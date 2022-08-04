The Best Over-the-Range Microwaves for Creating a Cohesive Kitchen

Best Overall: GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave

Why It's Great

Convenient cooking buttons

Nonstick interior

Variable fan speed

Grain Of Salt

No convection capability

GE's 1.6 cubic-foot over-the-range microwave is our pick for best overall thanks to its versatility in design (choose from five finishes!), 1000-watt cooking power, and thoughtful touches that make this microwave easy to use. We appreciate the nonstick interior for easy cleaning, the array of convenience-cook buttons — popcorn, potato, reheat, defrost, and so on — and a two-speed fan that helps cut down on cooking odors.

This above-range microwave is easy to install and has a replaceable charcoal filter just behind the door grille for easy maintenance. Two levels of illumination light up your cooktop, while the turntable inside can be switched off if you're heating a dish that might be too big to rotate properly. And if 1,000 watts sounds a bit aggressive, fear not: The GE has 10 cooking levels to accommodate anything from boiling water to gently reheating leftovers.

There may be fancier over-the-range microwaves on the market, but as a reliable all-rounder with a generous capacity and plenty of cooking power at a fair price, the GE gets our vote.

The Details: 29.875 inches wide; 1.6 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in bisque, black, slate, stainless steel, and white