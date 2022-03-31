The 6 Best Automatic Soap Dispensers for Busy Cooks
Regular hand-washing is an important part of every cook's routine. And if you want to make sure hands that have handled raw meat, dirty produce, and other items don't contaminate your soap nozzle, consider swapping out your manual pumps for touchless models.
Just like the hands-free soap dispenser you've probably used in public restrooms, at-home versions are just as easy to use but aren't as bulky. All you have to do is stick your hand underneath the valve, and the motion sensor dispenses the right amount of soap for one proper hand wash.
To help you choose the right model for your home, we rounded up our favorite touchless soap dispensers, taking efficiency, durability, and overall look and feel into consideration and landed on Simplehuman's Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump as our top pick. There are options for different types of soap, style preferences, and budget needs. Keep reading to see why these are the best automatic soap dispensers on the market.
- Best Overall: Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump
- Best Budget: Commercial Care Touchless Soap Dispenser
- Best for Large Families: Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser
- Best Adjustable: Hanamichi Soap Dispenser
- Best Battery Life: SimpleOne Automatic Soap Dispenser
- Best for Foam Soap: Simplehuman Rechargeable Foam Sensor Pump
Best Overall: Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump
- Made from durable stainless steel
- Dispenses different amounts of soap
- Available in multiple finishes
- Doesn't require batteries
- Expensive compared to other models
Simplehuman's Liquid Soap Dispenser is our top pick because of its long-lasting stainless steel construction, rechargeable design, and attractive brushed finish. The touchless soap dispenser has a charging plug on the back (each charge lasts up to three months), and it comes in eight different finishes, including brass, brushed nickel, polished silver, rose gold, white, and more.
The silicone valve seals shut after each use so soap doesn't leak on your countertop, and it releases different amounts of soap depending on how close or far away your hand is from the sensor. For less soap, hold your hand farther away, and for more soap, move it closer to the pump.
When it's time to refill, the top opens, and a funnel design helps the soap go down smoothly. Although this Simplehuman model only works with liquid soaps, the brand has another version (also on this list) that's compatible with foaming soap.
The Details: Stainless steel; 9-ounce capacity; compatible with liquid soap; rechargeable
Best Budget: Commercial Care Touchless Soap Dispenser
- Sturdy stainless steel construction
- Can also be filled with sanitizer or lotion
- Affordable price
- Smaller compared to other models
This automatic soap dispenser made the list for obvious reasons: It's made from stainless steel and costs less than $20. In addition to its durability and affordability, it's also a versatile option. You can fill it with liquid soap, hand sanitizer, and even lotions. Thanks to its drip-free valve, you won't have to worry about messy sink areas.
Despite the brand's name, this touchless soap dispenser is designed for homes, not commercial use. In fact, it's on the smaller side with a 7.5-ounce capacity. We think it's a great option for small families and areas with limited countertop space. It does require batteries, which is an additional long-term cost to take into consideration.
The Details: Stainless steel; 7.5-ounce capacity; compatible with most liquid soaps, sanitizers, and lotions; battery operated
Best for Large Families: Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser
- Doesn't require frequent refills
- Clear body makes refills easy
- Can be mounted on the wall
- Available in multiple finishes
- Screwdriver required to install batteries
With a 17-ounce capacity, Secura's Automatic Soap Dispenser is the best option for large families and high-traffic sinks. The brand claims each refill can last about 500 uses, and thanks to its clear body, it's extremely easy to tell when it's time to add more soap.
If you have limited countertop space but like its large size, the soap dispenser can be mounted on the wall to save space. Another convenient feature is the volume dial and on/off switch, which allows you to control the amount of liquid dispensed and also turn the motion sensor on and off. This means you don't have to worry about the device dispensing soap while you clean around the sink. Four AA batteries are required for operation; they must be purchased separately, and you'll need a screwdriver to access the compartment.
The Details: Plastic; 17-ounce capacity; compatible with liquid soap; battery operated
Best Adjustable: Hanamichi Soap Dispenser
- Dispenses different amounts of soap
- Large capacity
- Sleek design
- Louder than other models
Sometimes you need more or less soap, depending on how messy your hands are. Hanamichi's Touchless Soap Dispenser features three different soap volume levels—1.5, 2.5, and 3 milliliters—you can easily adjust using a button on the top of the body.
This automatic soap dispenser's design is the best of both worlds, providing a sleek silver body from the front view and a clear tank in the back for easy refills. When you need to replace batteries, it's super simple because the base twists off opposed to some models that require a screwdriver. To preserve battery life, it has a power button to turn it on and off.
The Details: Plastic; 13.5-ounce capacity; compatible with liquid soap; battery operated
Best Battery Life: Philippe + Aglioni SimpleOne Automatic Soap Dispenser
- Energy efficient
- Modern design
- Can use liquid or foam soap
- Only one option for soap volume
Replacing batteries is one of the biggest downsides of automatic soap dispensers. SimpleOne's Automatic Soap Dispenser is designed to last one full year of use before needing a battery replacement (4 AAA batteries, not included). Along with its energy efficiency, the soap dispenser's valve seals shut to prevent leaks and has a wide mouth for refills.
The touchless soap dispenser works well in different rooms because of its versatility. In addition to typical liquid soaps, the smart device can be filled with hand sanitizer, foam soap, dish soap, and shampoo. The body features a window that allows you to see how much soap you have left for easy refills before it completely runs out.
The Details: Plastic; 9-ounce capacity; compatible with liquid or foam soap; battery operated
Best for Foam Soap: Simplehuman Rechargeable Foam Sensor Pump
- Produces rich, creamy foam soap
- Comes in different colors
- Includes soap packet
- Doesn't need batteries
- Expensive
Prefer foam soap over liquid? Consider Simplehuman's Touchless Foam Soap Dispenser. It creates a rich lather, features a drip-free nozzle, and offers two levels of soap volumes. Like the brand's liquid soap dispenser mentioned above, it has a rechargeable design with each charge lasting up to three months.
Simplehuman sells refills of its foaming hand soap, as well as pre-filled cartridges—but really you can fill the pump's reusable cartridge with soap from any brand. Made from stainless steel, this automatic soap dispenser is built to last and looks attractive on countertops. You can choose from brass, nickel, silver, and rose gold finishes to complement your space.
The Details: Stainless steel; 10-ounce capacity; compatible with foam soap; rechargeable
Our Takeaway
We chose Simplehuman's Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump as our best overall pick because of its sleek, durable stainless steel construction and its rechargeable design that doesn't require batteries. This is the best automatic soap dispenser for those looking for quality and functionality.
How to Pick the Right Automatic Soap Dispenser
Battery Operated vs. Rechargeable
There are pros and cons to both battery-operated and rechargeable soap dispensers. Rechargeable models are convenient yet expensive, while battery-operated options require more maintenance but are more affordable.
Material
Automatic soap dispensers are typically made from stainless steel, plastic, or a combination of the two materials. For long-term functionality, stainless steel models are the better choice, as they can withstand many years of use.
Capacity
Touchless soap dispenser capacity ranges from 7 to 17 ounces but is generally around 9 ounces. When shopping, consider how many often people use that sink and how much free counter space you have.
Common Questions
Are automatic soap dispensers worth it?
Yes, automatic soap dispensers are a great option for families who prioritize convenience. They are easy for all ages to use and help prevent the spread of bacteria and germs. Depending on several factors including how you purchase your refills, touchless soap dispensers may even be more eco-friendly and cost-effective compared to disposable soap bottles.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. Associate Editor Bridget Degnan selected the best automatic soap dispensers based on their efficiency, durability, and overall look and feel.