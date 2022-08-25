The Best Measuring Cups for Every Recipe

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips 4-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cups

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Crate & Barrel.

Why It's Great

Durable stainless steel

Leveling made easy

Dishwasher safe

Grain of Salt

Only four in the set

These measuring cups from OXO are versatile, durable, and comfortable to hold. They are outfitted with rubber handles for easy gripping and magnets for neatly stacking the cuts in a cabinet or drawer.

Our product tester easily packed brown sugar, leveled flour, and measured other dry ingredients, such as walnuts and chocolate chips, using the 1, 1/2, 1/3, and 1/4 cups and loved how they are etched with the measurements. Nothing is getting rubbed off here!

The only downside to them is that you'll have to grab additional measuring cups for the ingredient amounts smaller than 1/4 cup, and use the same cup twice for amounts larger than 1 cup. But overall, they would make for a perfect addition to any kitchen and are worth the price because these are dishwasher safe, have nonslip gripping, and allow for easy leveling.

The Details: Stainless steel; includes 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup sizes