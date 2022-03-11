The Best Immersion Blenders Under $100 for Soups, Smoothies, and Sauces

Best Overall: Nutribullet Immersion Blender

Why It's Great

Strong motor easily blends tough ingredients

Easy to clean

Rubberized, slip-free grip

Grain of Salt

Requires two hands to switch between speeds

This slim immersion blender comes with both a blending arm and whisk attachment to tackle a variety of different tasks. The easy-to-grip handle is equipped with a high and low speed function, and a variable speed dial lets you easily toggle between the two, which provides maximum power control.

Overall, our product tester, Katie Macdonald, was most impressed by the quality, functionality, and versatility of this blender and thus found it to be an incredible value for the price. It has a strong motor, a sharp blade, and a rubber body for slip-free gripping. Thanks to a shallow head, the blender is easy to clean by hand. This product excelled in our soup and smoothie test and quickly broke down ice and chia seeds. We were pleased to see that nothing got stuck in the motorhead, and it didn't splatter or overheat. Though it's not dishwasher safe, this blender is very easy to clean by hand. Keep in mind that though we found it easy to hold and maneuver, it does require two hands to change between speeds, which could affect efficiency when working on longer projects that require multiple different speeds.

"This is an excellent value between cost and power, and it really surprised me with how well it blended tough ingredients, as well as how easy it was to clean." - Katie Macdonald, Ecommerce Food Editor

The Details: Utilizes variable speed; weighs 2 pounds; is not dishwasher-safe