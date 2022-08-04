The Best Over-the-Range Microwaves for Creating a Cohesive Kitchen
Whether you live in a cozy studio or an expansive villa, when it comes to the kitchen, counter space is always a hot commodity. And microwave ovens — though practical and nice to have — often take up way too much countertop real estate.
It's no surprise that over-the-range microwaves are increasing in popularity, and while you can't necessarily just swap out your countertop model for a built-in on a whim, it's definitely possible to revamp your setup next time your kitchen is due for an upgrade. To determine which over-the-range microwaves are the best on offer, we've done our homework to put together a comprehensive list of favorites. At the top is the GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave, but let's take a closer look to learn more.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
- Best Budget: Vissani 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
- Best Convection: KitchenAid 1.9 cu. ft. Over the Range Convection Microwave
- Best Smart: Whirlpool Smart Capable 1.9 cu. ft. Over the Range Convection Microwave
- Best for Small Spaces: Whirlpool 1.1 cu. ft. Over the Range Low Profile Microwave Hood Combination
- Best Large Capacity: LG 2.2 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
Best Overall: GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
Why It's Great
- Convenient cooking buttons
- Nonstick interior
- Variable fan speed
Grain Of Salt
- No convection capability
GE's 1.6 cubic-foot over-the-range microwave is our pick for best overall thanks to its versatility in design (choose from five finishes!), 1000-watt cooking power, and thoughtful touches that make this microwave easy to use. We appreciate the nonstick interior for easy cleaning, the array of convenience-cook buttons — popcorn, potato, reheat, defrost, and so on — and a two-speed fan that helps cut down on cooking odors.
This above-range microwave is easy to install and has a replaceable charcoal filter just behind the door grille for easy maintenance. Two levels of illumination light up your cooktop, while the turntable inside can be switched off if you're heating a dish that might be too big to rotate properly. And if 1,000 watts sounds a bit aggressive, fear not: The GE has 10 cooking levels to accommodate anything from boiling water to gently reheating leftovers.
There may be fancier over-the-range microwaves on the market, but as a reliable all-rounder with a generous capacity and plenty of cooking power at a fair price, the GE gets our vote.
The Details: 29.875 inches wide; 1.6 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in bisque, black, slate, stainless steel, and white
Best Budget: Vissani 1.7 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
Why It's Great
- Large capacity
- Powerful
- Six cooking presets
Grain Of Salt
- Not as sleek-looking as other options
If you've never heard of Vissani, you might recognize Magic Chef — the manufacturer of this microwave. But don't be fooled by the low price; this over-the-range microwave still delivers 1,000 watts across 10 power levels and six pre-programmed cooking modes. Vissani's budget-friendly option tucks in nicely above your stove top with two fan speeds and hood light illumination, and there's an easy-to-change filter that keeps grease and debris at bay.
Because this is a more entry-level appliance, you won't find turntable settings or ultra-sensitive sensors, but the Vissani over-the-range microwave will get the job done whether you're reheating last night's pasta or getting creative with a new recipe. Our only complaint is the lackluster design and limited color options — you can have either white or black unless you step up to the stainless steel version. Fortunately, the latter is just 20 dollars more and still fits nicely into a modest budget.
The Details: 29.90 inches wide; 1.7 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in black and white
Best Convection: KitchenAid 1.9 cu. ft. Over the Range Convection Microwave
Why It's Great
- Ultra-versatile convection cooking
- Steam function
- 11 convenience control buttons
Grain Of Salt
- Not smart-capable
It's tough to beat KitchenAid's over-the-range convection microwave for its versatility and sleek design. Convection cooking works by circulating hot air for more consistent heating throughout the microwave's cavity, allowing you to cook food faster and more evenly. KitchenAid fitted this model with a 1,500-watt convection element to give it an added boost, which means this over-the-range microwave can work alongside your conventional oven during those times when you wish you had an extra oven — holiday cooking, anyone?
Use your KitchenAid convection microwave to bake cakes or crisp up chicken thighs, then steam your favorite vegetables with the handy steam function — which serves double-duty to help make cleanup easier, too. This microwave is truly a multi-function appliance that you'll use for far more than just simple warming tasks.
This is a pricey appliance, but you get a lot for your money! That said, this microwave is not smart capable, so don't expect to connect it to wifi and control cooking temps from your living room.
The Details: 29.98 inches wide; 1.9 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in white, black stainless with Printshield finish, stainless steel, and stainless steel with Printshield finish
Best Smart: Whirlpool Smart Capable 1.9 cu. ft. Over the Range Convection Microwave
Why It's Great
- Smart features and mobile app controls
- Nifty popcorn cooking mode
- Fingerprint resistant
Grain Of Salt
- Bit of a splurge
If you like the idea of a convection microwave but also want smart features, look no further than Whirlpool's over-the-range option. This unit even saves you a few hundred over the KitchenAid model and is wifi compatible. Control your microwave with voice commands, via an app, or integrate it with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
Besides convection cooking, you'll find steam functionality, a CleanRelease nonstick interior, Scan-to-Cook technology that chooses the correct settings for you, and four different fan settings when cooking on the range below. Let this microwave really shine on movie night with its clever AccuPop popcorn cycle, during which a sound sensor tracks the time between pops to automatically stop cooking when kernels are running low.
With a sleek, handleless design that resists fingerprints, we're loving this Whirlpool for its versatility, generous capacity, and good looks.
