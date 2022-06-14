The Best Indoor Herb Growing Kits For Your Kitchen

Best with Light: AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden

Why It's Great

40-watt LEDs supply herbs with lots of light

Automatic timers control lighting

Programmable vacation mode

Grain Of Salt

Pricier than other options

"My favorite indoor herb growing kit is the AeroGarden Bounty," says Joonas Jokiniemi, founder of Yerba Mate Culture and an avid grower of both indoor and outdoor herbs. "The kit comes complete with everything you need, including a grow light, seed pods, and nutrients."

Jokiniemi touts the AeroGarden Bounty's no-mess advantages thanks to its lack of soil and automated system. This hydroponic setup is well-regarded among herb growers for its ease of use and modern features like lighting timers and regular reminders for adding water or fertilizer — there's even a vacation mode that lets you tend to your herbs while you're out of town.

If all these features make the Bounty sound a bit fussy, it's actually quite the opposite: It will produce herbs five times faster than growing seeds from soil and is relatively hands-off. The LED lights are optimized to deliver a full spectrum of lighting, so once you set it up, the Bounty takes care of the rest.

The arguable downside to such a complete setup is, of course, the price tag. But if you're especially committed to your herb growing journey, the AeroGarden Bounty is the best you can buy.

The Details: Plastic; includes preselected 9-pod seed kit