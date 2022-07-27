We Found the 7 Best Milk Frothers After Testing 22 Different Models
Very little can beat a good cup of coffee or espresso, but one thing that can enhance it is the addition of light, fluffy foam. Whether you love a simple cappuccino or enjoy flavored lattes, a quality milk frother is requisite to get quality foam and froth. There are manual, handheld, and electric milk frothers, and while not every product is created equally, each style has the potential to nail the perfect consistency.
To help you find the right milk frother for your needs, we tested 22 different models in our test kitchen. We used each model to froth whole milk, oat milk, cold foam, and hot chocolate, rated their performance, and then determined our favorites based on a number of factors. The winner, the Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother, stood out from the others because the foam was extra silky and held its shape and height for longer. Keep scrolling to see our full list of the best milk frothers that will help you make everything from a cozy pumpkin-spiced whipped coffee to an earthy matcha drink.
- Best Overall: Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother
- Best Electric: Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother
- Best Manual: Fino HIC Frother
- Best Budget: Zyliss Milk Frother
- Most Travel-Friendly: Golde Superwhisk
- Best for Cold Foam: Ninja Coffee Bar Easy Milk Frother
- Best for Latte Art: Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother
Best Overall: Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother
Why It's Great
- Silky, light foam
- Double-layered coils
- Foam holds well
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Better for oat milk than whole milk
The Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother is our best overall pick because of its outstanding performance and design. It's made with a double-layered stainless steel coil that whisks milk quickly to produce "very silky tight foam with small bubbles," as our testers noted. What's more, you can keep your coffee station extra organized by neatly storing the wand on the included stand.
Our product testers found that this model is better for frothing oat milk but still saw good results with whole milk. The only difference between the foams from the different types of milk was that the bubbles were slightly larger with whole milk. However, it held both its shape and height for some time. Overall, the frother did such an exceptional job that one tester said they "had to spoon the foam onto the beverage."
The Details: Handheld; no heating capability
Best Electric: Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother
Why It's Great
- Stable foam
- Tight bubbles
- Great for cold foam
Grain of Salt
- Slightly noisy
Although its on the pricier side, the Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother made our list because of its impressive performance during all of our tests. For the whole and non-dairy milk tests, the frother achieved the ideal consistency featuring small, tight bubbles and maintained its fluffy shape in the cup after the pour. The cold foam was described as silky and tightly-bubbled with a "nice wave pattern on the pour with no air pockets." As for the hot chocolate, our testers said it made the drink so frothy that it was "almost like a milkshake."
The frother is made of stainless steel construction with a nonstick interior, so it's built to last and can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher. With a capacity of about 13.5 ounces, this model is an excellent choice when making several lattes at once.
The Details: Electric; heating capability; holds 13.5 ounces
Best Manual: Fino HIC Frother
Why It's Great
- Perfect foam in one minute
- Excellent cold foam results
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Not recommended for hot chocolate
This manual milk frother nailed the whole milk, oat milk, and cold foam tests. Our product testers said that both types of milk produced super stable foam with tight bubbles, and they even compared the cold foam's consistency to Starbucks, saying, it made a "smooth, velvety foam that's pourable."
With its sleek stainless steel construction, this frother is as pretty to look at as it is fast to clean. It has a 14-ounce capacity, which allows you to whip up enough froth for multiple drinks. The only area where this frother didn't excel was with hot chocolate, where it didn't incorporate the mix as well as our other options did.
The Details: Manual; no heating capability; 14-ounce capacity
Best Budget: Zyliss Milk Frother
Why It's Great
- Works well with different milks
- Glossy frothing
- Tight foam
Grain of Salt
- Feels cheap compared to other models
For an under-$20 price tag, this milk frother is hard to beat. It performed really well during our tests, effortlessly frothing the milk, cold foam, and hot chocolate, and was very easy to use and control. When whisking the cold foam, our testers noted that the cold foam quality was "beautiful, silky, pourable, and held its shape." We love that this frother works quickly and creates a glossy, tight foam after being poured into the drink.
To clean the frother, give it a spin and rinse to release any foam caught in it and then spin again to dry. One downside to note is that the handle felt slightly uncomfortable in the hand and that our testers could tell that the gadget was cheaper without knowing its actual price.
The Details: Handheld; no heating capability
Best Travel-Friendly: Golde Superwhisk
Why It's Great
- Compact size
- Rechargeable design
- Double whisk
- Aesthetically pleasing
Grain of Salt
- Foam doesn't hold long
Don't settle for boring coffee (or matcha): This Golde Superwhisk is the perfect size to stash in your bag for vacations or the office, so you can always have the option to top your drink with frothy milk. We love its sleek white design, double-layered coil, and that it's USB-rechargeable. Plus, it has two speeds — fast and superfast — so you can get the job done in a snap.
During our tests, we found that the frother performed well with whole and oat milk as well as hot chocolate, but it wasn't as successful with the cold foam. With that said, this is quality basic option for on-the-go use.
The Details: Handheld; no heating capability
Best for Cold Foam: Ninja Coffee Bar Easy Milk Frother
Why It's Great
- Ideal for cold foam
- Easy to use
- Dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Requires more pumps than instructed
If you prefer your cold brew topped with thick, creamy foam, the Ninja Coffee Bar Easy Milk Frother will give you the best results. Our product testers said "the cold foam quality was perfect" and even had to be scooped out of the frother because of its dense consistency. For an affordable price, this gadget could save you a lot of money by making your own cold foam drinks at home.
This frother mimics the design of a French press coffee maker with its glass cylinder-shaped beaker and plunge. A huge plus to its glass construction is that it's microwave safe, so you can use it to heat up milk for hot lattes. The only downsides our testers found with this model is that it's not a good fit for mixing hot chocolate and that it required nearly three times the pumps than the manufactured suggested.
