The Best Grill Brushes for Easy, Effortless Cleaning

To learn more about what makes a great grill brush and find out which ones are actually worth buying, we've rolled up our sleeves, consulted a pro, and searched the market to find our favorites — no matter what type of grill you use. The Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit earns our vote for best overall, so let's get scrubbing.

A grill brush may not sound like an exciting addition to your arsenal of cooking gear, but there's something to be said about having the right tool for the job. And when it comes to cleaning charred bits, greasy residue, and saucy splatter off your grill, well — it won't take long to appreciate the effectiveness of a purpose-built grill brush.

Best Overall: Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper Cleaning Kit Amazon View at Amazon ($20) Also available at Grillart and Walmart. Why It's Great Includes separate scraper

Dense bristles

Easy-to-grip handle Grain Of Salt A little bulky Grillart's grill brush wins our pick as best overall thanks to its heavy-duty versatility. The stainless steel bristles are dense and strong, which means they'll stand up to even the toughest residue without fraying. Experts also appreciate the separate universal scraper. While you can replace the flat scraper that comes attached to the brush handle, the notched scraper is perfect for hand-held removal of crusted-on bits — even last night's sticky marinade. It has cutouts to accommodate multiple sizes of both rounded-edge and V-shaped grates, plus a notch for square grates, so it'll fit just about anywhere. Scott Carter, a grilling enthusiast and recipe developer for Dishes With Dad, said this Grillart grill brush is his favorite because these scrapers are so useful. "A good grill brush should have a sturdy scraper, preferably with cutouts to clean around the grates. I recommend the one I use from Grillart, which comes with two interchangeable scraper heads to fit different shapes of grates." Add in the long, non-slip handle for plenty of leverage and rust-proof bristle frames to ensure longevity, and it's no wonder Grillart's grill brush and scraper kit is a favorite! It is worth noting that this brush is most suitable for use on stainless steel and cast iron grates — it's a bit abrasive for ceramic or porcelain. The Details: 18 x 6.7 x 2.8 inches; stainless steel bristles with plastic handle; matte black

Best Budget: Simpletaste Grill Brush and Scraper Amazon View at Amazon ($8) Why It's Great Ultra-affordable

Built-in scraper

Includes replacement head Grain Of Salt Pretty basic While even the most lavish of grill brushes may not be a high-ticket item, it's always nice to have a budget option. Simpletaste's grill brush is a basic model with stainless steel bristles mounted on a nylon base with a built-in stainless steel scraper. The scraper is flat — which means it won't fit into the nooks and crannies between grill grates — but it'll help remove the worst of caked-on mess and let the bristles take care of the rest. The natural wooden handle is susceptible to stains, but we don't think this is a dealbreaker — after all, it's a utensil meant to scrub grease and residue off a high-temperature grate. An extra bristle head is included, which makes this grill brush an especially great value. We recommend the Simpletaste brush for newbie grillers, or those who only grill occasionally and aren't likely to use their grill brush frequently enough to cause rapid wear and tear. The Details: 15.4 x 2.5 x 2 inches; stainless steel bristles with wooden handle; natural wood

Best for Cast Iron Grates: Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush Amazon View at Amazon ($19) Also available at Kona and Walmart. Why It's Great Doubles as a seasoning applicator

Tight-knit bristles clean effectively

Kona's 360 Clean grill brush is great for a variety of grill grate surfaces, but we especially like it for cast iron because the dense-yet-fluffy stainless steel bristles work well to apply a thin coat of oil before using your grill to cook those steaks to tender perfection. In other words, it doubles as a seasoning utensil! The handle is a convenient 18 inches long, and it has an ergonomic arc that most grill brush handles do not, making it easier and more comfortable to use the Kona 360 brush. Despite the lack of a scraper, this brush is surprisingly maneuverable, and the bristles clean effectively enough that you may not even miss having a sharp edge. As with any stainless steel bristle grill brush, there's an eventual risk of shedding bristles, so be sure to keep an eye on its condition — especially if you're using the Kona 360 regularly. The Details: 18 x 4 x 10 inches; stainless steel bristles with plastic or wooden handle; black or wood

Best for Porcelain or Ceramic Grates: Grillaholics Pro Nylon Grill Brush Amazon View at Amazon ($25) Also available at Grillaholics and Walmart. Why It's Great Won't damage delicate materials

Strong handle

Cleans on cold grates Grain Of Salt No scraper If your grill has porcelain or ceramic grates, ideally, you won't want to scrub away at them with stainless steel bristles. Cleaning materials that are too abrasive can damage the finish and leave scratches, which is why Grillaholics' nylon grill brush is a great alternative. This brush has an 18-inch wooden handle for great leverage, while the nylon bristles effectively clean your grill even after it has cooled down. In fact, you should let it cool before attempting clean-up, though Carter advises this may require a little more elbow grease. "Some bristles can't be used on a hot grill, so you'll need to clean your grill either before heating it or after letting it cool, which can make it more difficult to remove stubborn debris," he says. Grillaholics touts their Pro Nylon Grill Brush as strong enough to use on any type of grill, so it's also a great choice for users who may not like the idea of stainless steel bristles potentially coming loose and ending up on their food — you'll definitely spot any fallout from these bright red bristles. The Details: 18 x 3.5 x 3 inches; nylon bristles with wooden handle; red bristles

Best for Flat Tops: Grill Rescue BBQ Scraper Cleaning Head Amazon View at Amazon ($55) Also available at Home Depot. Why It's Great No bristles or coils

Gentle for any grill surface

Built-in scraper Grain Of Salt Pricey for a grill brush The Grill Rescue brush is unique in that it has no bristles, coils, or mesh — in fact, metal won't even come into contact with your grilling surface unless you choose to use the scraper. This brush is suitable for use with ceramic or porcelain grates, but it's especially perfect for flat-top grills. Use this on your griddle, baking steel, flat top grill panel, or square-shaped grates to make full contact with the cleaning surface. Instead of using stainless steel or nylon to clean, the Grill Rescue brush head is made from a heat-resistant foam that is wrapped in kevlar. To use it, you repeatedly dunk the brush into water and use the power of steam to clean off residue. This brush is expensive compared to the other grill brushes on this list — which all have a price tag under $25 — but it's durable and easy to clean for use over and over again. Plus, there's no risk of wayward bristles or mangled coils. The Details: 16.25 x 5.35 x 3.15 inches; foam and kevlar head with plastic handle; red

Best for Indoor Grills: OXO Good Grips Electric Grill Brush Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Also available at OXO and Walmart. Why It's Great Compact size

Gentle on delicate finishes

Silicone wiper blade Grain Of Salt Short handle We love a good OXO product, and the Good Grips electric grill brush is no exception. This brush is perfect for indoor grills, including stovetop griddles, panini presses, and waffle makers. The synthetic bristles are soft and flexible, effectively removing debris without scratching delicate nonstick surfaces. There's a useful silicone scraper built onto the head that is perfect for cleaning between ridges and wiping away crumbs — but, as you might have guessed, it's not heat-resistant, so you'll want to be sure your indoor grill has cooled before using the OXO grill brush. It's also not suitable for use on a proper outdoor grill, so resist the temptation to use it for spot-cleaning your charcoal grill on the back patio. This is a handy little brush that is great to add to your arsenal of kitchen tools, even if you don't have an indoor grill! Try it on your air fryer, on a stubborn grill pan, or even for cleaning gunk off the countertop. The Details: 6.5 x 2.25 x 3.25; synthetic bristles with plastic handle; black