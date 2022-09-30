The Best Nonstick Pans for Easy, Everyday Use

Through tests performed by Test Kitchen Product Tester Adam Hickman and further research, we assessed the most popular nonstick pans on the market for their functionality, durability, safety, and value to find the best of the best. Our overall winner is the Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet , and you can continue reading to find out why we love it so much — and what other nonstick pans we'd recommend.

With their special coating that prevents food from sticking, nonstick pans make cooking and cleaning easier (there will be no sticky, crispy bits holding onto the pan for dear life). While suited for many different cooking purposes, they're particularly useful for eggs , pancakes, crepes, seafood (fish, scallops, etc.), and those gooey, cheesy dishes. Basically, the food you want to be able to slide right out of the skillet when it's ready without accidentally destroying it on the way to your plate. Another benefit of having that nonstick surface? These pans don't require as much fat from oil or butter for cooking.

The frying pan market has various options, including pieces made from stainless steel , ceramic, cast iron, and more. But if there's one type of frying pan that's well-appreciated for home use by cooks of all skill levels, it's the nonstick pan.

Best Overall: Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet Amazon View at Amazon ($80) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. Why It's Great Durable nonstick finish

Nice balance of comfort and heft

Heats evenly

Great shape for different types of cooking Grain of Salt Not compatible with induction Of all our top picks, the Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet is our overall winner for many reasons. First, its shape: "The general shape of the pan was what you want in a skillet," Adam says. "Not so deep that it traps steam, but high enough edges to be able to make a quick sauce in it without spilling." When cooking with it, Adam found that the pan heated evenly with just a slight difference between the hottest and coldest spots on the pan. It's not just about how well a cooking tool performs, but also whether it feels good using it, and Adam says, "this skillet came in right in the middle of comfortable and hefty without being cumbersome." Of course, one of the most important things about a nonstick pan is how good the nonstick coating actually is, and this pan's coating doesn't disappoint. Adam says, "The nonstick finish on this pan is the best finish made by DuPont, which should be durable over the long term compared to cheaper finishes." Even when scratched with a metal spatula during a test, he saw that the pan didn't have significant losses in its nonstick ability, which is pretty impressive. Unfortunately, this specific pan isn't compatible with induction, but if you have a different kind of stovetop, this pan makes for a winning choice. The Details: Infinity Slide™ nonstick; 12.75-inch diameter; oven safe up to 400 degrees

Best Budget: Carote Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Why It's Great Affordable price

Quick, even heat distribution

Works with all cooktops Grain of Salt Doesn't have the highest oven-safe temperature Maybe your budget doesn't allow you to spend that much on your nonstick skillet, or you're just not ready to spend big bucks on a frying pan. Don't worry, this affordable frying pan proves that you don't have to sacrifice quality for cost. With its conductive, stainless steel base, this nonstick pan heats up quickly and then distributes that heat evenly for extra ease and control while cooking. You can also use it on all types of cooktops, including induction, which means you'll be able to use it even if you move into a new home. All of those benefits at such a low price make this pan quite the steal. Other things we love about this nonstick pan are that it has a handle that stays cool while cooking, and you can choose between a classic granite or a white granite look. While other nonstick pans on this list can withstand oven temperatures 50 degrees or more than this one, it's nice that you can still put this skillet in the oven. The Details: Nonstick granite material; 8-inch diameter; oven safe up to 350 degrees

Best for Beginners: Tramontina 10-Inch Professional Restaurant Fry Pan Amazon View at Amazon ($45) Also available at Walmart. Why It's Great Durable design

Silicone handle

Comes with a lifetime warranty Grain of Salt Doesn't work with induction This pan has a durable design that includes a reinforced nonstick coating for ease of use, a heavy-gauge aluminum build for even heat distribution, and a removable silicone grip you can put on the riveted handle for added safety. All of those features can help with more successful cooking, which any beginner in the kitchen can appreciate. Speaking of beginners: If you're new to cooking, you might not want to spend a pretty penny on a nonstick pan as you figure out how to properly use and care for it, and, luckily, this pan comes at an affordable price. Plus, it even has a lifetime warranty that gives you a little bit more peace of mind. The only thing you really need to worry about is that this nonstick pan doesn't work with induction stovetops, but chances are if you're new to cooking, you'll be working with gas or electric anyways, which are more common. The Details: High-performance reinforced PFOA-free nonstick; 10-inch diameter; oven safe up to 400 degrees Related: The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Professional: HexClad Hybrid Pan Walmart View at Amazon ($110) Also available at Walmart. Why It's Great Unique blend of nonstick and stainless steel