The Details: Manual; no heating capability; 12-ounce capacity
Best for Latte Art: Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother
Why It's Great
- Suitable for cold and hot milk
- Quiet operation
- Works quickly
Grain of Salt
- More expensive than others
Whether you want to learn how to do latte art or already have it mastered, this top-of-the-line milk frother by Nespresso gives you everything you need to become an at-home barista. As an electric model, this milk frother requires zero effort during the frothing process — just one press of a button. Our testers said it produces the ideal consistency for latte designs and has a sturdy handle and precise spout for smooth pours.
This milk frother is versatile, easy to clean, and takes only a minute to work its magic. Unlike many other models, the Nespresso Aeroccino4 Milk Frother has heating capabilities, meaning you it can heat up milk to 170 degrees for hot cappuccinos and lattes. Better yet, it can prepare two different textures of hot milk to accommodate different drink recipes. The frother is also dishwasher safe and operates very quietly compared to other electric models.
The Details: Electric; heating capability; 8-ounce capacity
Our Takeaway
We chose the Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother as our best overall pick because it's affordable, great for a variety of drinks, and suitable for beginners. Our testers gave it a 4.67/5 rating for its usability, design, and performance, emphasizing its durable double-layered coil and ability to produce small, tight bubbles for an ideal foam consistency.
About Our Tests
Our expert product testers performed side-by-side testing on 22 different milk frothers. They performed four different tests, including whole milk, oat milk, cold foam, and hot chocolate, to examine each model's performance, ease of use, and design.
Each milk frother was rated on the following criteria:
- Usability: Is it versatile? Is it easy enough for beginners to use?
- Design: Is it made of quality construction? Does it look aesthetically pleasing on a countertop?
- Performance: Is the foam frothy and fluffy? Does it keep its shape after being poured?
How to Pick the Right Milk Frother
Type
The first thing to consider when shopping for a milk frother is what design you want. Your options include handheld, electric standalone, and manual hand-pumping varieties. Handheld frothers tend to be the least expensive and the fastest to clean, while electric options can heat milk and may perform better for cold foam.
Size
Handheld frothers are usually used for a single drink at a time, while electric and manual models usually hold closer to 2 cups of milk. This is a better choice if you enjoy making multiple drinks at once. Stovetop steamers require you to use your own pitcher, so if you want to foam more than 2 cups of milk at a time, it's worth considering one of those, though our testers noted that they are trickier to use.
Purpose
Whether you'll be making latte art, hot chocolate, or cold foam influences the frother you should purchase. Handheld frothers are a simple all-purpose option that doesn't excel in any one area, whereas manual models tend to craft the most stable cold foam. Electric milk frothers work well for both hot and cold drinks.
The Leftovers: Other Milk Frothers We Tested
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Our testers gave the Zulay milk frother a 2.5/5 rating for its usability because it produced loose foam and overall felt flimsy and wobbly. The gadget features a single whisk opposed to a double-layered whisk, contributing to its instability. While the oat milk test fared better than the whole milk one, neither made the tight foam consistency of our top picks. The froth also didn't have the best longevity, and testers said that it "started to deflate after about a minute."
Bellman Stovetop Steamer
The stovetop nature of the Bellman steamer means that you can't be in too much of a hurry for your foam or froth, as it takes some time to use. Our testers weren't happy with the foam quantity or quality, noting that the foam was loose and the amount of foam it produced was not suitable for a proper latte. It worked better with oat milk than whole milk, but that still wasn't ideal, with testers saying that the oat milk foam contained "large bubbles."
Keurig Standalone Frother
You'll be able to achieve a tight and thick foam with this Keurig frother, but it doesn't hold up well enough for you to enjoy it through an entire beverage. Our testers said that the hot foam didn't last in the glass after being poured, and the frother created almost too much air in the foam. Though it can create cold foam too, that wasn't much more impressive: The testers found that it was "very loose and liquidy," which made it mix into the drink almost immediately.
Common Questions
How do you froth milk?
To froth milk with a handheld milk frother, you'll first want to heat up the milk in the microwave or in a saucepan until it reaches about 150 degrees. Once warmed, you'll place it in a container, tilt it at a 45-degree angle, and insert the frothing wand. Turn on the frother and move it up and down until the large bubbles that form initially become smaller, tighter bubbles. When using an electric frother, you'll simply place the milk in the frothing container and turn it on. It does all the work for you. To froth with a manual frother, you'll place the warm milk in the container and repeatedly use the pump or other instrument that it comes with until foam forms.
Can you froth almond milk?
Yes, you can definitely froth almond milk, and many people are able to achieve a foam they enjoy with it. You'll likely have better luck with a store-bought almond milk than a homemade version, as the store-bought versions have an assortment of added stabilizers and thickeners that help the milk keep its structure as it froths.
Can you froth milk without a frother?
Yes, you can froth milk without a frother, but you are unlikely to achieve the small bubbles that you would get with a true milk frother. Options include putting a small amount of milk into a jar, sealing it, and shaking it vigorously for a minute, as well as using a blender on low or whisking the milk furiously for a minute or two. These methods will create bubbles, but it won't be as voluminous or last very long after it's poured onto of your coffee.
Why Take Our Word for It?
In our test kitchen, our expert testers examined 22 of the best milk frothers on the market, using each one to froth two types of milk, hot chocolate, and make a cold foam recipe. In addition to side-by-side testing, they also analyzed the product's design, ease of cleaning, and overall value.
Freelancer Ariane Resnick has nearly a decade of experience writing professionally and two decades of experience as a professional chef. She loves coffee, espresso, and making a variety of fun drinks at home. For this article, she analyzed our tester's data and feedback to determine which milk frothers are worth buying and which ones aren't.