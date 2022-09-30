Keep It Cool With the Best Mini Fridges of 2022

Our research reveals the best mini fridges available today, and the GE Double-Door Compact Refrigerator tops the list.

Summer Rylander is a food, cooking, and travel enthusiast who has been writing about food since 2018. She enjoys researching food history and learning about destinations through culinary traditions.

Published on September 30, 2022

Photo: Wine Enthusiast

Whether you're seeking a cool cave for your wine bottles or just a convenient place to stash sparkling water in your home office, finding the right mini fridge can be a challenge. Like their full-size counterparts, mini refrigerators offer different features and varying levels of quality.

We've named the GE Double-Door Compact Refrigerator as our pick for the best overall mini fridge because of its big-fridge functionality, but each one on our list is — no pun intended — a pretty cool appliance.

Our Favorites

Best Overall: GE Double-Door Compact Refrigerator

Double-Door Compact Refrigerator
Amazon
View at GE ($409)

Also available at Home Depot.

Why It's Great

  • Separate freezer compartment
  • Storage for tall bottles
  • Generous capacity

Grain Of Salt

  • Indoor use only (no garages)

GE's compact model is our pick for best overall mini fridge because it's just like a scaled-down refrigerator. Behind the top door awaits a real freezer with a .93 cubic foot capacity, perfect for storing ice for your afternoon smoothie. The 2.12 cubic foot refrigerator space offers in-door storage for tall bottles, a can rack, and two glass shelves.

Installation of the GE double-door compact fridge — available with either a black or stainless steel finish — is as easy as plugging it in and waiting for things to cool down. This is an Energy Star appliance with an estimated yearly energy cost of just $39 — not bad for such a do-it-all fridge.

Our minor complaints are that there's no automatic defrost feature for the freezer, so, at some point, you'll probably have to chip away at icy build-up. This GE fridge is also not rated for outdoor use, which means it's not a good fit if you're looking for something to put in your garage or on a covered patio.

The Details: 33.375 x 20.125 x 19.5 inches; 3.1 cubic foot capacity; stainless steel or black finish

Best Budget: Magic Chef 1.7 cu Freezerless Mini Fridge

Home Depot
View at Home Depot ($120)

Why It's Great

  • Compact size
  • In-door storage
  • Great price

Grain Of Salt

  • Shelf isn't adjustable

If you're looking for a basic mini fridge to keep a few drinks and snacks at a cool temp, the Magic Chef 1.7 cu mini fridge is a great buy. This inexpensive fridge is compact in size (perfect if you're looking for something to stash under a desk!), and with an estimated yearly energy cost of just $29, you'll barely notice it's on your bill.

Given the diminutive dimensions and entry-level price point, this is definitely a no-frills refrigerator — you won't find a freezer, and there's only one shelf. There is, however, storage in the door that is capable of accommodating tall bottles or cartons, so feel free to stash your favorite oat milk or OJ.

This fridge is easy to install (just plug it in), and it comes in either black, white, or stainless steel. And spoiler alert, the white finish can be had for just $79.

The Details: 19.1 x 18.9 x 19.5 inches; 1.7 cubic foot capacity; stainless steel, black, or white finish

Best Built-In: Frigidaire 5.3 cu Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator

Wine Enthusiast
Frigidaire

Also available at Frigidaire and Best Buy.

Why It's Great

  • Suitable for built-in or freestanding use
  • Holds 165 cans
  • Can chill to 34 degrees F

Grain Of Salt

  • Pricey

A built-in mini fridge means you can integrate the appliance right into your cabinetry. This one from Fridigaire is versatile in that you can either build it in or leave it freestanding, and it will still look great. And while this is technically a fridge meant for beverages — it has capacity and shelf space for 165 cans — you can certainly stash whatever you like in here.

With an LED display and variable temperature settings from 34 degrees F to 50 degrees F, you can select the optimal level of chill for whatever you'd like to store. Shelving is adjustable, and there's even an alarm that will alert you when the door has been left open for too long.

This mini fridge has an estimated yearly energy cost of just $37, and the stainless steel and glass door combination ensures it will look sleek in any kitchen or office space. The price point is considerably higher than our pick for best overall, but if you're looking for a beverage-forward built-in fridge, this is the way to go.

The Details: 35 x 23.44 x 23.25 inches; 5.3 cubic foot capacity; stainless steel finish; temperature range of 34 degrees F to 50 degrees F

Best Wine Fridge: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual Zone MAX Compressor Wine Cooler

Amazon
View at Wine Enthusiast ($499)

Why It's Great

  • Two cooling zones
  • 32-bottle capacity
  • Digital touchscreen controls

Grain Of Salt

  • Designed for Bordeaux bottles

Wine Enthusiast's dual zone MAX is popular for a reason — this is a top-performing, freestanding wine fridge with capacity for 32 standard Bordeaux bottles. A digital touchscreen allows for control of each of the two temperature zones — perfect for keeping whites cooler than reds — and the cooling compressor is designed to minimize temperature fluctuation while remaining energy efficient. This is a great pick for preserving your wine collection, especially if you live in a warm climate.

Scalloped shelves mean that bottles stay snuggly in place and won't roll into one another — but this also means that capacity is significantly reduced if you're storing larger bottles. Wine Enthusiast acknowledges that you'll lose between 20% and 40% capacity if several of your bottles are larger. This probably isn't a dealbreaker for most at-home wine enthusiasts who like to keep a few bottles on hand, but if you're a serious collector, it might be worth exploring your options and investing in a larger wine fridge.

