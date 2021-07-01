These 10 Picnic Blankets Keep You Dry and Comfy at the Park or Beach
When the weather is warm, what could be better than spending the day at a park or beach with friends? As you pack a basket of food and a game or two, there's one thing you shouldn't leave behind: a picnic blanket. Much different from your living room throw, a picnic blanket is specifically designed for outdoor use, made to keep you warm on the cold ground and repel dirt and sand.
We set out to find the best picnic blankets that will ensure you're ready for your day outdoors. When researching, we looked for blankets that are lightweight, easy to fold, and comfortable. We also looked for high marks for durability, water resistance, and ease of cleaning. In the end, we settled on these 10 options, including Camco's Classic Red & White Checkered Picnic Blanket with Waterproof Backing.
Read on for 10 of the best picnic blankets available.
1. Keep It Classic
Made by Camco, this red and white checkered picnic blanket is about as classic as you can get. In addition to providing the iconic picnic look, its top layer fabric is soft and stain-resistant. This blanket has a waterproof backing and foam insert that will keep you dry and comfortable. With these qualities, it can even double as an emergency blanket. Plus, it's easy to fold and carry thanks to a built-in handle.
Measuring 51 inches by 59 inches, this picnic blanket only fits two people, so it's not the best choice for a large group. It is also not machine washable, although a wipe-down should be sufficient.
2. Group Hang-ready
Headed to the beach with the whole crew? This extra-large sand-proof and waterproof picnic blanket is big enough for four to six adults, but folds up into a compact, lightweight tote that's easy to carry with it's built-in handle.
3. Ahoy, Mates!
Who doesn't love a nautical pinstripe picnic blanket with a genuine leather carrier? Truly fit for a breezy day on the beach, this blanket comes with four stakes to keep it secured to the ground, and has a waterproof lining.
4. Matchy-Matchy
If you want a picnic blanket that sorta kinda looks like an actual picnic basket, this is the one for you! This fun straw design is still foldable and includes a handle for easy carrying.
5. MCM Love
Bring your love of Mid-Century Modern design to the park or beach with this "Sun Beach Stripes" picnic blanket. It is water resistant on both the top and bottom to protect against dewy ground or beach surf, and also features a UV coating so the design won't fade in the sun.
6. Always Be Picnic Ready
This compact picnic blanket rolls into a tidy pack that's just 12.5x7.5 inches, making it something you can keep in your beach bag all summer, just in case. You never know when you'll find yourself in the mood for an impromptu picnic.
7. Dine With Mickey
Delight your inner child — or actual children — with this whimsical Mickey Mouse-themed picnic blanket that's sure to result in the happiest picnic on Earth.
8. Summer Colors That Pop
Oh, we sure do love a good ombre — yes we do! This happy-colored picnic blanket sets the tone for a cheerful picnic, and is machine washable for keeping it in bright summery shape.
9. Perfect Plaids
Go for an old school, tried-and-true al fresco vibe with this Pendleton picnic blanket. It comes in a variety of colors and is made of pure virgin wool blanket with a nylon back (easy to wipe clean!).
10. Swept Away
This oversized beach picnic blanket fits up to four friends and includes little pockets around the edges that you can fill with sand to weigh the blanket down. Genius!