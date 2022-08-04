The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
You'll likely find a nonstick cookware set in any kitchen these days due to its versatility and generally affordability. Some folks even like to exclusively use nonstick, but we find nonstick cookware is best for a few key items like eggs and pancakes, and not so great for some other common kitchen tasks like searing or building up a fond for a sauce. Unlike most stainless steel cookware, nonstick cookware can significantly degrade over time. The nonstick coating can wear away, making the pan no longer nonstick and, worst-case scenario, no longer safe to use. Nonsticks do require slightly more maintenance through things like seasoning and special cleaning, but the trade-off is impossibly easy clean-up, food that requires little or no oil to cook, and a crispy exterior without any of the work.
If you're looking to replace your old nonstick cookware or are just ready to jump into your first nonstick pans, there's something for everyone on our list. No matter your needs regarding materials, the number of pieces, heat capacity, or even color, we tested the best sets out there. Our testers rated each set on metrics like temperature, design, ease of cleaning, and how each set performed on our rigorous cooking tests like making an omelet or a pot of rice pilaf. We found the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set to be our favorite. Read on for more of the best sets on the market.
Our Favorites
Best Overall: Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware 15-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Consistent temperature
Grain of Salt
- Pans are thin
Our top pick, the theFarberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans, earned 5 out of 5 across all categories, including temperature, performance, design, and ease of cleaning. One of the only sets to receive a 5 out of 5 on temperature consistency, these Farberware pots and pans are incredibly reliable. No hot spots or dead zones to be found here! This set boasts the lowest price on this list with one of the highest numbers of pieces, including a 5-piece nylon utensils set, making it a great value.
We didn't find any sticking or scorching in our rice pilaf and simmer tests. In our omelet test, our testers noted that the eggs rolled out easily, but there was some sticking between the rivets and the pan. Ease of use is important anytime you're using your pans, but especially when making an omelet; our testers said the "pan is really light and easy to maneuver." The lightweight nature of these Farberware pans is both a positive and a negative. They're easy to use when it comes to rolling an omelet or flipping a pancake, but the pans are thin, and our testers felt that they were cheap-feeling. Though, they did note that the pans felt balanced. One thing to be aware of with this set is the smell. Our testers noted a distinct "nonstick" smell when these pans are heated.
The Details: Aluminum with silicone polyester coating; 15 pieces; Up to 350 degrees F; available in blue, aqua, black, copper, pewter, purple, teal, and red
Best Copper: Farberware Glide CopperSlide Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Lightweight handles
- Balanced
- Comes with utensils
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to clean rivets
- Handles feel cheap
These are not your mom's Teflon pans. With an aluminum core and a copper ceramic coating, this Farberware Glide CopperSlide Ceramic Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set is the height of modern nonstick. It even comes with a slotted turner, slotted spoon, and a pasta fork as part of the set — all nonstick safe, of course.
Our testers loved this set based primarily on its ease of use. The handles are lightweight and don't add any cumbersome bulk, though they do tend to feel a bit cheap. The pans themselves aren't heavy and boast lightweight maneuverability without sacrificing function. In our omelet test, our testers found that there was no sticking at all, and the eggs rolled out easily. The only significant downside we found was the pesky rivets connecting the body of the pots and pans to the handles. They're not coated in the nonstick coating, so food can get stuck to them and between the rivets and the pan.
The Details: Aluminum with copper base and copper ceramic coating; 12 pieces; Up to 350 degrees F; available in black or copper
Best Starter Set: Nordic Ware Restaurant 7-Piece Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Durable
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
Grain of Salt
- Silicone handle cover
- Lack of variety
Nordic Ware, a trusted name in kitchenware, is the brand most professional cooks I know choose to use at home. This is the set I currently have in my kitchen, and I love it. Nordic ware is known for its no-nonsense design; they prioritize function over form, yielding incredibly reliable and durable products. And this 7-piece set is no exception.
At almost $250, this set can feel expensive for just seven pieces. But if you ask me, I'll always prioritize quality over quantity. Our testers felt similarly, saying, "Decent set! Looks and feels clean and simple. Affordable and performed just like it should."
This set is perfectly nonstick. They're lightweight enough that they're easy to maneuver but not so light that they feel cheap or flimsy, which is especially important if you're just starting out in your cooking journey or just want a few good pieces that will last. Even though I'm a professional cook, I only use the same two saucepans and skillet for every meal or a big pot if I'm boiling pasta. But if you're someone who regularly cooks for a crowd or prefers to make more elaborate multi-component meals, you might feel a bit let down by the lack of variety in this set. The only major complaint the testers had with this set is the silicone handle covers. They're great for insulating and making sure you don't burn yourself, but they're a headache to remove. And they do have to come off to go in the oven and be adequately cleaned.
