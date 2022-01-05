Our 10 Favorite Kitchen Drawer Organizers
If you find yourself frustrated with the stack of silverware that keeps your kitchen drawer from shutting or the spatula you just can't find when you need it, we have a simple solution for you: drawer organizers. These simple divided trays make it easier to keep your utensils in order so you can grab what you need when you need it. Whether it's bamboo or plastic, expandable or compact, there's an organizer for every kitchen. Here are 10 great options.
Best Bamboo Organizers
Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer
This sustainable bamboo organizer has three main compartments and, when expanded out, two extra side compartments. It can fit both silverware and larger items like spatulas, tongs, and kitchen shears. This is perfect for wider drawers with many kitchen utensils. With the expansion, it goes from 13 inches to 22 inches wide. No assembly required.
Buy it: $22.49; Bed Bath & Beyond
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils
This 100 percent natural bamboo organizer has six compartments perfect for everyday cutlery, plus two larger compartments for items like serving pieces when you expand it from 13 inches to 19.6 inches wide. It's best for drawers that are at least 14 inches by 18 inches in size. It's also easy to clean — simply wipe it down with a wet cloth.
Buy it: $25.99; Amazon
Best Plastic Organizers
Seseno Expandable Cutlery Drawer Organizer
This sleek gray plastic organizer has six compartments, and it expands to a total of eight compartments (from 13 inches to 23.75 inches). The original compartments are perfect for silverware and smaller kitchen tools like peelers and wine openers, and the expansions fit larger items like slotted spoons and serving utensils. The grip liner makes sure your tools stay in place when you open and close the drawer, and the non-slip feet keeps the organizer from shifting around.
Buy it: $23.99; Amazon
mDesign Adjustable, Expandable 4 Compartment Kitchen Cabinet Drawer Organizer
These BPA-free, food safe, shatter-proof clear organizers make it easy to see all of your tools and keep them tidy. Each container has enough space for anything from baking tools to silverware. To expand, simply slide out the width needed. It expands from 12.8 inches to 22.5 inches wide, so it's a perfect fit for both small and larger drawers. Simply wash them with mild soap and water if any crumbs get caught inside.
Buy it: $25.99; Amazon
Best Interlocking Drawer Organizers
Smart Design Drawer Organizer
This stainless steel mesh organizing system comes with six compartments that interlock to make whatever configuration best fits your drawer (and your lifestyle). Each one is 9 inches long by 3 inches wide with grippers on the bottom to prevent slipping. These mesh containers fit with other sized containers from Smart Design for customizing the perfect set.
Buy it: $19.99; Amazon
Made Smart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack
This granite plastic set is filled with bins of various sizes that allow you to craft a personalized system for your kitchen drawers. It comes with eight pieces: two 9 inch by 6 inch bins, three 9 inch by 3 inch bins, and three 3 inch by 3 inch bins. The bigger bins work great for measuring cups and spoons, graters, and other larger tools while the middle-sized works great for cutlery. The smallest bins can hold the tiny stuff we always misplace, like birthday candles, toothpicks, and twist ties.
Buy it: $12.92; Amazon
Best Compact Organizers
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer
Short on space? You can still keep your drawers organized with a compact cutlery organizer like this plastic one, measuring 16 inches long, 4.5 inches wide, and 2.25 inches high, which organizes your silverware in a compact, vertical, overlapping way. This stylish organizer uses an overlapping design to fit into small, narrow drawers (though you can put multiple in larger drawers) with non-slip feet so it stays in place.
Buy it: $11.99; Bed Bath & Beyond
mDesign Stackable Kitchen Storage Drawer Organizer Bin with Top Nesting Tray
If your drawers are deeper than they are wide, this is a great storage solution. One divided tray comes with an additional sliding tray that sits on top (or can be used separate). Fill the bottom compartments with bigger tools like ladles or whisks and use the top for flatter items like spatulas and basting brushes. This large shatterproof plastic bin measures 12 inches long, 8 inches wide, and 3.25 inches high; the divided tray measures 8 inches long, 7.7 inches wide, and 1.2 inches high.
Buy it: $17.99; Amazon
Best Budget Organizers
MadeSmart Classic Large Silverware Tray
This simple, inexpensive solution is highly rated for a reason: its simple six-compartment tray has plenty of room for cutlery, tools, and more. In a sleek granite color with BPA free gripped lining in each section, it's a good weight with rubber grip feet, so it doesn't slide every time you open and close the drawer. It measures at 16 inches long, 12.9 inches wide, and 1.8 high, good for most standard drawers.
Buy it: $8.99; Amazon
Room Essentials Drawer Organizer
For less than $5, this dishwasher-safe plastic silverware organizer is perfect for a college dorm or small apartment. There are six slots to fill with your spoons, knives, and forks. The overall size measures 13.17 inches long, 9.28 inches wide, and 1.8 inches high, so bigger drawers may be able to fit two, as well.
Buy it: $2; Target
