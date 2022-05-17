The Best Meal Prep Containers for Your Food Storage Needs
Prepping food ahead of time can be a game changer for anyone who wants to enjoy homecooked meals despite their busy schedule. For a successful meal prep, quality food storage containers are a must. Whether you're preparing big salads or putting together meals comprised of main entrées and multiple side dishes, you can find meal prep containers suitable for your needs.
There are countless options of meal prep containers on the market, varying in size, shape, and material. You'll want to consider what kind of meals will you be making and what work they'll be put through—daily commutes, freezer, microwave? From our research, Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids stood out as our overall favorite because of their durability and variety of shapes and sizes. Read on to learn more about the best meal prep containers on the market.
- Best Overall: Bayco Glass 24-Piece Food Storage Containers
- Best Budget: Enther 20-Pack Meal Prep Containers
- Best Plastic: Rubbermaid 24-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers
- Best Glass: Pyrex 18-Piece Simply Store Glass Food Containers
- Best with Dividers: Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Lunch Box
- Best for the Freezer: 1790 9-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers
- Best Leak-Proof: OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Glass Round Container Set
- Best for Soup: W&P Porter Seal Tight Glass Lunch Bowl
Our Favorites
Related Items
Best Overall: Bayco Glass 24-Piece Food Storage Containers
Why It's Great
- Good value for price per container
- Rubber sealing to prevent leakage
- Versatile
Grain of Salt
- Lids might require hand-washing to lengthen lifespan
When it comes to everything you could want or expect out of food storage containers, our top pick, Bayco Glass 24-Piece Food Storage Containersdoes, checks all the boxes. For starters, they're made of borosilicate glass, which means they're extra durable, eco-friendly, stain-resistant, and odor-resistant. There are a range of sizes and shapes in this pack, including round, rectangular, and square containers, so you can use them for all kinds of meals.
The containers are microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe, and the lids have locking tabs and rubber ring for a leak-proof seal. Plus, there are different colors to choose from add a bit of personal pizzazz to your meal prepping. To top it all off, they're are an affordable glass option, especially considering you get 12 containers.
The only caveat with this set is the lid care. They shouldn't go in the microwave or oven, and you could technically put them in the dishwasher, but it's better to hand wash them to keep them in their best condition. That being said, hand-washing them isn't so bad because you can take the rubber out for a thorough clean.
The Details: Made of glass; 12 containers and 12 lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best Budget: Enther 20-Pack Meal Prep Containers
Why It's Great
- Low per-unit cost
- Airtight lids
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Won't last as long as glass options
For anyone meal prepping on a budget, you'll get more bang for your buck with this pack of 20—each container costs less than one dollar. Wondering where you're going to find room to store 20 containers? Luckily, the containers stack nicely within each other, saving you lots storage space in your cabinets and room in your fridge.
The drawback with these plastic containers is that they aren't designed for long-term use. You will need to toss them out after about 30 uses, as the manufacturer suggests. But the good news is that even though they're made from a lighter plastic, the containers are still BPA-free and food-grade safe, and they can hold up in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Plus, each container has a 28-ounce capacity, which is right in the sweet spot for holding a single meal.
The Details: Made of plastic; 20 containers and 20 lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best Plastic: Rubbermaid 24-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers
Why It's Great
- Secure, two-latch design
- Vents for mess-free microwaving
- Variety of sizes
Grain of Salt
- May scratch easily
Plastic containers are much lighter than glass ones, which can make a big difference if you're carrying lunch on your commute everyday. If you're searching for something plastic, you can't beat these containers from the reputable food storage brand Rubbermaid. This stackable set comes in sizes ranging from a half cup to almost 5 cups deep, so you'll have a good assortment to choose from when meal prepping.
Made from BPA-free plastic, these trusty containers can basically do everything your glass ones can while being a whole lot easier to transport. They have an airtight seal that keeps food fresh, they can be reheated in the microwave (even with the lid), and you can put all their components in the dishwasher. Speaking of reheating: One perk these containers have that many competitors don't is special vents on the lids that you can pop open when microwaving, allowing you to leave the lid on and avoid splatter. As with all plastic options, scratches may appear on the surface over time.
