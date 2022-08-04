The Best Nespresso Machines You Can Buy, According to Our Tests
Whether your perfect hit of caffeine exists as a shot of espresso or a fun, flavored latte, adding a Nespresso machine to your kitchen is an easy way to level up your coffee game. And while there's plenty of competition on the at-home espresso machine market, Nespresso has been doing its thing since 1986, and there's real appeal to the brand recognition (and, sure, the George Clooney ads don't hurt).
But which Nespresso machine is the best? Should you go all-out with your selection or stick with something simple? To answer these questions, our testers put a variety of Nespresso machines through their paces and deemed the Nespresso Vertuo best overall.
Let's take a peek into the testing lab and see what they found.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Nespresso Vertuo
- Best Compact: Nespresso Citiz&Milk
- Best for Beginners: Nespresso Gran Lattissima
- Best Customizable: Nespresso Creatista Plus
- Best Splurge: Nespresso Creatista Pro
Best Overall: Nespresso Vertuo
Why It's Great
- Classic good looks
- Perfect for coffee and espresso
- Easy to use
Grain Of Salt
- Milk frother sold separately
Nespresso's Vertuo line is designed for coffee and espresso enthusiasts, so perhaps it's no surprise that the classic Vertuo won over our testers.
"I was so impressed by the velvety crema that came out of the Vertuo with each drink we made," said one tester, who added that the machine delivered consistent taste in drinks of all sizes.
The Vertuo brews in sizes from 1.35 to 18 ounces, which means it's equally as perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up espresso as it is for a full-size coffee to start your day. Our testers loved the easy one-touch functionality and quick heat-up time, reporting just three seconds between turning the Vertuo on and the machine being ready to brew a single shot espresso, which it delivers at 105 degrees F — a double shot brews at 120 degrees F.
Early risers are likely to appreciate Vertuo's remarkably quiet operation, and everyone can rejoice in Nepresso's clever, easy-to-clean design — there's even an alert to let you know when it's time to descale.
At just over $250, the Vertuo isn't necessarily a budget buy, but it's the most affordable model on our list and a fantastic value considering the beverage quality and fuss-free operation.
The Details: 8.3 x 11.91 x 11.9 inches; automatic; available in titanium, chrome, red, black, and matte black
Best Compact: Nespresso CitiZ&Milk
Why It's Great
- Integrated milk frother
- Creates a silky texture
- Ideal for latte lovers
Grain Of Salt
- Yields watery coffee
When counter space is at a premium, but a milk frother is a must, the Nespresso CitiZ&Milk is an ideal combination machine. Our testers appreciated the sturdy build and straightforward, two-button operation. Though there's no automatic cleaning function with the CitiZ&Milk, the water reservoir, used capsule container, and Aeroccino components release easily for clean-up in the sink.
As its name suggests, the CitiZ&Milk shines brightest when creating milky beverages. Our testers praised the smooth, silky textures and pleasant crema, noting that "the coffee here is way more of an espresso-forward beverage; creamier at the back of the throat, more like a double espresso."
Our team reported watery coffee, particularly at level 6 intensity. "It's good for milk-based beverages, but isn't great on its own for coffee or long espresso," noted one tester.
The Nespresso CitiZ&Milk took 25 seconds to pull a lungo (a long shot), and it froths milk at 110 degrees F. Like the Vertuo, the CitiZ&Milk serves a double espresso at 120 degrees F. It's not a perfect machine, but if you're more of a latte or flat white person than a black coffee connoisseur, this is a sharp-looking all-in-one.
The Details: 8.6 x 14.6 x 10.9 inches; automatic; available in red, chrome, black, and white
Best for Beginners: Nespresso Gran Lattissima
Why It's Great
- Coffee shop quality at home
- One-touch operation
- Clever rinsing system
Grain Of Salt
- More expensive than others on this list
"While more expensive, at the touch of a button, you can make your dream espresso that rivals your coffee shop — right in your kitchen in under 30 seconds," said one tester. "We found the Gran Lattissima worth it for its convenience and quality."
It's easy to understand why our testers loved their time experimenting with the Gran Lattissima, because this is one of Nespresso's most versatile, do-it-all machines. And you don't have to have barista experience to create the perfect drink. "There's an LED for each dedicated drink type, and the button has the name of the drink on the label. All features appear in every single button; it's so seamless," noted one tester.
Another tester loved how the Gran Lattissima took the guesswork out of milk ratios for each drink, and was particularly thrilled with the cappuccino, which the machine pulled in less than a minute. "The milk was velvety — this is what you're looking for in terms of milk froth. And for it to pull it in 50 seconds? That's pretty impressive." Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for.
The Details: 7.9 x 14.4 x 10.8 inches; automatic; available in black and white
Best Customizable: Nespresso Creatista Plus
Why It's Great
- Breville milk texturing technology
- Allows for user control
- Versatile
Grain Of Salt:
- Very loud and also comes at a steep price
The Creatista Plus is just as much of an investment as the Gran Lattissima, but it's a great pick for discerning consumers who want more control over their coffee beverages. One tester said that the Creatista Plus "is very multi-use with the built-in milk frother. You can use it to froth milk for your matcha latte or whatever else you want. This machine gives you that experience if you have the time and curiosity for it — but it's not necessarily for beginners."
That said, the Plus has a variety of selectable beverage options, so you're not beholden to a hands-on approach. The Creatista Plus particularly excels at microfoam, which is ideal for a cappuccino. "When you're making cappuccinos, you're looking for a microfoam, and I found the foam better on the Plus than the Creatista Pro as the Pro came out a bit thinner and with bigger bubbles," one tester explained.
