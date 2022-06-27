The Best Koozies for Keeping Your Drinks Cold This Summer
Ah, summer. Warm weather is finally here, and we're all itching to get out of the office, enjoy a swim on the beach, or bask in the sun. Of course, the best way to enjoy your summer beverages and beat the heat is the koozie, the trusted drink sidekick. There are a lot of koozies out there today with plenty of designs and options to keep your handy beverage cans and bottles insulated and chilled.
We researched ones that fit your particular needs — the suitable material, whether insulated or not, bottles or tall cans, or even for your morning ice coffee! The truth is, the best drink koozies for summer are made of several different materials, but our overall favorite is the BruMate Hopsulator Trio. Here's a list of eight different kinds of drink can koozies that are durable, easy to hold, and keep drinks cold throughout the day.
Best Overall: BruMate Hopsulator Trio
Why It's Great
- Fits multiple can sizes
- Can use as a tumbler
- Lots of cute colorways
Grain of Salt:
- Some colors are pricier than others
Cans fit nice and snug inside the Hopsulator Trio, so it's perfect for a trip to the beach, camping, tailgating, road trips, or anywhere else where you need to transport drinks that won't fit in a cup holder.
It works for 16 ounce cans, also known as tall-boys, standard 12 ounce cans, and as a tumbler. This three-in-one option will envy everyone at the tailgate party, family reunion, picnic, or backyard barbecue. We love that they can pop out at the push of a button, so there's no need to fumble with cheap plastic tabs or detailed spring-loaded designs.
The Details: Made from 18-8 Steel; 16/12-ounce capacity; insulation copper
Best Value: TahoeBay Blank Beer Can Coolers
Why It's Great
- Versatile for cans and bottles
- Bright colorways
Grain of Salt
- Basic design
- Thinner material
These beer koozies are the perfect gift for any beach-goer who enjoys a cold drink while soaking in some sun. With over 20 color options, The TahoeBay Beer Can Coolie is a great way to show off your personality and allows for a tight grip on your can or bottle on a budget.
The collapsible design allows them to easily fold down to fit in your pocket or beach bag. We love the assortment pack; perfect for a group or color coordinating with your outfit.
The Details: Made from polyester; capacity: 12-ounce capacity; insulation: polyester
Best for Cans: THERMOS Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator
Why It's Great
- Keeps can in place
- Fits in the car console
- Affordable and durable
Grain of Salt
- Sticker hard to peel off
The Thermos 12 ounce can koozie is the perfect companion for your favorite beverage. This can cooler is made from stainless steel and has double-wall vacuum insulation technology that keeps liquids cold for three hours, giving you more time to enjoy what matters. We love the straightforward design and the rubber grip, making it easy to hold and keeping your can in place.
The Details: Made from stainless steel; 12-ounce capacity; insulation: vacuum insulation
Best for Slim Cans: Maars Skinny Can Cooler
Why It's Great
- Adjustable for smaller slim can
- Can chill it beforehand
Grain of Salt
- Does not fit all slim cans
Maars Skinny Can Cooler is the ultimate picnic accessory. It's made from durable 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-Free, and has double-walled insulation. These keepers are built to last.
It's easy to clean with a damp washcloth, so you know it's clean every time you put it on. We love that these come in over 20 fun colors and designs to match any occasion or outfit.
The Details: Made from stainless steel; 12-ounce slim can capacity; insulation double-walled triple insulated
Best for Bottles: Yowzie Beer Bottle Insulator Sleeve
Why It's Great
- Comes in a variety of colorways
- Built-in bottle opener
Grain of Salt
- Only fits 12-ounce longneck-style bottles
Bottles are tucked in and kept cool with this neoprene sleeve insulator. The zip-in feature means you don't have to worry about your bottle breaking everywhere if it's dropped.
This flexible sleeve is made of a durable neoprene that keeps the body at just the right temperature for drinking, and it's got a built-in bottle opener! Simply slip the sleeve over the top and enjoy a cold drink in no time!