The Details: Made of plastic; 12 containers and 12 lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best Glass: Pyrex 18-Piece Simply Store Glass Food Containers
Why It's Great
- Long-lasting durable construction
- Stain and odor resistant
- Assortment of shapes, sizes, and colors
Grain of Salt
- Plastic lids might crack over time
For more than a century, Pyrex has been one of the most trusted brands for glass storage, so it's no surprise that this set is the best glass option for meal preppers. Some people might be hesitant to use glass for fear of shattering, but these containers are made from high-quality borosilicate glass that stand up the test when it comes to durability.
Talia Koren, founder of meal prep subscription program Workweek Lunch, says, "I choose Pyrex over other containers because they're more affordable and generally lighter in weight compared to other brands, making them more accessible and versatile. I've had them for years and years!"
You can put these glass meal prep containers in the microwave and oven, throw them in the dishwasher, and stack them in the freezer no problem. During all of that heavy lifting, the non-porous glass prevents food stains, odors, and flavors from sticking around, so you don't have to be reminded of the last meal you stored in it while eating your current one.
The lids require special care, as they're made from a plastic material (BPA-free). You can put them in the microwave while reheating, but definitely don't put them with the glass container in the oven. One of the nice things about the lids, however, is that they come in different colors, so you can color-coordinate your meal preps and easily know what dish is in which container.
The Details: Made of glass; nine containers and nine lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave-safe
Best with Dividers: Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Lunch Box
Why It's Great
- Features two stackable containers
- Comes with utensils
- Includes a handy strap for portability
Grain of Salt
- On the pricier side for just one unit
- Not leak-proof
There are plenty of meal prep containers that have some sort of divider to separate your main dish and sides, but this option takes things a step further by having two levels. Anyone who's picky about keeping the different components of their meal from touching each other will appreciate that they can put something larger in the bottom container and then a couple of side dishes in the top container with two compartments. Even if you aren't fussy about your food touching, the different sized sections can help with portion control.
The two containers are further separated by a divider lid, which is where you'll conveniently find a small set of utensils. If you're someone who regularly eats lunch on the go, you'll have everything you need in one package. Plus, the various attractive colors it comes in, like blush marble to khaki green, allow you to bring your lunch to work in style.
Word to the wise: While the box does have a good seal, it's not leak-proof. This mean it's not the best option for carrying salad dressing, soups, and other liquids, unless you're able make sure it stands upright the whole time.
The Details: Made of plastic; one container with its various components included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best for the Freezer: 1790 9-Pack Glass Food Storage Containers
Why It's Great
- Made with high-quality glass
- Can handle up to 450 degrees
- Easy to stack
Grain of Salt
- Lids aren't oven safe
If you're storing food in the freezer, you'll want a food container that can withstand intense temperatures—both hot and cold. Cue these freezer-safe, borosilicate glass containers that can handle temperatures from -40 to 450 degrees. Just be careful with how quickly you go from the freezer to the oven, if applicable, as you don't want to cause thermal shock that could make the glass crack. Simply let the containers come to room temperature before putting them in the oven.
Many prefer glass for long-term storage because it's stain- and odor-resistant, which is something you'll appreciate if you're leaving something particularly aromatic in a container in the freezer for a while. With this set, you'll get different sizes of round, rechtangular, and square shapes, meaning you'll have plenty of options to find the perfect fit as you stack everything away in your freezer amid all the other goodies that might already be in there.
The Details: Made of glass; nine containers and nine lids included; dishwasher-, oven-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best Leak-Proof: OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Glass Round Container Set
Why It's Great
- Made with thick glass
- Variety of sizes
- Four locking tabs prevent spills
Grain of Salt
- Lids can be tricky to close
There's nothing worse than taking the time to pack a meal only to find that the contents have leaked out of the container and into your bag. Part of OXO's Smart Seal line, these containers are well-equipped in the fight against leaks thanks to their four locking tabs and silicone seal in the lid. When it comes time to clean your containers, that silicone bit is removable, making it easier to wash before your next use. It may take a bit of finesse closing the lids at first (try snapping two tabs at once or rotating the lid), but once you get them down, you'll have a tight seal.
