The Best Kitchen Shoes for Home Cooks, According to a Chef

Best Overall: Cabbie II

Also available at Shoes For Crews, Zappos, and Walmart.

Why It's Great

Non-slip

Water-resistant

Comfortable materials

Grain of Salt

Canvas can tear

I have worked in restaurants for just shy of 10 years, and these are the shoes I wear to work. In the spring and summer, these are my go-to kitchen shoes. (I wear boots in the rough Philly winter, scroll to see my pick.) I love these shoes for so many reasons, but the big selling points for me are their non-slip soles and water-resistant finish. While you can't fully submerge your foot in water in these, they are reasonably water-resistant and will keep you dry from an errant spill or two. I can easily walk down the line and whip around corners without worrying about falling, and the sole lasts forever.

You don't necessarily need the intense durability of most kitchen shoes at home, and sometimes the materials can even be uncomfortable, but these feel like regular canvas shoes — just pumped up. Some professional-style shoes can look really industrial, but these are low-profile canvas high tops, so I can easily walk off the line at the end of my shift and head out to dinner with friends without looking like I'm wearing work shoes. This is great for home cooks because you want shoes that work for hanging out in the kitchen but can still be part of daily life.

If you're used to stiffer shoes like athletic sneakers or dress shoes, these might feel a little loose. The canvas makes them malleable and flexible, but it's also a less durable material than something like leather. Over time, the canvas will wear out, and with prolonged use, they do tend to crease at the toe bend, and an eventual hole will form.

The Details: Canvas body with rubber sole; comes in black, green, and gray; sizing available in men's 4 ½/women's 6 to men's 14/women's 15 ½