The Best Grill Brushes for Easy, Effortless Cleaning

To learn more about what makes a great grill brush and find out which ones are actually worth buying, we've rolled up our sleeves, consulted a pro, and searched the market to find our favorites — no matter what type of grill you use. The Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit earns our vote for best overall, so let's get scrubbing. Our Favorites Best Overall: Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit Best Budget: Simpletaste Grill Brush and Scraper Best for Cast Iron Grates: Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush Best for Porcelain or Ceramic Grates: Grillaholics Pro Nylon Grill Brush Best for Flat Tops: Grill Rescue BBQ Scraper Cleaning Head Best for Indoor Grills: OXO Good Grips Electric Grill Brush Best Bristle-Free: Grillaholics Grill Brush Bristle Free Best Overall: Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Grillart and Walmart. Why It's Great Includes separate scraperDense bristlesEasy-to-grip handle Grain Of Salt A little bulky Grillart's grill brush wins our pick as best overall thanks to its heavy-duty versatility. The stainless steel bristles are dense and strong, which means they'll stand up to even the toughest residue without fraying. Experts also appreciate the separate universal scraper. While you can replace the flat scraper that comes attached to the brush handle, the notched scraper is perfect for hand-held removal of crusted-on bits — even last night's sticky marinade. It has cutouts to accommodate multiple sizes of both rounded-edge and V-shaped grates, plus a notch for square grates, so it'll fit just about anywhere. Scott Carter, a grilling enthusiast and recipe developer for Dishes With Dad, said this Grillart grill brush is his favorite because these scrapers are so useful. "A good grill brush should have a sturdy scraper, preferably with cutouts to clean around the grates. I recommend the one I use from Grillart, which comes with two interchangeable scraper heads to fit different shapes of grates." Add in the long, non-slip handle for plenty of leverage and rust-proof bristle frames to ensure longevity, and it's no wonder Grillart's grill brush and scraper kit is a favorite! It is worth noting that this brush is most suitable for use on stainless steel and cast iron grates — it's a bit abrasive for ceramic or porcelain. The Details: 18 x 6.7 x 2.8 inches; stainless steel bristles with plastic handle; matte black Best Budget: Simpletaste Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon View at Amazon ($8) Why It's Great Ultra-affordableBuilt-in scraperIncludes replacement head Grain Of Salt Pretty basic While even the most lavish of grill brushes may not be a high-ticket item, it's always nice to have a budget option. Simpletaste's grill brush is a basic model with stainless steel bristles mounted on a nylon base with a built-in stainless steel scraper. The scraper is flat — which means it won't fit into the nooks and crannies between grill grates — but it'll help remove the worst of caked-on mess and let the bristles take care of the rest. The natural wooden handle is susceptible to stains, but we don't think this is a dealbreaker — after all, it's a utensil meant to scrub grease and residue off a high-temperature grate. An extra bristle head is included, which makes this grill brush an especially great value. We recommend the Simpletaste brush for newbie grillers, or those who only grill occasionally and aren't likely to use their grill brush frequently enough to cause rapid wear and tear. The Details: 15.4 x 2.5 x 2 inches; stainless steel bristles with wooden handle; natural wood Best for Cast Iron Grates: Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush Amazon View at Amazon ($19) Also available at Kona and Walmart. Why It's Great Doubles as a seasoning applicatorTight-knit bristles clean effectivelyTwo material choices Grain Of Salt No built-in scraper Kona's 360 Clean grill brush is great for a variety of grill grate surfaces, but we especially like it for cast iron because the dense-yet-fluffy stainless steel bristles work well to apply a thin coat of oil before using your grill to cook those steaks to tender perfection. In other words, it doubles as a seasoning utensil! The handle is a convenient 18 inches long, and it has an ergonomic arc that most grill brush handles do not, making it easier and more comfortable to use the Kona 360 brush. Despite the lack of a scraper, this brush is surprisingly maneuverable, and the bristles clean effectively enough that you may not even miss having a sharp edge. As with any stainless steel bristle grill brush, there's an eventual risk of shedding bristles, so be sure to keep an eye on its condition — especially if you're using the Kona 360 regularly. The Details: 18 x 4 x 10 inches; stainless steel bristles with plastic or wooden handle; black or wood "Some bristles can't be used on a hot grill, so you'll need to clean your grill either before heating it or after letting it cool, which can make it more difficult to remove stubborn debris," he says. Grillaholics touts their Pro Nylon Grill Brush as strong enough to use on any type of grill, so it's also a great choice for users who may not like the idea of stainless steel bristles potentially coming loose and ending up on their food — you'll definitely spot any fallout from these bright red bristles. The Details: 18 x 3.5 x 3 inches; nylon bristles with wooden handle; red bristles Best for Flat Tops: Grill Rescue BBQ Scraper Cleaning Head Amazon View at Amazon ($55) Also available at Home Depot. Why It's Great No bristles or coilsGentle for any grill surfaceBuilt-in scraper Grain Of Salt Pricey for a grill brush The Grill Rescue brush is unique in that it has no bristles, coils, or mesh — in fact, metal won't even come into contact with your grilling surface unless you choose to use the scraper. This brush is suitable for use with ceramic or porcelain grates, but it's especially perfect for flat-top grills. Use this on your griddle, baking steel, flat top grill panel, or