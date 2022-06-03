The Best Kitchen Shoes for Home Cooks, According to a Chef
If you've ever wondered how chefs stand for 12 hours at a time without collapsing from foot pain, the answer is specially made kitchen shoes. Kitchen-specific shoes are one of the industry's best-kept secrets, like Restaurant Depot. They tend to differ from regular shoes in material, arch support, and sole. Many kitchen shoes feature a non-slip sole that allows culinary professionals to quickly zip down a greasy or wet hotline with confidence. For the home cook, shoes for the kitchen are almost as essential as a fun apron. Maybe you don't have a commercial fryer or industrial dishwasher in your home kitchen making dangerous messes, but most home cooks run into spills and spatter that can still be hazardous. And while most home cooks probably don't spend 12 hours at a time in the kitchen, that doesn't mean that taking care of your feet and being comfortable isn't majorly important.
If you've decided to take the plunge and buy a new pair of shoes, especially with cooking in mind, the choices can be overwhelming. "Kitchen shoes obviously need to have a non-slip bottom, but they should also be comfortable and supportive," says Ashley Schuering of Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a food blog dedicated to healthy, easy, and inexpensive recipes for resourceful home cooks. When researching this list, we factored in metrics like cost, comfort, popularity, availability, sole type, style, and of course, personal experience with Shoe's For Crews Cabbie II rising above the rest.
Our Favorites
Best Overall: Cabbie II
Also available at Shoes For Crews, Zappos, and Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Non-slip
- Water-resistant
- Comfortable materials
Grain of Salt
- Canvas can tear
I have worked in restaurants for just shy of 10 years, and these are the shoes I wear to work. In the spring and summer, these are my go-to kitchen shoes. (I wear boots in the rough Philly winter, scroll to see my pick.) I love these shoes for so many reasons, but the big selling points for me are their non-slip soles and water-resistant finish. While you can't fully submerge your foot in water in these, they are reasonably water-resistant and will keep you dry from an errant spill or two. I can easily walk down the line and whip around corners without worrying about falling, and the sole lasts forever.
You don't necessarily need the intense durability of most kitchen shoes at home, and sometimes the materials can even be uncomfortable, but these feel like regular canvas shoes — just pumped up. Some professional-style shoes can look really industrial, but these are low-profile canvas high tops, so I can easily walk off the line at the end of my shift and head out to dinner with friends without looking like I'm wearing work shoes. This is great for home cooks because you want shoes that work for hanging out in the kitchen but can still be part of daily life.
If you're used to stiffer shoes like athletic sneakers or dress shoes, these might feel a little loose. The canvas makes them malleable and flexible, but it's also a less durable material than something like leather. Over time, the canvas will wear out, and with prolonged use, they do tend to crease at the toe bend, and an eventual hole will form.
The Details: Canvas body with rubber sole; comes in black, green, and gray; sizing available in men's 4 ½/women's 6 to men's 14/women's 15 ½
Best Budget: Sloggers Rain and Garden Shoe
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Waterproof
- Easy to clean
- Comfortable insoles
Grain of Salt
- No half sizes
- Run small
You won't find a better value than these Sloggers that range between just 20 and 45 bucks. This particular model is actually a garden shoe which is advantageous in durability because they're made to be waterproof and withstand digging around outside. They're basically a super comfy rain boot but at ankle height. Their waterproof coating is shiny in finish making it a snap to clean; just wipe them off with a wet paper towel or rag. One of the significant advantages of the shoes is their extra comfortable insoles made of a soft material that can be easily removed and are machine washable.
They slip right on but make sure you size up. Many reviewers noted that these tend to run small, making them difficult to get on and off. Additionally, Sloggers doesn't make half sizes, so if you usually wear a half size, round up to the nearest whole size. Sloggers does offer an insole that can be purchased separately to accommodate the difference of half sizes.
The Details: Synthetic material body with rubber sole, 32 colors and patterns; sizing available in women's sizes 6-11
Best Slippers: Cloud Slides
Also available at Cloud Slides.
