The 8 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Allrecipes
To some, a garlic press may sound like a frivolous or unnecessary kitchen device. You can always just use a chef's knife, right? But if you're looking to save time and effort, a garlic press is a handy kitchen tool that you'll end up reaching for more than you'd think.
A handheld garlic press allows you to press or crush garlic right into your mixing bowl for when you're whipping up toasted garlic bread or simple garlic shrimp recipes. Today's garlic presses can peel, crush, and mince, making them truly multipurpose. Not to mention they're cheap: You can get a top-rated garlic press for as little as $15.
To help you narrow down the endless options available, we tested the top presses side by side, evaluating their overall feel, durability, efficiency, value, and ease of cleaning. Ultimately, we decided the Alpha Grillers Garlic Press was our favorite. Ahead are the best garlic presses on the market today.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Alpha Grillers Garlic Press
- Best Runner-Up: Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press
- Best Design: Orblue Garlic Press
- Most Comfortable: OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press
- Best Garlic Rocker: Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker
- Best High-End: Dreamfarm Garject
- Best Dual Purpose: Amco Garlic Press and Slicer
- Editor's Choice: OXO Garlic Press
Best Overall: Alpha Grillers Garlic Press
Why It's Great
- Features a heavy-duty construction
- Inlcudes a garlic peeler tool
- Has a lifetime money back guarantee
Grain of Salt
- Must clean chamber after each use
Based on the price, you wouldn't expect this affordable garlic press to come out on top. But for just $15, this garlic press has a smart design that's comparable to even the most expensive brands on this list of the best garlic presses.
This press includes a silicone roller for easy removal of garlic skin and a small cleaning brush. The pieces fit seamlessly inside each other for easy storage. The garlic press itself is made from sleek, dishwasher safe stainless steel that's more resistant to scratches and that lingering garlic scent than other materials.
Our tester, Rachel Johnson, found the minced garlic from this press to be uniform and smooth, meaning it's a happy medium between a paste consistency and a chunky, minced consistency. She said a small knife or spoon must be used to remove any excess garlic from the chamber. For the price, this garlic press from Alpha Grillers really delivers.
The Details: Stainless steel; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Best Runner-Up: Kuhn Rikon Epicurean Garlic Press
Why It's Great
- Features an easy-to-clean sieve
- Can fit two small cloves (or one big clove)
- Easy to press down
Grain of Salt
- More expensive than most models
The garlic press from Kuhn Rikon is on the heavier side with an industrial-looking stainless steel finish. "This press doesn't have any flashy components or extra features," Rachel says. "It simply presses garlic into a fine, uniform paste."
To clean this garlic press, simply flush the chamber with water and place it fully extended in the top rack of the dishwasher. This is a great option if you're looking for a garlic press that produces an extremely fine, almost paste-like result. The simple design and attractive finish make it a versatile tool that looks and functions great in any kitchen.
The Details: Stainless steel; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Best Design: Orblue Garlic Press
Why It's Great
- Smart design makes it easy to use and clean
- Sturdy enough for daily use
- Comes with a garlic peeler
- Available in multiple colors
Grain of Salt
- Garlic can get stuck in corners
Because of the way it's designed to swing open almost a full rotation, the Orblue Garlic Press is very easy to load and clean. It comes with a silicone garlic peeler, so you can easily remove the skin without getting odor on your hands, as well as a brush for even easier cleanup.
This high-quality press has a sturdy stainless steel construction, so pressing garlic is a snap. Its superior design and durability makes it a great choice for those who cook with garlic nearly every day.
The Details: Stainless steel; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Most Comfortable: OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press
Why It's Great
- Made with soft handles
- Features large holes
- Holds multiple cloves at once
Grain of Salt
- Heavier than other models
Using a garlic press can be hard on your hands, so this press from OXO has rubberized handles for added comfort. While on the heavier side, it has the capacity to press a few cloves at once. It features larger, square-shaped holes that create small, uniform cubes of garlic when pressed. With its built-in cleaner, you can simply flip the handles over to push any unwanted skin or garlic out of the press and then fully extend and place in the dishwasher for an easy cleanup.
The functional design paired with the non-slip handles earn this garlic press high marks. It's an excellent option, especially for anyone looking to get larger, minced garlic pieces rather than a paste—while being gentle on your hands.
The Details: Die-cast zinc; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Best Garlic Rocker: Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker
Why It's Great
- Beginner-friendly design
- Rocking motion might be easier on the wrists
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Only works on peeled garlic
- Results aren't as uniform compared to presses
If the squeeze function of most garlic presses is too difficult for you, a rocker style is a great alternative. You get the same minced, paste-like garlic, but all you have to do is rock the plate back and forth on the cloves instead of squeezing. Then, scoop up the garlic from the top of the rocker, and add it to your dish.
Featuring dishwasher-safe stainless steel, this garlic rock won't absorb any odors or flavors from the garlic. And if any garlic gets on your hand, the stainless steel can help remove it while you're mincing the garlic—talk about a win-win!
