The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware 15-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Also available at Farberware, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, and Overstock.

Why It's Great

Affordable

Lightweight

Consistent temperature

Grain of Salt

Pans are thin

Our top pick, the theFarberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans, earned 5 out of 5 across all categories, including temperature, performance, design, and ease of cleaning. One of the only sets to receive a 5 out of 5 on temperature consistency, these Farberware pots and pans are incredibly reliable. No hot spots or dead zones to be found here! This set boasts the lowest price on this list with one of the highest numbers of pieces, including a 5-piece nylon utensils set, making it a great value.

We didn't find any sticking or scorching in our rice pilaf and simmer tests. In our omelet test, our testers noted that the eggs rolled out easily, but there was some sticking between the rivets and the pan. Ease of use is important anytime you're using your pans, but especially when making an omelet; our testers said the "pan is really light and easy to maneuver." The lightweight nature of these Farberware pans is both a positive and a negative. They're easy to use when it comes to rolling an omelet or flipping a pancake, but the pans are thin, and our testers felt that they were cheap-feeling. Though, they did note that the pans felt balanced. One thing to be aware of with this set is the smell. Our testers noted a distinct "nonstick" smell when these pans are heated.

The Details: Aluminum with silicone polyester coating; 15 pieces; Up to 350 degrees F; available in blue, aqua, black, copper, pewter, purple, teal, and red