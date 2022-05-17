The Best Kitchen Torches for Everything From Creme Brulee to Steak

Best Overall: Jo Chef Superior RX Butane Torch

Why It's Great

Adjustable flame

Fuel gauge

Lightweight

Grain of Salt

Small fuel capacity

This torch was originally going to be my pick for "Best for Beginners" because of its easy-to-use features. Then, I decided that it was actually "Best Budget" since it's under 30 bucks. But then, because of its adjustable flame, I wanted it to be "Best for Creme Brulee." Once I realized it was my favorite across all categories, it became evident that this torch is undoubtedly the "Best Overall."

The flame is adjustable, so you can use it for delicate tasks, like toasting meringue, or crank up the heat and use it to char a steak. It's smaller than some other models, so it's lightweight and easy to maneuver for precision tasks.

The one major downside of this model is that the fuel containers are small, so if you use it often, you need to replace the butane often. Unfortunately, butane is not cheap, so this can get costly quickly. If you're more of a casual user or only plan to use it in short bursts, it's not as much of a concern. The fuel gauge on the side will tell you when it's time to refill which is incredibly convenient. This model is available on Amazon with optional butane refills as part of a bundle deal, so if you know you're going to use it a lot, it might be best to start with a few extra refills.

The Details: Measures 1.8 x 5.3 x 7.4 inches; 0.71 pounds (without fuel); reaches up to 2,370 degrees F