square-shaped grates to make full contact with the cleaning surface. Instead of using stainless steel or nylon to clean, the Grill Rescue brush head is made from a heat-resistant foam that is wrapped in kevlar. To use it, you repeatedly dunk the brush into water and use the power of steam to clean off residue. This brush is expensive compared to the other grill brushes on this list — which all have a price tag under $25 — but it's durable and easy to clean for use over and over again. Plus, there's no risk of wayward bristles or mangled coils. The Details: 16.25 x 5.35 x 3.15 inches; foam and kevlar head with plastic handle; red Best for Indoor Grills: OXO Good Grips Electric Grill Brush Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Also available at OXO and Walmart. Why It's Great Compact sizeGentle on delicate finishesSilicone wiper blade Grain Of Salt Short handle We love a good OXO product, and the Good Grips electric grill brush is no exception. This brush is perfect for indoor grills, including stovetop griddles, panini presses, and waffle makers. The synthetic bristles are soft and flexible, effectively removing debris without scratching delicate nonstick surfaces. There's a useful silicone scraper built onto the head that is perfect for cleaning between ridges and wiping away crumbs — but, as you might have guessed, it's not heat-resistant, so you'll want to be sure your indoor grill has cooled before using the OXO grill brush. It's also not suitable for use on a proper outdoor grill, so resist the temptation to use it for spot-cleaning your charcoal grill on the back patio. This is a handy little brush that is great to add to your arsenal of kitchen tools, even if you don't have an indoor grill! Try it on your air fryer, on a stubborn grill pan, or even for cleaning gunk off the countertop. The Details: 6.5 x 2.25 x 3.25; synthetic bristles with plastic handle; black Related: The 9 Best Portable and Indoor Grills, Tested by Allrecipes Best Bristle-Free: Grillaholics Grill Brush Bristle Free Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Grillaholics and Walmart. Why It's Great No worries over lost bristlesCleans effectivelyBuilt-in scraper Grain Of Salt Not as durable as traditional grill brushes Bristle-free grill brushes — like this one from Grillaholics — are a great alternative to abrasive bristles for a gentler clean and no risk of bristles coming loose. Instead, this brush utilizes stainless steel coils, which are both tightly knit and flexible for getting into tight spaces between grill grates. Grillaholics includes a built-in scraper with this brush, and it has convenient notches on each side that can help clean tricky edges or realign hot grates. We like this brush for its long handle, which helps aid the cleaning process both by adding leverage and keeping your hands away from a hot surface. Grillaholics recommends dipping the brush in water throughout its use, which will create steam in conjunction with a still-warm grill. This speeds up cleaning and works well to eliminate stuck-on residue. While a high-quality bristle-free grill brush like this one will last plenty long for the weekend warrior, those who grill multiple times per week may find that the coils wear out faster than traditional stainless steel bristles. At a reasonable price of $20, though, it's worth trying one for yourself and seeing which type of brush you prefer. The Details: 17 x 7.2 x 2.5 inches; stainless steel coils with plastic handle; matte black Related: The Best Gas Grills for Grilling Everything from Burgers to Veggies Our Takeaway Our pick for best overall grill brush is the Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit, thanks to its convenient scrapers, efficient bristles, and sturdy design. For indoor grills (and other small appliances), we like the OXO Good Grips Electric Grill Brush for its gentle, effective cleaning. How to Pick the Right Grill Brush Heat Resistance A heat-resistant grill brush just makes sense. Unless you're using a brush for an indoor grill or need synthetic bristles for ceramic grill grates — as is the case with the Grillaholics Pro Nylon Grill Brush — you won't be cleaning a cold surface. Heat resistance is important for durability and to avoid melting brush components onto your grill. Brush Head Material Most grill brushes utilize stainless steel bristles, but as we've shown from our list of favorites, there are other options. Choose your grill brush material based on the type of grill grates you'll need to clean to avoid potential damage or ineffective cleaning. Handle Material and Length In most cases, a longer handle is better when it comes to grill brushes. Not only do they provide leverage for effective scrubbing, but they also keep your hands away from the hot surface. Whether the handle is made of plastic, metal, or wood is a personal preference, but remember that the easier and more secure a handle is to grip, the more pleasant (and safe!) it will be to use. Common Questions What are the different types of grill brushes? Grill brushes can be found with stainless steel bristles or coils, nylon bristles, or even foam. Grill brush design and intended use vary depending on the type of grill it's meant for (indoor versus outdoor, for example) and the material of the grill grates (cast iron, stainless steel, and so on). How should I clean my grill brush? Carter recommends a simple strategy for keeping grill brushes clean and ready for use: "To clean your grill brush, fill a bucket with hot soapy water deep enough to submerge the brush. Soak the brush for 10 minutes, then swirl it around vigorously to help loosen any stubborn debris. Rinse the brush with clean hot water, then hang vertically to dry." How do you clean a grill without a brush? There's a clever trick for cleaning a grill without a brush — though you should definitely buy one when you have a chance. "If you're in a pinch and without a grill brush, you can use a wadded-up ball of aluminum foil to clean your grill grates," says Carter. He also notes that you can use a scouring pad or dish brush on a cooled-down grill. 