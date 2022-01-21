The Best Lasagna Pan No Matter Your Recipe, According to Shoppers

Best Splurge: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster

Looking to splurge on an absolutely amazing lasagna pan? This Le Creuset enameled cast iron rectangular pan is the way to go and comes in five colors. It provides a more even distribution of heat while cooking and retains heat better than other materials. This pan works well with a variety of heat sources so you can use it on all cooktops and in a variety of ovens, up to 500 degrees F. It's even dishwasher safe and can be used with metal tools like, say, your favorite serving spatula.

It's no secret that if you know how to properly clean and care for your cast iron pans, they will last for a very long time. So though the $265 price tag is high, as one shopper explained, "The hours I don't spend soaking and scrubbing is worth something, as is the lifetime I expect to get out of this roaster."