Our testers also loved how easy the Plus is to clean — "it can self-clean at the touch of a button" — and its three-second heat-up time. Their only complaint? It's "extremely loud" while in use.
The Details: 15.4 x 12 x 6.7 inches; automatic or manual; available in stainless steel, black, white, and blue
Best Splurge: Nespresso Creatista Pro
Why It's Great
- Pro-level performance
- Multi-language display
- Automatic steam wand purge
Grain Of Salt
- Experience required for maximum appreciation
For the ultimate at-home barista experience, look no further than the Nespresso Creatista Pro.
"This model is high-tech — it felt like we had a barista inside the machine giving us guidance through each step of making a beverage," our tester enthused. "You can adjust your drink settings, and it tells you exactly when to pour frothed milk into the espresso."
Our testers were impressed by the Pro's touchscreen functionality that you can "scroll with your finger like an iPhone," making the swanky machine feel intuitive to use even if you're unfamiliar with a Nespresso machine of this caliber.
Though the Creatista Plus produces better microfoam and our testers determined that the Gran Lattissima was "way faster and just as impressive," this was the only Nespresso machine we tested that has a hot water function. "No need for a tea kettle if you own the Creatista Pro; it's two makers in one," testing notes confirmed. Perfect for matcha drinkers or even just stirring together a bowl of oatmeal in the mornings.
All in all, our testers couldn't quite justify the price of the Creatista Pro over the Gran Lattissima for everyday use unless you're experienced or keen to learn, but one tester concluded that, "for more control over the outcome of your coffee, but with a professional experience, this is the right model."
The Details: 16.9 x 12.9 x 7.7 inches; automatic or manual; available in stainless steel
Our Takeaway
The Nespresso Vertuo takes honors as best overall for its approachable price point, easy operation, and consistently high-quality coffee and espresso.
How to Pick the Right Nespresso Machine
Manual or Automatic
Most of Nespresso's machines are fully automatic — after all, that's the appeal of an at-home machine, right? But models like the Creatista Plus and Pro do offer a hands-on experience for consumers who know their way around a latte. Whether you find manual features advantageous or not will come down to your personal interest level (and perhaps your budget).
Ease of Use
Nespresso's reputation is built on simple-to-operate machines that yield quality espresso, and the more features one offers, generally the more intuitive they become. Unless you're taking home a Creatista Pro, you can probably master your Nespresso machine within a couple of days. Still, be sure to consider the amount of time and effort you wish to spend making your morning cup of coffee.
Features
The most significant feature differentiating Nespresso machines is an integrated milk function. If you're more of a black coffee, Americano, or single-shot espresso person, you likely won't miss the ability to steam milk. But if your go-to drink is a cappuccino, you'll either want a machine with milk functionality or be prepared to purchase an Aeroccino separately.
Size
When it comes to choosing a Nespresso machine, size should be lower on your list of criteria unless you have an especially tiny kitchen. These machines aren't cheap, so buy based on functionality rather than counter space to avoid future dissatisfaction.
About Our Tests
To find the best Nespresso machines, our testers took notes on the following:
- Ease of use: Is the machine automatic or manual? Is it loud? Are there too many (or too few) buttons?
- Brew speed: How long does it take the machine to heat up? How long does it take to brew a double versus a single shot?
- Ease of cleaning: Is there an automatic cleaning feature? How much of a hassle is it to descale?
- Espresso taste: How's the taste and texture? What's the crema situation? How hot is the espresso?
The Leftovers: Other Nespresso Machines We Tested
Vertuo Next
Aside from the slightly complicated lock/unlock mechanism on the manual brewing head and a sluggish 53-second heat-up time, our testers were left disappointed with this machine's end results. While testing at our lab, all taste testers found the espresso to be burnt from the Vertuo Next.
Vertuo Plus
Though our testers appreciated the Vertuo Plus' quiet operation and rotating water reservoir that can be placed in two different positions, they weren't impressed with a 50-second heating time, nor the 60 seconds this machine took to pull a single shot of espresso. And once the shot was ready, the crema and base were quick to separate. Overall, our testers were not dazzled with the texture.
Common Questions
How do you use a Nespresso machine?
Nespresso machine use will vary depending on the model, but most function at the touch of a button. When switched on, LED lights will blink to indicate that the machine is heating, and they'll stop when it's ready. From there, you'll simply press the button in accordance with your desired drink or size.
And, of course, each machine comes with a comprehensive user manual.
How do you clean a Nespresso machine?
Specific cleaning instructions will again vary depending on the model (consult that user's manual!), but components like the water reservoir and used capsule container will clean easily with a quick rinse in the sink. Some machines even have an automatic cleaning function, but all Nespresso machines will need an occasional descaling.
How do you descale a Nespresso machine?
Since the water used during brewing can cause mineral buildup on the inside of your machine, periodic descaling is important. Nespresso recommends this process once every three months, and they sell a descaling kit. Again, read the directions first, but the gist of this process is that the descaling solution will run through the water reservoir and throughout the machine to flush buildup and keep it running at optimal performance.
How is Nespresso different from Keurig?
The main difference is that Keurig machines can't brew espresso. Beyond that, though, Nespresso technology allows the machine to determine the capsule you've selected and brew it at an optimum temperature and duration. Keurigs are fine for a quick cup of coffee, but they lack the precision of a Nespresso machine.
