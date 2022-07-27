We Found the 7 Best Milk Frothers After Testing 22 Different Models

Best Overall: Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother

Why It's Great

Silky, light foam

Double-layered coils

Foam holds well

Easy to clean

Grain of Salt

Better for oat milk than whole milk

The Elita Pro Double Whisk Handheld Milk Frother is our best overall pick because of its outstanding performance and design. It's made with a double-layered stainless steel coil that whisks milk quickly to produce "very silky tight foam with small bubbles," as our testers noted. What's more, you can keep your coffee station extra organized by neatly storing the wand on the included stand.

Our product testers found that this model is better for frothing oat milk but still saw good results with whole milk. The only difference between the foams from the different types of milk was that the bubbles were slightly larger with whole milk. However, it held both its shape and height for some time. Overall, the frother did such an exceptional job that one tester said they "had to spoon the foam onto the beverage."

The Details: Handheld; no heating capability