If you're concerned about leakage, then it's likely you're storing something like salad with a dressing, soup, or pasta, and luckily, the round design of these containers is perfect for dishes just like that. The smallest container in this set is especially handy if you're carrying any sauce or dressing on the side. Plus, the BPA-free borosilicate glass resists stains, so whatever liquids are inside won't leave a mark (goodbye unsightly marinara stains).
The Details: Made of glass; four containers and four lids included; dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe
Best for Soup: W&P Porter Seal Tight Glass Lunch Bowl
Why It's Great
- Ideal for liquids
- Stylish design
- Convenient screw-top lid
Grain of Salt
- Pricey for one container
Sure, you can ladle some soup into a rectangular storage container; however, there's something that just feels off when enjoying soup from anything but a bowl. That's why we love this screw-top lunch bowl for on-the-go soups. It's leak-proof and microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy of travel, use, and cleanup.
This container is made from durable glass and wrapped in soft silicone, making it comfortable to handle and stylish to carry around. The screw-top lid is designed to prevent leaks, and it also makes it easier when opening up the container, so you can avoid splatters and spills that might occur with a latch opening.
What you get in attractive design, you will have to cover in cost though. For just a single, 16-ounce unit, this isn't the most affordable option out there. But if you're willing to pay a bit more for style and are looking for something functional to bring soup to work, this container is worth the price.
The Details: Glass and silicone; one container with lid included; dishwasher- and microwave-safe
Our Takeaway
After extensive research, Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids eked out the top spot thanks to their durability, versatility, affordability, and leak-proof sealing. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers are also a great choice for those who want something that's more lightweight but still does an excellent job of keeping food fresh.
How to Pick the Right Meal Prep Containers
Material
Glass or plastic are your two main choices when it comes to material. "If you're someone who carries food in a backpack or tote bag on a commute, a really heavy, large glass container full of food is tough to lug around," Koren says. Meanwhile, plastic containers can be significantly lighter. That being said, we prefer glass due to the fact that it's eco-friendly, more durable, and non-porous.
Shape and Size
The right shape and size for you depends on the food you make and how you want to store it. If you're prepping individual meals, go for containers that are between 25 and 30 ounces, which is the size range of an average meal. If you're making big batches of foods to leave at home, you can opt for something bigger. In terms of shape, rectangular containers are the norm, but you might want one with dividers or bowl-shape containers depending on what you're cooking.
Style
Though most meal prep containers favor function over style, the clear, see-through containers make it easy to see and keep track of what food is inside. Whatever design you choose, the basic qualities you should look for are whether a container is leak-proof, microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe.
Common Questions
How many containers should you have for meal prep?
It depends on how many meals you're planning on making in advance (four days is Koren's "rule of thumb" for all meal preps) and how much storage space you have at home.
"I recommend starting off with a set of four to six containers for folks new to meal prep," Koren says. "I've been doing this for a while, so I have close to 20 containers but generally keep 10 to 12 in use for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for the week."
What is the best size container for meal prep?
"If you take food on the go, you'll want to aim for 25- to 30-ounce containers," Koren says. "But if you're just storing large quantities of meals in your fridge at home and not carrying them around, 40-ounce-plus containers will be best."
Many will find that those 30-ounce containers are just the right size for a single meal. "I love 30-ounce containers, which hold about three cups of food if you filled them up to the top, which we rarely do unless it's a really big salad," Koren explains. "In my experience, I've found this size works for most!"
Can you freeze or microwave meal prep containers?
It's always best to refer to the manufacturer details for your individual meal prep containers to determine whether they're safe for the freezer and/or microwave. Sometimes the lids have different specifications than the containers themselves, so don't forget to double-check that information as well.
Generally speaking, glass containers are preferable to plastic containers when freezing and microwaving, since some plastic materials release chemicals when heated.
Why Take Our Word for It?
This piece was written by Cindy Brzostowski, a freelance writer and avid home cook who previously worked in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been published in Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among others, and she used her background in the food space to steer her research. Cindy also consulted with Talia Koren, cookbook author and founder of the blog and digital meal plan subscription, Workweek Lunch.