Scratch resistant

High oven-safe temperature Grain of Salt Requires seasoning Look in a professional kitchen, and you'll probably find stainless steel pans. Many chefs prefer to use stainless steel because of its durability and versatility. What's so cool about this pan is that it combines the benefits of nonstick with the beauty of stainless steel. Made with HexClad patented technology, this pan has a unique, hexagonal laser etching on its surface, which creates so-called "peaks and valleys." The peaks are stainless steel and the valleys are nonstick, so the pan is more scratch resistant since there's protection from the nonstick coating even against metal utensils. It also means you don't have to use as much fat while cooking, but at the same time, you're able to sear, which is otherwise something nonstick pans aren't great for. Professional cooks may be doing more back-and-forth cooking action between the stovetop and the oven, and that's really not an issue with this pan since it can withstand up to an incredible 500 degrees Fahrenheit. One extra note: This pan requires seasoning to help the function and longevity of the nonstick surface, but that shouldn't be trouble for pro cooks. The Details: HexClad; 10-inch diameter; oven safe up to 500 degrees

Best Set: Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware 11-Piece Set Amazon. View at Amazon ($350) Why It's Great High-quality nonstick finish

Even heat distribution

Good assortment of pots and pans Grain of Salt Bigger investment You know we love the Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet, and if you're looking for that quality across the board with your cookware, then why not just go all in with this collection? In addition to the skillet, this 11-piece set comes with two saucepans, a stockpot, a French skillet (think a deeper frying pan with higher sides), and a covered sauté — plus lids. With all the essentials, you'll be good to go for frying eggs, searing steak, sautéing vegetables, whipping up sauces, making stews, and more. The pieces are made of hard-anodized construction with a top-notch nonstick coating, so you'll get even heat distribution and won't have to spend your time scraping off food bits caked to the bottom of the cookware. If your recipe calls for you to use the oven, the pots and pans are oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Replacing your cookware with a whole new set isn't going to be cheap, but if you look at everything included in this one and what kind of quality it delivers, it's a sound investment. The Details: Infinity Slide™ nonstick; Includes 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans, 8-quart stockpot, 8-inch French skillet, 12-inch deep skillet, and 3-quart covered sauté; oven safe up to 400 degrees Related: The Best Cookware Sets for Every Type of Home Chef



Best Splurge: American Kitchen Cookware Premium Nonstick Frying Pan Amazon View at Amazon ($200) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. Why It's Great Sturdy, efficient design

Ergonomic, stay-cool handle

Works with all cooktops Grain of Salt Expensive You can easily find frying pans cheaper than this one, but if you're able to splurge, you'll see that the quality reflects its price. Adam says the pan is "well constructed and durable" with its heat-resistant handle and tri-ply design (galvanized stainless steel surrounds an aluminum core). Meanwhile, the nonstick surface is a bit thicker than some other standard nonstick pans, and Adam notes that the coating is "high-end" — which you certainly want to see if you're going to be shelling out more money. All in all, you get even heating across the pan and quick release from whatever food you're cooking. With the nonstick pan being 10 inches in diameter, Adam says it's the "right size for everyday cooking," so you can use it for a range of dishes rather than investing in a bigger and smaller pan to make all the things you want. Plus, the pan works on all cooktops, induction included, so you won't have to buy a whole new pan if you wind up with a different stovetop one day. The Details: PFOA-free Eterna nonstick; 10-inch diameter; oven safe up to 400 degrees Related: The 5 Best Saucepans, According to Our Tests

Best Oven-Safe: Made In Cookware Nonstick Frying Pan Made In Cookware View at Made In ($109) Why It's Great Very durable

