The Best Kitchen Torches for Everything From Creme Brulee to Steak
Kitchen torchers conjure images of impossibly cool chefs on TV and high-end cuisine, but these tools unequivocally have a place in a home kitchen as well. In fact, culinary torches are a lot more versatile than one might think. Not only are they good for toasting the sugar on crème brulee, but they are also a game-changer for homemade roasted red peppers, the top of baked macaroni and cheese, and flabby cheese on tuna melts. Basically, any recipe you normally put under the oven broiler can benefit from a kitchen torch.
For this list, we looked for models best suited for needs like budget, skill level, and, of course, crème brulee and then selected our favorites based on ease of use, size, and fuel type. With those factors in mind and my hands-on experience as a long-time restaurant cook, we declared the Jo Chef Superior RX Butane Torch our winner.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Jo Chef Superior RX Butane Torch
- Best Budget: Sondiko Butane Torch
- Best for Beginners: Iwatani PRO2
- Best Professional: Bernzomatic TS3500KC
- Best for Creme Brulee: Spicy Dew Blow Torch
Best Overall: Jo Chef Superior RX Butane Torch
Why It's Great
- Adjustable flame
- Fuel gauge
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Small fuel capacity
This torch was originally going to be my pick for "Best for Beginners" because of its easy-to-use features. Then, I decided that it was actually "Best Budget" since it's under 30 bucks. But then, because of its adjustable flame, I wanted it to be "Best for Creme Brulee." Once I realized it was my favorite across all categories, it became evident that this torch is undoubtedly the "Best Overall."
The flame is adjustable, so you can use it for delicate tasks, like toasting meringue, or crank up the heat and use it to char a steak. It's smaller than some other models, so it's lightweight and easy to maneuver for precision tasks.
The one major downside of this model is that the fuel containers are small, so if you use it often, you need to replace the butane often. Unfortunately, butane is not cheap, so this can get costly quickly. If you're more of a casual user or only plan to use it in short bursts, it's not as much of a concern. The fuel gauge on the side will tell you when it's time to refill which is incredibly convenient. This model is available on Amazon with optional butane refills as part of a bundle deal, so if you know you're going to use it a lot, it might be best to start with a few extra refills.
The Details: Measures 1.8 x 5.3 x 7.4 inches; 0.71 pounds (without fuel); reaches up to 2,370 degrees F
Best Budget: Sondiko Butane Torch
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Inexpensive
- Lightweight
- Steady flame
Grain of Salt
- No trigger
- Small capacity
Clocking in just a hair over 20 bucks, the Sondiko Butane Torch is an excellent value for your money. This is a great torch for anyone on a strict kitchen-gadget budget or someone who's simply unsure if they want to invest in a high-end model quite yet. The body of this torch is made from aluminum, so it's almost impossibly lightweight, and the body doesn't get hot after prolonged use. Unlike some other models, this torch isn't a nozzle that snaps onto a canister of butane; you have to fill it manually. Thankfully, it comes with plastic adapters to accommodate any style of butane tank, though its small capacity means you'll be refilling it more often.
The most glaring downside of this torch is that there isn't a trigger or button to control the on/off of the flame. There's only a knob at the back to control the flame size, ranging from off to high. This can be annoying if you're working on a task that requires small bursts or more restrained heat, as it's difficult to control the fire. Even so, this torch is better than most at maintaining the flame and can be reliably used at any angle.
The Details: Measures 5 x 2 x 6 inches; weighs 0.5 pounds (without fuel); reaches up to 2,372 degrees F
Best for Beginners: Iwatani PRO2
Why It's Great
- Adjustable flame
- Safety features
- Portable
Grain of Salt
- Not refillable
- Expensive
I'm a big believer that less is more, especially when you're trying something for the first time. I always find myself reaching for things that are easy to use over items with more bells and whistles. As a no-fuss, no-frill model, the Iwatani PRO2 is an excellent torch for those starting out. There's an ignition trigger and a dial around the nozzle to adjust the flame, and that's it. The Iwatani PRO2 also has a few built-in safety features like a sturdy, stabilizing base and a lock on the dial, which is especially handy when you're first starting out.