The Details: Made from neoprene; 12-ounce capacity; neoprene
Best Insulated: YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator
Why It's Great
- Securely holds can in place
- Double-wall insulation
- Durable design
Grain of Salt
- Higher price point
- Only fits 12-ounce can
Dive into a cold one with the YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator! This double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel drink insulator keeps your favorite beverage cold for longer, so you can enjoy it for longer. The sleek, durable design is 18/8 stainless steel and features a "load-and-lock" gasket that securely holds the can. It's a simple, no-nonsense, highly durable, and effective way to keep your drinks cool.
The Details: Made from stainless steel; 12-ounce capacity; insulation double-wall vacuum insulation
Best Custom: Golden Rain Customized Wedding Can Coolers
Why It's Great
- Customizable design
- Holds most 12-16 ounce cans, longnecks, and water bottles
Grain of Salt
- May not last over time
These customized can koozies are the perfect way to keep your beverage cool and on-brand. If you're looking for a wedding guest favor that's affordable and can be customized, this collapsible can cooler is a good option.
These koozies by Golden Rain offers are made from high-quality material that easily fits your pocket or purse. This nifty little cooler is perfect for holding a 12-16 ounce canned drink. Help keep your guests' drinks cold with these custom koozies.
The Details: Made from polyurethane foam; 12-ounce capacity; insulation polyurethane foam
Best for Iced Coffee: Sok It Java Sok Reusable Neoprene Insulator Sleeve
Why It's Great
- Machine-washable
- Stretches to fit cup
Grain of Salt
- Does not fit slim cans
If you are a regular customer at the coffee drive-thru, you'll love the Java Sok coffee sleeves to pair with your favorite caffeinated drink.
These are made from high-quality neoprene that keeps your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. In addition, they do not absorb odors or flavors and are machine washable. Available in over 20 different colorways, it's the perfect koozie to turn your plain 'ol morning coffee into a fashion statement.
The Details: Made from neoprene; capacity 28-ounce foodservice cups; insulation neoprene
How to Pick the Right Koozie
Material
There are a lot of different materials that koozies can be made from, but the most popular are neoprene and plastic. Neoprene is excellent because it helps insulate your drink and prevents condensation from forming outside your can or bottle. Plastic is also popular because it's inexpensive and sturdy enough to last through multiple uses without tearing or cracking.
Holding Capacity
You want a koozie that will fit your can or bottle tightly so that it doesn't fall off or move around when you hold it — especially if you're in a crowded place like a concert or tailgate party! However, if you have more oversized cans or bottles (like those big party cups), get one that can also accommodate those sizes. Look at what beverages you or your guests drink regularly to determine the suitable holding capacity for you.
Where You'll Use It
Are you taking your koozies on the road? Location is everything when looking for a koozie for your on-the-go beverage. If you plan to take your koozie with you on every outdoor excursion, make sure it has drainage holes so water doesn't pool inside. If used more often indoors than out, consider getting one without holes so moisture won't seep through onto whatever surface it touches beneath it.
Common Questions
How does a koozie work?
Koozies are simple but effective. The basic idea is that a foam or neoprene sleeve is slipped over a can or bottle to insulate it from the heat or cold, depending on the season. This helps keep your drink colder longer and reduces condensation outside the can.
Are koozies worth it?
For some people, koozies are essential gear for any outdoor activity. For others, they're just another unnecessary expense that adds weight to your pack. However, they are worth it if you're looking for a lightweight way to keep your beer cold while in the backcountry or on a camping trip.
What is the best material for koozies?
The best material for koozies depends on what you want out of them and how much money you're willing to spend. If you just want something to give your cans or bottles a little bit of protection, a plain plastic koozie will do it for a minimal price. However, if you want something that will keep your beverage cold for longer periods or that you can use again and again, neoprene is a better option.
Our Takeaway
The best koozies aren't dependent on your budget but on what you need them for. Consider how your koozie will work for you as well. Will it fit the can or bottle that you usually drink from? Do you want it to be insulated, or is protection from condensation more important to you? These are all factors to consider. The good news is that with all the options on the market — including our top pick, the BruMate Hopsulator Trio — the odds of finding one that's just right for you is pretty high.
Why Take Our Word for It?
In addition to her work as a food writer, Stephanie Gravalese also writes about the craft beer and non-alcoholic beverage industry. In this work, a beverage writer must know what accessories keep beverages at the ideal temperature for drinking. She has been featured in Food & Wine, Wine Enthusiast, VinePair, Saveur, and more.