The Details: Aluminum with stainless steel lids; 7 pieces; up to 400 degrees F
Best Oven Safe: Cuisinart GG-12 GreenGourmet Hard-Anodized 12-Piece Set
Why It's Great
- Comprehensive
- Consistent temperature
- Handle grip
Grain of Salt
- Not induction safe
- Some sticking
Even if you're not super familiar with all the most popular brands in the kitchenware market, you've probably still heard of Cuisinart. They also make one of our other favorite cookware sets in stainless steel. This set is excellent for any task that requires you to go from the range to the oven, like making a perfectly set frittata or finishing a chicken breast in the oven. With four pots, two pans, lids, and a stainer, the Cuisinart GG-12 GreenGourmet Hard-Anodized 12-Piece Set is pretty comprehensive. Our testers liked this set for its consistent temperature. The pans heat up evenly and retain heat consistently. Another great feature that pushed this set into 'would recommend' territory is the handles. Many pots and pans have fussy silicone or slippery stainless handles, making them difficult to handle and sometimes slippery. These handles aren't smooth and have a slight texture, making them so much easier to grip. Handle material is a significant factor when choosing which pans to buy, especially when regularly pulling hot pans out of the oven.
The only thing that didn't quite meet our expectations was the nonstick coating. We found some mild sticking but nothing that was decidedly major in a few of our tests. It redeemed itself by being a breeze to clean, even on the gloves on the side. One thing to keep in mind, though, is this particular set is not compatible with induction cooktops.
The Details: Aluminium base with hard anodized ceramic coating and stainless steel lids; 12 pieces; up to 400 degrees F
Best Ceramic: GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set
Why It's Great
- Lightweight
- Easy to clean
- High heat capacity
Grain of Salt
- Inconsistent temperature
- Expensive
This set was one of the top performers in terms of the nonstick coating. Like other sets, there are rivets that attach the handle to the pan, but unlike many different sets, the rivets on these are also coated in the nonstick coating. This set also earned a 5 out of 5 when it comes to ease of cleaning. The superior ceramic nonstick coating makes it easy to just wipe these pans clean. Ceramic nonstick is usually a very light material that requires a much thinner layer, so these pans feel exceptionally lightweight. Our testers mentioned how balanced these pans felt.
The GreenPan SearSmart Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set also has one of the highest heat capacities on this list. You can pop them in the oven with total peace of mind knowing they're safe for up to 600 degrees F. One thing to note, however, is that there are no "helper" handles opposite the regular long handle on these pans. On the larger pans, things can get heavy and harder to maneuver safely, especially at high temperatures. During our tests, we noticed that the temperature of the pans was a bit inconsistent, but our testers said it was not that far off.
The Details: Ceramic, diamond-infused thermolon, stainless steel handle with hard anodized ceramic coating; 10 pieces; up to 600 degrees F
Best Colorful: GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick
Why It's Great
- Consistent temperature
- Easy to use
- Affordable
Grain of Salt:
- Difficult to clean
When I moved into my first apartment living in a new city, this was the nonstick set my roommate and I bought. It's affordable, comprehensive, and super cute. Over the years, even at my job in professional kitchens, this is the set I always compare other nonstick cookware to. At just $120, you can't beat the price for the value, especially since it comes in many colors and can be customized based on your preferences. Believe me when I say it is impossibly nonstick, making it beyond easy to use. After performing our omelet test, one of our testers said the omelet rolled out so easy, "like a slip and slide for my eggs." GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick also performed well regarding temperature consistency earning high marks. If you're looking for a nonstick set that doesn't sacrifice design, this is the set for you; one of our professional product testers even declared this as their favorite set.
Some of the pieces have rivets, and though they are also coated in the nonstick coating, food tends to get stuck between the rivet and the pan. These pans require a little more elbow grease to get them fully clean.
The Details: Recycled aluminum with diamond reinforced ceramic coating; 16 pieces; up to 350 degrees F; available in soft pink, black, black and cream, blue, bright pink, lavender, red, turquoise, and yellow
Best Nesting: Tramontina Nesting 11 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- Compact
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- No small skillet
If you're like me and kitchen cabinet space is scarce, this Tramontina Nesting 11 Pc Nonstick Cookware Set is an ideal choice. The pots and pans stack into each other, making this set super compact. They have a small footprint and easily slide into even the most crowded spaces. Unfortunately, this set sacrifices a small skillet for eggs and other small tasks in favor of conserving space. Even without the small skillet, this set is an excellent price for six pots and pans — plus lids. Speaking of lids, our testers loved how snugly they fit and the steam release openings that keep too much condensation from building up. Unlike other nesting sets, the lids actually fit in each pot or pan while they're stacked.
Our testers loved how easy to clean this set was, noting that "food rinses right off." Their nonstick coating performed well in our cook tests, too, and showed no sticking and easy movement. One thing to keep in mind is that the manufacturer recommends letting the cookware cool completely before cleaning.