The Details: 29.938 inches wide; 1.9 cubic-foot capacity; 1,100 watts; available in stainless steel, black, black stainless steel, or white
Best for Small Spaces: Whirlpool 1.1 cu. ft. Over the Range Low Profile Microwave Hood Combination
Why It's Great
- Super sleek
- High-performance venting
- Concealed controls
Grain Of Salt
- Smaller capacity
For cozy kitchens with limited space — or if you'd rather avoid the boxiness of a standard-sized microwave — Whirlpool's low profile over-the-range option is an excellent choice. Though its capacity is just 1.1 cubic feet, its thoughtful design means you can still use this microwave with tall mugs and deep bowls. You can even control whether or not the turntable rotates to accommodate a greater variety of dish sizes and shapes.
The sleek design is further enhanced by concealed touch controls (you'll find them behind the door) and tap-to-open functionality rather than a handle. This is a high-performing microwave with 1,000 watts of cooking power and 10 power levels, but it's also an exceptional hood vent with a 400 CFM motor — CFM means cubic feet per minute — that can quickly whisk away smoke and odors.
Whirlpool's low-profile over-the-range microwave is a bit steep in price. While a smaller size doesn't always mean a smaller price tag, this is a great-looking appliance that will fit into a variety of spaces. You can even mount it right next to the wall, thanks to a 90-degree door hinge.
The Details: 29.88 inches wide; 1.1 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in black, white, and stainless steel
Best Large Capacity: LG 2.2 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave
Why It's Great
- Generous capacity
- Excellent ventilation
- Antibacterial coating
Grain Of Salt
- No convection capability
Whether you have a big family or a love for entertaining (or both), LG's 2.2 cubic-foot over-the-range microwave is the answer to your large capacity needs. This powerful appliance has 1,000 watts of cooking power, 10 power levels, and eight sensor cook functions to ensure a versatile cooking experience.
LG's over-the-range microwave is also an effective ventilator with its ExtendaVent 2.0 system, comprising a 400 CFM exhaust fan and four power levels for optimized smoke and odor removal. The inside of the microwave features a nonstick, antibacterial coating for easy cleaning without stains or build-up, so no worries if that casserole bubbles over!
You won't find smart capability or convection cooking with this microwave, but if you need a large capacity over-the-range unit with lots of power, this one is the way to go. Oh, and it comes with a 10-year warranty, too.
The Details: 29.88 inches wide; 2.2 cubic-foot capacity; 1,000 watts; available in stainless steel and black stainless steel
Our Takeaway
As a versatile all-rounder, the GE GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave is our pick for best overall. For an appliance with all the bells and whistles, the Whirlpool Smart Capable 1.9 cu. ft. Over the Range Convection Microwave is a great option with smart capability.
How to Pick the Right Over-the-Range Microwave
Size
The size of your microwave will probably be determined more so by your available space than anything, and, as you may have noticed, the standard microwave width is just under 30 inches. Instead, consider the capacity you'd like your microwave to have. Whether a tidy 1.1 cubic feet will cover your needs, or you'd rather an expansive 2.2 cubic feet capacity is where you'll most notice the size of your microwave.
Wattage
Most microwaves on the market today are 1,000 watts, and most will have variable levels of cooking power because 700 is probably all you need to reheat that half cup of coffee. Wattage probably won't be the defining factor of your next over-the-range microwave, but it's good to know what's out there.
Design
We've all seen those basic-looking microwaves that are essentially a box with a handle and a few buttons that lend no particular aesthetic appeal to any kitchen. Design preference is a personal choice, but if you prefer a sleeker appearance, look for a model with a fingerprint-resistant finish and a low-profile (or non-existent) handle.
Convection capability
Convection cooking is great for faster, more even heating, and a convection-ready microwave can nearly double as a second oven. It's not an absolute must, however, especially if you have an air fryer or a toaster oven, so keep an eye on the price tag as you browse to make sure you're not paying hundreds extra for a feature you're not likely to use.
Controls and Functionality
Most microwaves come with preset cooking functions for popcorn, defrosting, and so on, but with over-the-range appliances, you'll also want to be mindful of features for the stove top below. A good over-the-range microwave will have at least two fan speeds, a replaceable (and easily accessible) filter, and vibrant illumination.
Common Questions
How do you clean a microwave?
Your best bet for keeping your microwave clean is to wipe up any spills or splashes as soon as they happen. Otherwise, wipe down the interior with a soft, damp cloth once every week or two as needed, and give the turntable a thorough handwashing in the sink. If your over-the-range microwave has a steam clean function, you can use this to loosen build-up and stubborn residue.
What can you put in the microwave?
Use only microwave-safe dishware and cookware such as glass and ceramics. Plastic storage containers and cling film are generally fine for microwave use, though single-use plastics (like yogurt containers) should not go in the microwave. Paper plates and paper towels are fine; styrofoam, cardboard, and metals are not.
How do you install an over-the-range microwave?
Though installation may seem daunting, an over-the-range microwave can be put up with common tools, and the task can usually be finished within an hour or two. The appliance will come with a mounting template and brackets, as well as detailed instructions to ensure proper venting and secure position. Follow installation instructions carefully, or consider hiring a professional, especially if you're replacing a standard oven hood with an over-the-range microwave.
Do over-the-range microwaves have to be vented?
Over-the-range microwaves don't necessarily have to vent to the outdoors, but you will want to ensure that built-in fans are operating properly and that filters are replaced regularly. These things function to collect smoke, grease, and steam during the cooking process, and you don't want all of that wafting freely throughout your home.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best over-the-range microwaves based on their quality, performance, and versatility. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn, she regularly uses her own convection-capable microwave alongside her regular oven.