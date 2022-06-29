The Best Pizza Cutters for Perfect Slices of Pie

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Large Pizza Wheel

Why It's Great

Non-slip grip

Large enough for deep dish

Thumb guard

Grain of Salt

May rust in the dishwasher

Famous for the comfort of its kitchen tools in users' hands, OXO does it once again with this ergonomic pizza cutter. Featuring a thumb grip to ensure your slicing stays on track along with extra-large construction, this cutter can slice through crunchy toppings and deep-dish crust.

The BPA-free plastic handle enables you to grip the cutter with proper form, and the sharpness of the stainless steel blades holds up well after many uses. If you buy just one pizza cutter for years to come, this is our top choice for that purchase.

The Details: Stainless steel; 4-inch blade; dishwasher safe