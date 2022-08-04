The Best Oven Thermometers, According to a Chef
One of the most shocking things I learned when I first started my career in professional kitchens is that most ovens are about 50 degrees F off. This means that if you preheat your oven to 350 degrees F, it could actually only be heating to 300 or all the way to 400 degrees F. Some ovens are off by even more. Especially when it comes to baking, this can be catastrophic. If you didn't know your oven was totally lying to you, you might not know why some of your dishes are coming out of the oven less than stellar or require way longer or shorter cook times.
But fear not, there's an incredibly easy way to mediate this: an oven thermometer. These are small, stand-alone thermometers that are generally more sensitive and accurate than your oven's internal thermometer. It may seem like overkill to add a thermometer to an oven when it already has one internally, but even professionals swear by them. Bobby Pritchard, owner and Grillmaster at Smokey Grill BBQ loves to use his for grilling and more, "I can pretty much cook by eye, but that doesn't mean I would ever be caught without my trusty oven thermometer when preparing larger joints inside. I think having access to a quick check on your oven's core temperatures makes you a better BBQ cook — and above all, it keeps you safe!"
But not all thermometers are created equal. Depending on your needs, some thermometers are better suited than others. Some might prefer a clip-on fastener over a fixed base, while others might want a giant face that's easy to read or a digital thermometer. We picked out the most popular oven thermometers on the market and rated them against each other on metrics like price, readability, durability, ease of cleaning, and more. Whether you're grilling some ribs, roasting the perfect chicken, or baking a delicate souffle, there's a thermometer on this list for you, including our top pick, the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer.
- Best Overall: Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer
- Best Budget: CDN DOT2 ProAccurate Oven Thermometer
- Best Digital: ThermoWorks DOT
- Best Easy Read: AcuRite 00620A2 Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer
- Best For Baking: Admetior Kitchen Oven Thermometer
Best Overall: Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer
Why It's Great
- Large face
- Fahrenheit and celsius
- Easy to read
Grain of Salt
- Thin base
This is the thermometer hanging in my oven as we speak. I had initially bought a different one but ended up throwing it away after only a few weeks. After snagging this one, it's been my go-to for the past three years. What I love most about this thermometer, besides its pinpoint accuracy, is how easy it is to read. The print is big and legible without being too large and crowded. Each gradation is clearly marked, so even with a quick peek into the oven, I can see exactly what temperature my oven is at, which is vital since this thermometer helped me learn that my oven is usually about 40 degrees off.
It also has both Fahrenheit and Celsius markings, so if I'm using a recipe written outside of the U.S., I don't have to do any math to figure out conversions. I like to hang this thermometer front and center of the middle rack, but I've noticed it has some difficulty resting on its base. It's very thick, so it feels unstable and falls over often, and if you have wide grates on your oven racks, it can slip through.
The Details: Analog; 60 to 580 degrees F range; hook or freestanding
Best Budget: CDN DOT2 ProAccurate Oven Thermometer
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Sturdy
- Durable
Grain of Salt
- Takes a while to read
Look, we've all spent about the price of this CDN DOT2 ProAccurate Oven Thermometer on a cup of coffee once or twice. For just eight bucks, this price and value are unbeatable. Not only is it a steal, but it's one of the most sturdy and durable thermometers I've seen. You might expect thin or flimsy metal for such a low price, but I've actually found that this thermometer feels like it has even thicker metal than others. The base is extra wide, so it feels stable and doesn't fall over easily in the oven.
Unfortunately, I wouldn't categorize this thermometer as an "instant read." It takes a few minutes for this thermometer to acclimate and give an accurate reading, especially if you're changing the temperature of your oven once it's already on.
The Details: Analog; 150 to 550 degrees F range; hook or freestanding
Best Digital: ThermoWorks DOT
Why It's Great
- Easy to read
- Wide temp range
- Easy to use
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
If you're someone who is really serious about roasting, braising, baking, broiling, grilling, and — well, you get the picture, then the ThermoWorks DOT is for you. Much like many types of candy thermometers and meat thermometers, this ThermoWorks DOT thermometer has a metal probe connected to the thermometer's body.
Even though it may seem complicated, the ThermoWorks DOT is super straightforward and easy to use. There are only two buttons, so even though it's digital, it's nearly as easy to use as an analog thermometer, and nearly the whole thermometer is a large, easy-to-read face. This thermometer has the highest temperature range on this list, clocking in at over 700 degrees F, making it perfect for high heat tasks like broiling or grilling. Compared to many other thermometers on the market, this one definitely tops the list as far as price. You can absolutely get cheaper thermometers, but I think this one is worth the price for its easy-to-use features and versatility.
The Details: Digital; up to 700 degrees F range; probe attachment
Best For Easy Read: AcuRite 00620A2 Stainless Steel Oven Thermometer
Why It's Great
- Large print
- High max temp
- Temp range markings
Grain of Salt
- Low starting temp
Hands down, the best feature of this thermometer is how easy it is to read. It has an extra bright white background with thick block lettering. I'm pretty sure you could see the temperature reading from about a mile away. This is especially helpful if you need to monitor the temperature inside the oven without having to open it and let the heat out.
