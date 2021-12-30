5 Organization Products That Will Transform Your Home
One of the easiest, most effective ways to feel more peace of mind is to organize your home. But in most cases, it doesn't matter how many times you refold your clothes or how many things you get rid of — if you don't have the right tools, clutter is bound to return. Allrecipes talked to professional organizer and life coach Andrew Mellen, author of Unstuff Your Life!, to find out which areas in your home attract the most mess and how to combat it. Here are five organizers that will help you clear the clutter and get your home in order for the long haul.
Stackable Shoe Rack
Your house's entryway can collect a lot of clutter. "When we look at the entryway, what needs to be there?" asks Mellen, who suggests keeping just outerwear and shoes in the entryway.
His go-to tool to prevent shoes from piling up is a stackable shoe rack, which you can customize to your space. Stack shelves on top of each other to maximize storage space or set a couple of racks side by side. Invest in a rack for in your closet, too!
Buy it: Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Shoes Rack, $25.97; Amazon
Bathroom Counter Caddy
Despite your best efforts, the counter in your bathroom can quickly collect clutter with cosmetics, hair, dental care, and other self-care products. "You likely have three or four products that are your current go-tos and the rest of the stuff is just noise that's obscuring you from getting what you want," Mellen says. Not to mention, sorting through unncessary stuff will slow you down when you're getting ready in the morning.
The fix: a countertop caddy for the products you use on a daily basis. "You want something low with a lip or sidewalls that things won't spill out of, but no lid," Mellen says. That way, you can see your products, and it's a cinch to put them back when you're done with them.
Buy it: STORi Bliss 5-Compartment Plastic Organizer, $13.99; Amazon
Roll-Out Kitchen Cabinet Shelves
Like the counter in your bathroom, the kitchen countertops can fill up fast, especially if you have multiple small appliances like a toaster, stand mixer, blender, and coffee maker. But instead of keeping all of these on the counter all the time, Mellen suggests tucking away those you don't use daily.
"Appliances need to earn the right to be on the countertop," he says. Those that don't, you can put in a lower cabinet. Adding roll-out shelves can help you easily access heavy or bulky small appliances — and encourage you to put them back after use.
Buy it: Lynk Professional Double Drawer Pull Out Two Tier Sliding Under Cabinet Organizer, $84; Amazon
Top Closet Shelf
When it comes to organizing your closet, especially if you have a traditional reach-in closet as opposed to a walk-in, the first place Mellen looks is up. "Sometimes you can put another shelf above the one that's already there," he says. "It's much better to split that space off and put in another shelf."
If you simply use the shelf you have, you'll likely wind up with tall, teetering stacks of sweaters that make it difficult to access those on the bottom. But with two shelves you can make shorter, neater stacks that will improve organization and access to your clothes.
Buy it: Hershii Tension Shelf, $44.99; Amazon
Garage Wall Rack
"You want to be able to park a car in your garage," says Mellen. "To do that, definitely trick out every possible wall with racks and hooks. Anything you can do to get something off the floor and hang it, you should. Nothing should be on the floor."
Even if your garage isn't totally finished, you can install hooks, racks and cupboards from the studs all the way around the room to accommodate rakes, brooms, hoses, tools, and bikes, Mellen says. The result: a tidy garage with room for everything, even your car.
Buy it: StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack, $64.99; Amazon