The Details: 33.4 x 19.5 x 16.9 inches; 3.2 cubic foot capacity; black finish; temperature range of 41 degrees F to 64 degrees F

Best Combo Wine and Beverage: Lanbo 18-Bottle 55-Can Dual Zone Refrigerator

Dual Zone Refrigerator
Amazon
View at Amazon ($740)

Also available at Home Depot.

Why It's Great

  • French doors open to separate sections
  • Dual temperature zones
  • Suitable for built-in or freestanding use

Grain Of Salt

  • A little bulky with two handles

When you can't decide between a wine fridge or a beverage fridge, why not grab a combo wine and beverage fridge? This one from Lanbo has two separate zones with a capacity for 18 wine bottles on one side and 55 cans on the other. Each zone has an adjustable temperature zone so you can keep your beer — or whatever — nice and chilly while your wine rests comfortably on its own.

This wine-meets-beverage cooler is suitable for either freestanding or built-in use, and its stainless steel finish is sure to look nice in any room. The shelves are removable to customize your fit, but if the 18-bottle and 55-can capacity isn't quite enough for you, Lanbo also has a larger version of this fridge — which accommodates 33 bottles and 70 cans while still remaining small enough to count as a mini fridge.

The Details: 34.4 x 23.4 x 25.3 inches; 55 cans + 18 bottles capacity; stainless steel finish; temperature range of 39 degrees F to 64 degrees F

Best for Dorm Rooms: RCA Mini Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment

Amazon
View at Amazon ($221)

Also available at Walmart.

Why It's Great

  • Adjustable shelves
  • Freezer compartment
  • Comes in several colors

Grain Of Salt

  • No special features

This pick from RCA ticks all the boxes to satisfy the need for a classic dorm room fridge. There are two shelves with multiple height adjustment options, the in-door storage has three sections — two of which can accommodate tall bottles — and there's even a freezer compartment for those must-haves like a pint of ice cream or a few frozen burritos.

Also perfect for dorm life are the multiple colors you can choose from — RCA gave this no-frills mini fridge a pop of personality by adding a choice of five fun colors in addition to the standard white, black, or stainless finishes. This fridge is energy efficient so it won't spike your electric bill, and while there's no automatic defrost in the freezer box, we don't think it's a dealbreaker for an otherwise affordable, functional fridge.

The Details: 32.8 x 18.5 x 17.7 inches; 3.2 cubic foot capacity; stainless steel, black, white, blue, green, orange, purple, or red finish

Best Retro: Frigidaire Retro Bar Fridge

Amazon
View at Amazon ($200)

Also available at Home Depot.

Why It's Great

  • Bottle opener on the side
  • Comes in fun colors
  • Functional interior

Grain Of Salt

  • No defrost

This funky fridge from Frigidaire is a great pick if you're looking for a mini fridge with retro vibes. Available in several fun colors, this cooling companion even comes with a built-in bottle opener on the side. We're loving the old-school latch handle and classic Frigidaire branding across the front, too.

The inside of this mini fridge is pretty standard — you get a tiny freezer compartment, two shelves with multiple slots for adjustable height settings, and storage in the door, including a can rack. There's no defrost function, but we think the freezer is nonetheless handy for keeping a tray of ice cubes at the ready. This is meant to be a freestanding appliance, so don't plan on building it in anywhere, but Frigidaire's retro fridge is great for dorm rooms, offices, or even your kitchen if the design suits your style.

The Details: 35 x 20 x 22 inches; 3.2 cubic foot capacity; black, blue, coral, gray, pink, red, or white finish

Our Takeaway

The GE Double-Door Compact Refrigerator is our pick for best overall, thanks to its separate freezer compartment and smart design. It's a highly functional, energy-efficient mini fridge that looks good while keeping things cool.

How to Pick the Right Mini Fridge

Size and Capacity

The just-right size for a mini fridge will depend on the space you have available for the fridge itself — be it a tiny one or a definitely-can't-miss-it big one — and what it can hold inside. Obviously, if you're storing a collection of wine, you'll need more capacity than if you're just looking for a mini fridge to hold a few cans and an apple.

Installation

Most mini fridges are compatible with freestanding use — meaning you'll simply plug them into a grounded outlet and call it a day. A built-in mini fridge will require more consideration of dimensions to ensure proper fit and airflow within your cabinetry.

Watt Usage

Today's mini fridges are designed with energy efficiency in mind — most will cost you less than $50 per year to operate. Unless you're pulling a friend's 15-year-old mini fridge out of storage to dust off and install in your home office, you likely won't need to worry about watt usage.

Common Questions

What are the different types of mini fridges?

Standard mini fridges are available with and without freezer compartments, and these are typically suitable for storing food. They'll have at least one flat shelf, sometimes two or more, sometimes even a crisper drawer. Beverage and wine fridges are also perfectly capable of keeping food fresh and cool, but these are more purposefully designed to hold bottles or cans. Beverage fridges generally have transparent doors and shelving with ridges or scallops to keep containers in place.

How do you defrost a mini fridge?

There's no quick fix for defrosting a mini fridge. You'll need to unplug it, remove the contents, open the freezer compartment, and let time work its magic. Be sure to put down a towel or tray to catch liquid runoff — or better yet, move the fridge to an outdoor space until defrosting is complete.

How many watts does a mini fridge use?

Most mini fridges will use between 50 and 100 watts. For an estimate of what it might cost you annually to run, look for the energy guide pertaining to the fridges you're eyeing.

Why Take Our Word For It?

Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best mini fridges based on their quality, performance, and reputation. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn and Serious Eats, Summer's own wine fridge was selected after very careful consideration.