Karen Ricks, head chef of Our Kitchen Classroom and culinary instructor, loves the flexibility of kitchen torches and even uses them with children! "They can be a wonderful tool for finishing dishes … with much more visible control and a lot less touching of hot dishware than when using a standard oven broiler."
The torch itself is basically a nozzle that locks onto cans of butane, so it's easy to transport and take apart if needed. This means the canisters aren't refillable and need to be replaced, and this model can only use the Iwatani brand butane cans. Butane can get pricey so replacing the cans is another expense to consider. This is on top of an already elevated initial price investment. However, some beginners might prefer this to also learning the process of how to refill other butane canisters.
The Details: Measures 18 x 7.5 x 4 inches; weighs 3 ounces (without fuel); reaches up to 2,700 degrees F
Best Professional: Bernzomatic TS3500KC
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Large Capacity
- Steady flame
- Adjustable flame
Grain of Salt
- Large and bulky
- Canister not refillable
This is the model I always use when working at the restaurant. It's incredible for quickly bruleeing bananas for banana pudding while I'm working shifts in pastry, relighting the gas burners on the range when the pilot lights inevitably go out, and achieving that mouthwatering browned crust the exterior of 100 sous vide steaks. Chef Anja Wolf of I Love Cookware loves to use a kitchen torch to add a depth of flavor and umami to her food; she says, "Not only is it a versatile tool, but it adds a touch of restaurant quality to any dish."
I always reach for this model because it has a high capacity, so I can use it every day without constantly replacing the fuel. The knob on the side makes the flame adjustable, so it's easy to toggle between a smaller flame for more precise tasks to a gigantic flame for when all you want is heat and power. Plus, it's nearly indestructible. I once dropped one of these down a massive flight of cement stairs into a restaurant kitchen basement, got to the bottom, and immediately used it to char some scallions, and it worked perfectly. I love it so much I even bought one for my home kitchen.
Unlike my restaurant station setup, my home kitchen is very tiny, so this big guy does tend to take up a lot of space. It's also a bit top-heavy, so it can get knocked over easily, so storing it can be difficult. I've had the most success with laying it flat on an open shelf in my kitchen, but those with cramped spaces might find such a bulky torch challenging to store. The canisters themselves are not refillable, so they need to be purchased separately. Unlike the other torches on this list, the Bernzomatic uses propane instead of butane as a fuel source, which is critical to keep in mind when considering where to shop for fuel replacements.
The Details: Measures 13 x 10 x 9 inches; weighs 9.7 pounds; reaches up to 3,600 degrees F
Best for Creme Brulee: Spicy Dew Blow Torch
Why It's Great
Why It's Great
- Handguard
- Short nozzle
- Small flame capacity
- Fuel gauge
Grain of Salt
- Not compatible with all butane
- Plastic hardware
Sugar work is notoriously finicky. If you've ever made caramel or worked with melting sugar, you know how precise you need to be in order to achieve the desired results. So for crème brulee, a torch with raw power or crazy high heat output is actually not ideal. The torch needs a smaller, more precise flame, like the Spicy Dew emits, that can melt sugar quickly to properly caramelize the sugar without blasting the custard underneath with too much firepower. This torch has a shorter nozzle, allowing for more flame control.
The best crème brulee-specific feature of this torch is the handguard. Right under the trigger, below the nozzle, there's a durable plastic visor that protects your hands from getting burnt when using the torch at an angle.
This torch has a built-in base that a butane canister can be emptied into with a fuel gauge to let you know when it's time to refill. The downside is that only specific styles of butane canisters are compatible, so finding refills can be tricky. In order to correctly fill it, the butane canister needs to have a straw nozzle. Some of the parts of the nozzle are fittings made of plastic. Unfortunately, this is a much less durable material than metal and can break more readily, cutting the life of your torch short.
The Details: Measures 8 x 2 x 6 inches; weighs 0.5 pounds (without fuel); reaches up to 2,372 degrees F
Our Takeaway
If you're on the hunt for a solid, durable torch that can seamlessly move from gently browning a meringue on baked Alaska to creating the perfect hard-seared crust on a steak, the versatile Jo Chef Superior RX is the torch for you. If you only clicked on this list because you're looking to make a show-stopping crème brulee, you won't be remiss with the Spicy Dew Blow Torch.