Why It's Great
- Waterproof
- Lightweight
- Comfortable fit
Grain of Salt
- Open-toed
- Band can be tight
These slides might be the most accurately named shoe ever. It's literally like stepping into a cushy cloud. They are also the perfect after-work shoe. Regardless of whether you stand during your workday or not, nothing beats the feeling of kicking your shoes off after a long day and stepping into these thick, squishy slides. If the thought of standing to make dinner after a hard day at work makes you recoil, these are the shoes for you.
With over an inch of springy, yoga mat-like material on the soles, these are impossibly comfortable for cooking, but you won't want to take them off for lounging around the house or running down to take out the trash. Plus, they're waterproof, so they're easy to slip on to run out in the rain or to even wear in the shower. If you're a bit of a clumsy cook and tend to drop or spill things, be extra cautious wearing these because they're open-toed and don't offer any protection. The band is wide and covers most of the top of your foot but can be tight if you have a bigger foot.
The Details: Ethylene-vinyl acetate foam; comes in 7 colors; sizing available in men's 3/women's 5 to men's 11/women's 13.5
Best for Flat Feet: Birkenstock Super Birki
Also available at Birkenstock.
Why It's Great
- Cork insoles
- Water-resistant
- Non-slip
Grain of Salt
- Loose fit
- Expensive
As someone with flat feet, I know how difficult it can be to find comfortable, supportive shoes. Not to be too dramatic, but wearing some shoes with the wrong kind of support can be agony. These Birkenstocks are some of the most popular chef shoes around, and I know many chefs and cooks who choose to wear these off the clock as well. They slip on easily and offer ample toe space for all-day comfort. The real benefit, though, is in the footbed. In true Birkenstock fashion, it's made of cork and offers just the right amount of rigidity coupled with a slight give that makes it perfect for those of us with low or non-existent arches. The exterior is waterproof and can be wiped clean with a wet cloth or even hosed off. The footbed can be removed and washed in the washing machine or can be replaced altogether if you have special orthopedic insoles.
If you love a loose, comfy fit, these are for you. If you prefer a tighter, more snug shoe, these probably won't be as comfortable for you, especially if you're prone to stepping out of a slip-on shoe. At $80, they are certainly an investment. There are many other slip-on-style kitchen shoes at lower prices, but the cork arch support makes these worth the price tag.
The Details: Polyurethane exterior with cork and latex insole; comes in 9 colors; sizing available in men's 6/women's 4 to men's 15/women's 12
Best Clogs: Dansko XP 2.0 Clogs
Also available at Dansko.
Why It's Great
- Lots of arch support
- Slip-resistant
- Durable
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
- High heel
You've probably seen or heard about Danskos before; they're a hugely popular choice among chefs, servers, and healthcare professionals. Basically, any line of work where you stand for long hours. These shoes are meant to keep you comfortable on your feet for hours, and they last forever. The shoe's footbed has a steep and rigid arch support insole coated in a soft memory foam; this is great for anyone with foot pain who needs extra support while standing. Danskos are known for their slip-resistant, chunky heel. This extra-large rubber sole provides ergonomic support, even if you're only wearing them for a short time. Danskos are an excellent choice for home use because you can just slip them on and know you're taking care of your feet, whether cooking or even running to the grocery store.
These are an expensive shoe. It may not seem worth it for home use, but they're incredibly versatile and last literally forever. They're primarily made of leather, so they're extremely durable compared to synthetic materials. We often call these clogs a "career shoe," meaning one pair will last your whole career. I have never personally known anyone who has worn through or had to replace a pair due to wear. James Nardone, a sous chef at Suraya, a modern Lebanese restaurant and market in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood, swears by his Danskos. Nardone favors these clogs because "they're made super sturdy and are as comfortable as it can get when you're working hard, 12-14 hour shifts."
Besides the price, the major downside of these clogs is the heel. While it does provide unmatched support, it's much higher than most kitchen shoes. This added platform can make some people feel unstable, and it's easy to roll your ankle if you're not used to walking on such a high sole.
