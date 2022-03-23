Best Overall: Alpha Grillers Garlic Press

Why It's Great

Features a heavy-duty construction

Inlcudes a garlic peeler tool

Has a lifetime money back guarantee

Grain of Salt

Must clean chamber after each use

Based on the price, you wouldn't expect this affordable garlic press to come out on top. But for just $15, this garlic press has a smart design that's comparable to even the most expensive brands on this list of the best garlic presses.

This press includes a silicone roller for easy removal of garlic skin and a small cleaning brush. The pieces fit seamlessly inside each other for easy storage. The garlic press itself is made from sleek, dishwasher safe stainless steel that's more resistant to scratches and that lingering garlic scent than other materials.

Our tester, Rachel Johnson, found the minced garlic from this press to be uniform and smooth, meaning it's a happy medium between a paste consistency and a chunky, minced consistency. She said a small knife or spoon must be used to remove any excess garlic from the chamber. For the price, this garlic press from Alpha Grillers really delivers.

The Details: Stainless steel; dishwasher safe; minces peeled and unpeeled cloves