The Best Koozies for Keeping Your Drinks Cold This Summer

Best Overall: BruMate Hopsulator Trio

Also available at Bass Pro Shops and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Why It's Great

Fits multiple can sizes

Can use as a tumbler

Lots of cute colorways

Grain of Salt:

Some colors are pricier than others

Cans fit nice and snug inside the Hopsulator Trio, so it's perfect for a trip to the beach, camping, tailgating, road trips, or anywhere else where you need to transport drinks that won't fit in a cup holder.

It works for 16 ounce cans, also known as tall-boys, standard 12 ounce cans, and as a tumbler. This three-in-one option will envy everyone at the tailgate party, family reunion, picnic, or backyard barbecue. We love that they can pop out at the push of a button, so there's no need to fumble with cheap plastic tabs or detailed spring-loaded designs.

The Details: Made from 18-8 Steel; 16/12-ounce capacity; insulation copper