The Details: Leather with a rubber sole; 35 colors and patterns; sizing available in women's 4.5 to 13 with some wide sizes
Best Waterproof: Shoes for Crews Everlight
Also available at Amazon and Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Lightweight
- Non-slip
- Waterproof
Grain of Salt
- Not as durable
Shoes for Crews has been one of the most dependable names in kitchen shoes for years. They're known in the industry for their quality shoes, and many cooks I know wear different styles from their website (including me). One of their newest releases is the Everlight.
At first glance, these look just like the typical, trendy style of athletic shoe — and that's a huge selling point. They're primarily made of breathable mesh material, so they're lightweight and have the profile of your favorite sneaker. However, what sets them apart is their unique slip-resistant soles and Shoes for Crews "Spill Guard" technology. On the Everlights, there's an internal lining that protects from liquids. And, like nearly all Shoes for Crews footwear, there's an external coating to further protect your feet. Since they're not made from tough leather and are meant to be lightweight and flexible, the tradeoff is that the materials aren't as durable as others. The mesh makes these incredibly comfortable but also makes them susceptible to tears and holes.
The Details: Synthetic materials; comes in black or blue; sizing available in men's 7-13 with some wide sizes
Best Slip-On: Crocs Bistro Clog
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Slip-resistant
- Lightweight
- Heel strap
Grain of Salt
- Large and roomy
- Not breathable
Everybody has seen or at least heard of Crocs. They're one of the most popular shoes you'll find on anyone in the restaurant industry. Even people who don't cook love to wear them. Crocs are known first and foremost for comfort. They're made from a type of foam resin called ethylene-vinyl acetate. This material is rigid but has some give, making Crocs supportive but comfortable. It's also waterproof and wipes clean with a wet rag or paper towel. Though it's important to note that this material doesn't breathe, your feet may smell a bit more than usual after a while.
This particular version is made for service industry workers and are slightly different from your average Crocs. These slip-on clogs boast a slip-resistant tread, a bigger toe box and footbed for extra comfort, and more support in the footbed. Unlike regular Crocs, these don't have holes in the top, so your foot is protected from spills or debris. These are a great choice for home cooks because they're affordable, easy to slip on, and offer extra protection and support. With some slip-on shoes, you risk accidentally stepping out of your shoe. This can be inconvenient, not to mention unsafe. With Crocs, you have the option to flip the heel strap down and give your foot a more secure fit.
If you're someone who prefers a tighter-fitting shoe, these might not be the best fit. Crocs are made to be loose and roomy, and for some, having your foot move around in the shoe can be uncomfortable after a while. This oversized fit can also make it challenging to find the right size. Many people say that Crocs run big, so be sure to check the online size chart, or try them on in person if you can before purchase.
The Details: Ethylene-vinyl acetate; comes in 14 colors and patterns; sizing available in men's 4/women's 6 to men's 15/women's 17
Best Boots: Blundstone #510
Also available at Blundstone.
Why It's Great
- Durable
- Water-resistant
- Provides ankle support
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
- Need to be broken in
From October to March, I wear these boots every single day to work. And nearly every day at home, too. What I love most about my Blundstones is how comfortable they are. They have a cushy insole that makes standing for ten or more hours at a time more manageable. Plus, unlike most other kitchen shoes, they're high tops, providing incredible ankle support. The elastic band stretches to allow your foot to slide in but snaps back and fits snugly. The boot itself is made of super durable leather, so they're water-resistant and nearly indestructible. Chef Colin Freeman of Middle Child Clubhouse, an all-day cafe and restaurant in Philadelphia, refuses to wear anything else to work. Freeman says, "They're the first shoe that I could find what was super supportive [and] high top… I've had the same pair for over a one and a half years and they're still just as supportive and non-slip as when I got them."
