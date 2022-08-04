The Best Nespresso Machines You Can Buy, According to Our Tests

Best Overall: Nespresso Vertuo

Also available at Nespresso.

Why It's Great

Classic good looks

Perfect for coffee and espresso

Easy to use

Grain Of Salt



Milk frother sold separately

Nespresso's Vertuo line is designed for coffee and espresso enthusiasts, so perhaps it's no surprise that the classic Vertuo won over our testers.

"I was so impressed by the velvety crema that came out of the Vertuo with each drink we made," said one tester, who added that the machine delivered consistent taste in drinks of all sizes.

The Vertuo brews in sizes from 1.35 to 18 ounces, which means it's equally as perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up espresso as it is for a full-size coffee to start your day. Our testers loved the easy one-touch functionality and quick heat-up time, reporting just three seconds between turning the Vertuo on and the machine being ready to brew a single shot espresso, which it delivers at 105 degrees F — a double shot brews at 120 degrees F.

Early risers are likely to appreciate Vertuo's remarkably quiet operation, and everyone can rejoice in Nepresso's clever, easy-to-clean design — there's even an alert to let you know when it's time to descale.

At just over $250, the Vertuo isn't necessarily a budget buy, but it's the most affordable model on our list and a fantastic value considering the beverage quality and fuss-free operation.

The Details: 8.3 x 11.91 x 11.9 inches; automatic; available in titanium, chrome, red, black, and matte black