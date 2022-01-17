The Best Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupes of 2022
You don't realize how much of a staple a Dutch oven is until you introduce one to your kitchen. Suddenly, you're using it to braise ribs, bake bread, fry chicken, and make more soups and stews than you ever have before — because you now have cookware that's truly up to the task.
If you're familiar with Le Creuset and Staub, two cast iron purveyors long considered the best in the business, you may associate Dutch ovens with a high price tag. For reference, a 5-quart Le Creuset round Dutch oven costs $370, while the 7.25-quart version sells for $410. Compare that to Staub's 7-quart round Dutch oven, also called a cocotte, which costs around $290 on sale (originally $557).
The major difference between these two brands lies in Le Creuset's smooth enameled white interior and Staub's textured matte black enamel interior, which gives Staub's cookware the look of cast iron.
But more than ever, you can find a solid selection of budget-friendly Dutch ovens crafted from enameled cast iron like their competitors, in gorgeous colors, for a fraction of the cost. Here are seven that both home cooks and editors love.
Chantal 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Dutch Oven
In 1979, German-born engineer Heida Thurlow, designed a line of enameled cookware under the brand name Chantal, soon becoming a favorite of Williams Sonoma and other retailers. Chantal uses sand-cast molds to build its heavy (and heavy-duty) Dutch ovens, which distribute heat evenly and feature a black interior that won't show stains. "Better than a brand I have that cost 5x this piece," says Amazon reviewer Michelle M.
Buy it: $149.95; Amazon
Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge's Dutch oven came in as runner up for "Best Overall" on our list of the top Dutch ovens, but it's a fraction of the cost of the Le Creuset that beat it. And if you've ever cooked with a Lodge cast iron skillet, you know the brand lives up to its reputation for well-crafted cookware. This large Dutch oven features a rounded surface that bring liquids to a boil faster — a definite selling point for a pot that's perfect for soups and stews.
Buy it: $99.99; Target
Great Jones 6.75-Quart The Dutchess Dutch Oven
Though many love it for its minimalist shape and gorgeous matte finishes, The Dutchess has more than good looks going for it. We dubbed The Dutchess from Great Jones the "Best Oval Dutch Oven" for its quality, price, and functional design. At 6.75 quarts, it can cook anything from an entire chicken to a batch of cinnamon rolls in the oven. Just note that when it comes to cooking over the stove, oval-shaped Dutch ovens perform best on gas burners.
Buy it: $160; Great Jones
Misen 7-Quart Dutch Oven
From its humble origins on Kickstarter, the Misen Dutch oven came onto the scene as part of the Brooklyn brand's mission to rigorously develop premium products that sell for a fair price. This sturdy 7-quart Dutch oven boasts four layers of enamel as well as a wider base than other brands, which gives you more space to saute and sear. You also get the choice between a traditional lid or a grill lid.
Buy it: $165; Misen
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Artisan Round Enameled Dutch Oven
Did you know Crock-Pot also makes an excellent Dutch oven? With more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the beloved cookware brand's 7-quart round Dutch oven has quite a large fanbase who love, among other points, how relatively little it costs. What else sells them? Its heavy weight, ergonomic handles, and a beautiful ombre exterior that recalls Le Creuset's signature finishes.
Buy it: $77.59; Amazon
Tramontina 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch
From Brazilian cookware brand Tramontina, this 6.5-quart Dutch oven receives top marks from home cooks for its even heat distribution and retention, tall walls that keep liquids from spilling over, and sleek appearance. Aside from being oven safe only up to 400 degrees F (other brands can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees F), it does everything other Dutch ovens do at a seriously unbeatable price.
Buy it: $49; Amazon
Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Stewpot Dutch Oven
If baking no-knead bread tops the list of tasks you'd use a Dutch oven for, you'll find the ideal size and shape in the Emile Henry 4.2-quart model. We named it the "Best Dutch Oven for Bread" — a title that seems arbitrary until you realize how important even heating is to baking loaves without tough or burned spots. You could go another route and buy this French brand's popular bread cloche, but with the Dutch oven comes the versatility of cooking side dishes, small-scale sides, and grains, too.
Buy it: $100; Amazon