High-performance nonstick

High oven-safe temperature Grain of Salt Not the cheapest It can save you a lot of trouble in the kitchen to have a pan that you can move from the stovetop into the oven without worrying that it might get damaged permanently, let alone mess up your meal. This frying pan can take the heat — literally — since it's oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Whatever you're making that requires finishing in the oven, you can count on this pan for the double duty. The manufacturer claims it coats its nonstick pans multiple times to help them last much longer than other competitors, and Adam says the pan does have a "durable and high-quality feel." The pan also has a five-ply stainless clad construction, which translates to even and consistent heating. You'll also appreciate how easily food slips out of the pan and onto your plate thanks to the trademarked nonstick coating. If you fall in love with this pan, know they make it in 8- and 12-inch sizes. They also offer two colors: the more standard-looking graphite option and the sleek harbour blue. The pan's price is pretty middle-of-the-road, maybe ever so slightly on the higher end compared to others, but the value is in its quality. The Details: Made Slick™ nonstick; 10-inch diameter; oven safe up to 500 degrees Our Takeaway The Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet is our top choice due to its excellent durability, thoughtful, comfortable design, and overall value. For anyone looking for a whole set of nonstick cookware, we recommend the Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware 11-Piece Set, which includes the skillet alongside a good range of differently sized pots and pans. How to Pick the Right Nonstick Pan Material While all nonstick pans have some sort of nonstick coating, the base material that makes up the core of the pan can vary (some have stainless steel, some aluminum, etc.). Plus, nonstick coating isn't the same across the board, so its performance and longevity may differ. You'll want to find a nonstick pan that has a core that creates good, even heat distribution, upholds its end of the bargain of preventing food from sticking to the surface, and won't be totally wrecked if you accidentally use a metal utensil while cooking. Another important note: Make sure your nonstick pan is PFOA-free to avoid any potential health risks. Size The average range in diameter with nonstick pans is between 8 and 12 inches. While smaller pans are generally lighter and easier to work with, larger pans offer more room to cook bigger batches. You'll want to consider what meals you'll be making and how servings you'll be preparing when deciding which size is best for you. For instance, if you mainly cooking for yourself or two people, an 8- or 10-inch skillet works just fine. If you make a lot of one-pot meals for the family, then go for a larger pan. Use Along with a quality nonstick coating, you should look for a pan with a good weight, so it's sturdy yet not cumbersome to pick up and move. You should also find a pan that has a handle with a comfortable, safe design in the sense that it feels nice in the palm of your hand and doesn't get hot while the pan is in use. Essentially, the pan should feel good and be easy to use. About Our Tests To see which nonstick pans really pass the test, we had Test Kitchen Product Tester Adam Hickman put these skillets through the wringer. During one test, Adam used the pan to cook several thin crepes, monitoring how evenly it heats and cooks. In another test, he ran a metal spatula over the pan's surface and put the pan in the dishwasher to see how well it held up (even though it's advised not to do either of those things with a nonstick pan, we wanted to see). Lastly, Adam cooked a dozen over-easy eggs in the pan, checking whether there was sticking or not. During Adam's tests, he was specifically looking for: Functionality: Does food stick to the pan? How evenly does the pan cook food?

Does food stick to the pan? How evenly does the pan cook food? Durability: Is the pan made to last with everyday usage?

Is the pan made to last with everyday usage? Safety Features: Is the pan's handle comfortable to hold while cooking?

Is the pan's handle comfortable to hold while cooking? Overall Value: Is it worth its price? The Leftovers: Other Nonstick Pans We Tested

OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Open Frypan Amazon View at Amazon ($50) While Adam liked this frying pan's easy grip handle, he thought the metal seemed fairly thin and cheap, raising questions about its durability.

TECHEF Onyx Frying Pan Amazon View at Amazon ($37) This frying pan comes at a reasonable price, but Adam found that because it had a slightly deeper bowl, it slowed down the browning process. Another reason it wasn't one of our favorites is that Adam found a significant loss of nonstick coating when scratched with a metal utensil despite being marketed as long-lasting, premium Teflon.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Skillet Amazon View at Amazon ($45) While its affordability was definitely a plus, Adam noted that the hard edges on the skillet's handles made it uncomfortable to use. This one also showed a considerable loss in its nonstick surface when it was scratch-tested with a metal utensil.

KitchenAid Tri-Ply Nonstick Skillet Bed Bath and Beyond View at Bed Bath & Beyond ($50) First, the good things: Adam says that this nonstick frying pan heats evenly and has a large, thick handle that's easy to use. Unfortunately, it didn't perform well in the surface-scratch test with a metal spatula. Altogether, we found it to be a well-made skillet as long as it's used gently.