The Best Lasagna Pan No Matter Your Recipe, According to Shoppers
Lasagna just might be one of the best comfort foods ever invented, and it can only be made the right way if you're using the right pan for the job. If you've perfected your recipe for the best lasagna ever, in which layers of gooey, melty cheese interspersed with delightfully tangy tomato sauce, hearty meats, and toothsome noodles come together perfectly, you may want to assess your kitchen tools to be sure they're up to snuff and that you do have the best lasagna pan on hand.
After all, the tools you use with a recipe are almost as important as the ingredients that go into the dish. You wouldn't want to use a loaf pan for a full-sized lasagna, for example. And while you could use a multi-purpose casserole pan, its sizing may not always work so well for your particular lasagna recipe.
What size pan is best for lasagna?
When it comes to sizing lasagna pans, the best option will depend a bit on your recipe. If you're making a lasagna dish for one or two people, a 9x13 inch pan will leave you with plenty of leftovers. And some home cooks like to whip up delicious lasagnas designed for a crowd, which calls for an even bigger, deeper lasagna pan than what you might use for a family of four.
What type of pan is the best for lasagna?
Just as with the sizing of the lasagna pan, the pan's materials it's made from, such as stainless steel or glass, and your preferences come into play when choosing the best lasagna pan. You'll also want to consider your budget along with any special features that come with different types of dishes. Plus, if you're short on kitchen space, you'll likely want to find a lasagna pan that you can use for other casseroles or baked goods.
Because there are so many factors that go into finding the best lasagna pan, we've curated this helpful list. It provides some great options for a variety of lasagna-making needs. And all of the pans come highly rated by happy customers. Let's dig in!
These are the best lasagna pans, according to reviews from home cooks:
- Best Overall: USA Pans Lasagna and Roasting Nonstick Baking Pan
- Best Large Pan Size: Casaware Nonstick Lasagna/Roaster Pan
- Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart 7117-14RR Lasagna Pan
- Best Glass: Pyrex 9x13 Deep Glass Bakeware
- Best Deep Dish: Cuisinart 6117-14 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized Lasagna Pan
- Best Value: Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set
- Best Affordable: Wilton Recipe Right Nonstick Oblong Cake Pan
- Best Splurge: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster
From a reliable stainless steel option to a cast iron showstopper from Le Creuset, all of these pans are ready to make their way into your oven to help you bake the most delicious lasagna. Read on to learn more about each pan, then shop your favorite so you can get cooking.
Best Overall: USA Pans Lasagna and Roasting Nonstick Baking Pan
For the best overall lasagna pan, check out this alloy steel rectangular pan. It's made right here in the United States by a family company that's been open for more than 50 years. The pan features a classic shape for baking lasagna and the material is commercial grade with a ribbed bottom to help circulate air.
It's a hand-washable pan with a non-stick coating that's PFOA- and BPA-free. Reviewers rave that it's an "amazing lasagna pan" and say that "clean up was a breeze." You can order this lasagna pan with or without the lid, too.
Buy it: $29, Amazon.com
Best Large Pan Size: Casaware Nonstick Lasagna/Roaster Pan
If you're interested in making a huge lasagna recipe for a crowd or just to freeze, consider this lasagna pan. Its capacity is a whopping 20 pounds, perfect for extra hearty lasagna recipes. It features a ceramic nonstick interior coating that's free of cadmium, lead, and other potentially concerning chemicals.
This particular pan is heat resistant (up to 450 degrees F) and is even resistant to scratches. The lasagna pan comes in a classic Silver Granite — or shake things up with unique colors like Blue Granite, Red Granite and Rose Gold Granite. You'll never lose your lasagna pan at a potluck again!
Buy it: $25, Amazon.com
Best Stainless Steel: Cuisinart 7117-14RR Lasagna Pan
Cusinart is a kitchen tool staple, so it's no surprise that their stainless steel pan is one of the best lasagna pans out there. The pan not only fits into all standard ovens, but you can even wash it in the dishwasher. You won't have to worry about food odors sticking around thanks to the stainless steel material, and it comes complete with a rack and stainless steel handles that make it a cinch to pull out of the oven.
One shopper admitted they "did not expect such a sturdy and well made pan for the price we paid" and highlighted the pan's "beautiful" mirror-like finish that is so polished, it can go right from oven to table.
Buy it: $45, Amazon.com
Best Glass: Pyrex 9x13 Deep Glass Bakeware
Perhaps the most classic version of lasagna is baked in a glass lasagna dish. This Pyrex option from Target is a great vessel for lasagna with its versatile 9x13-inch size.
Pyrex uses tempered glass for a more stain- and odor-resistant dish, perfect for that delicious red tomato sauce we all love (but hate to clean). You can pop this dish into the freezer, the microwave, and a preheated oven, making it highly versatile. It's dishwasher safe, made in the United States, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty from Pyrex.
Buy it: $15, Target.com
Best Deep Dish: Cuisinart 6117-14 Chef's Classic Nonstick Hard-Anodized Lasagna Pan
A deep lasagna pan is absolutely a must-have for those who love a towering piece of lasagna. This 14-inch nonstick lasagna pan has more than 15,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, with home cooks highlighting the pan's strong stainless steel handles, a necessity when taking a heavy lasagna out of the oven.
"Bought this because I wanted a deep lasagna pan, and I am very happy with the quality of this pan," one reviewer shared. "It's extremely sturdy, [has] very nice riveted handles, but not too heavy to handle. The lasagna cooked evenly, no damage to the pan from repeated knife cuts, and [is] very easy to clean. Very happy with this purchase; [I] look forward to using this pan for decades."
Buy it: $50 (was $55), Amazon.com
Best Value: Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set
To get the most bang for your buck, try out this glass casserole dish set. Coming in at just $30, these four pans are Amazon's Choice in baking dishes. They're made of tempered glass and are a nonstick option that's wonderful for all that gooey lasagna goodness.
One happy customer absolutely loves this set, saying, "they clean very well no matter what has been cooked or burned on to them!" Plus, you can save on cupboard space by stacking the smaller three pans within the larger lasagna dish.
Buy it: $30, Amazon.com
Best Affordable: Wilton Recipe Right Nonstick Oblong Cake Pan
Some lasagna pans have amazing features yet come with a hefty price tag. When you just want a simple lasagna pan that you know will get the job done, consider this option from Wilton. It costs less than $6, but more than 8,700 people have given it a five-star rating.
As one reviewer wrote, "[I was] pleasantly surprised when it arrived and found that for the price, it is a very nice nonstick and fairly sturdy pan." Can't beat that.
Buy it: $6, Amazon.com
Best Splurge: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster
Looking to splurge on an absolutely amazing lasagna pan? This Le Creuset enameled cast iron rectangular pan is the way to go and comes in five colors. It provides a more even distribution of heat while cooking and retains heat better than other materials. This pan works well with a variety of heat sources so you can use it on all cooktops and in a variety of ovens, up to 500 degrees F. It's even dishwasher safe and can be used with metal tools like, say, your favorite serving spatula.
It's no secret that if you know how to properly clean and care for your cast iron pans, they will last for a very long time. So though the $265 price tag is high, as one shopper explained, "The hours I don't spend soaking and scrubbing is worth something, as is the lifetime I expect to get out of this roaster."
Buy it: $265, Amazon.com