For baked goods, in particular, this is vitally important since an oven can lose 100 degrees in heat for every 10 seconds that it's open. The easy-to-read face also has temperature ranges for warming, baking, roasting, and broiling, which can be super helpful for new cooks or any time you're trying out a recipe you're unfamiliar with. The temperature range goes all the way up to 600 degrees F, but the downside is that it only starts at 150 degrees F.
The Details: Analog; 150 to 600 degrees F range; hook or freestanding
Best For Baking: Admetior Kitchen Oven Thermometer
Why It's Great
- Very accurate
- Easy to read
Grain of Salt
- No Celsius
Baking is both a science and an art. But mostly science. Chemical reactions occur, and the slightest error in measurement or baking can result in total disaster. This Admetior Kitchen Oven Thermometer snagged out Best For Baking category because of its incredible accuracy. This has been the most consistently accurate of all the thermometers we reviewed and the ones I've personally tried. One of the pastry chefs I used to work with swears by this thermometer and always brought it with her when she came upstairs to bake in our ovens because it was the only one she trusted.
The face of this thermometer is uncluttered and easy to read. It has a bright white background and temperature markings in denominations of 50 degrees, though there's no marking for celsius. This makes the face look less cluttered but is inconvenient if you use celsius regularly or are working with a recipe that requires this type of degree.
The Details: Analog; 50 to 500 degrees F range; hook or freestanding
Our Takeaway
For a great, all-purpose oven thermometer that can do it all, check out our favorite, the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer. For those looking for a thermometer that can go above and beyond and even help you get the perfect temperature on your grilled chicken, look no further than the ThermoWorks DOT.
How to Pick the Right One
Analog versus Digital
Most oven thermometers you might be familiar with are analog and look similar to a clock face. But digital thermometers have risen in popularity over the past few years. Analog thermometers tend to be cheaper and require less maintenance, but they're more difficult to read and can sometimes be less accurate. Digital thermometers are super easy to read and are usually more accurate, but they can be challenging to use and cost a bit more than their analog counterparts.
Legibility
Some thermometers are compact with a low profile, but that usually means they're harder to read. Depending on your needs, you might want to pick one with a larger face or a digital thermometer that requires less guesswork.
Temperature Range
Most of us tend to use our ovens in the 300-450 degrees F range the majority of the time. But if you're someone who likes to slowly braise meats at 200 degrees F for hours or char veggies at 550 degrees F, you might need a thermometer with a more extensive range. Knowing what you plan to do with your oven will help you know what your needs are for your thermometer.
Methods of attachment
Most thermometers have either a hook or a base, or sometimes both, to keep them in place. Knowing your oven and your needs will help you know which is better for you. If you're unsure, pick a model with both in order to keep your options open.
Common Questions
How do you use an oven thermometer?
The purpose of an oven thermometer is to get a more accurate read on your oven's internal temperature since it can be unreliable. Using one couldn't be easier! Just pop it in your oven, and you're good to go. Anytime you preheat your oven, peek in at your thermometer and adjust the temperature of your oven accordingly as needed. Mike Harris, Founder of Oven Rescue, a specialist oven cleaning business for home and commercial ovens, has a great tip: "It's important to remember, too, that a dirty oven with built-up grime and grease from previous recipe mishaps can prevent the heating elements in some ovens from bringing the oven to temperature accurately."
Can you use a meat thermometer in the oven?
Most meat thermometers, or instant-read thermometers, are plastic bodies with metal probes. Unfortunately, this design isn't meant for the prolonged high heat of the oven. They're great for temping food in the oven or when it comes out, but we recommend buying a thermometer designed specifically for use inside the oven. Don't get me wrong, an instant-read thermometer is a necessary kitchen tool, but it's ultimately not safe to put it inside the oven.
Where is the best place to put your oven thermometer?
Most of the time, you tend to see oven thermometers danglings off to the side, but it turns out that may not be the best place to put it. A chef I used to work for gave me the most "duh" advice when it comes to the best place to put the thermometer: Put the thermometer where the food goes. Ovens have hot and cold spots, and if you have the thermometer on the bottom rack all the way to the left but you're always cooking food in the middle of the top rack, you're not going to get an accurate reading of what the temperature actually is where your food is.
How do you calibrate an oven thermometer?
The best way to calibrate a thermometer with a probe is with a big cup of ice water. Fill your cup with ice and water, let it sit for about 10 minutes, stir to make sure the temperature is the same throughout the cup, and then stick the probe in the water. Let the thermometer take its time to get an accurate reading; it should read 32 degrees F. Anna Silver, founder, CEO, and Creative Director of CookForFolks, a site that focuses on 'go-to' classic recipes, says, "If [the reading is] inaccurate, then you can adjust the temperature gauge while it is in the ice water with the screw on the back of the thermometer, turning it until it reads 32 degrees."
To calibrate your internal oven thermometer, simply preheat your oven to 300 degrees F, place your oven thermometer inside, and after a few minutes, take the temperature reading. Do this in 50-degree increments up to 500 degrees to find out how many degrees off your oven is averaging.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this list. They have been working in professional kitchens for nearly a decade. In that time, Nick has learned many important lessons about the importance of accurate oven temperatures. Over the years, they have tried out many different oven thermometers at work and have since bought the best ones for their home kitchen.