The Details: Heavy-gauge aluminum and porcelain enamel exterior finish, nonstick coating; 11 pieces; up to 350 degrees F; available in gray, red, and naval
Our Takeaway
If you're on the hunt for a comprehensive, best all-around set, look no further than our Best Overall pick, the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set. For those in the market for an affordable set that doesn't skimp on design or function, check out the GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Set.
How to Pick the Right Nonstick Cookware Set
Material and Coating
Not all nonstick pans are created equal. Most traditional nonstick pans are made of Teflon. Teflon can provide a great nonstick coating but can also begin to flake off after a few years, depending on how well you take care of the pan. Ceramic is also nonstick and said to be better for the environment. Ceramic pans also have a higher heat tolerance than traditional nonstick pans. There is also a carbon steel option which is like a cast iron pan, holding up to high heat, but needs to be seasoned in the same way so the upkeep can be more than the other options.
What's Included in the Set
Like purchasing any cookware set, you'll want to make sure that what is included in the set will fit into your lifestyle. Consider how much storage space you have, how often you cook, and what you like to cook when purchasing a set.
Upkeep
Want your pans to last longer? Take care of them properly. Some pans are easier to clean than others, and if you are looking for something lower maintenance, it's important to know ahead of time what you need to do to keep the pans clean and in good shape.
Price
Cookware sets vary widely in price. More expensive sets may last longer, but not always, so make sure to do your research!
About Our Tests
We ordered 25 different nonstick cookware sets to perform side-by-side testing in our kitchen. Our product testers spent hours examining each set's design and performance with an omelet and rice pilaf test as well as a simmer and scorch test. Our testers then rated each set based on their ease of cleaning.
We rated each nonstick cookware set based on these qualities:
- Temperature: Do the pans heat evenly across the surface plane and hold temperatures consistently? Do they struggle to hold temperature in an even manner?
- Performance: Did any of the pieces experience sticking when in use? Do the extra features work as promised? Were there scorching, sticking, or uneven performance across any pieces?
- Design: Does the set include everything you need for a complete setup? Does it need more lids? Helper Handles?
- Ease of Cleaning: Are the pieces easy to clean? If there was debris leftover in any pan, how much effort did it take to get it completely clean? Are any parts dishwasher safe?
- Overall Value: Is this set well-priced for its durability and performance?
The Leftovers: Other Sets We Tested
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set
As well-loved as Cuisinart is, this set was edged out for a few reasons. Our testers found the nonstick coating to be not quite up to par. There was some sticking to the rivets and the edges of the pan. One of the more significant complaints, though, was the handle design. The handles are uncomfortable to use and difficult to grip, which is exacerbated when the pan gets heavier. The additional holes on the handles also make them more difficult to clean. And while this set performed reasonably well in our tests, our testers said they wouldn't recommend this set based on the intense smell they produce when heated.
Cuisinart Dishwasher Safe Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set
This set wasn't particularly bad compared to the others; it just wasn't as good or better than its peers. Our testers noticed some temperature inconsistencies and sticking, especially on the rivets. The rivets aren't coated in the nonstick coating, so they're much harder to clean. Additionally, our testers noticed that the surface of the pans seemed to be slightly absorbent as some tomato sauce left a tint on the pan's surface. We didn't hate this set, but we didn't love it either.
Common Questions
Is nonstick cookware safe?
These days, nonstick cookware is much safer after the FDA prohibited PFAs (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) in Teflon — the brand name for a chemical coating called polytetrafluoroethylene. Some argue that ceramic nonstick pans are the safer option and better for the environment. Still, be sure to check the materials of the nonstick cookware set before purchase.
What is nonstick cookware made of?
Nonstick cookware can be made of different materials. Many nonstick pans have a coating made of Teflon. There are also ceramic nonstick pans. The pans themselves can be made of different materials. There is also carbon steel which forms a nonstick surface after oiling and seasoning the pan (like a cast iron).
How long does nonstick cookware last?
When you see [nonstick] pans start flaking, you want to throw them away," says chef Bill Kim of Cornerstone Restaurant Group. Nonstick pans can last longer if you don't wash them in the dishwasher — which degrades their coating — or cook it over too high of heat.
"We've had some for up to three years, but if we only use it three times a week for 15 minutes, it'll still always look very new," he says, but most nonstick pans don't last more than a few years.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Our professional Allrecipes product testers meticulously tested each set individually. Our testers are culinary professionals with years of experience testing products. They put the best-rated and most popular sets through the wringer to figure out which sets reign supreme.
After the testing was complete, Nick DeSimone compiled this list. Nick has spent hours and hours on the line pushing cookware to its maximum capacity. They have nearly a decade of professional kitchen experience and have handled nearly every pot and pan on the market. Over time, they have learned which brands and sets make the cut and which are better left behind.