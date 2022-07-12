25 Editor-Loved Kitchen and Home Products to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
This year, we're extra excited about Amazon Prime Day. Not only are there tremendous markdowns on thousands of products, but many of the kitchen items on sale are winners from our in-house product tests. In other words, there's no better time than now to save on the best models on the market.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place today, July 12, until tomorrow, July 13. Although non-subscribers can access some of the deals, we strongly recommend becoming a Prime member or signing up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the exclusive discounts. The membership also comes with perks like free two-day shipping, special savings at Whole Foods, access to streaming services, and more. After the free month trial, Prime memberships cost $15 per month plus tax and can be canceled at any time.
After carefully scouring the lists of deals, we found our favorite single-serve coffee maker, air fryer, and other Allrecipes award winners. On top of expert-tested products, you can save up to 66 percent on some of our favorite cookware brands, including Lodge and Calphalon. The Lodge cast iron grill pan and pre-seasoned skillet are just $20, and this Calphalon 10-piece nonstick cookware set is $100 off.
If you're interested in scoring savings on home and outdoor goods, we've got you covered. Ashley Furniture put several of its best-selling outdoor tables, chairs, and conversation sets on sale for up to 70 percent off. We are especially fans of this stylish loveseat that comes with cozy beige cushions and colorful throw pillows.
Keep scrolling for our full list of the best home and kitchen deals worth shopping this year. If you see something you like, don't wait too long to add it to your cart. You never know how many items there are in stock or how long the deals will last.
Best Cookware Deals
With extremely hot temperatures circulating the country, the majority of your meals might consist of grilled foods and cold ingredients to avoid using heat indoors. But before you know it, we'll be back to whipping up cozy pots of chili, soup, and pasta. Make sure you're ready to take on your fall and winter comfort dishes by investing in new cookware. There are under-$50 deals, like Lodge's pre-seasoned skillet and Goodful's stainless steel multi-pot, plus amazing discounts on pricier cookware sets, like Cuisinart's 11-Piece Chef's Classic Stainless Cookware Collection and All-Clad's 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set. At 62 percent off, the Cuisinart collection is a steal for professional-quality pieces.
- Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30)
- Cuisinart 11-Piece Chef's Classic Stainless Cookware Collection, $170 (was $450)
- Goodful Stainless Steel Multi-Pot, $43 (was $50)
- Lodge 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (was $105)
- All-Clad D3 10-Piece Stainless Cookware Set, $690 (was $1,160)
- Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $140 (was $240)
- Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Grill Pan, $20 (was $33)
- Goodful 12-Piece Cookware Set with Premium Nonstick Coating, $70 (was $100)
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
Do you ever come across a recipe and wish you had the right appliance to make it? That's what Prime Day is for. Now you can finally get your hands on quality air fryer toaster ovens, blenders, and coffee makers without paying full price. The best overall winner of our single-serve coffee maker tests, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, is 47 percent off today. It's our favorite model because of its ability to brew hot and iced coffee drinks, five different cup sizes, and extremely user-friendly design. For an afternoon pick-me-up — whether it be a green smoothie or a frozen margarita — we recommend getting the highly-rated Ninja blender on sale for $70. And if you're craving homemade dessert, consider this Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker that's 30 percent off in honor of Prime Day.
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $100 (was $190)
- Cuisinart Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $199 (was $230)
- Ninja 72-Ounce Professional Blender, $70 (was $100)
- Philips Kitchen Appliances Premium Digital Air Fryer, $200 (was $250)
- Hamilton Beach Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper, $45 (was $63)
- Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker, $70 (was $100)
Best Kitchen Gadget Deals
We're all about products that make our lives easier, and there are plenty of useful kitchen gadgets on sale today that do just that. KitchenAid's garlic press (along with many other KitchenAid tools) is on sale for $14 and is the secret to adding flavor to your dishes without getting an odor on your hands. It has comfortable handles and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. To cut large quantities of vegetables in a snap, Mueller Austria's multipurpose chopper is a no-brainer. At just $30, the tool provides you with eight different blades to dice, slice, grate, and julienne fresh produce with a simple press down.
- KitchenAid Set of 3 Classic Mixing Bowls, $24 (was $33)
- Mueller Austria Pro-Series 8-Blade Vegetable Slicer, $30 (was $50)
- Hiware Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board, $15 ($20)
- Kuluner Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $13 (was $24)
- KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press, $14 (was $20)
Best Home and Outdoor Deals
While we are a food-focused brand, we always have to check out the home deals during Prime Day — and this year's discounts didn't disappoint. If you're in the market for new patio furniture, look no further than Ashley Furniture's storefront, featuring outdoor seating on sale for up to 70 percent off. These Adirondack chairs are 41 percent off and make a great addition to porches, decks, and fire pit areas. Plus, they come in four weather-resistant finishes. For indoor home goods, we found a can't-miss deal of $100 off Shark's robot vacuum. It's hard to pass up a cleaning device that does the work for you, especially at such a great price.
- Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Outdoor Loveseat, $689 (was $1,002)
- Shark ION Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $130 (was $230)
- Signature Design by Ashley Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $185 (was $312)
- Zinus 12-Inch Ultra-Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $405 (was $659)
- Signature Design by Ashley Set of 2 Outdoor Wicker Cushioned Lounge Chairs, $583 (was $1,035)
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier, $133 (was $270)