How to Pick the Right Kitchen Torch
Fuel type
Most torches on this list are butane torches. If you've ever handled a handheld or Zippo lighter, it's the same fuel and roughly the same idea. Butane is a common fuel source for these types of torches because it's safe and nontoxic. Butane is under less pressure in the container, so it's less prone to leaks and accidental explosions. Which fuel you pick ultimately depends on what you plan to use it for.
The downside of butane is that it's challenging to use in colder conditions. Propane has a much lower boiling point, so it can be used consistently no matter how cold it is outside. Propane is also tasteless. Sometimes extended, extremely close burning of butane can leave a slightly unpleasant taste on food.
Size and weight
If you're like me, someone with small hands, then the size of kitchen equipment is a major consideration when shopping for something new. Some handheld kitchen utensils are often too heavy for me, or I'm unable to get a good grip on them. Not only are these two things inconvenient, but in the case of things like kitchen torches, they can be a serious safety hazard.
Size also comes into play when considering what you'll be using the torch for. If you know you'll only be toasting sugar on a few creme brulee every now and then; you'll need a much smaller capacity torch than someone planning to brown the skin of whole chickens regularly.
Common Questions
What can you use a kitchen torch for?
Cara Campbell of The Gourmet Bon Vivant, a food blog focusing on restaurant-quality meals made with home cooks in mind, loves her kitchen torch for its versatility, saying, "It's become one of my most used items. Of course, it's great for stuff like crème brulee, but I also find myself using it for smoking cocktails or herbs, cinnamon, making toasted marshmallows, or even melting and coloring cheese."
They also come in handy if you don't have or don't like to use a broiler. I avoid turning on my oven at all costs in the summer, but that doesn't mean that my love of crispy, melty cheese or deeply browned chicken skin goes away. Grab your touch and make quick work of these tasks without the cumbersome nature of the broiler. Additionally, if you love sous vide cooking, a kitchen torch is almost a non-negotiable. Quickly achieve that classic crust on a steak without the risk of overcooking in a pan (with fewer dishes too!)
Where do you buy butane for a kitchen torch, and how do you refill one?
Several torches on this list snap directly into butane containers—the most accessible and convenient option. The Bernzomatic TS3500KC on this list is actually a propane torch, so replacing the tank requires screwing on a new fuel container; it's just propane instead of butane.
For models that don't attach right to the butane canister, you must manually fill the bases with butane. This can be a tricky and sometimes slightly dangerous process, so make sure to proceed carefully. For most, the torch is filled by inverting the body, inserting the butane canister's straw into the opening, and pressing to release (think spray whipped cream.) You'll know you're doing it correctly when you feel the torch's body get cold. If your touch has a visible fuel gauge, keep an eye on that to ensure you don't overfill it. Most canisters of butane will be larger in volume than the capacity of the torch, so make sure to note the size beforehand. Give it a light swirl once the torch is full, shake to disburse the butane, and get cooking!
Are kitchen torches safe?
Like any potentially dangerous item in the kitchen, it's always important to be careful and cautious. Torches can be safe as long as they are used correctly. Remember to wear short sleeves or roll up long ones and remove anything flammable from the area like kitchen rags.
Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef of the food blog The Forked Spoon, warns, "The nozzle will retain heat after use…and never place the torch on its side on a crowded countertop or cutting board. Always keep a kitchen fire extinguisher in an easy-to-reach place." Practicing good fire safety is always a good idea in the kitchen, especially when kitchen torches are involved.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Nick DeSimone wrote and researched this article. They have nearly a decade of professional kitchen experience combined with a lifetime of home cooking. Nick uses kitchen torches often at work in both savory and pastry applications. Over the years, they have tested and used countless types of kitchen equipment, so they know which items are durable and stand the tests of daily use. Nick is also an avid home cook, so they are acutely aware of what translates from a professional kitchen and what doesn't for home cooks.