The Details: Stainless steel; dishwasher safe; minces peeled cloves
Best High-End Garlic Press: Dreamfarm Garject
Why It's Great
- Features a roomy chamber for multiple cloves
- Extremely sturdy handles
- Powerful enough for ginger root
Grain of Salt
- Expensive compared to competitors
- Skin can get trapped in the chamber
For those willing to spend a little more money, this Dreamfarm garlic press is a great investment. "This garlic press cannot be beat in terms of efficiency," Rachel says. "Load one garlic clove into the chamber, press with a reasonable amount of force, and the top handle scrapes the side of the press clean, dropping any excess garlic onto the cutting board." The results from this press are uniform and paste-like—perfect for flavoring any dish.
The "eject" function on the garlic press uses a small lever to push the peel out of the chamber. We found it took a few tries to get all of the skin out of the chamber, but it's also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. With an attractive chrome-plated zinc body and BPA-free plastic pieces, this garlic press lives up to its price point.
The Details: Chrome plated diecast zinc and nylon plastic; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Best Dual Purpose: Amco Garlic Press and Slicer
Why It's Great
- Can mince and slice garlic cloves
- Features sharp blades
- Comes with a cleaning tool
Grain of Salt
- Bulky size
The traditional garlic press minces garlic cloves into a fine, paste-like garlic product, but slicing garlic is just as time-consuming as mincing. What solves that dilemma? This Amco garlic press, which has the ability to mince and slice cloves.
The two-in-one garlic press is made with nonstick coated cast zinc and is hefty but not overly heavy. It's fairly easy to clean (with some necessary brushing to loosen any leftover bits), and it can go straight into the dishwasher. As a bonus, the garlic press and slicer comes with a cleaning tool to help with any stubborn bits, and it's stored conveniently in the handle so you don't lose it.
The Details: Nonstick coated, cast zinc; dishwasher safe; minces and slices peeled cloves
Editor's Choice: OXO Steel Garlic Press
Why It's Great
- Handles are soft and easy to grip
- Holds up to three small cloves
- Successfully separates skin from pressed product
Grain of Salt
- Garlic tends to get stuck in holes
OXO makes the list once again with this durable garlic press. It's made of dishwasher-safe cast zinc with rubberized handles for a soft grip—the brand's specialty. This press can hold up to three small cloves or one large clove at a time, pressing them into a fine, uniform paste.
Another noteworthy feature of this press is its ability to keep the skin out of the pressed product thanks to its removable lever that can be cleaned separately. However, this may require taking some extra care when cleaning to make sure no garlic residue remains. This garlic press receives high marks for function, looks, and efficiency.
The Details: Nonstick coated, cast zinc; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves
Our Takeaway
The Alpha Grillers Garlic Press is our best overall pick because of its affordable price, bonus cleaning and peeling tools, and sleek, stainless steel design. This gadget produces the perfect minced garlic consistency and can be used on peeled or unpeeled garlic cloves.
How to Pick the Right Garlic Press
Size
You'll want to consider the chamber size and length of the handles. Some chambers can fit one clove, while others can fit two or three at once. As for the handle length, longer handles can be easier to use but will take up more room in your kitchen drawer.
Materials
Garlic presses are typically made from stainless steel, plastic, rubber, or zinc, or a combination of a few. Stainless steel is the most durable option, meaning it can be used and washed regularly without showing signs of wear and tear. Look for rubber handles if you want an extra sturdy and comfortable grip.
Design
There are traditional garlic presses that mince garlic cloves; there are garlic rockers that mince peeled garlic using a rocking motion; and there are garlic presses that can mince and slice garlic. To choose the best garlic press for your needs, you'll want to consider which kind of motion would be most comfortable as well as what type of garlic you want to get out of your product.
About Our Tests
We called on Allrecipes expert product tester Rachel Johnson to test the top garlic presses on the market today. To start, we rounded up over a dozen of the best garlic presses on the market from brands like OXO, Kuhn Rikon, and Joseph Joseph. From simple, no-frills presses to multi-purpose garlic presses, Rachel tested them all.
To test each press, Rachel attempted to press a whole clove of garlic through each (although some could only fit pieces, while others could fit more than one clove). For each test, she considered the following metrics:
- Overall feel: What is the garlic press made of? What parts and accessories does it include? How functional is the design?
- Durability: Is the garlic press made to last? Will it show wear over time?
- Cleanup and storage: How easy is the garlic press to clean? How do you store all the parts of the press together?
- Efficiency: Is it easy to operate? How fine and uniform is the garlic after it's pressed through?
- Overall value: Is it worth the investment?
Common Questions
Why should you invest in a garlic press?
Without culinary school-grade knife skills, the average home cook may not be able to reach their desired minced garlic texture without the help of a garlic press. A garlic press not only gives you a very fine mince, but it also evenly minces garlic so that its flavor will be uniformly distributed throughout your dish.
Some garlic presses even allow you to skip the peeling step altogether, by placing an unpeeled clove directly into the press. Plus, once you switch from a knife to a garlic press, stinky garlic hands will never be a thing again. Basically, a garlic press makes getting food on the table faster and easier, and that's not such a bad thing.
How do you clean a garlic press?
Cleaning modern garlic presses is a breeze, as most of the options on the market (and all of the ones on this list) are dishwasher safe. Some even have built-in cleaners that "eject" the remaining garlic pieces.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand providing trusted resources to our large network of home cooks. Melanie Fincher, an ecommerce writer, selected these garlic presses based on Rachel Johnson's product research and side-by-side testing. The products were evaluated by their overall feel, durability, efficiency, value, and ease of cleaning.