The Chelsea boot style means these shoes are easy to pull on as well as clean since there's no unruly shoelace to get in the way. They're also incredibly stylish, so I constantly wear them on my days off; they look great with pretty much any outfit. The only downside is that they require a break-in period, so wearing them around the house for a bit before you wear them out is a good plan. As great as these boots are, they are admittedly very expensive. I've had mine for almost six years, and they look and feel in excellent condition, so it's an investment in a shoe you'll have for years and years. I'm hard on mine by wearing them to work, but I'd estimate I'll probably get another 4 or 5 years out of them at least. For home use, they'll last even longer.
The Details: Leather with elastic panel and rubber sole, comes in black and other colors; sizing available in men's 4-14.
Our Takeaway
If you're looking for a versatile shoe that fits your everyday style and is also perfect for the kitchen, look no further than Shoes for Crews Cabbie II. For those looking for the ideal after-work slide that provides comfort for cooking after a long day, check out Cloud Slides.
How to Pick the Right Kitchen Shoes
Style
The great thing about kitchen shoes is they come in so many different styles. When shopping, narrowing your search by style will make finding what you like easier. Popular choices are slip-on, lace-up, and boots. If you want to casually slip your shoes on to cook, take out the trash, or run to the grocery store, then slip-ons are for you. If you're looking for a snug fit that can be worn outside of the kitchen, lace-up shoes are likely the best choice. If your priority is durability and ankle support in a shoe that can efficiently work into your wardrobe, boots are up your alley.
Material
Thankfully, kitchen shoes come in almost every material imaginable. If you're looking for an easy-clean shoe that can be wiped off or hosed down, shoes like Crocs, Birkenstocks, or Cloud Slides are the best choice. For those looking for flexibility and breathability in shoes, canvas or synthetic materials are usually the best way to go. Finally, if longevity and durability are the name of the game, definitely seek out shoes made of leather.
Use
Are you a 30 minutes-or-under home cook? Someone who loves to roll out fresh pasta on a weeknight? Or somewhere in between? Knowing how often and how long you plan to wear your new kitchen shoes is a huge factor in deciding which ones to get. Some options, like Danskos, are meant for people who will wear them for long periods and offer comfort and durability features to accommodate that. Others, like Sloggers, are meant for quick, slip-on-type tasks and aren't as durable if you plan to work hard in them.
Support
If you have needs around support like having flat feet or joint pain, choosing shoes with specific features is vital. Boots like Blundstones have extra cushy insoles and ankle support to protect your joints. Others have extra arch support in the footbed to help with pain from flat feet.
Common Questions
What makes shoes non-slip?
The most necessary feature of any kitchen shoe is a non-slip sole. Almost all restaurants require you to have non-slip shoes before even setting foot in the kitchen. The difference between regular shoe soles and non-slip soles is primarily the treads. There's usually some sort of small, repeated pattern to create friction with the ground and help the shoe grip. A non-slip tread pattern is also designed to funnel any liquids out the side from under the shoe rather than trap it, causing a slip. Additionally, the rubber of the sole will be softer on a non-slip shoe, allowing more malleability to flex and grip the ground.
How do you clean kitchen shoes?
How you clean kitchen shoes depends on the material. All you need is a good kitchen rag and some warm water for plastic, coated, or foam-type materials. Just wipe with a wet rag and let air dry; if there's anything crusted on, try a few drops of dish soap. For canvas shoes, most can be put right in the washing machine, though it's best to air-dry shoes to protect your dryer. In my experience, I have found it's best to remove the laces first and hand wash them while the shoes are in the washing machine. For leather shoes, a rag and warm water are usually good for removing surface debris, but more care is periodically necessary. Blundstone has a page on their website dedicated to boot care where you can purchase things like leather conditioners and polishing pads if you want to do more to maintain the leather of your shoes.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this article. They have worked in a professional restaurant setting for almost a decade and have worn shoes nearly the entire time. Nick has tried virtually every pair of kitchen shoes on the market and put them to the test on the line and in life. At home, Nick is an avid cook, so they know firsthand which shoes perform in the kitchen and everyday life. In addition to their first-hand knowledge, Nick knows many other industry professionals and has heard what they say about their experiences with different brands of shoes.