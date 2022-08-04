The Best Oven Thermometers, According to a Chef

Best Overall: Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer

Also available at Walmart.

Why It's Great

Large face

Fahrenheit and celsius

Easy to read

Grain of Salt

Thin base

This is the thermometer hanging in my oven as we speak. I had initially bought a different one but ended up throwing it away after only a few weeks. After snagging this one, it's been my go-to for the past three years. What I love most about this thermometer, besides its pinpoint accuracy, is how easy it is to read. The print is big and legible without being too large and crowded. Each gradation is clearly marked, so even with a quick peek into the oven, I can see exactly what temperature my oven is at, which is vital since this thermometer helped me learn that my oven is usually about 40 degrees off.

It also has both Fahrenheit and Celsius markings, so if I'm using a recipe written outside of the U.S., I don't have to do any math to figure out conversions. I like to hang this thermometer front and center of the middle rack, but I've noticed it has some difficulty resting on its base. It's very thick, so it feels unstable and falls over often, and if you have wide grates on your oven racks, it can slip through.

The Details: Analog; 60 to 580 degrees F range; hook or freestanding