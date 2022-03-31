The 6 Best Automatic Soap Dispensers for Busy Cooks

Best Overall: Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump

Why It's Great

Made from durable stainless steel

Dispenses different amounts of soap

Available in multiple finishes

Doesn't require batteries

Grain of Salt

Expensive compared to other models

Simplehuman's Liquid Soap Dispenser is our top pick because of its long-lasting stainless steel construction, rechargeable design, and attractive brushed finish. The touchless soap dispenser has a charging plug on the back (each charge lasts up to three months), and it comes in eight different finishes, including brass, brushed nickel, polished silver, rose gold, white, and more.

The silicone valve seals shut after each use so soap doesn't leak on your countertop, and it releases different amounts of soap depending on how close or far away your hand is from the sensor. For less soap, hold your hand farther away, and for more soap, move it closer to the pump.

When it's time to refill, the top opens, and a funnel design helps the soap go down smoothly. Although this Simplehuman model only works with liquid soaps, the brand has another version (also on this list) that's compatible with foaming soap.

The Details: Stainless steel; 9-ounce capacity; compatible with liquid soap; rechargeable