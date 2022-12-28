Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Products — Here Are 15 Worth Snapping Up

Though Nordstrom might be less front-of-mind when it comes to kitchenware, it's best you consider it. It has a special way of collecting some of the best brands of cookware, bakeware, and other goodies for your tables and stove-tops in one convenient place. The only downside is that a ton of its products can cost a pretty penny, which is why it's best to take advantage of deals whenever they come around.

And just in time to kick-off 2023, Nordstrom is throwing its Half-Yearly Sale. It only goes on twice a year (another time in the Summer), so you'll find tons of cozy cooking essentials worth grabbing, along with tons of other sections, like fashion, beauty, and home. You'll be able to snag a ton of products from shopper- and editor-loved brands like Le Creuset, Great Jones, GreenPan, and more, with deals over half off. And the sale's running for the next week or two — from December 26 until January 9 (queue a collective applause).

Whether you're in search of some pro-level kitchen tools and cookware, or you're looking for a potential gift to ring in the New Year — this sale's the perfect opportunity to grab famous internet finds (cough cough, the Always pan), durable mainstays, and exciting kitchen gadgets, too.

Shop 15 of our favorite finds below before this snazzy sale comes to an end, or before items sell out.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

This time of year is filled with a ton of different needs, and one of them is the desire to invest in cookware that'll stand the test of time, especially as we turn the page into 2023.

There are few brands that have earned its spot on cherished places like people's stovetops, ovens, and even display shelves more than Le Creuset. With handcrafted cast iron and stoneware pieces hailing from France, you can count on any of Le Creuset's pieces being with you for decades of new year celebrations to come. They're the best for cooking up wintery essentials too, like soups, sauces, stews, fresh breads, and baked desserts.

Buy it: Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set, $575 (was $820); Nordstrom

And while you can grab individual pieces from the sale, like Le Creuset's 9-inch enameled cast iron skillet, you can also take the plunge and grab a fully stocked set too. The signature 5-piece set of enameled cast iron cookware has got everything you'd want at a discount, including its popular 5.5-quart Dutch oven and lid (an Allrecipes tested-favorite, by the way), a 9-inch skillet, plus a 1.75-quart saucepan plus a lid, too. Since it's made with cast iron, it'll have the same heat-holding capacity as your classic unseasoned skillets, but the enamel coating makes it nonstick for stress-free cooking and cleaning.

Other durable pieces of cookware worth considering are the sets from GreenPan and Hestan. Grab the GreenPan set if you just need a few handy nonstick skillets, since it comes with 8-, 10-, and 12-inch options that'll fit every need. But, if you want something more versatile, the Hestan cookware set comes with a skillet and a sauce pot with a lid. This set combines the look of copper cookware with the ease of stainless steel, and you can grab it over half off.

Buy it: Hestan CopperBond 3-Piece Cookware Set, $283 (was $580);Nordstrom

And if you've taken on some new resolutions this year to not only cook and use your kitchen more, but to also make it more organized, this glass food storage container set is stacked with three must-have pieces. You'll get a large 34-ounce juice jar, a 17-ounce jar, and an 8-ounce jar that are perfect for leftovers, sauces, soups, mixed drinks, and more. They have a durable seal, and you can throw them right into the dishwasher too.

Buy it: Luigi Bormioli Lock Eat 3-Piece Sealed Storage Container Set, $38 (was $50);Nordstrom

If you've hosted this holiday season and are left with a plethora of wine bottles to devour (or want to dabble in some mocktails for dry January) Nordstrom has a ton of discounted glassware sets that'll make any wine, cocktail, or mocktail shine, like this four-piece set of goblet glasses. Pour a glass of your favorite wine in them, or craft a mixed drink of your choosing. Not only are they made in Italy, but they're also constructed with break- and chip-resistant glass that can go safely in the dishwasher.

Buy it: Luigi Bormioli 4-Piece Mixology AP Goblet Set, $45 (was $60); Nordstrom

You can snap up any of these coveted pieces on sale today, along with tons of other must-haves. But don't wait too long — products tend to sell out quickly.