The Best Meal Prep Containers for Your Food Storage Needs

Best Overall: Bayco Glass 24-Piece Food Storage Containers

Also available at Walmart.

Why It's Great

Good value for price per container

Rubber sealing to prevent leakage

Versatile

Grain of Salt

Lids might require hand-washing to lengthen lifespan

When it comes to everything you could want or expect out of food storage containers, our top pick, Bayco Glass 24-Piece Food Storage Containersdoes, checks all the boxes. For starters, they're made of borosilicate glass, which means they're extra durable, eco-friendly, stain-resistant, and odor-resistant. There are a range of sizes and shapes in this pack, including round, rectangular, and square containers, so you can use them for all kinds of meals.

The containers are microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, and the lids have locking tabs and rubber ring for a leak-proof seal. Plus, there are different colors to choose from add a bit of personal pizzazz to your meal prepping. To top it all off, they're are an affordable glass option, especially considering you get 12 containers.

The only caveat with this set is the lid care. They shouldn't go in the microwave or oven, and you could technically put them in the dishwasher, but it's better to hand wash them to keep them in their best condition. That being said, hand-washing them isn't so bad because you can take the rubber out for a thorough clean.

The Details: Made of glass; 12 containers and 12 lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe