel
Why It's Great
- Non-slip grip
- Large enough for deep dish
- Thumb guard
Grain of Salt
- May rust in the dishwasher
Famous for the comfort of its kitchen tools in users' hands, OXO does it once again with this ergonomic pizza cutter. Featuring a thumb grip to ensure your slicing stays on track along with extra-large construction, this cutter can slice through crunchy toppings and deep-dish crust.
The BPA-free plastic handle enables you to grip the cutter with proper form, and the sharpness of the stainless steel blades holds up well after many uses. If you buy just one pizza cutter for years to come, this is our top choice for that purchase.
The Details: Stainless steel; 4-inch blade; dishwasher safe
Best Budget: KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel
Why It's Great
- Rust-resistant blade
- Angled handle
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Not a great option for deep-dish pizzas
If you're looking for something inexpensive but will last a long time, there's no better pizza cutter than this under-$10 model from the reputable brand KitchenAid. The blade is made with premium 430 stainless steel, so it stays sharp and resists rust after many trips through the dishwasher.
This wheel has a knuckle and thumb guard to protect you from the blade as you glide it through the crust. The angle of the handle ensures your hand doesn't get too close to the piping hot pie, while still enabling you to slice precisely.
The Details: 430 stainless steel; 4-inch blade; dishwasher safe
Best Wheel: Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel
Why It's Great
- Safety storage feature
- Compact
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Can be tricky to take apart
If you've ever reached into a drawer of kitchen tools and accidentally cut yourself on something sharp, you know how important it is to keep safe storage at the forefront of your purchases. This Kitchy pizza wheel has you covered, as it comes with a retractable blade guard that glides over the blade. This clever feature also makes it a kid-friendly option.
The gadget comes apart completely to clean, so you'll always be able to get the littlest bits of stuck pizza off of this cutter. And since you grip above the blade directly rather than a long handle, it offers extreme precision in slicing.
The Details: Stainless steel; 4-inch blade; dishwasher safe
Best Pizza Scissors: Dreamfarm Scizza Nonstick Pizza Scissors
Why It's Great
- Doubles as a server
- Suitable for deep-dish pizza
- Extra-long blades
- Safety lock
Grain of Salt
- Takes up storage space
While it may seem odd, it's actually common to cut pizza with scissors in Italy. You can try it out yourself with this popular pick that doubles as a server, allowing you to cut and then directly place a slice onto a plate. Though typical kitchen scissors wouldn't be able to cut through thick crust, these can handle Sicilian and deep-dish crusts.
Unlike a pizza wheel, most of which have 4-inch blades, the blades of these scissors are 5 inches long. That means you can cut more pizza, more quickly, and save time for the fun part — eating it.
The Details: Stainless steel; 5-inch blade; dishwasher safe
Best for Kids: Rock'n Roll Pizza Cutter
Why It's Great
- Ultra-safe for kids
- Cuts 12 inches at once
- Won't scratch pans
Grain of Salt
- Blade dulls more quickly than steel
There's no need to worry about your child hurting themself while cutting pizza. The Rock/n Roll pizza slicer has a plastic blade that is a much safer alternative for kids than ones with stainless steel blades. Plus, it's super easy to use, as all you have to do is rock it back and forth from one end of the pizza to the other. This pizza cutter is mezzaluna shaped but much larger than one of those tools.
Able to cut through an entire 12-inch pizza in one motion, this pizza cutter will make fast work of most pizza sizes. Thanks to its design, it can also be used to cut through pies, so you can have them help you serve dessert during the holidays, too.
The Details: Plastic; 9-inch long curved blade cuts 12 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Splurge: Rösle Stainless Steel Ergonomic Pizza Wheel
Why It's Great
- Ergonomic handle
- Blade stays sharp
- Lifetime warranty
Grain of Salt
- Double or triple the cost of others
- Not dishwasher safe
For pizza lovers who are willing to splurge, this polished stainless steel cutter will not disappoint. The German-made designed wheel is made with premium 18/10 stainless steel, features an ergonomic handle, and works well on thin- and medium-thick pizzas. Its razor-sharp blade and rolling technique enable you to slice up several pizzas in a snap, making it an excellent choice for hosts.
While it has a mezzaluna half-moon appearance, the blade of this cutter is circular. That means you can use it as you would a roller wheel, though you'll hold it as you would a mezzaluna. It disassembles easily by simply lifting up the cover and removing the blade, so cleaning it is a breeze. It's important to note that it needs to be hand-washed.
The Details: 18/10 stainless steel; 5.5-inch blade; hand wash
Our Takeaway
We chose the OXO Good Grips Large Pizza Wheel because it's everything you need in a pizza cutter. With a comfortable handle, ergonomic design, thumb grip for safety, and large enough construction to tackle even the biggest topping-laden creations, it offers strong value for its price.
How to Pick the Right Pizza Cutter
Style
A pizza wheel is considered the most classic style of cutter that restaurants use, and it's a safe go-to choice for your home cooks, too. If you want to branch out, though, scissors offer a different type of precision, and once you get the hang of them, they can help you craft ultra-precise slices. Rollers offer a safe choice for family members of all ages, especially ones that come with safety guards.
Size
Most pizza rollers come with a 4-inch blade, which is sufficient to slice through any basic pizza or culinary need. Wheels vary in width, so if you want to make sure that a wheel can cut through deep-dish or Sicilian crusts, be sure to choose a larger option. Also keep in mind how much drawer space you have to offer because the larger the cutter, the more valuable real estate it will occupy. If you're short on space, a roller that has no handle is your best bet.
Ease of Cleaning
This feature is a bit of a double-edged sword, as the pizza cutters that can be most thoroughly cleaned require you to disassemble them to perform that task. Most cutters are fairly quick to clean, but the ones that require disassembly may take a few extra minutes out of your day.
Commonly Asked Questions
Why do we use pizza cutters?
We use pizza cutters because slicing through hot cheese and toppings with a knife could lead to a big mess. Conversely, pizza cutters roll through the pie, pushing the sauce and cheese onto the crust. If you used a knife and lifted it back up after cutting, you'd see that many toppings and strings of cheese would be left behind on the knife's surface.
What is the best size for a pizza cutter?
Most pizza cutters have a 4-inch blade. This is sufficient to slice through Sicilian or deep-dish pizzas. Pizza cutters vary in handle length, so you'll want to choose a handle size that feels comfortable in your hands. If you're concerned about being able to cut through an extra-thick pizza, opt for a large blade size.
What can I use instead of a pizza cutter?
If you don't have a pizza cutter, you can cut your pizza with a large knife. To prevent toppings and cheese from sticking to the knife, use the largest knife you have so that you don't have to make repeated cuts along each part. Unlike using a cutter, which is safe right after the pizza comes out of the oven, you'll want to let the pizza cool for a few minutes to help prevent toppings from sticking to the knife. Use a rocking motion with the knife, so you don't stay in one spot too long.
