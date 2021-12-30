5 Organization Products That Will Transform Your Home

Top Closet Shelf

When it comes to organizing your closet, especially if you have a traditional reach-in closet as opposed to a walk-in, the first place Mellen looks is up. "Sometimes you can put another shelf above the one that's already there," he says. "It's much better to split that space off and put in another shelf."

If you simply use the shelf you have, you'll likely wind up with tall, teetering stacks of sweaters that make it difficult to access those on the bottom. But with two shelves you can make shorter, neater stacks that will improve organization and access to your clothes.

Buy it: Hershii Tension Shelf, $44.99; Amazon